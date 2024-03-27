April Fool’s Day, a time for playful pranks and good-natured mischief, isn’t just reserved for practical jokes and hoaxes in the real world. It’s also a perfect opportunity to indulge in some light-hearted entertainment with a selection of April Fools’ Day-themed movies.
From slapstick comedies to cleverly crafted satires, the movies offer a diverse range of humor that appeals to audiences of all ages. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the best 20+ April Fools Day movies guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and perhaps even inspire your mischievous antics.
List of April Fools Day Movies
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|April Fool’s Day (1986)
|6.1
|2.
|Batsh*t Bride (2019)
|5.6
|3.
|April Fool (1964)
|6.3
|4.
|Fool’s Day (2013)
|7.9
|5.
|Slaughter High (1986)
|5.3
|6.
|Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
|6.5
|7.
|Natural Born Pranksters (2016)
|3.6
|8.
|Killer Party (1986)
|5
|9.
|Lucky in Love (2014)
|5.7
|10.
|Fool’s Paradise (2023)
|4.7
|11.
|Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
|8
|12.
|Phir Hera Pheri (2006)
|7.3
|13.
|Hungama 2 (2021)
|3.2
|14.
|Housefull 4 (2019)
|3.5
|15.
|Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021)
|4.1
|16.
|Bad Trip (2021)
|6.5
|17.
|There’s Something About Mary (1998)
|7.1
|18.
|Catch Me If You Can (2002)
|8.1
|19.
|How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
|6.5
|20.
|Fools Rush In (1997)
|6.1
1. April Fool’s Day (1986)
- Lead actors: Deborah Foreman, Griffin O’Neal
- Supporting Artists: Amy Steel, Ken Olandt
- Director: Fred Walton
- Release date: March 28, 1986
- Run Time: 89 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Revenue: $13 million
- Language: English
This is a horror film that revolves around a group of college friends who gather on a secluded island for a weekend getaway. As they celebrate April Fool’s Day, they soon find themselves being hunted down by a mysterious killer.
2. Batsh*t Bride (2019)
- Lead actors: Meghan Falcone, Josh Covitt
- Supporting Artist: Jonny Svarzbein, Alicia Giangrisostomi
- Director: Jonathan Smith
- Release date: October 5, 2019
- Run Time: 81 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.2
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
It follows the story of a bride-to-be whose wedding plans are chaotic when her eccentric family clashes with her fiancé’s conservative parents. As tensions rise and absurd situations unfold, the bride must navigate through the chaos to salvage her special day.
3. April Fool (1964)
- Lead actors: Biswajeet, Saira Banu
- Supporting Artist: Jayant, Pran
- Director: Subodh Mukherji
- Release date: 1964 (exact date not available)
- Run Time: Approximately 150 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.3
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: Hindi
Ashok, a young man, finds himself entangled in a series of humorous misunderstandings and mistaken identities. Set against the backdrop of playful pranks and lighthearted antics, Ashok’s attempts to navigate through various comedic situations lead to uproarious chaos and laughter. This is the best April fools day movie.
4. Fool’s Day (2013)
- Lead actors: Mitchell Jarvis, Justin Absatz
- Supporting Artist: Jeanne Young, Genevieve Adams
- Director: Cody Blue Snider
- Release date: April 1, 2013
- Run Time: 19 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
When a group of fourth-grade students decide to play an innocent prank on their teacher, things quickly spiral out of control, leading to unforeseen consequences.
5. Slaughter High (1986)
- Lead actors: Caroline Munro, Simon Scuddamore
- Supporting Artist: Carmine Iannaccone, Donna Yeager
- Director: George Dugdale, Mark Ezra, Peter Litten
- Release date: May 1986 (exact date not available)
- Run Time: 90 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.8
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
This movie follows a group of high school students who are lured back to their alma mater under pretenses, only to find themselves trapped and hunted by a vengeful former classmate. This is one of the best movie to watch on April fool’s day.
6. Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
- Lead actors: Johnny Knoxville, Jackson Nicoll
- Supporting Artists: Georgina Cates, Spike Jonze
- Director: Jeff Tremaine
- Release date: October 25, 2013
- Run Time: 92 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Revenue: $151.8 million
- Language: English
This movie follows the outrageous adventures of 86-year-old Irving Zisman and his 8-year-old grandson, Billy. As they embark on a cross-country road trip, they encounter unsuspecting bystanders who become unwitting participants in their hilarious and often cringe-inducing pranks.
7. Natural Born Pranksters (2016)
- Lead actors: Roman Atwood, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, Dennis Roady
- Supporting Artists: Kevin Brueck, Dave England
- Director: Roman Atwood
- Release date: April 1, 2016
- Run Time: 90 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 3.6
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
This is a comedy film featuring YouTube personalities Roman Atwood, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, and Dennis Roady as they embark on a series of outrageous and elaborate pranks. This is the best april fools movie.
8. Killer Party (1986)
- Lead actors: Martin Hewitt, Ralph Seymour
- Supporting Artists: Elaine Wilkes, Sherry Willis-Burch
- Director: William Fruet
- Release date: May 9, 1986
- Run Time: 91 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.2
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
This Fool’s Day movie follows a group of college students who decide to throw a wild party at an abandoned fraternity house. However, their plans for a night of fun and revelry take a terrifying turn when they unwittingly unleash vengeful spirits that haunt the house.
