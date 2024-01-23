Valentine’s Day, celebrated annually on February 14th, is a day dedicated to expressing love and affection to those special people in our lives. Couples often take this opportunity to reaffirm their love and commitment, making Valentine’s Day a significant date on the calendar for lovers around the world. As the day of love approaches, one delightful way to celebrate is by immersing oneself in the world of fun Valentine’s movies.
Whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming romantic comedy, a passionate love story, or even a tragic tale of star-crossed lovers, the world of cinema has a treasure trove of options to set the mood for great Valentine’s Day movies. Our curated list of the 70 best Valentine’s Day movies spans various genres and decades, offering something for every cinematic palate.
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|Valentine (2001)
|4.9
|2.
|My Bloody Valentine (1981)
|6.2
|3.
|White Valentine (1999)
|5.9
|4.
|Surrogate Valentine (2011)
|6
|5.
|Deadpan Valentine (2006)
|7.4
|6.
|My Valentine Girls (2011)
|6
|7.
|Sugar Valentine (2004)
|5.9
|8.
|Overnight (I) (2012)
|5.2
|9.
|Pontypool (2008)
|6.5
|10.
|What Love Is (2007)
|5.2
|11.
|Blue Valentine (2010)
|7.3
|12.
|Titanic (1997)
|7.9
|13.
|Amour (2012)
|7.9
|14.
|Closer (I) (2004)
|7.2
|15.
|Dear John (I) (2010)
|6.3
|16.
|One Day (2011)
|7
|17.
|Love Actually (2003)
|7.6
|18.
|Shakespeare in Love (1998)
|7.1
|19.
|Pride & Prejudice (2005)
|7.8
|20.
|The Vow (2012)
|6.8
|21.
|Love & Other Drugs (2010)
|6.7
|22.
|Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
|8.3
|23.
|The Notebook (2004)
|7.8
|24.
|Me Before You (2016)
|7.4
|25.
|When Harry Met Sally… (1989)
|7.7
|26.
|Love Is All You Need (2012)
|6.5
|27.
|P.S. I Love You (2007)
|7
|28.
|Shall We Dance (1996)
|7.7
|29.
|Forrest Gump (1994)
|8.8
|30.
|It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
|8.6
|31.
|Brokeback Mountain (2005)
|7.7
|32.
|Cinema Paradiso (1988)
|8.5
|33.
|Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
|7.9
|34.
|The Great Gatsby (2013)
|7.2
|35.
|Talk to Her (2002)
|7.9
|36.
|Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
|7.7
|37.
|The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
|7.6
|38.
|Pretty Woman (1990)
|7.1
|39.
|The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
|6.7
|40.
|Australia (2008)
|6.6
|41.
|The Apartment (1960)
|8.3
|42.
|Notting Hill (1999)
|7.2
|43.
|Beginners (2010)
|7.2
|44.
|The Fountain (2006)
|7.2
|45.
|Never Let Me Go (2010)
|7.1
|46.
|Ghost (1990)
|7.1
|47.
|Sing Street (2016)
|7.9
|48.
|La La Land (2016)
|8
|49.
|Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
|7.1
|50.
|Dark Eyes (1987)
|7.3
|51.
|Paperback Hero (1999)
|6.4
|52.
|Butterflies Are Free (1972)
|7.2
|53.
|When Brendan Met Trudy (2000)
|6.5
|54.
|Harold and Maude (1971)
|7.9
|55.
|The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
|6.9
|56.
|A Room with a View (1985)
|7.2
|57.
|Winter’s Tale (2014)
|6.1
|58.
|Ruby Sparks (2012)
|7.2
|59.
|Once (I) (2007)
|7.8
|60.
|About Time (I) (2013)
|7.8
|61.
|Love, Rosie (2014)
|7.1
|62.
|My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
|6.6
|63.
|Creator (1985)
|6.1
|64.
|Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
|6.8
|65.
|Time Share (2000)
|5.7
|66.
|The Proposal (I) (2009)
|6.7
|67.
|Music and Lyrics (2007)
|6.5
|68.
|Holiday (1938)
|7.7
|69.
|Doctor Zhivago (1965)
|7.9
|70.
|At First Sight (1999)
|6
1. Valentine (2001)
- Lead actors: Denise Richards, David Boreanaz, Marley Shelton
- Supporting Artists: Jessica Capshaw, Jessica Cauffiel
- Director: Jamie Blanks
- Release date: 2001
- Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $36.7 million worldwide
- Language: English
Jeremy, a geeky boy, is falsely accused of attacking a girl on Valentine’s Day in 1988 and is trashed by others. Years after this traumatic incident, the girl is part of a group, and slowly every member becomes a victim of a masked assailant. If you talk about Valentine film horror, then this is the one.
