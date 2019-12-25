We've had a rough winter - and it's not just the weather I'm talking about. But, amidst the harsh winter that Delhi seems to enjoy and the moral obligations we have, don't forget to take time out this Christmas season to be with the ones you love. Because, winter and Christmas in Delhi is also about making every moment count, giving unto others and being thankful for what we have. So, visit these winter havens in the city to indulge in the delectable food and enjoy a little wintry chill. Not such a bad idea, after all.
1. Ditas
Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi
This newly opened venue is what your most romantic winter dreams are made of. Fairy lights, gorgeous swing-sets and interiors that look like your favourite English tea house make up the dreamy restaurant that is Ditas. With a delectable combination of cocktails and food to indulge in. You can enjoy a wonderful meal, under the fairy lights as you keep yourself warm on a cold winter's night.
2. Tera Vita
Khan Market, New Delhi
The newly opened restaurant in Khan Market is right opposite Yum Yum Cha, in the outer lane. As soon as you step into this cozy place though, you'll feel like you're no longer in Delhi's Khan Market anymore and have been magically transported to a Parisian town. To pastel interiors and the mellow decor makes this the perfect place for a warm family feast or a fun, yet cozy date place. Winter never felt better.
Pizza will always be the centre of attention on any dinner table you seat me at. #pepperonipizza #pizza #dinnertable #december #dinnerdiaries #diningout #dineout #onmyplate #italian #igfood #aboutlastnight #weekend #scenes #teravita #delhi #delhidiaries #shotononeplus #oneplusphotography #foodphotography
3. Foxtrot
Khan Market, New Delhi
Foxtrot is the current rage with Delhi's culture vultures and for all the right reasons. It's hip, cozy and its no-fuss interiors speak out to the drama-free millennial who wants to have a good time, without feeling over the top. Warm lighting and intimate seating is just one part of it. Their cocktails and the heartwarming winter menu is the deal-sealer. The cherry on the cake? An indulgent banoffee pie that you won't ever get enough of.
Warm fuzzy winter dinners are the best. At @houseoffoxtrot in Khan Market recently, I indulged in the most delicious meals of the season and here are some of my favourites from the menu! The Ragra Aloo Chaat because how is a winter dinner in Delhi ever complete without Aloo, anyway? The Ghee Roast Chicken Tacos that will have you licking your fingers clean. The Goa Shack Prawn with garlic and butter. 3-Non-Veg Kulchas' Platter - we tried the Lamb Galouti, the Blue Cheese & Bacon and the Chicken Tikka and it was the best thing ever! Deconstructed Dal Muradabadi - It's served with steamed rice, and reminds you of a simple and yet, delicious home-cooked meal. Banoffee Pie - It was like heaven exploding in your mouth. If you're heading to Foxtrot for a meal, you know what you should try! #igfood #dinner #winter #december #onmyplate #nightout #foxtrot #foodcoma #foodphotography #delhidiaries #dessidreats #shotononeplus #oneplusphotography
4. Ek Bar
Defence Colony, New Delhi
Tucked away in the quaint hub of Defence Colony, Ek Bar has remained a favourite through the years. This time around though, they've levelled up the spirit of Christmas with their Syrian Christmas feast which is part of their festive offering. Curated by one of Delhi's best, Chef Ruchira Hoon Philip, the food, the cocktails and the art deco vibe will have you feeling very vintage and Christmassy altogether.
5. Olly
Cyberhub, Gurgaon
Olly is like your friendly neighbourhood cafe and with Winter - and by that extension Christmas around the corner - this place is the perfect combination of warm and fuzzy. The food and drinks match just as well with their creamy coffees. You can easily spend a winter weekend, sitting in the cozy space, indulging in your favourite food while watching the winter flurry around.
6. 1Oak
Defence Colony, New Delhi
Tucked away, again in Defence Colony, 1Oak is like a pleasant surprise that overlooks a serene patch of greenery. But, that's not all. Perch yourself on their rooftop and enjoy the full glory of a warm winter sun that makes the cold feel a little less unforgiving. And while their food has a variety of delicacies worth trying, it's their Margharita pizzas, the dimsums and the sushi that you should give into specially. Top it off with their signature Gin cocktails and finish with the most indulgent tiramisu. Pro Tip: They have lovely acoustic evenings every Sunday worth checking out.
