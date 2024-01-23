Valentine’s Day, celebrated annually on February 14th, is a day dedicated to expressing love and affection to those special people in our lives. Couples often take this opportunity to reaffirm their love and commitment, making Valentine’s Day a significant date on the calendar for lovers around the world. As the day of love approaches, one delightful way to celebrate is by immersing oneself in the world of fun Valentine’s movies.

Whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming romantic comedy, a passionate love story, or even a tragic tale of star-crossed lovers, the world of cinema has a treasure trove of options to set the mood for great Valentine’s Day movies. Our curated list of the 70 best Valentine’s Day movies spans various genres and decades, offering something for every cinematic palate.

1. Valentine (2001)

IMDb

Lead actors: Denise Richards, David Boreanaz, Marley Shelton

Denise Richards, David Boreanaz, Marley Shelton Supporting Artists: Jessica Capshaw, Jessica Cauffiel

Jessica Capshaw, Jessica Cauffiel Director: Jamie Blanks

Jamie Blanks Release date: 2001

2001 Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes

1 hour and 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Revenue: Approximately $36.7 million worldwide

Approximately $36.7 million worldwide Language: English

Jeremy, a geeky boy, is falsely accused of attacking a girl on Valentine’s Day in 1988 and is trashed by others. Years after this traumatic incident, the girl is part of a group, and slowly every member becomes a victim of a masked assailant. If you talk about Valentine film horror, then this is the one.

2. My Bloody Valentine (1981)

IMDb

Lead actors: Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier, Neil Affleck

Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier, Neil Affleck Supporting Artists: Don Francks, Cynthia Dale

Don Francks, Cynthia Dale Director: George Mihalka

George Mihalka Release date: 1981

1981 Run Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

1 hour and 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: $5.7 million

$5.7 million Language: English

The story unfolds in the mining town of Valentine Bluffs, where an accident in the local coal mine results in several deaths. This also comes in the Valentine film horror list.

3. White Valentine (1999)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jason Behr, Pauline Lan, Craig A. Chun

Jason Behr, Pauline Lan, Craig A. Chun Supporting Artists: Jeanie Kwan, Goeff Wong

Jeanie Kwan, Goeff Wong Director: Chin-ting Chu

Chin-ting Chu Release date: 1999

1999 Run Time: 1 hour and 25 minutes

1 hour and 25 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.9

5.9 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, English

Joon-ho falls in love with a woman Yeon-hee, but their relationship faces challenges due to their different backgrounds and societal expectations. This is one of the best Valentine’s Day movies.

4. Surrogate Valentine (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: Goh Nakamura, Chadd Stoops, Lynn Chen

Goh Nakamura, Chadd Stoops, Lynn Chen Supporting Artists: Mary Cavett, Joy Osmanski

Mary Cavett, Joy Osmanski Director: Dave Boyle

Dave Boyle Release date: 2011

2011 Run Time: 1 hour and 11 minutes

1 hour and 11 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

Goh, a San Francisco-based musician, is hired by a famous TV actor named Danny Turner to teach him how to play the guitar convincingly for an upcoming film role. Goh reluctantly agrees to gig and accompanies him on a brief tour with Danny, where, along with guitar lessons, he finds himself caught up in the complexities of Danny’s personal life. This is one of the good films to watch on Valentine’s Day.

5. Deadpan Valentine (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tony Yang, Kingone Wang, Terri Kwan

Tony Yang, Kingone Wang, Terri Kwan Supporting Artists: Duncan Lai, Mavis Fan

Duncan Lai, Mavis Fan Director: Adrian Kwan

Adrian Kwan Release date: 2006

2006 Run Time: 1 hour and 32 minutes

1 hour and 32 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Mandarin Chinese, Hokkien

It follows the story of a man who can see the future. It follows the adventure of two very different flatmates during one grim Valentine’s Day. This is one of the most-watched Valentine’s movies.

6. My Valentine Girls (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: Richard Gutierrez, Rhian Ramos, Lovi Poe

Richard Gutierrez, Rhian Ramos, Lovi Poe Supporting Artists: Jackie Lou Blanco, Marian Rivera

Jackie Lou Blanco, Marian Rivera Director: Dominic Zapata

Dominic Zapata Release date: 2011

2011 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: 4.36 crores PHP

4.36 crores PHP Language: Filipino, Tagalog

If you are planning to watch fun Valentine’s movies, then this is the one. The movie is an anthology of three romantic stories, each featuring a novelist in different roles. The three stories are separate but interconnected through the common theme of love and Valentine’s Day.

