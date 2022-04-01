BTS's Official Twitter handle just confirmed that BTS is coming to India, and the ARMY just can't keep calm! We have been waiting for BTS to tour India for a really long time but with the lockdown the dates were getting postponed.

According to the reports, BTS is coming to India in August. Though there is slightly bad news for Delhite ARMY since the event will be taking place in Mumbai and Goa only. Here are all the details.









Venue: MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex Rd, G Block BKC, MMRDA Area, Kalina, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051





Date (tentative): 12th August 2022







Goa





Venue: Vagator Beach





Date (tentative): 14th August 2022







There's something even better, ScoopWhoop is going to be the official media partner for BTS's India Tour. Pretty darn exciting, right?

Well, one can dream. Sadly, this was an April Fools prank, BTS is not coming to India and ScoopWhoop is definitely not the official media partner. Just like the ARMY, we are also eagerly waiting for BTS to come to India. Hopefully, that will happen soon.

But yeah, we gotcha!

Also Read | 21 Of The Best BTS Moments From 2021 That Live In Every ARMY's Heart, Rent Free