After what felt like ages, I had a warm and fuzzy Sunday brunching at @1oakdelhi under the Winter sun with people who are just as warm. Tucked away in the quaint confines we had just the right amount of sunlight & shade playing peekaboo while life slowed down just a little bit for us. Maybe it was because of the delicious cocktails that had us feeling the right kind of tipsy, or maybe it was the scrumptious food that exceeded my picky expectations. Maybe it was the company I had for the day, or maybe it was the lovely autumnal vibe. But, maybe it was all of it. We collectively agreed that this was one of the most relaxing and jovial sundays we've had in a very long time. Must try: The Berry That Cran, a delicious Cranberry and Vodka signature cocktail that will have you wanting more. The Sicilian Arnacini, Shimeji Mushroom dumplings, the Spice Roasted Chicken dumplings, literally any of their Pizzas and the Mushroom Risotto. Pro Tip: Don't leave without desserts. They have a wicked Tiramisu as well as a bomb Nutella Cheesecake. #sunday #funday #sundaze #brunching #brunch #drunch #daydrinking #warmandfuzzy #weekend #scenes #theweekendthatwas #onmyplate #igfood #foodgasm #dessert #cocktails #delhi #dessidreats #foodphotography #shotononeplus #oneplusphotography #shotononeplus7pro #1oakdelhi #goodtimes #thegoodlife
7. Olive Bar & Kitchen
One Style Mile, Mehrauli, New Delhi
When Winter comes around in Delhi - and when Christmas comes a calling - there's no way you can resist the charm of the eternal Olive Qutub. It turns even the Grinch amongst us into a festive believer! From their turkey roasts to their mulled wines, Olive Qutub is like Santa's festive abode when, of course, he isn't in the North Pole. Perfect for a warm family dinner, or the most romantic winter date, ever!
8. Unlocked Bar, Kitchen & Escape Room
32nd Avenue, Gurgaon
This is one of the most interesting places to check in this Winter, when it's biting cold outside. With an array of 250 board games to lose yourself and friends to and cocktails created specially enough to lose your inhibitions, Unlocked really does open your heart up to a warm day scene, or an evening. You can even enjoy their mystery-charged escape rooms and indulge in a lovely seafood linguini that will have you coming back for more.
About last night, quite literally escaping Delhi madness in Gurgaon's newest opening, Unlocked - Bar, Kitchen & Escape Room while sipping on their Gamified Signature cocktails that are as potent as the 150 games the place offers. And if you don't know the game, there's even a game master to show you how. They actually have an Escape Room built around & commemorated to Alexandra Lionheart and you'll probably be too scared to resist it anyway! But, serious verdict: Go there with your closest friends and chill family members or even on a date and I promise you'll never have a dull moment during the entire time. It might just turn out to be the best date you ever went on! #aboutlastnight #gamenight #escaperoom #midweek #nightouts #gurgaon #newintown #scenes #fun #gameface #cocktails #letthegamesbegin #unlocked #gameover #cardsagainsthumanity #socialhumour #neverhaveIever #drinkinggame
9. Bo Tai
Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi
Bo Tai is the perfect combination of elegant meets comfort. The fine dine restaurant comes with a spacious bar with seating that is both, intimate and sociable. The seating area is just private and cocooned and yet keeps you feeling a part of the gathering. But, it's the terrace that steals the show. You can enjoy a delicious crab cooked in avocado, alongside specially curated cocktails while overlooking the winter sun; enjoying a lazy December sundowner, complete with great company and good music.
