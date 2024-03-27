April Fool’s Day, a time for playful pranks and good-natured mischief, isn’t just reserved for practical jokes and hoaxes in the real world. It’s also a perfect opportunity to indulge in some light-hearted entertainment with a selection of April Fools’ Day-themed movies.

From slapstick comedies to cleverly crafted satires, the movies offer a diverse range of humor that appeals to audiences of all ages. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the best 20+ April Fools Day movies guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and perhaps even inspire your mischievous antics.

List of April Fools Day Movies

1. April Fool’s Day (1986)

Lead actors: Deborah Foreman, Griffin O’Neal

Deborah Foreman, Griffin O’Neal Supporting Artists: Amy Steel, Ken Olandt

Amy Steel, Ken Olandt Director: Fred Walton

Fred Walton Release date: March 28, 1986

March 28, 1986 Run Time: 89 minutes

89 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.2

6.2 Revenue: $13 million

$13 million Language: English

This is a horror film that revolves around a group of college friends who gather on a secluded island for a weekend getaway. As they celebrate April Fool’s Day, they soon find themselves being hunted down by a mysterious killer.

Also Read: Simple April Fools Day Pranks

2. Batsh*t Bride (2019)

Lead actors: Meghan Falcone, Josh Covitt

Meghan Falcone, Josh Covitt Supporting Artist: Jonny Svarzbein, Alicia Giangrisostomi

Jonny Svarzbein, Alicia Giangrisostomi Director: Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smith Release date: October 5, 2019

October 5, 2019 Run Time: 81 minutes

81 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.2

4.2 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

It follows the story of a bride-to-be whose wedding plans are chaotic when her eccentric family clashes with her fiancé’s conservative parents. As tensions rise and absurd situations unfold, the bride must navigate through the chaos to salvage her special day.

3. April Fool (1964)

Lead actors: Biswajeet, Saira Banu

Biswajeet, Saira Banu Supporting Artist: Jayant, Pran

Jayant, Pran Director: Subodh Mukherji

Subodh Mukherji Release date: 1964 (exact date not available)

1964 (exact date not available) Run Time: Approximately 150 minutes

Approximately 150 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

Ashok, a young man, finds himself entangled in a series of humorous misunderstandings and mistaken identities. Set against the backdrop of playful pranks and lighthearted antics, Ashok’s attempts to navigate through various comedic situations lead to uproarious chaos and laughter. This is the best April fools day movie.

4. Fool’s Day (2013)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Mitchell Jarvis, Justin Absatz

Mitchell Jarvis, Justin Absatz Supporting Artist: Jeanne Young, Genevieve Adams

Jeanne Young, Genevieve Adams Director: Cody Blue Snider

Cody Blue Snider Release date: April 1, 2013

April 1, 2013 Run Time: 19 minutes

19 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

When a group of fourth-grade students decide to play an innocent prank on their teacher, things quickly spiral out of control, leading to unforeseen consequences.

5. Slaughter High (1986)

Lead actors: Caroline Munro, Simon Scuddamore

Caroline Munro, Simon Scuddamore Supporting Artist: Carmine Iannaccone, Donna Yeager

Carmine Iannaccone, Donna Yeager Director: George Dugdale, Mark Ezra, Peter Litten

George Dugdale, Mark Ezra, Peter Litten Release date: May 1986 (exact date not available)

May 1986 (exact date not available) Run Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.8

5.8 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

This movie follows a group of high school students who are lured back to their alma mater under pretenses, only to find themselves trapped and hunted by a vengeful former classmate. This is one of the best movie to watch on April fool’s day.

6. Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Lead actors: Johnny Knoxville, Jackson Nicoll

Johnny Knoxville, Jackson Nicoll Supporting Artists: Georgina Cates, Spike Jonze

Georgina Cates, Spike Jonze Director: Jeff Tremaine

Jeff Tremaine Release date: October 25, 2013

October 25, 2013 Run Time: 92 minutes

92 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: $151.8 million

$151.8 million Language: English

This movie follows the outrageous adventures of 86-year-old Irving Zisman and his 8-year-old grandson, Billy. As they embark on a cross-country road trip, they encounter unsuspecting bystanders who become unwitting participants in their hilarious and often cringe-inducing pranks.

