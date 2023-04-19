Whenever I see an an IG influencer wearing a saree to cafes and on dates, I feel a kick of inspiration to try the same. But then I remember that I am a clumsy mess in sarees. Which is why this Indian-origin woman running a marathon in a saree in UK is an even bigger inspiration, to me. 41-year-old Madhusmita Jena Das was seen running the marathon in a red saree and orange shoes. The viral images have gotten some interesting responses from other desis.
From congratulating her, to appreciating her decision about running the marathon in a saree, netizens are thrilled!
WomenAaliyah Jainabout 1 month ago | 2 min read