About last night: Dinner at Bo Tai Qutab which has an all-new menu worth trying out. Here's what I really enjoyed: The Avocado Carpaccio (Pic 3) variation that Bo Tai does is extremely scrumptious and you'll be making a juicy mess of yourself but it will be worth it. The Braised Escalopes of Lamb with Palm Sugar & Shallots (Pic 7) are so flavourful, they unfold on various levels. It's like a flavour bomb in your mouth. The Baked Avocado Stuffed Crab if you're into seafood is a star dish (picture of that later), especially if you're picky about the way you eat your crab. So are the Steamed Prawns with Thai Lemon Relish (Pic 5) but it can be daunting if you're a non-vegetarian who doesn't enjoy seeing tentacular food (you get my point). Definitely try the Charcoal Charged Vegetable Bundles (1st Pic) because it's extremely delicious even if you're not big on vegetarian. You can skip the Pan Seared Buttered Scallops With Ginger Lime & Baby Rock Nam (Pic 2) as it looks more appetising than it is. And while the Risotto (Pic 8) is good, it's not the classic risotto if you're a stickler for palates like that. Definitely try dessert which is a Triple Layered Semi Freddo with Katafi in Gritty Milk (Pic 9), it's melt-in-the-mouth delectable! #bonappetit #botai #aboutlastnight #foodreviews #igfood #dinnerdiaries #onmyplate #thaifood #thaicuisine #seafood #trythis #dessidreats #foodphotgraphy #shotononeplus #oneplusphotography #onthemenu #mouthwatering #foodcoma #dineout #dinner #scenes
10. Qla
Seven Style Mile, Mehrauli, New Delhi
Qla is all things fine about Winter time. The wine is always perfectly mulled. The roast is always perfectly cooked and the steak is perfectly rared. There's a reason why Qla remains a favourite for everyone's winter dining and Christmas feasts; because it's the gift that keeps on giving with each passing year.
11. Music & Mountains
Greater Kailash-1, M-Block Market, New Delhi
To say that this is the perfect place to lose yourself in that festive Winter bliss, is to make an understatement. You step into Music & Mountains on the first floor in GK-1 M-Block, and you're automatically transported to the Alpine mountains. The wooden interiors, the fireplace, the low roof and the lighting are all equally to blame when you find yourself lost in the romantic vibe, the music and the food that goes right to the soul. Pro Tip: Try their hot chocolate, literally any choosing from the pastas, the roast and their waffles that make you feel like you're in love.
12. Cafe Tesu
Essex Farms, New Delhi
Located right at the entrance of Essex Farms, Cafe Tesu is the perfect amalgamation of Meditterrenean meets Parisian. You walk in to the smell of freshly roasted coffee beans and sweet smelling croissants. While it's known for its expansive coffee selections, it's the food here that is a pleasant surprise to the palate. Definitely try the Fig and Bacon Blue Cheese pizza which is drizzled with truffle oil. And indulge in the Chorizo and Bratwurst that warms your heart, as you read a book picked out from their shelf and watch the world go by from one of their windows.
Time briefly stops for a little while when you're in good company. Back in 2017, Cafe Tesu had just launched & I had visited with my then SO. Sitting in a comfortably private nook, surrounded by books & the smell of freshly baked croissants & brewed coffee, it was easy to just be. I went back after sometime last year, with my Aunt, Uncle & sister for some coffee. There it was again, that smell of freshly brewed coffee & baked bread. This Tuesday, I decided to take myself out on a date - no other person, just me. I sat myself down in the familiar private corners with a book from the shelf & I indulged in some of the food from their new menu, and some coffee. It was exactly like before - all the good smells, minus all the other losses. The chorizo and bratwurst, the Fig, Bacon and Blue cheese pizza drizzled with Truffle oil, the Sushi rolls and the Spicy prawn dumplings, and last but not the least, the Blueberry Bread & Butter Pudding with Caramel Custard on the side. I relished every bite and finished every morsel, feeling a little like a food monster but a lot like a very contented kid. Time briefly stops for a little while when you're in good company. Especially if you're in a place as soulful as @cafetesu and especially if that company is you yourself. The brains behind the amazing menu - Chef @mehtasahil26 Courtesy @quirk_india #igfood #cafetesu #foodgram #delhigram #foodphotography #fromwhereistand #ingoodcompany #onmyplate #tableforone #mood #dessidreeats #coffee #caffeine #dessert #fig #pizza #chorizo #bratwurst #food #places #delhidiaries #freshlybaked #brewed #whatsup #whatsbrewing
13. Imperfecto Patio
Sector 50, Gurgaon
The newly opened restaurant is yet another branch of the Imperfecto chain. And it's like a little piece of serenity to bury yourself in this Winter. Bathed in greenery and sunlight, Imperfecto Patio is perfect for a friendly hang out on a Winter evening, or a cozy family scene on a December night and makes for an interesting winter date that starts at noon and doesn't really have to end.