7. Natural Born Pranksters (2016)

Lead actors: Roman Atwood, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, Dennis Roady

Roman Atwood, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, Dennis Roady Supporting Artists: Kevin Brueck, Dave England

Kevin Brueck, Dave England Director: Roman Atwood

Roman Atwood Release date: April 1, 2016

April 1, 2016 Run Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes IMDb Rating: 3.6

3.6 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

This is a comedy film featuring YouTube personalities Roman Atwood, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, and Dennis Roady as they embark on a series of outrageous and elaborate pranks. This is the best april fools movie.

8. Killer Party (1986)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Martin Hewitt, Ralph Seymour

Martin Hewitt, Ralph Seymour Supporting Artists: Elaine Wilkes, Sherry Willis-Burch

Elaine Wilkes, Sherry Willis-Burch Director: William Fruet

William Fruet Release date: May 9, 1986

May 9, 1986 Run Time: 91 minutes

91 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.2

5.2 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

This Fool’s Day movie follows a group of college students who decide to throw a wild party at an abandoned fraternity house. However, their plans for a night of fun and revelry take a terrifying turn when they unwittingly unleash vengeful spirits that haunt the house.

Also Read: Story Behind April Fool’s Day

9. Lucky in Love (2014)

Lead actors: Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth Supporting Artist: Deidre Hall, Ryan Kennedy

Deidre Hall, Ryan Kennedy Director: Kevin Fair

Kevin Fair Release date: June 5, 2014

June 5, 2014 Run Time: 87 minutes

87 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

Mira Simon, a young woman, discovers an unexpected twist of fate when she wins the lottery. Suddenly thrust into the spotlight and faced with newfound wealth, Mira must navigate the challenges of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

10. Fool’s Paradise (2023)

Lead actors: Charlie Day, Ken Jeong

Charlie Day, Ken Jeong Supporting Artist: Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Director: Charlie Day

Charlie Day Release date: May 9, 2023

May 9, 2023 Run Time: 1 h 38 minutes

1 h 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.7

4.7 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

A down-on-his-luck publicist discovers a former mental health patient who looks just like a misbehaving movie star. He soon becomes an unlikely celebrity when he gets thrown into the bright lights and behind-the-scenes bustle of Hollywood.

11. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Supporting Artists: Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor

Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Release date: November 4, 1994

November 4, 1994 Run Time: 160 minutes

160 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹86.5 million

₹86.5 million Language: Hindi

This is the best April fools movie that follows the misadventures of two slackers, Amar and Prem, who dream of getting rich by marrying a wealthy heiress. Their plans take a hilarious turn when they both fall in love with the same woman, Raveena, who happens to be the daughter of a wealthy businessman.

12. Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Supporting Artists: Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen

Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen Director: Neeraj Vora

Neeraj Vora Release date: June 9, 2006

June 9, 2006 Run Time: 153 minutes

153 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: ₹70 Crores

₹70 Crores Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, who find themselves in yet another series of comical misadventures as they try to get rich quickly. After losing their newfound wealth, the trio embarks on a quest to regain their fortunes, leading to a series of hilarious escapades involving mistaken identities, misunderstandings, and outrageous schemes.

13. Hungama 2 (2021)

Lead actors: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash

Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash Supporting Artist: Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, Johny Lever

Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, Johny Lever Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: July 23, 2021

July 23, 2021 Run Time: 156 minutes

156 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.0

4.0 Revenue: ₹45 crores

₹45 crores Language: Hindi

The story follows a series of hilarious misunderstandings that arise when a young man, Akash, is mistaken for the long-lost son of a wealthy businessman. As Akash tries to navigate through the confusion, he finds himself entangled in a comedy of errors involving his love interest, her father, and a colorful cast of characters.