7. Sugar Valentine (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ingrid Sonray, Kristian Bernard, Brendan Connor

Ingrid Sonray, Kristian Bernard, Brendan Connor Supporting Artists: Shane Dean, Patrick DeLuca

Shane Dean, Patrick DeLuca Director: Jean-Claude La Marre

Jean-Claude La Marre Release date: October 5, 2004

October 5, 2004 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 34 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 34 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

A man born into a family of Pimps finds that he is increasingly becoming disillusioned with the “game.” Now he has to choose between his heart and his profession when he meets the love of his life.

8. Overnight (I) (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Rachel Blanchard, James D’Arcy, Gbenga Akinnagbe

Rachel Blanchard, James D’Arcy, Gbenga Akinnagbe Supporting Artists: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Anthony LaPaglia

Gbenga Akinnagbe, Anthony LaPaglia Director: Valerie Breiman

Valerie Breiman Release date: April 20, 2012

April 20, 2012 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English, Turkish

The film tells the story of a group of friends who come together for a dinner party, and their lives take an unexpected turn during the night.

9. Pontypool (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Stephen McHattie, Lisa Houle, Georgina Reilly

Stephen McHattie, Lisa Houle, Georgina Reilly Supporting Artists: Hrant Alianak, Rick Roberts

Hrant Alianak, Rick Roberts Director: Bruce McDonald

Bruce McDonald Release date: March 6, 2009

March 6, 2009 Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes

1 hour and 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

Grant Mazzy, a host of a morning radio show, receives a message about the deaths of people due to riots at a doctor’s office. The characters in the radio station soon realize that certain words trigger violent and zombie-like behavior in people, and they must find a way to communicate without using those words.

10. What Love Is (2007)

IMDb

Lead actors: Cuba Gooding Jr., Matthew Lillard, Sean Astin

Cuba Gooding Jr., Matthew Lillard, Sean Astin Supporting Artist: Anne Heche, Marla Sokoloff

Anne Heche, Marla Sokoloff Director: Mars Callahan

Mars Callahan Release date: April 24, 2007

April 24, 2007 Run Time: 1 hour and 33 minutes

1 hour and 33 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Revenue: $19,000 approximately

$19,000 approximately Language: English

Recently dumped by his girlfriend, Tom is contemplating the meaning of love. As the night unfolds, the characters engage in humorous and heartfelt conversations with his group of friends about love, sex, and relationships. This is one of the fun Valentine’s movies.

11. Blue Valentine (2010)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams

Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams Supporting Artist: Mike Vogel, John Doman

Mike Vogel, John Doman Director: Derek Cianfrance

Derek Cianfrance Release date: December 29, 2010

December 29, 2010 Run Time: 1 hour and 52 minutes

1 hour and 52 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: Approximately $16.6 million

Approximately $16.6 million Language: English

Cindy, and Dean, a married couple with a young daughter face significant challenges in their relationship. Their marriage is strained but they are trying to rekindle their relationship because of their daughter.

12. Titanic (1997)

IMDb

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Supporting Artists: Billy Zane, Kathy Bates

Billy Zane, Kathy Bates Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Release date: December 19, 1997

December 19, 1997 Run Time: 3 hours 14 minutes

3 hours 14 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion Language: English

Rose, a young aristocrat is engaged to an affluent but abusive man named Cal Hockle. Her life takes a turn when she meets Jack, a talented artist on a ship. Unfortunately, the ship hits an iceberg and Jack dies.

13. Amour (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jean-Louis Trintignant, Emmanuelle Riva

Jean-Louis Trintignant, Emmanuelle Riva Supporting Artist: Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert Director: Michael Haneke

Michael Haneke Release date: May 20, 2012 (Cannes Film Festival), October 24, 2012 (France)

May 20, 2012 (Cannes Film Festival), October 24, 2012 (France) Run Time: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: Approximately $20 million

Approximately $20 million Language: French

Georges and Anne, a retired music teacher couple in their eighties, are deeply in love and living a content life in Paris. Their world takes a drastic turn when Anne experiences a stroke, leading to a rapid deterioration in her physical health.

14. Closer (I) (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Roberts, Clive Owen

Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Roberts, Clive Owen Supporting Artists: Nick Hobbs, Colin Stinton, Elizabeth Berrington

Nick Hobbs, Colin Stinton, Elizabeth Berrington Director: Mike Nichols

Mike Nichols Release date: December 3, 2004

December 3, 2004 Run Time: 1 hour and 44 minutes

1 hour and 44 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: Approximately $115 million

Approximately $115 million Language: English

The story follows the lives of four interconnected characters: Dan, an obituary writer; Alice, a stripper; Anna, a photographer; and Larry, a dermatologist. The film begins with Dan and Alice meeting by chance meeting, leading to a romantic entanglement. However, their relationship becomes complicated when Dan becomes involved with Anna and Larry enters the picture as well.