9. Lucky in Love (2014)
- Lead actors: Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth
- Supporting Artist: Deidre Hall, Ryan Kennedy
- Director: Kevin Fair
- Release date: June 5, 2014
- Run Time: 87 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.3
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
Mira Simon, a young woman, discovers an unexpected twist of fate when she wins the lottery. Suddenly thrust into the spotlight and faced with newfound wealth, Mira must navigate the challenges of love, friendship, and self-discovery.
10. Fool’s Paradise (2023)
- Lead actors: Charlie Day, Ken Jeong
- Supporting Artist: Kate Beckinsale
- Director: Charlie Day
- Release date: May 9, 2023
- Run Time: 1 h 38 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.7
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
A down-on-his-luck publicist discovers a former mental health patient who looks just like a misbehaving movie star. He soon becomes an unlikely celebrity when he gets thrown into the bright lights and behind-the-scenes bustle of Hollywood.
11. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan
- Supporting Artists: Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- Release date: November 4, 1994
- Run Time: 160 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: ₹86.5 million
- Language: Hindi
This is the best April fools movie that follows the misadventures of two slackers, Amar and Prem, who dream of getting rich by marrying a wealthy heiress. Their plans take a hilarious turn when they both fall in love with the same woman, Raveena, who happens to be the daughter of a wealthy businessman.
12. Phir Hera Pheri (2006)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal
- Supporting Artists: Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen
- Director: Neeraj Vora
- Release date: June 9, 2006
- Run Time: 153 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: ₹70 Crores
- Language: Hindi
The story revolves around Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, who find themselves in yet another series of comical misadventures as they try to get rich quickly. After losing their newfound wealth, the trio embarks on a quest to regain their fortunes, leading to a series of hilarious escapades involving mistaken identities, misunderstandings, and outrageous schemes.
13. Hungama 2 (2021)
- Lead actors: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash
- Supporting Artist: Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, Johny Lever
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Release date: July 23, 2021
- Run Time: 156 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.0
- Revenue: ₹45 crores
- Language: Hindi
The story follows a series of hilarious misunderstandings that arise when a young man, Akash, is mistaken for the long-lost son of a wealthy businessman. As Akash tries to navigate through the confusion, he finds himself entangled in a comedy of errors involving his love interest, her father, and a colorful cast of characters.
14. Housefull 4 (2019)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde
- Supporting Artists: Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever
- Director: Farhad Samji
- Release date: October 25, 2019
- Run Time: 145 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 3.3
- Revenue: $53.6 million
- Language: Hindi
This fools day movie follows the story of three couples who are reincarnated in different eras, each facing their own set of hilarious challenges and misunderstandings.
15. Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021)
- Lead actors: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh
- Supporting Artists: Pankaj Tripathi, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav
- Director: Varun V. Sharma
- Release date: November 19, 2021
- Run Time: 2 h 18 min
- IMDb Rating: 4.1
- Revenue: ₹22.12 crore
- Language: Hindi
This film that follows the adventures of two con artists, Bunty and Babli, as they embark on a new spree of scams and heists. Set against the backdrop of small-town India, the duo’s escapades take them on a rollercoaster ride of thrills and laughter as they outsmart law enforcement and wealthy targets alike.
16. Bad Trip (2021)
- Lead actors: Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish
- Supporting Artists: Michaela Conlin, Charles Green, Adam Meir
- Director: Kitao Sakurai
- Release date: March 26, 2021
- Run Time: 84 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: Not available
- Language: English
Chris and Bud, two best friends, embark on a cross-country road trip to pursue Chris’s high school crush. Along the way, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they become entangled in a series of outrageous and often cringe-worthy pranks that involve unsuspecting bystanders.
17. There’s Something About Mary (1998)
- Lead actors: Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, Matt Dillon
- Supporting Artists: Lee Evans, Chris Elliott, Lin Shaye
- Director: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly
- Release date: July 15, 1998
- Run Time: 119 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $369.9 million
- Language: English
Ted, a lovable but awkward man becomes infatuated with his high school crush, Mary. Determined to win her heart, Ted embarks on a hilarious journey filled with mishaps, misunderstandings, and outrageous encounters with a colorful cast of characters.
18. Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks
- Supporting Artists: Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Release date: December 25, 2002
- Run Time: 141 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $352.1 million
- Language: English
Frank Abagnale Jr., a skilled con artist successfully assumes various identities and commits forgery to live a luxurious lifestyle. The story follows Frank as he eludes capture by FBI agent Carl Hanratty while embarking on a series of daring escapades.
19. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
- Lead actors: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey
- Supporting Artists: Kathryn Hahn, Annie Parisse
- Director: Donald Petrie
- Release date: February 7, 2003
- Run Time: 116 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.4
- Revenue: $177.4 million
- Language: English
Andie, a magazine writer bets that she can make any man fall in love with her and then drive him away within 10 days, while Ben, an advertising executive, bets that he can make any woman fall in love with him at the same time frame to win a lucrative advertising campaign. Their paths cross when Andie chooses Ben as her unwitting subject for her article, and Ben pursues Andie as part of his wager.
20. Fools Rush In (1997)
- Lead actors: Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek
- Supporting Artist: Jon Tenney
- Director: Andy Tennant
- Release date: February 14, 1997
- Run Time: 1 h 49 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.1
- Revenue: $42 million
- Language: English, Spanish
The film follows the story of Alex Whitman, a Manhattan architect, and Isabel Fuentes, a free-spirited Mexican-American photographer. After a whirlwind romance in Las Vegas, Alex and Isabel find themselves facing the consequences of their impulsive decision when Isabel discovers she is pregnant.
Grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready for a cinematic experience that’s bound to leave you laughing out loud!