2. My Bloody Valentine (1981)
- Lead actors: Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier, Neil Affleck
- Supporting Artists: Don Francks, Cynthia Dale
- Director: George Mihalka
- Release date: 1981
- Run Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Revenue: $5.7 million
- Language: English
The story unfolds in the mining town of Valentine Bluffs, where an accident in the local coal mine results in several deaths. This also comes in the Valentine film horror list.
3. White Valentine (1999)
- Lead actors: Jason Behr, Pauline Lan, Craig A. Chun
- Supporting Artists: Jeanie Kwan, Goeff Wong
- Director: Chin-ting Chu
- Release date: 1999
- Run Time: 1 hour and 25 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.9
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, English
Joon-ho falls in love with a woman Yeon-hee, but their relationship faces challenges due to their different backgrounds and societal expectations. This is one of the best Valentine’s Day movies.
4. Surrogate Valentine (2011)
- Lead actors: Goh Nakamura, Chadd Stoops, Lynn Chen
- Supporting Artists: Mary Cavett, Joy Osmanski
- Director: Dave Boyle
- Release date: 2011
- Run Time: 1 hour and 11 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
Goh, a San Francisco-based musician, is hired by a famous TV actor named Danny Turner to teach him how to play the guitar convincingly for an upcoming film role. Goh reluctantly agrees to gig and accompanies him on a brief tour with Danny, where, along with guitar lessons, he finds himself caught up in the complexities of Danny’s personal life. This is one of the good films to watch on Valentine’s Day.
5. Deadpan Valentine (2006)
- Lead actors: Tony Yang, Kingone Wang, Terri Kwan
- Supporting Artists: Duncan Lai, Mavis Fan
- Director: Adrian Kwan
- Release date: 2006
- Run Time: 1 hour and 32 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Mandarin Chinese, Hokkien
It follows the story of a man who can see the future. It follows the adventure of two very different flatmates during one grim Valentine’s Day. This is one of the most-watched Valentine’s movies.
6. My Valentine Girls (2011)
- Lead actors: Richard Gutierrez, Rhian Ramos, Lovi Poe
- Supporting Artists: Jackie Lou Blanco, Marian Rivera
- Director: Dominic Zapata
- Release date: 2011
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: 4.36 crores PHP
- Language: Filipino, Tagalog
If you are planning to watch fun Valentine’s movies, then this is the one. The movie is an anthology of three romantic stories, each featuring a novelist in different roles. The three stories are separate but interconnected through the common theme of love and Valentine’s Day.
7. Sugar Valentine (2004)
- Lead actors: Ingrid Sonray, Kristian Bernard, Brendan Connor
- Supporting Artists: Shane Dean, Patrick DeLuca
- Director: Jean-Claude La Marre
- Release date: October 5, 2004
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 34 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
A man born into a family of Pimps finds that he is increasingly becoming disillusioned with the “game.” Now he has to choose between his heart and his profession when he meets the love of his life.
8. Overnight (I) (2012)
- Lead actors: Rachel Blanchard, James D’Arcy, Gbenga Akinnagbe
- Supporting Artists: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Anthony LaPaglia
- Director: Valerie Breiman
- Release date: April 20, 2012
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.2/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English, Turkish
The film tells the story of a group of friends who come together for a dinner party, and their lives take an unexpected turn during the night.
9. Pontypool (2008)
- Lead actors: Stephen McHattie, Lisa Houle, Georgina Reilly
- Supporting Artists: Hrant Alianak, Rick Roberts
- Director: Bruce McDonald
- Release date: March 6, 2009
- Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
Grant Mazzy, a host of a morning radio show, receives a message about the deaths of people due to riots at a doctor’s office. The characters in the radio station soon realize that certain words trigger violent and zombie-like behavior in people, and they must find a way to communicate without using those words.
10. What Love Is (2007)
- Lead actors: Cuba Gooding Jr., Matthew Lillard, Sean Astin
- Supporting Artist: Anne Heche, Marla Sokoloff
- Director: Mars Callahan
- Release date: April 24, 2007
- Run Time: 1 hour and 33 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.1/10
- Revenue: $19,000 approximately
- Language: English
Recently dumped by his girlfriend, Tom is contemplating the meaning of love. As the night unfolds, the characters engage in humorous and heartfelt conversations with his group of friends about love, sex, and relationships. This is one of the fun Valentine’s movies.
11. Blue Valentine (2010)
- Lead actors: Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams
- Supporting Artist: Mike Vogel, John Doman
- Director: Derek Cianfrance
- Release date: December 29, 2010
- Run Time: 1 hour and 52 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Revenue: Approximately $16.6 million
- Language: English
Cindy, and Dean, a married couple with a young daughter face significant challenges in their relationship. Their marriage is strained but they are trying to rekindle their relationship because of their daughter.
