In the last few days, the internet came together to help an elderly couple who run a small food joint in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Due the pandemic, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife were struggling to make ends meet with their 'Baba Ka Dhaba', which they've been running for 30 years. 

Once their story went viral, people from across Delhi began flocking to the joint to offer help, including AAP MLA Somnath Bharti. 

And now, Zomato has officially listed the Dhaba on their app so the couple can be discovered by others. 

Zomato does not show a delivery option for the shop yet, only a Dine-In page is available so far. The app also asked the internet to extend the same support towards other small local bossinesses in need of help by filling a form on their website. 

While some on Twitter were quite impressed with Zomato's help, others began questioning the integrity and the hidden motives of the app. 

This initiative will go a long way towards connecting small businesses to customers, increasing the footfall for local street vendors. 