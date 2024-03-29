April Fool’s Day is the perfect occasion to unleash your inner prankster and have some fun with your partner. Whether you’re aiming for a harmless giggle or a full-blown belly laugh, there’s no shortage of creative and playful pranks to pull on your boyfriend.

From classic tricks to modern twists, this article presents over 40 hilarious and memorable April fool pranks on boyfriend. Get ready to stir up some laughter, mischief, and perhaps a few surprised reactions as you embark on a journey of April Fool’s Day pranking with your beloved partner.

1. Toothpaste Oreo

Replace the cream in Oreo cookies with toothpaste. Once assembled, the cookies look identical to regular Oreos. Offer them to your unsuspecting victim, who eagerly takes a bite, expecting the familiar sweet taste but is met with a surprising burst of minty toothpaste instead. It’s a classic April Fool’s Day prank that’s sure to leave a lasting impression and create memories to cherish.

Also Read: Story Behind April Fool’s Day

2. Sticky Note Surprise

Cover his car or bedroom with sticky notes. You can write funny messages or draw silly pictures on them. From walls to furniture, appliances to personal belongings, nothing is spared. Each note can feature playful messages, doodles, or jokes, creating a whimsical and visually striking scene upon their return. The victim is greeted with an unexpected explosion of color and humor, turning their ordinary surroundings into a whimsical wonderland. This is one of the best April fool pranks on boyfriend.

3. Fake Bug Invasion

Place fake bugs (plastic or rubber) strategically around his belongings or in unexpected places like his shoes or coffee mug. As the victim discovers the “invasion,” they may react with shock, disgust, or even fear, believing their home is overrun by creepy crawlies. However, upon closer inspection, they realize the bugs are fake and the entire scenario was a prank.

4. Screenshot Shenanigans

Screenshot Shenanigans involves sending a fabricated screenshot of a conversation to someone, making them believe it’s genuine. The sender can craft a humorous or misleading exchange and send it to their unsuspecting target, pretending it was meant for someone else. This prank relies on the recipient’s initial confusion or shock upon receiving the screenshot, often leading to amusing reactions as they try to decipher its meaning or context.

Also Read: Easy Prank Ideas

5. Drastic Haircut Drama

It involves informing someone, often a friend or family member, that you’ve undergone a drastic change in hairstyle. Send them a photoshopped image or a misleading text describing your bold haircut decision. The goal is to elicit a surprised or concerned reaction from the recipient, who may express shock, disbelief, or even disapproval at your supposed new look. Ultimately, the prank will be revealed and the victim will realize that he/she has been tricked.

6. Spilled Drink Prank

Pretend to spill a drink on his laptop or phone using realistic-looking fake spill stickers. Make sure they’re removable and won’t damage the devices. It is often created using materials like glue or clear liquid, near the victim’s belongings. Upon discovering the apparent mess, the victim may react with surprise, guilt, or frustration, believing they’re responsible for the mishap. However, their confusion quickly turns to relief and amusement when they realize it’s a harmless prank.

7. Gossip Gone Wrong

Pretend to accidentally send him a message that was intended for someone else, making it sound like you’re gossiping about him. It’ll surely catch him off guard! The message can contain humorous or exaggerated statements, creating confusion and surprise for the recipient. Upon receiving the unexpected text, the victim may react with shock, confusion, or even hurt feelings, believing they’re the subject of secret conversations.

8. Lookalike Alert

Inform him that you’ve found someone who looks exactly like him on a dating app, and ask if he’s secretly been on there. The message is crafted to appear genuine, expressing surprise and curiosity about the discovery. Upon receiving the notification, the recipient may react with disbelief, amusement, or even curiosity about their supposed doppelgänger. It is one of the Harmless Pranks.

9. Adopting Without Approval

Text him saying you’re considering adopting a pet together without discussing it with him first. Watch his reaction! Upon receiving the unexpected news, the victim may react with surprise, confusion, or concern about the sudden responsibility. However, the prank is eventually revealed, leading to laughter and relief as the victim realizes they were fooled in a harmless jest.

10. Wrong Number Blunder

Pose a wrong number and send him a message about a fictional meeting or event, leaving him puzzled. The message is crafted to be humorous, confusing, or intriguing, leaving the recipient puzzled about the unexpected communication. Upon receiving the message, the victim may react with confusion, amusement, or curiosity about the stranger’s intentions.

11. Soap That Won’t Lather

ADVERTISEMENT

Coat a bar of soap with clear nail polish, so it won’t lather when he tries to use it in the shower. As the victim attempts to wash their hands or body, they may become increasingly bewildered by the soap’s unusual behavior. Eventually, the prank is revealed, often resulting in laughter and good-natured teasing as the victim realizes they’ve been tricked harmlessly and amusingly.

