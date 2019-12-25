We've had a rough winter - and it's not just the weather I'm talking about. But, amidst the harsh winter that Delhi seems to enjoy and the moral obligations we have, don't forget to take time out this Christmas season to be with the ones you love. Because, winter and Christmas in Delhi is also about making every moment count, giving unto others and being thankful for what we have. So, visit these winter havens in the city to indulge in the delectable food and enjoy a little wintry chill. Not such a bad idea, after all.

1. Ditas

Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi

This newly opened venue is what your most romantic winter dreams are made of. Fairy lights, gorgeous swing-sets and interiors that look like your favourite English tea house make up the dreamy restaurant that is Ditas. With a delectable combination of cocktails and food to indulge in. You can enjoy a wonderful meal, under the fairy lights as you keep yourself warm on a cold winter's night.

Price for two: ₹3,000 approximately

2. Tera Vita

Khan Market, New Delhi

The newly opened restaurant in Khan Market is right opposite Yum Yum Cha, in the outer lane. As soon as you step into this cozy place though, you'll feel like you're no longer in Delhi's Khan Market anymore and have been magically transported to a Parisian town. To pastel interiors and the mellow decor makes this the perfect place for a warm family feast or a fun, yet cozy date place. Winter never felt better.

Price for two: ₹3,000 approximately

3. Foxtrot

Khan Market, New Delhi

Foxtrot is the current rage with Delhi's culture vultures and for all the right reasons. It's hip, cozy and its no-fuss interiors speak out to the drama-free millennial who wants to have a good time, without feeling over the top. Warm lighting and intimate seating is just one part of it. Their cocktails and the heartwarming winter menu is the deal-sealer. The cherry on the cake? An indulgent banoffee pie that you won't ever get enough of.

Price for two: ₹2,000 approximately

4. Ek Bar

Defence Colony, New Delhi

Tucked away in the quaint hub of Defence Colony, Ek Bar has remained a favourite through the years. This time around though, they've levelled up the spirit of Christmas with their Syrian Christmas feast which is part of their festive offering. Curated by one of Delhi's best, Chef Ruchira Hoon Philip, the food, the cocktails and the art deco vibe will have you feeling very vintage and Christmassy altogether.

Price for two: ₹2,000 approximately.

5. Olly

Cyberhub, Gurgaon

Olly is like your friendly neighbourhood cafe and with Winter - and by that extension Christmas around the corner - this place is the perfect combination of warm and fuzzy. The food and drinks match just as well with their creamy coffees. You can easily spend a winter weekend, sitting in the cozy space, indulging in your favourite food while watching the winter flurry around.

price for two: ₹1,500 approximately.

6. 1Oak

Defence Colony, New Delhi

Tucked away, again in Defence Colony, 1Oak is like a pleasant surprise that overlooks a serene patch of greenery. But, that's not all. Perch yourself on their rooftop and enjoy the full glory of a warm winter sun that makes the cold feel a little less unforgiving. And while their food has a variety of delicacies worth trying, it's their Margharita pizzas, the dimsums and the sushi that you should give into specially. Top it off with their signature Gin cocktails and finish with the most indulgent tiramisu. Pro Tip: They have lovely acoustic evenings every Sunday worth checking out.

price for two; ₹1,500 approximately.

7. Olive Bar & Kitchen

One Style Mile, Mehrauli, New Delhi

When Winter comes around in Delhi - and when Christmas comes a calling - there's no way you can resist the charm of the eternal Olive Qutub. It turns even the Grinch amongst us into a festive believer! From their turkey roasts to their mulled wines, Olive Qutub is like Santa's festive abode when, of course, he isn't in the North Pole. Perfect for a warm family dinner, or the most romantic winter date, ever!

Price for two: ₹3,000 approximately.

8. Unlocked Bar, Kitchen & Escape Room

32nd Avenue, Gurgaon

This is one of the most interesting places to check in this Winter, when it's biting cold outside. With an array of 250 board games to lose yourself and friends to and cocktails created specially enough to lose your inhibitions, Unlocked really does open your heart up to a warm day scene, or an evening. You can even enjoy their mystery-charged escape rooms and indulge in a lovely seafood linguini that will have you coming back for more.

Price for two: ₹3,000 approximately.

9. Bo Tai

Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Bo Tai is the perfect combination of elegant meets comfort. The fine dine restaurant comes with a spacious bar with seating that is both, intimate and sociable. The seating area is just private and cocooned and yet keeps you feeling a part of the gathering. But, it's the terrace that steals the show. You can enjoy a delicious crab cooked in avocado, alongside specially curated cocktails while overlooking the winter sun; enjoying a lazy December sundowner, complete with great company and good music.

