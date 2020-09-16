A couple of days ago, a group of fans from Indonesia recreated the iconic Bollywood sangeet song, Bole Chudiyan and desis from across the globe have been tripping over the finesse of it.

Well, turns out, Vina Fan was bit by the Filmy Keeda as she loves to recreate the choreography of classic Bollywood songs with a slight twist.

Here are a few more stellar Bollywood performances by the Indonesian fan that will make you want to get out of our beds and dance:

This recreation of the OG V-Day song, Gori Gori from Main Hoon Na has my heart:

We swear, their performance on Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main will make you want to watch DDLJ for the gazillionth time:

Look like our desi girl has managed to teleport her Raam Chaahe Leela vibes and grace all the way to her fans in Indonesia:

Would you just look at how swift their steps from Main Tera Boyfriend are?

Let's take a minute to look at this couple acing the lip-synch toThodi Se Beqarari as they ace the signature steps:

Ok, I am officially awestruck. Looking at Vina Fan recreate all the stunts of Katrina's Kamali is quite impressive:

This Dilbar inspired belly dance and choreography is so on point:

Yeah ok, this song from Soldier isn't the same without our OG crus, Bobby Deol but this dancing duo is absolutely slaying it!

How did they manage to get their timing right while dancing to the iconic whistling tune from Mohabbatein?

Vina Fan's expressions in Mere Khwaabon Mein is so freakishly similar to Kajol's!

This recreation of Do Pal Ruka from Veer Zaara will literally give you goosebumps:

It takes a lot of courage to master and perfectly replicate the steps performed by our Dhak Dhak Girl:

I guess I have to ask, who did the Haila Haila Hua Hua better?

That's all folks!