12. Spa Day Surprise

This is one of the best April Fools pranks on boyfriend over text. Excite him by informing him that you’ve won a couple’s spa day and expect him to accompany you, even though it’s all just a prank. Upon receiving the unexpected invitation, the victim may react with delight, surprise, or skepticism about the sudden windfall. It’s a light-hearted and entertaining way to share a moment of fun and relaxation with loved ones.

13. Outrageous News

Share a link to a fake news article about something absurd, like aliens landing on Earth, and see if he falls for it. The news may be entirely fabricated or exaggerated, such as aliens landing on Earth or a bizarre scientific discovery. The recipient is led to believe the news is genuine, prompting reactions ranging from shock to disbelief.

14. Broken Items Alert

Text him that you’ve accidentally broken something valuable of his, and gauge his reaction before revealing it’s just a joke. The message is crafted to convey urgency and concern, prompting the recipient to react with shock, frustration, or worry about the damaged item.

15. Mysterious Package Delivery

Pretend to be a delivery service and send him a message about a package being delivered to his address, leaving him puzzled about what it could be. The message is crafted to evoke curiosity and intrigue, leaving the recipient puzzled about the contents of the mysterious package. Upon receiving the notification, the victim may react with excitement, confusion, or skepticism about the surprise delivery.

16. Surprise Getaway

Text him saying you’ve planned a surprise romantic getaway for the two of you without consulting him beforehand. Upon receiving the surprising invitation, the victim may react with shock, disbelief, or excitement about the impromptu trip. However, the prank is eventually revealed, leading to laughter and amusement as the victim realizes they’ve been duped in a harmless jest.

17. Future Planning From Mom

Pose as your mom over text and inquire when he’s planning to propose, throwing him off with unexpected questions. The message is crafted to sound sincere and concerned, prompting the recipient to react with surprise, confusion, or even panic about the unexpected line of questioning. This is one of the unique answers to the question ‘how to prank your boyfriend on April Fools’.

18. False Pregnancy Alarm

Share a fake pregnancy announcement over text and observe his response. The message is crafted to seem genuine, conveying excitement and anticipation about the supposed news. Upon receiving the unexpected announcement, the recipient may react with shock, disbelief, or even concern about the unplanned pregnancy.

19. Fictitious Money Transfer

It is a lighthearted prank where the prankster sends a message to a friend or family member, claiming to have accidentally transferred a large sum of money from their account. The message is crafted to convey urgency and concern, prompting the recipient to react with shock, disbelief, or concern about the unexpected transaction.

20. Phony Service Appointment

Pretend to be a service provider and text him about an appointment he never made, confusing him with unexpected plans. The message is crafted to appear genuine, conveying details about the supposed appointment and requesting confirmation or further information. Upon receiving the unexpected notification, the recipient may react with confusion, surprise, or even frustration about the confusion.

21. Create An “Alarming” Situation

It is a prank where the prankster sets up multiple alarms on the victim’s electronic devices to go off simultaneously at an unexpected time, such as early in the morning or during an important meeting. The alarms can be set to loud and obnoxious sounds to startle the victim and cause confusion. It is one of the Simple April Fools Day Pranks.

22. Alarm Clock Forward

While he’s asleep, sneak into his room and set his alarm clock ahead by an hour or so. He’ll wake up thinking he’s late! The unsuspecting victim wakes up believing it’s later than it is, rushing through their morning routine in a panic. As they hastily prepare for the day, they may check the time on other devices, only to realize they’ve been tricked.

23. Mess up His Setup (Just Slightly)

It is a subtle yet effective prank where the prankster slightly alters the arrangement of items in the victim’s workspace or living area. This could involve rearranging desk accessories, adjusting the position of furniture, or swapping items on shelves. The changes are subtle enough not to catch the victim’s attention immediately, but noticeable upon closer inspection.

24. Prank Your Boyfriend With Some Nudes… NOT!

It is a humorous prank where the prankster sends a message to their boyfriend teasing the idea of sending revealing photos, but instead sends nude shades of lipsticks. This is one of the naughtiest April Fools pranks on boyfriend over text. The prankster may build anticipation with suggestive messages before sending a seemingly risqué photo, only for the recipient to open it and find a picture of tons of lipstick shades.

25. Incorrect Autocorrect

Incorrect Autocorrect is a clever prank where the prankster covertly changes certain words in the victim’s phone’s autocorrect dictionary to humorous or nonsensical alternatives. The unsuspecting victim will type out a message as usual, only to find that the autocorrect feature has replaced ordinary words with unexpected or amusing substitutes.

26. Voice-Activated Devices

If he uses voice-activated devices like Alexa or Google Home, change the wake word to something funny or embarrassing. The prankster secretly activates the device’s voice recognition feature to respond to unconventional or humorous wake-up phrases. When the unsuspecting victim addresses the device with the typical wake-up command, it responds with unexpected or amusing replies, creating confusion or amusement.