12. Titanic (1997)
- Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
- Supporting Artists: Billy Zane, Kathy Bates
- Director: James Cameron
- Release date: December 19, 1997
- Run Time: 3 hours 14 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $2.2 billion
- Language: English
Rose, a young aristocrat is engaged to an affluent but abusive man named Cal Hockle. Her life takes a turn when she meets Jack, a talented artist on a ship. Unfortunately, the ship hits an iceberg and Jack dies.
13. Amour (2012)
- Lead actors: Jean-Louis Trintignant, Emmanuelle Riva
- Supporting Artist: Isabelle Huppert
- Director: Michael Haneke
- Release date: May 20, 2012 (Cannes Film Festival), October 24, 2012 (France)
- Run Time: 2 hours and 7 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Revenue: Approximately $20 million
- Language: French
Georges and Anne, a retired music teacher couple in their eighties, are deeply in love and living a content life in Paris. Their world takes a drastic turn when Anne experiences a stroke, leading to a rapid deterioration in her physical health.
14. Closer (I) (2004)
- Lead actors: Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Roberts, Clive Owen
- Supporting Artists: Nick Hobbs, Colin Stinton, Elizabeth Berrington
- Director: Mike Nichols
- Release date: December 3, 2004
- Run Time: 1 hour and 44 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately $115 million
- Language: English
The story follows the lives of four interconnected characters: Dan, an obituary writer; Alice, a stripper; Anna, a photographer; and Larry, a dermatologist. The film begins with Dan and Alice meeting by chance meeting, leading to a romantic entanglement. However, their relationship becomes complicated when Dan becomes involved with Anna and Larry enters the picture as well.
15. Dear John (I) (2010)
- Lead actors: Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried
- Supporting Artist: Richard Jenkins, Henry Thomas
- Director: Lasse Hallström
- Release date: February 5, 2010
- Run Time: 1 hour and 48 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Revenue: Approximately $114.9 million
- Language: English
This is a good Valentine’s movie to watch. John Tyree, a soldier on leave falls in love with Savannah Curtis. Their love blossoms during summer, but their relationship faces a significant obstacle when John is called back to military duty.
16. One Day (2011)
- Lead actors: Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess
- Supporting Artists: Patricia Clarkson, Ken Stott
- Director: Lone Scherfig
- Release date: August 19, 2011
- Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $56.7 million
- Language: English
Emma Morley, and Dexter Mayhew, over 20 years old, decide to meet every year on 15 July and see where they stand in life. As Emma and Dexter navigate the challenges of adulthood, their lives take different paths.
17. Love Actually (2003)
- Lead actors: Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman
- Supporting Artist: Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson
- Director: Richard Curtis
- Release date: November 7, 2003 (United States), November 21, 2003 (United Kingdom)
- Run Time: 2 hours and 15 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: Approximately $247.5 million
- Language: English
It is a movie about eight different love stories happening around Christmas time in London. It shows different sides of love, some complicated, but all happening during the holiday season.
18. Shakespeare in Love (1998)
- Lead actors: Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes
- Supporting Artists: Geoffrey Rush, Tom Wilkinson, Judi Dench
- Director: John Madden
- Release date: December 3, 1998 (Los Angeles), December 11, 1998 (United States)
- Run Time: 2 hours and 3 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately $289.3 million
- Language: English
This good Valentine’s movie imagines a fictional love affair in the life of William Shakespeare. Frustrated and in need of inspiration, Shakespeare meets Viola de Lesseps, a wealthy woman with a passion for the theater. Viola disguises herself as a man to audition for Shakespeare’s new play, and the two form a romantic connection.
19. Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Lead actors: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen
- Supporting Artists: Rosamund Pike, Donald Sutherland
- Director: Joe Wright
- Release date: September 16, 2005
- Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $121.1 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Elizabeth Bennett, an independent-minded girl, meets the wealthy, reserved Mr. Darcy, who is also arrogant. Their initial encounters develop misunderstandings and prejudice between them, but soon they become fond of each other and form an unusual relationship. This is one of the great Valentine’s Day movies.
20. The Vow (2012)
- Lead actors: Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum
- Supporting Artist: Jessica Lange, Sam Neill
- Director: Michael Sucsy
- Release date: February 10, 2012
- Run Time: 1 hour and 44 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately $196.1 million
- Language: English
Paige and Leo, a happily married couple’s lives take a drastic turn when a car accident leaves Paige in a coma. When she wakes up, she has no memory of the past few years, including her marriage to Leo. He is determined to win back Paige’s love and help her rediscover her past.
