April Fool's Day is the one day in the entire year when you can prank your family, friends or colleagues and get away with it without any major harm. Here are some simple, harmless pranks you can pull on your peers without getting in much trouble.

1. Send a 'typing symbol' gif to your friends

This is a harmless prank you can pull off on your friends. Just search for a typing gif on your chat and send it to your friend. They'll keep waiting for a response that will never come.

2. Switch the oreo cream with toothpaste

This one might piss off the person. All you have to do is take oreo cookies, remove the cream part, and put toothpaste instead. Try to go for a plain toothpaste to ensure that the smell doesn't make them suspicious.

3. Put a note saying "sorry about the damage" on a random person's car

This one can be pulled on a stranger. All you have to do is find a car parked in a lot and put a simple note saying, "sorry about the damage, had to run". And wait for the owner to roam in circles while he looks for the non-existent damages.

4. Paint a bar of soap with clear nail polish

All you need is soap, clear nail polish and an unsuspecting roommate. Cover the soap with the nail paint, let it dry, and put it at its usual place. Wait for your roommate to try to make the soap lather. Harmless but hilarious.

5. Put a picture on the flip side of the scanner

If you are amongst the few who go to offices, then this is a prank you can easily pull off. Just put a picture of your choice, it could be anything, a picture of Shrek, some wobbly eyes, whatever you like. When your colleague goes to scan a document, hopefully, those wobbly eyes will make their way to the printout.

6. Flip the batteries of remote

You could also tape the sensor of the remote but might get easily caught. So, instead, just flip the batteries of the remote. People would obviously start with slapping the remote because, of course, we are Indians.

If they further investigate and open to check the batteries, they'll still be in place. And you can just sit back and enjoy.

7. Switch the salt with sugar

This is a classic prank. All you have to do is switch the sugar with the salt and watch your family members creating havoc. But you should also be prepared for eating sweet daal and drinking salty chai. And yeah, ensure you remember the change you've had and not fall for your own prank.

8. Move everything...just a little bit

This could create bigger chaos than you can imagine. We all get so used to our surroundings that even a slight change can hamper our movements. All you have to do is move all the furniture in your house just half an inch. But remember, this could result in bruises.

Don't pivot it, just move it slightly.