Price for two: ₹3,000 approximately.

10. Qla

Seven Style Mile, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Qla is all things fine about Winter time. The wine is always perfectly mulled. The roast is always perfectly cooked and the steak is perfectly rared. There's a reason why Qla remains a favourite for everyone's winter dining and Christmas feasts; because it's the gift that keeps on giving with each passing year.

Price for two: ₹3,500 approximately.

11. Music & Mountains

Greater Kailash-1, M-Block Market, New Delhi

To say that this is the perfect place to lose yourself in that festive Winter bliss, is to make an understatement. You step into Music & Mountains on the first floor in GK-1 M-Block, and you're automatically transported to the Alpine mountains. The wooden interiors, the fireplace, the low roof and the lighting are all equally to blame when you find yourself lost in the romantic vibe, the music and the food that goes right to the soul. Pro Tip: Try their hot chocolate, literally any choosing from the pastas, the roast and their waffles that make you feel like you're in love.

Price for two: ₹2,000 approximately.

12. Cafe Tesu

Essex Farms, New Delhi

Located right at the entrance of Essex Farms, Cafe Tesu is the perfect amalgamation of Meditterrenean meets Parisian. You walk in to the smell of freshly roasted coffee beans and sweet smelling croissants. While it's known for its expansive coffee selections, it's the food here that is a pleasant surprise to the palate. Definitely try the Fig and Bacon Blue Cheese pizza which is drizzled with truffle oil. And indulge in the Chorizo and Bratwurst that warms your heart, as you read a book picked out from their shelf and watch the world go by from one of their windows.

Price for two: ₹1,500 approximately.

13. Imperfecto Patio

Sector 50, Gurgaon

The newly opened restaurant is yet another branch of the Imperfecto chain. And it's like a little piece of serenity to bury yourself in this Winter. Bathed in greenery and sunlight, Imperfecto Patio is perfect for a friendly hang out on a Winter evening, or a cozy family scene on a December night and makes for an interesting winter date that starts at noon and doesn't really have to end.

Price for two: ₹2,500 approximately.

14. Fig At Museo

DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurgaon

In the very artsy Camera Museum in Gurgaon is this sweet surprise that could warm a cold heart on winter's day. The newly opened Fig at Museo is where you spend a lovely winter afternoon rejuvenating with all things art and culinary. They have a healthy mix of salads, appetisers and desserts. Visit with close friends, for an artistic day out, or with a romantic partner to enjoy a lovely winter soiree.

Price for two: ₹2,000 approximately.

15. One8

Worldmark 2, Aerocity, New Delhi

Move over the fact that it's Virat Kohli's restaurant; One8 in Aerocity is still a place that lets you unwind amidst a delicious spread of food and specially crafted cocktails. And on a cold winter' night, or a lazy winter day, you can choose to seat yourself on their outdoor seating or inside and enjoy the weather while you indulge in the place and the company.

Price for two: ₹3,000 approximately.

16. Smokehouse Deli

Khan Market, New Delhi

If you walk into Smokehouse Delhi in Khan Market right now, you'll swear blind you've entered Santa Claus' workhouse. The wreath upon the entry gate, the silvery-white tinsel and the holly hanging everywhere reminds you you've just entered a Winter Wonderland. Indulge in the delicious Italian that Smokehouse is known for and enjoy sipping on a well mulled wine. Then finish with one of the most heavenly cheesecakes you'll find in town and yes, it feels like Christmas!

Price for two: ₹1,500 approximately.

17. Rooh

Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi

In the quiet of a winter's night, sit yourself down for an intimate meal at this coveted restaurant that treats you to a feast that is as easy on the eyes as it is on your tummy. As you overlook the magnificence of the Qutub Minar, you can even treat yourself and loved ones to an entire 14-course menu - yes, that's right - which will keep the festivities coming this winter season!

Price for two: ₹3,500 approximately.

18. Cafe Dori

Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

Honestly, no Delhi winter is ever complete without a soiree down at Cafe Dori. It's like entering a little French haven in the middle of Delhi. Located in the artsy design district in Chhatarpur, Dori is the cutest little cafe that is as sprawling and spacious as the menu is wholesome and delicious. And while I'm sure you've indulged more than once in their decadent hot chocolate, do dig into their scrumptious sliders, sandwiches and meatballs.

Time to enjoy the winter feasts around town. Got a favourite?