21. Love & Other Drugs (2010)
- Lead actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway
- Supporting Artist: Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria
- Director: Edward Zwick
- Release date: November 24, 2010
- Run Time: 1 hour and 52 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $103 million
- Language: English
Jamie Randall, a pharmaceutical sales representative,’s career takes an unexpected turn when he meets Maggie Murdock, a young woman living with Parkinson’s disease. Despite Jamie’s initial intentions of pursuing a casual relationship, he finds himself falling in love with Maggie.
22. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
- Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet
- Supporting Artists: Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo
- Director: Michel Gondry
- Release date: March 19, 2004
- Run Time: 1 hour 48 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Revenue: $72.3 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski, a couple, undergo a clinical procedure to erase memories of their relationship after a painful breakup. The story unfolds as Joel realizes that he still loves her deeply while his memories are systematically erased from his mind. This is one of the great Valentine’s Day movies.
23. The Notebook (2004)
- Lead actors: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams
- Supporting Artists: James Garner, Gena Rowlands
- Director: Nick Cassavetes
- Release date: June 25, 2004
- Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $115.6 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Noah and Allie, two young lovers from different social backgrounds, fall madly in love with each other. They are forced to get separated because of societal pressure and World War II, but their love endures.
24. Me Before You (2016)
- Lead actors: Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin
- Supporting Artist: Janet McTeer, Charles Dance
- Director: Thea Sharrock
- Release date: May 23, 2016 (United Kingdom), June 3, 2016 (United States)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 50 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Revenue: Approximately $208 million
- Language: English
Louisa “Lou” Clark, a young and quirky woman, takes a job as a caregiver for Will Traynor, a wealthy and adventurous young man who becomes paralyzed in a motorcycle accident. Initially, Will is resistant to Lou’s efforts to lift his spirits, but over time, the two develop a close bond.
25. When Harry Met Sally… (1989)
- Lead actors: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan
- Supporting Artists: Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby
- Director: Rob Reiner
- Release date: July 21, 1989
- Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $92.8 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Two friends, Harry and Sally, debate whether men and women can be platonic friends without romance getting in the way. This is one of the best movies to watch on Valentine’s Day.
26. Love Is All You Need (2012)
- Lead actors: Trine Dyrholm, Pierce Brosnan
- Supporting Artists: Kim Bodnia, Paprika Steen
- Director: Susanne Bier
- Release date: September 4, 2012 (Venice Film Festival), September 7, 2012 (Denmark)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 56 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Danish, English, Italian
Ida, a Danish hairdresser recovering from breast cancer, learns that her husband is having an affair. Meanwhile, Philip, a lonely English widower and businessman, is dealing with his own set of challenges. The two cross paths when their children decide to get married in Italy.
27. P.S. I Love You (2007)
- Lead actors: Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler
- Supporting Artist: Lisa Kudrow, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Director: Richard LaGravenese
- Release date: December 9, 2007 (World Premiere), December 21, 2007 (United States)
- Run Time: 2 hours and 6 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $156.8 million
- Language: English, Irish, Italian
Holly Kennedy, a young woman, is devastated by the death of her husband, Gerry, from a brain tumor. Unbeknownst to Holly, Gerry had planned for her future well-being before his death. He leaves her a series of letters, each one designed to guide her through the grieving process and encourage her to live life to the fullest. This is one of the best movies to watch on Valentine’s Day.
28. Shall We Dance (1996)
- Lead actors: Koji Yakusho, Tamiyo Kusakari
- Supporting Artists: Naoto Takenaka, Eriko Watanabe
- Director: Masayuki Suo
- Release date: January 27, 1996
- Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Language: Japanese
John Clark, an overworked lawyer, is feeling unfulfilled in his relationship with his wife, Beverly. He impulsively signs up for ballroom dance lessons, keeping it a secret from his wife. He soon finds himself captivated by dance instructor Paulina.
29. Forrest Gump (1994)
- Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright
- Supporting Artists: Gary Sinise, Sally Field
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Release date: July 6, 1994
- Run Time: 2 hours 22 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.8
- Revenue: $678.2 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Forrest Gump, a kind-hearted man with a low IQ, achieves incredible success and narrates his life story while waiting for a bus. He recounts the early years of his life, when he found himself in the middle of key historical events. His lifelong love for his friend Jenny remains constant, and he wants to reunite with her. This is one of the good films to watch on Valentine’s Day.
30. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
- Lead actors: James Stewart, Donna Reed
- Supporting Artists: Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell
- Director: Frank Capra
- Release date: December 20, 1946
- Run Time: 2 hours 10 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Revenue: $3.3 million (initial release)
- Language: English
George Bailey, a frustrated businessman, contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve, but an angel, Clarence, sends it to him. She shows his worth in existence and the positive impact he has had on his family, friends, and community.
Grab your favorite snacks, settle into a cozy spot, and let the magic of these Valentine’s Day movies enhance the romance of your Valentine’s Day celebration.