Thanks to the internet and social media portals, a few months back a small food joint by the name of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' got viral and even got listed on Zomato.

But here's the thing. There are thousands of such small food joints and food vendors around the country and they all have been struggling, especially after the lockdown.

One such food vendor is Yogesh whose food stall is near Versova beach, Mumbai. This food seller brings the taste of Bihar to Mumbai by selling delicious Litti-Chokha for just Rs 20 per plate.

This guy is Yogesh. He is selling best Litti-Chokha in the town (Near Versova beach, Mumbai) and Just for 20 rupees per plate (Which includes, 2 littis dipped into butter, delicious chokha, chatni and salad). He is trying to sell his delicious litti on @zomatoin but he is not 1/n pic.twitter.com/Zw407sjBM0 — Priyanshu Dwivedi (@khaalipeeli) March 16, 2021

But Yogesh is facing a lot of issues selling his product not because his amazing litti-chokha lacks in taste, but because he's not able to market his food to more people.

able to list his shop just because he doesn't know much about the process, also whom to contact for. He told me that right now he is facing financial issues and facing a tough time. He said, 'Mahine ka kiraya nahi nikal paa raha hai bhaiya, oopar se yaha sabhi ko paise dene padte — Priyanshu Dwivedi (@khaalipeeli) March 16, 2021

Moreover, his inability to list himself on Zomato is leading him to shut down his shop. So, Twitter user Priyanshu has shared his plight and using the internet to its full use by asking Zomato to help Yogesh.

hain.' He is planning to shut his shop. I request @zomato and @deepigoyal to help him out with their platform. I guarantee 'Itni badhiya litti kahi nahin milegi.' pic.twitter.com/6qE17JH8IM — Priyanshu Dwivedi (@khaalipeeli) March 16, 2021

Netizens came together to help this small food vendor and the regulars even lauded the authenticity of his food.

Since last 5 year's he is their an my son brings from him an he started 10rs on that time autowala is regular costumer of his — sameer ebrahim peerb (@peerb_sameer) March 16, 2021

I have tasted it myself nice smoky flavours and authentic taste..loved it — Vivek Raut (@VivekRa49417250) March 17, 2021

Looks delicious... Bombay guys, don't miss it... — जोगी (@ybss2020) March 17, 2021

If we all start using social media platform for such Nobel cause.. it will be wonderful — Swapnil Chandurkar (@SwapnilChandur1) March 17, 2021

The magic of social media helping people in need yet again. You too can help Yogesh by trying out his joint opposite to signal near the graveyard in Versova.