14. Fig At Museo
DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurgaon
In the very artsy Camera Museum in Gurgaon is this sweet surprise that could warm a cold heart on winter's day. The newly opened Fig at Museo is where you spend a lovely winter afternoon rejuvenating with all things art and culinary. They have a healthy mix of salads, appetisers and desserts. Visit with close friends, for an artistic day out, or with a romantic partner to enjoy a lovely winter soiree.
15. One8
Worldmark 2, Aerocity, New Delhi
Move over the fact that it's Virat Kohli's restaurant; One8 in Aerocity is still a place that lets you unwind amidst a delicious spread of food and specially crafted cocktails. And on a cold winter' night, or a lazy winter day, you can choose to seat yourself on their outdoor seating or inside and enjoy the weather while you indulge in the place and the company.
Last night's dinner plan at the newly opened @one8.commune came together at the very last minute, but it was serendipitous. From @ankitdoomra fanboying hard on Yuzvendra Chahal who happened to be dining with friends just in front of us, to @girishabharti trying to coordinate DoPs at the nth hour. Just know that, these photos need no filter whatsoever because both the food and the phone were just that good! Pro Tip: You want mushroom dimsums that taste like heaven in your mouth, you close your eyes and walk right in here (It's the first picture)! And don't forget to try their cocktails which have been curated by the one and only Yangdup Lama. #aboutlastnight #dinnerdiaries #delhi #scenes #viratkohlisrestaurant #viratkohli #yuzvendrachahal #spotted #shenanigans #foodcoma #igfood #dimsums #tacos #pizzas #dessert #birthdayeve #nightout #foodphotography #serendipity #gratitude #onmyplate #dessidreats #shotoniphonexs #shotononeplus7pro
16. Smokehouse Deli
Khan Market, New Delhi
If you walk into Smokehouse Delhi in Khan Market right now, you'll swear blind you've entered Santa Claus' workhouse. The wreath upon the entry gate, the silvery-white tinsel and the holly hanging everywhere reminds you you've just entered a Winter Wonderland. Indulge in the delicious Italian that Smokehouse is known for and enjoy sipping on a well mulled wine. Then finish with one of the most heavenly cheesecakes you'll find in town and yes, it feels like Christmas!
17. Rooh
Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi
In the quiet of a winter's night, sit yourself down for an intimate meal at this coveted restaurant that treats you to a feast that is as easy on the eyes as it is on your tummy. As you overlook the magnificence of the Qutub Minar, you can even treat yourself and loved ones to an entire 14-course menu - yes, that's right - which will keep the festivities coming this winter season!
About last night, dinner at @roohsf Their a la carte menu is a feast in itself & while they boast of a 14-course-menu that you can enjoy if you reach by 7 PM, & is basically every chef special worth trying, this is what I tried the following in order of the pictures. 1) Avacado bhel, crispy quinoa & mango sorbet together; 2) Turmeric Collins - a spin on the Tom Collins with a little Indian twist; 3) A Lamb Hurrah with Milanese & faddish chutney; 4) Delicious hibachi grilled prawns in mustard cream served with a risotto; 5) A pan-seared fish fillet with green pea & squid moilee; 6&7) Cuts of Tandoori Chicken, Red Pepper Makhni & Tapioca. P.S. For seafood lovers, the dishes are a must try - the pan-seared has a nice South Indian spin to it. Word of advice: Go on an empty stomach & be ready for a very satisfied good night's sleep after because the food makes you feel that good. #aboutlastnight #delhidiaries #foodpost #foodappreciation #foodforthought #triedandtested #eatingout #foodphotography #roohdelhi #nightout #onmyplate #tastingmenu #tastetest #igfood #foodcoma #whereaboutery #shotononeplus #oneplus6t #oneplusphotography #eatrepeat #serialeater
18. Cafe Dori
Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur, New Delhi
Honestly, no Delhi winter is ever complete without a soiree down at Cafe Dori. It's like entering a little French haven in the middle of Delhi. Located in the artsy design district in Chhatarpur, Dori is the cutest little cafe that is as sprawling and spacious as the menu is wholesome and delicious. And while I'm sure you've indulged more than once in their decadent hot chocolate, do dig into their scrumptious sliders, sandwiches and meatballs.
Time to enjoy the winter feasts around town. Got a favourite?