14. Housefull 4 (2019)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde Supporting Artists: Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever

Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever Director: Farhad Samji

Farhad Samji Release date: October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019 Run Time: 145 minutes

145 minutes IMDb Rating: 3.3

3.3 Revenue: $53.6 million

$53.6 million Language: Hindi

This fools day movie follows the story of three couples who are reincarnated in different eras, each facing their own set of hilarious challenges and misunderstandings.

15. Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021)

Lead actors: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh Supporting Artists: Pankaj Tripathi, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav

Pankaj Tripathi, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav Director: Varun V. Sharma

Varun V. Sharma Release date: November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021 Run Time: 2 h 18 min

2 h 18 min IMDb Rating: 4.1

4.1 Revenue: ₹22.12 crore

₹22.12 crore Language: Hindi

This film that follows the adventures of two con artists, Bunty and Babli, as they embark on a new spree of scams and heists. Set against the backdrop of small-town India, the duo’s escapades take them on a rollercoaster ride of thrills and laughter as they outsmart law enforcement and wealthy targets alike.

16. Bad Trip (2021)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish

Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish Supporting Artists: Michaela Conlin, Charles Green, Adam Meir

Michaela Conlin, Charles Green, Adam Meir Director: Kitao Sakurai

Kitao Sakurai Release date: March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021 Run Time: 84 minutes

84 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: English

Chris and Bud, two best friends, embark on a cross-country road trip to pursue Chris’s high school crush. Along the way, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they become entangled in a series of outrageous and often cringe-worthy pranks that involve unsuspecting bystanders.

17. There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Lead actors: Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, Matt Dillon

Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, Matt Dillon Supporting Artists: Lee Evans, Chris Elliott, Lin Shaye

Lee Evans, Chris Elliott, Lin Shaye Director: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly

Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly Release date: July 15, 1998

July 15, 1998 Run Time: 119 minutes

119 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $369.9 million

$369.9 million Language: English

Ted, a lovable but awkward man becomes infatuated with his high school crush, Mary. Determined to win her heart, Ted embarks on a hilarious journey filled with mishaps, misunderstandings, and outrageous encounters with a colorful cast of characters.

18. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks Supporting Artists: Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen

Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Release date: December 25, 2002

December 25, 2002 Run Time: 141 minutes

141 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $352.1 million

$352.1 million Language: English

Frank Abagnale Jr., a skilled con artist successfully assumes various identities and commits forgery to live a luxurious lifestyle. The story follows Frank as he eludes capture by FBI agent Carl Hanratty while embarking on a series of daring escapades.

Also Read: Most Epic April Fools’ Day Pranks

19. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Lead actors: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey

Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey Supporting Artists: Kathryn Hahn, Annie Parisse

Kathryn Hahn, Annie Parisse Director: Donald Petrie

Donald Petrie Release date: February 7, 2003

February 7, 2003 Run Time: 116 minutes

116 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.4

6.4 Revenue: $177.4 million

$177.4 million Language: English

Andie, a magazine writer bets that she can make any man fall in love with her and then drive him away within 10 days, while Ben, an advertising executive, bets that he can make any woman fall in love with him at the same time frame to win a lucrative advertising campaign. Their paths cross when Andie chooses Ben as her unwitting subject for her article, and Ben pursues Andie as part of his wager.

20. Fools Rush In (1997)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek

Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek Supporting Artist: Jon Tenney

Jon Tenney Director: Andy Tennant

Andy Tennant Release date: February 14, 1997

February 14, 1997 Run Time: 1 h 49 minutes

1 h 49 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: $42 million

$42 million Language: English, Spanish

The film follows the story of Alex Whitman, a Manhattan architect, and Isabel Fuentes, a free-spirited Mexican-American photographer. After a whirlwind romance in Las Vegas, Alex and Isabel find themselves facing the consequences of their impulsive decision when Isabel discovers she is pregnant.

Grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready for a cinematic experience that’s bound to leave you laughing out loud!