Valentine’s Day. Such a beautiful day to celebrate capitalism… er… I mean love. The day observed in countries around the world is when men and women come together to profess their love to their partners by buying heart-shaped balloons, roses, chocolates, and greeting cards. And the day celebrating the martyrdom of Saint Valentinus of Rome is built up to in spectacular fashion.

There’s a whole Valentine’s week which starts with Rose Day, is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day , Kiss Day and finally culminates with V-day on February 14th. Too much you thought? As if one day wasn’t enough to sell things.

But how about another week following Feb 14th, which calls itself the Anti-Valentine’s Week? I’m not even kidding. God knows who invented this but these are legitimate days to undo the mush of the Valentine’s week. They include Slap day, Kick day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup day.

And these days for 2017 are as follows:

February 15 – Happy Slap Day

February 16 – Happy Kick Day

February 17 – Happy Perfume Day

February 18 – Happy Flirting Day

February 19 – Happy Confession Day

February 20 – Happy Missing Day

February 21 – Happy Breakup Day

If you think you’ve had too much of Valentine’s week and would like to detox, this information might come in handy. Or if you’re just someone who likes to make fun of those who observe these days please keep your eyes and ears open.

