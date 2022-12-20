Shraadh is a ritual in Hindu culture that is performed to pay homage to ancestors and late parents. An Instagram influencer recently turned her father’s shraadh into a publicity stunt on social media. And it is nothing but a shameful act that no one would ever think of.

The influencer, who goes by the name, Rowhi Rai, recorded a diet vlog on her father’s death anniversary. Not just that, she also rated her meals on the basis of their tastes. The clip, originally shared on her YouTube channel, has gone viral on Twitter.

The video reposted by @dearchappal is captioned as ‘What I Eat In A Day In My Father’s Sharad (shraadh)- Sharing My Rituals.‘ “Aaj mere papa ka shraadh hai jo ki hum har saal karte hain, toh aaj hum sirf ek meal hi kha sakte hain, jismein aap namak aur oil ek baar hi kha sakte ho, but aap bich mein kuch bhi meetha kha sakte ho,” Rowhi says in her vlog.

Then, Rowhi gives a glimpse of her breakfast as she holds a bowl of macha oatmeal and takes a bite from it. “It’s very yummy, mujhe bahot acha laga. I will rate this 8 out of 10,” the woman adds.

Rowhi later goes out with her friend to enjoy a beverage. The clip shows her pointing towards the menu as she orders pink lemonade. “Mujhe pink lemonade peena pada jiska taste bahot hi bekaar tha, so I rated it 2 out of 10,” Rowhi concludes.

“I’m traumatised,” the Twitter user wrote.

And just like the Twitter user, others are traumatised too.

She didn't utter even a single word for her father …Pink Lemonade ka taste boht bekar tha …Hatttt https://t.co/3XcySW6d2a — Komal✨ (@KomalVT) December 15, 2022

Ye Gen-Z ko kya hi hogya hai 😭



Oversized T-shirt pehen k UnderSized Brain kyu ho rha h tumlog ka ?



Aesthetic me photo blurr tak to theek tha Dimag to Saaf rakho yaar 😭😭😭 https://t.co/AE2y8dYZPU — Anupam Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@TheAnupamKapoor) December 19, 2022

Yeh ameero ke chochle alag hi hote hai 😭 https://t.co/r2u7ALQDFw — unapologetically ugly! (@okayishlife) December 20, 2022

Earth is a strange place https://t.co/ed1gcLe0bq — it's NIK (@sugnikpaul) December 20, 2022

Who tf make a vlog on shardh????

😞😞😞😞😞😞😞 https://t.co/s1lmyVDrik — Doodledu (@ambivertchinu) December 20, 2022

Generation 🥺…

Speechless…



"For A girl Her First love Is Papa "

This statement is totally wrong for her 😊 https://t.co/ueLvxknUC1 — ☆Nandini☆💞#Devandini💞 (@deb_rajnandini) December 16, 2022

The airhead moron and desi Bieber with the chop suey haircut clearly don't have one complete brain cell to bounce between each other. https://t.co/BZikXC7TmI — Shaantanu Singh (@OleBallEnjoyer) December 16, 2022

How much i hate her😭😭 https://t.co/MD9ir75nM8 — 𝗖 𝗢 𝗗 𝗘 𝗜 𝗡 𝗘 (@Yougotmedrunk) December 16, 2022

Internet was just used to download movies overnight on torrent. https://t.co/Xbm6zTqsNe — Ben kenobi (@AnakinRoaster) December 15, 2022

Average metro Indian after bashing dehatis online, going to a bar with their boyfriend on their Papa’s shraddha😲 https://t.co/blzj5ABRoE — Kosi Belter (@MegamiTensei97) December 15, 2022

Wtf, people are actually making vlogs of funerals,Barsi … Normalization of grief in this way is too common nowadays 🙂 https://t.co/E3sXZq9PZB — ✨ (@todaystweet9) December 15, 2022

Her father watching her from heaven be like: https://t.co/u2SAVyFqoJ pic.twitter.com/KP6gKJyUSf — Ted (@SavageClown666) December 15, 2022

They will cry buckets for street dog's death but will rate food made for their dad's shraadh 🤮 https://t.co/aNNcVY5xdy — Space 👉👈 (@brutalpammy) December 15, 2022

Here’s the original video on her YouTube channel. It has got over 1 million views.

Kaun hain ye log? Kahan se aate hain ye log?