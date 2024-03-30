April Fools’ Day, celebrated on April 1st every year, is a time-honored tradition for playing lighthearted pranks and practical jokes on friends, family, and coworkers. In today’s digital age, text messaging has become a popular medium for pulling off funny April fool text messages that are sure to elicit laughter and amusement.

In this article, we’ll explore over 30 witty and April Fools pranks text messages guaranteed to bring joy and merriment to your April Fools’ Day celebrations. So grab your phone, get ready to unleash some mischief, and let the prank wars begin!

1. Song Lyric Prank

It is one of the april fools pranks text messages where the prankster sends a series of text messages to their friend, family, or partner. The goal is to see how long it takes for them to realize the messages are lyrics and not your own words. Choose a song with lyrics that fit the conversation or mood. Here’s the sample text conversation for your ease.

You: Hey, how’s your day going?

Friend: Pretty good, just relaxing at home. How about you?

You: I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets.

Friend: Haha, that’s deep. What are you up to?

You: To carry love, to carry children of our own.

Friend: Are you okay? You’re being cryptic.

You: I’m sorry if I say “I need you.”

Friend: Whoa, are you serious? Is everything alright?

2. Fake Ad Prank

It involves creating a fictional advertisement for something absurd and sharing it with friends or online. Craft a convincing ad using humor and creativity, making it appear genuine. Share the ad through social media, email, or messaging apps, targeting friends who appreciate a good joke. Here’s the sample text conversation:

You: Hey, check out this amazing new product I found!

Friend: Oh yeah? What is it?

You: It’s called the “Banana Guard 3000” –It’s a high-tech banana protector that keeps your bananas safe from harm!

Friend: Haha, seriously? That sounds ridiculous.

You: I know, right? But they claim it’s the ultimate solution to squished or bruised bananas. They even have a lifetime warranty!

Friend: Wow, that’s pretty wild. Where did you find this thing?

You: Just stumbled upon it online. Thinking of getting one for you too!

3. Text Subscription Prank

It is one of the best april fool pranks messages. It involves secretly subscribing a friend’s phone number to humorous or unexpected text message services without their knowledge. Sign them up using their phone number, and watch as they receive unexpected messages throughout the day. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Them: What is this

Them: STOP

You: A dog’s barking vibrates at a frequency of 25 to 150 hertz, which is the same frequency at which muscles and bones repair themselves. <To cancel Daily Cat Facts, reply ‘cancel’>

Them: Cancel

You: Command not recognized. You have a <year> subscription to Dog Facts and will receive fun <hourly> updates.

You: Many dogs like to lick their own body.

Them: Cancel

4. Suspenseful Text Prank

The suspenseful text prank involves sending a series of cryptic or mysterious messages to a friend, gradually building tension and intrigue. Craft messages that hint at a suspenseful or ominous scenario without revealing too much. Here’s the sample text conversation:

You: Hey, are you alone right now?

Friend: Yeah, why? What’s up?

You: I need you to listen carefully and stay calm. I think someone might be watching us.

Friend: What?! Who? What do you mean?

You: I’ve been noticing strange things lately, like footsteps outside my window at night and random calls with no one on the line.

Friend: Oh my god, that sounds terrifying! Have you called the police?

5. Social Media Post Prank

It is one of the humorous april fools pranks text messages to friends. It involves creating a fake or exaggerated post on a friend’s social media account without their knowledge. Craft a humorous or outrageous status update, photo, or comment that fits their personality or interests. Post it using their account while they’re away or momentarily distracted. Here’s the sample text conversation:

You: Hey, did you see your latest Instagram post?

Friend: No, why? What did you post?

You: I may have gotten a little carried away and posted something… interesting.

Friend: What did you do?

You: Let’s just say I shared some creative photos of you and your new pet unicorn.

Friend: What?! You posted those pictures I showed you in confidence?!

6. Made-up Event Prank

It involves convincing a friend or group of friends that an entirely fictional event is happening, causing confusion and amusement. Fabricate details about the event, such as its purpose, location, and attendees, making it sound plausible yet absurd. Here’s the sample text conversation:

You: Hey, guess what? There’s a secret concert happening tonight at the abandoned warehouse downtown!

Friend: Seriously? Who’s performing?

You: It’s a surprise lineup, but I heard rumors that Beyoncé might make a guest appearance!

Friend: No way, that sounds amazing! How do we get tickets?

You: I managed to snag a few VIP passes. I’ll send you the details!

7. Blocked Number Prank

You: Hey, I’ve been trying to text you, but it seems like my messages aren’t going through. Did you block my number?

Friend: What? No, I haven’t blocked anyone. Let me check my phone.

You: That’s strange. It says my messages aren’t delivered, and when I call, it goes straight to voicemail.

Friend: I don’t see any blocked numbers on my phone. Are you sure everything’s okay with your service?