Also Read: How to Celebrate April Fools’ Day

27. Tell Your Boyfriend You’re Outside His House

It is one of the mischievous April fool pranks on boyfriend where the prankster sends a text message to their boyfriend, pretending to be outside his house to surprise him. The message is crafted to convey excitement and anticipation, building up the element of surprise. The unsuspecting boyfriend may rush to the door or window, eagerly expecting the surprise visit. But soon he will realize that you have tricked him.

28. Fool Your Boyfriend With A Text From His Bank

It involves the prankster fabricating a text message from the victim’s bank. The message may contain alarming or misleading content, such as a notification of suspicious activity on the account or a request for urgent verification of personal information. The unsuspecting boyfriend may react with panic or concern, believing his financial security is compromised.

29. Fake That You Are Cheating On Him

It is a risky and potentially harmful prank that involves pretending to cheat on your partner as a joke. This prank can cause significant emotional distress, erode trust, and damage the relationship. It may lead to feelings of betrayal, insecurity, and hurt for the victim, as well as strain the foundation of trust and communication in the relationship.

30. Pretend That You Are Suddenly Forgetting Everything

It is a playful prank where the prankster pretends to experience sudden memory loss or amnesia. The prankster may act confused, ask repetitive questions, or struggle to recall basic information, creating a scenario of mild confusion. The unsuspecting victim may initially react with concern or disbelief, trying to help or understand the situation.

31.”Broken” Faucet

Tie a rubber band around the spray nozzle of the kitchen sink, so that when he turns on the water, he gets sprayed. This prank can lead to confusion, frustration, or mild annoyance as the victim attempts to troubleshoot the supposed plumbing issue. Eventually, the prank is revealed, leading to laughter and relief as the victim realizes they’ve been fooled in a harmless jest. It’s a light-hearted way to add some humor to everyday situations.

32. Text him song lyrics

It is a prank where the prankster sends a series of text messages to their friend or family member containing lyrics from a popular song. The lyrics may be chosen to convey a specific message or emotion, or simply to confuse the recipient. As the victim reads the messages, they may initially be puzzled or intrigued by the random assortment of words.

33. Copy and paste upside-down text

Copy and pasting upside-down text is a clever prank where the prankster utilizes a tool or website to convert regular text into an upside-down format. The upside-down text appears normal at first glance, but upon closer inspection, the recipient realizes they must rotate their device or screen to read it properly.

34. Pretend to be your mother

It is a playful prank where you can impersonate your mother over text or phone calls. Adopt the mannerisms, speech patterns, and phrases characteristic of your mother to create a convincing impersonation. You may ask questions, give advice, or share anecdotes as if you were the real mother.

35. Caramel Onions

ADVERTISEMENT

Coat onions with caramel and serve them as caramel apples. Watch his reaction when he takes a bite! The onions are carefully peeled, skewered, and coated with caramel, mimicking the appearance of traditional caramel apples. The unsuspecting victim, expecting a sweet and indulgent snack, eagerly takes a bite only to be met with the pungent and savory taste of raw onion.

36. Get his hopes up with a fake lottery ticket

It is a prank where the prankster presents their friend or family member with a seemingly genuine lottery ticket, purportedly offering the chance to win a large sum of money. The victim may react with excitement and anticipation, envisioning all the possibilities of newfound wealth.

37. Swap Salt and Sugar

It is a prank where the prankster switches the contents of salt and sugar containers in the kitchen. The unsuspecting victim, expecting to sweeten their morning coffee or bake a batch of cookies, unknowingly uses salt instead of sugar. As they take a sip or bite, they’re met with an unexpected and unpleasant taste, leading to confusion or disgust.

38. Send a “we need to talk” text

It is where the prankster sends a seemingly serious message to their friend or family member, implying that there’s an urgent or important matter that needs to be discussed. The recipient may react with concern, anxiety, or curiosity, anticipating a serious conversation or potential conflict.

39. Text him in only GIFs

It is a playful prank where the prankster communicates solely through animated images, without using any words. The recipient may initially be puzzled or intrigued by the barrage of GIFs, trying to decipher their meaning or intent. However, as they continue to receive GIFs instead of text, they realize they’ve been tricked in a light-hearted jest.

40. Pretend your phone is glitching

Send your boyfriend the same text repeatedly. They may send erratic or nonsensical messages, claim to be receiving strange notifications, or simulate technical issues during a phone call. The unsuspecting victim may react with confusion, concern, or amusement as they try to make sense of the apparent glitches.

These April fool pranks on boyfriend will add a touch of spontaneity and humor to digital interactions.