15. Dear John (I) (2010)

IMDb

Lead actors: Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried

Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried Supporting Artist: Richard Jenkins, Henry Thomas

Richard Jenkins, Henry Thomas Director: Lasse Hallström

Lasse Hallström Release date: February 5, 2010

February 5, 2010 Run Time: 1 hour and 48 minutes

1 hour and 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: Approximately $114.9 million

Approximately $114.9 million Language: English

This is a good Valentine’s movie to watch. John Tyree, a soldier on leave falls in love with Savannah Curtis. Their love blossoms during summer, but their relationship faces a significant obstacle when John is called back to military duty.

16. One Day (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess

Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess Supporting Artists: Patricia Clarkson, Ken Stott

Patricia Clarkson, Ken Stott Director: Lone Scherfig

Lone Scherfig Release date: August 19, 2011

August 19, 2011 Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes

1 hour and 47 minutes IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Revenue: Approximately $56.7 million

Approximately $56.7 million Language: English

Emma Morley, and Dexter Mayhew, over 20 years old, decide to meet every year on 15 July and see where they stand in life. As Emma and Dexter navigate the challenges of adulthood, their lives take different paths.

17. Love Actually (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman

Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman Supporting Artist: Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson

Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson Director: Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis Release date: November 7, 2003 (United States), November 21, 2003 (United Kingdom)

November 7, 2003 (United States), November 21, 2003 (United Kingdom) Run Time: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: Approximately $247.5 million

Approximately $247.5 million Language: English

It is a movie about eight different love stories happening around Christmas time in London. It shows different sides of love, some complicated, but all happening during the holiday season.

18. Shakespeare in Love (1998)

IMDb

Lead actors: Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes

Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes Supporting Artists: Geoffrey Rush, Tom Wilkinson, Judi Dench

Geoffrey Rush, Tom Wilkinson, Judi Dench Director: John Madden

John Madden Release date: December 3, 1998 (Los Angeles), December 11, 1998 (United States)

December 3, 1998 (Los Angeles), December 11, 1998 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours and 3 minutes

2 hours and 3 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $289.3 million

Approximately $289.3 million Language: English

This good Valentine’s movie imagines a fictional love affair in the life of William Shakespeare. Frustrated and in need of inspiration, Shakespeare meets Viola de Lesseps, a wealthy woman with a passion for the theater. Viola disguises herself as a man to audition for Shakespeare’s new play, and the two form a romantic connection.

19. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen

Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen Supporting Artists: Rosamund Pike, Donald Sutherland

Rosamund Pike, Donald Sutherland Director: Joe Wright

Joe Wright Release date: September 16, 2005

September 16, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes

2 hours 9 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $121.1 million (worldwide gross)

$121.1 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Elizabeth Bennett, an independent-minded girl, meets the wealthy, reserved Mr. Darcy, who is also arrogant. Their initial encounters develop misunderstandings and prejudice between them, but soon they become fond of each other and form an unusual relationship. This is one of the great Valentine’s Day movies.

20. The Vow (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum

Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum Supporting Artist: Jessica Lange, Sam Neill

Jessica Lange, Sam Neill Director: Michael Sucsy

Michael Sucsy Release date: February 10, 2012

February 10, 2012 Run Time: 1 hour and 44 minutes

1 hour and 44 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: Approximately $196.1 million

Approximately $196.1 million Language: English

Paige and Leo, a happily married couple’s lives take a drastic turn when a car accident leaves Paige in a coma. When she wakes up, she has no memory of the past few years, including her marriage to Leo. He is determined to win back Paige’s love and help her rediscover her past.

21. Love & Other Drugs (2010)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway

Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway Supporting Artist: Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria

Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria Director: Edward Zwick

Edward Zwick Release date: November 24, 2010

November 24, 2010 Run Time: 1 hour and 52 minutes

1 hour and 52 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: Approximately $103 million

Approximately $103 million Language: English

Jamie Randall, a pharmaceutical sales representative,’s career takes an unexpected turn when he meets Maggie Murdock, a young woman living with Parkinson’s disease. Despite Jamie’s initial intentions of pursuing a casual relationship, he finds himself falling in love with Maggie.

22. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet

Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet Supporting Artists: Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo

Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo Director: Michel Gondry

Michel Gondry Release date: March 19, 2004

March 19, 2004 Run Time: 1 hour 48 minutes

1 hour 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: $72.3 million (worldwide gross)

$72.3 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski, a couple, undergo a clinical procedure to erase memories of their relationship after a painful breakup. The story unfolds as Joel realizes that he still loves her deeply while his memories are systematically erased from his mind. This is one of the great Valentine’s Day movies.

23. The Notebook (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams

Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams Supporting Artists: James Garner, Gena Rowlands

James Garner, Gena Rowlands Director: Nick Cassavetes

Nick Cassavetes Release date: June 25, 2004

June 25, 2004 Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes

2 hours 3 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $115.6 million (worldwide gross)

$115.6 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Noah and Allie, two young lovers from different social backgrounds, fall madly in love with each other. They are forced to get separated because of societal pressure and World War II, but their love endures.

24. Me Before You (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin

Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin Supporting Artist: Janet McTeer, Charles Dance

Janet McTeer, Charles Dance Director: Thea Sharrock

Thea Sharrock Release date: May 23, 2016 (United Kingdom), June 3, 2016 (United States)

May 23, 2016 (United Kingdom), June 3, 2016 (United States) Run Time: 1 hour and 50 minutes

1 hour and 50 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: Approximately $208 million

Approximately $208 million Language: English

Louisa “Lou” Clark, a young and quirky woman, takes a job as a caregiver for Will Traynor, a wealthy and adventurous young man who becomes paralyzed in a motorcycle accident. Initially, Will is resistant to Lou’s efforts to lift his spirits, but over time, the two develop a close bond.

25. When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

IMDb

Lead actors: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan

Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan Supporting Artists: Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby

Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Release date: July 21, 1989

July 21, 1989 Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes

1 hour 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $92.8 million (worldwide gross)

$92.8 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Two friends, Harry and Sally, debate whether men and women can be platonic friends without romance getting in the way. This is one of the best movies to watch on Valentine’s Day.

26. Love Is All You Need (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Trine Dyrholm, Pierce Brosnan

Trine Dyrholm, Pierce Brosnan Supporting Artists: Kim Bodnia, Paprika Steen

Kim Bodnia, Paprika Steen Director: Susanne Bier

Susanne Bier Release date: September 4, 2012 (Venice Film Festival), September 7, 2012 (Denmark)

September 4, 2012 (Venice Film Festival), September 7, 2012 (Denmark) Run Time: 1 hour and 56 minutes

1 hour and 56 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Danish, English, Italian

Ida, a Danish hairdresser recovering from breast cancer, learns that her husband is having an affair. Meanwhile, Philip, a lonely English widower and businessman, is dealing with his own set of challenges. The two cross paths when their children decide to get married in Italy.

27. P.S. I Love You (2007)

IMDb

Lead actors: Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler

Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler Supporting Artist: Lisa Kudrow, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Lisa Kudrow, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Director: Richard LaGravenese

Richard LaGravenese Release date: December 9, 2007 (World Premiere), December 21, 2007 (United States)

December 9, 2007 (World Premiere), December 21, 2007 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours and 6 minutes

2 hours and 6 minutes IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Revenue: Approximately $156.8 million

Approximately $156.8 million Language: English, Irish, Italian

Holly Kennedy, a young woman, is devastated by the death of her husband, Gerry, from a brain tumor. Unbeknownst to Holly, Gerry had planned for her future well-being before his death. He leaves her a series of letters, each one designed to guide her through the grieving process and encourage her to live life to the fullest. This is one of the best movies to watch on Valentine’s Day.

28. Shall We Dance (1996)

IMDb

Lead actors: Koji Yakusho, Tamiyo Kusakari

Koji Yakusho, Tamiyo Kusakari Supporting Artists: Naoto Takenaka, Eriko Watanabe

Naoto Takenaka, Eriko Watanabe Director: Masayuki Suo

Masayuki Suo Release date: January 27, 1996

January 27, 1996 Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes

1 hour 59 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Language: Japanese

John Clark, an overworked lawyer, is feeling unfulfilled in his relationship with his wife, Beverly. He impulsively signs up for ballroom dance lessons, keeping it a secret from his wife. He soon finds himself captivated by dance instructor Paulina.

29. Forrest Gump (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright

Tom Hanks, Robin Wright Supporting Artists: Gary Sinise, Sally Field

Gary Sinise, Sally Field Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release date: July 6, 1994

July 6, 1994 Run Time: 2 hours 22 minutes

2 hours 22 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.8

8.8 Revenue: $678.2 million (worldwide gross)

$678.2 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Forrest Gump, a kind-hearted man with a low IQ, achieves incredible success and narrates his life story while waiting for a bus. He recounts the early years of his life, when he found himself in the middle of key historical events. His lifelong love for his friend Jenny remains constant, and he wants to reunite with her. This is one of the good films to watch on Valentine’s Day.

30. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

IMDb

Lead actors: James Stewart, Donna Reed

James Stewart, Donna Reed Supporting Artists: Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell

Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell Director: Frank Capra

Frank Capra Release date: December 20, 1946

December 20, 1946 Run Time: 2 hours 10 minutes

2 hours 10 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: $3.3 million (initial release)

$3.3 million (initial release) Language: English

George Bailey, a frustrated businessman, contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve, but an angel, Clarence, sends it to him. She shows his worth in existence and the positive impact he has had on his family, friends, and community.

Grab your favorite snacks, settle into a cozy spot, and let the magic of these Valentine’s Day movies enhance the romance of your Valentine’s Day celebration.