8. Countdown to nothing

It involves initiating a countdown, hinting at an impending surprise or event to build anticipation. Share the countdown with friends, fueling excitement with cryptic hints and teasers. As the countdown progresses, maintain suspense, heightening anticipation for the big reveal. Here’s the sample text conversation.

You: Hey everyone, get ready for something big! I’m starting a countdown to the most exciting surprise ever! 5… 4… 3…

Friend 1: Oh wow, what’s the surprise??

Friend 2: I’m on the edge of my seat! Can’t wait!

You: 2… 1… Get ready for… absolutely nothing! Surprise!

Friend 1: Wait, what?! I was expecting something epic!

Friend 2: Haha, you got us! That’s hilarious!

9. Who is this?!

It encapsulates a moment of bewildered inquiry upon receiving a call or message from an unrecognized number or unfamiliar sender. It’s a phrase that signals curiosity, caution, or sometimes annoyance, as the recipient seeks to identify the unknown contact. Here’s a sample text conversation:

Unknown Number: Hey, it’s been a while! How have you been?

Recipient: Who is this?!

Unknown Number: Sorry, didn’t mean to startle you! It’s [Name], we went to high school together.

Recipient: Oh, hey [Name]! Sorry, I didn’t recognize your number at first.

Unknown Number: No worries! Just wanted to catch up. How’s life treating you?

10. There’s something under the fridge!

It prompts a moment of curiosity and perhaps apprehension, as it suggests the discovery of an unexpected object or creature lurking beneath the kitchen appliance. It evokes images of reaching down to investigate, accompanied by a mix of anticipation and caution. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Friend: Hey, I think there’s something under the fridge!

You: What do you mean? Like what?

Friend: I don’t know, it looks like it’s moving or something.

You: Are you serious? Should we check it out?

Friend: Yeah, I think so. But I’m kind of scared to look!

You: Okay, I’ll come over and we can investigate together. Maybe it’s just a mouse or something.

11. Breaking news!

It is one of the crazy april fool prank messages for friends. It signifies the urgent dissemination of newsworthy information, often delivered via various media platforms. This phrase heralds the arrival of significant developments, ranging from global events to local incidents, demanding immediate attention and reaction from the audience. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Friend: Breaking news! Did you hear about the earthquake in Delhi?

You: No, I haven’t heard anything. How bad is it?

Friend: They’re saying it’s a 6.5-magnitude quake near Delhi. People are evacuating buildings.

You: Oh my gosh, that’s terrible. I hope everyone stays safe.

12. Karma Karma Chameleons Daily

It is a whimsical concept that encapsulates a daily publication focusing on the unpredictable nature of karma. Each edition offers stories, anecdotes, and insights into the ever-changing landscape of cause and effect, where actions and their consequences intertwine like the colors of a chameleon. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Person 1: Hey, have you checked out today’s issue of Karma Karma Chameleons Daily?

Person 2: No, not yet. What’s in it?

Person 1: There’s a story about a person who returned a lost wallet and found a $100 bill on the sidewalk the next day!

Person 2: Wow, talk about good karma coming around!

Person 1: Right? And there’s also a section on funny karma fails – like someone trying to cut in line and then tripping and falling!

13. I adore you

It is one of the most recommendable april fool prank messages for friends. It involves sending a message expressing deep affection or admiration to a friend or acquaintance playfully or unexpectedly. Craft a message that conveys exaggerated adoration or affectionate sentiments, making it seem genuine yet slightly exaggerated. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Person 1: Hey, I just wanted to say… I adore you!

Person 2: Oh wow, that’s so sweet! But, uh, why are you suddenly so affectionate?

Person 1: Haha, just felt like spreading some love today!

Person 2: Well, I appreciate the sentiment, but you’re making me blush!

Person 1: Mission accomplished then! 😄

Person 2: Seriously though, what’s the occasion?

14. You had one job!

It epitomizes a moment of humorous exasperation or disbelief when someone fails to complete a simple task correctly. It’s a playful phrase used to highlight instances of human error or incompetence in a light-hearted manner. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Person 1: Hey, did you see the sign they put up outside the store?

Person 2: Yeah, it’s hilarious! It says “Back in 5 minutes” but it’s been over an hour!

Person 1: Exactly! You had one job, and they couldn’t even get that right!

Person 2: I know, right? It’s so typical.

Person 1: We should take a picture and send it to them with the caption “You had one job!”

15. Delete the pic

It is one of the best april fools pranks text messages. It encapsulates a moment of urgency or panic upon realizing that an embarrassing or compromising photograph exists and must be removed. Whether it’s an unflattering snapshot, a private moment accidentally captured, or an image with unintended consequences, the phrase conveys a sense of urgency and the need for swift action. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Person 1: Oh no, I just realized I accidentally posted that embarrassing photo from last night!

Person 2: Wait, which one?

Person 1: You know, the one where I’m dancing on the table with the lampshade on my head!

Person 2: Oh no, that’s not good. You should delete it ASAP!

Person 1: I know, I know! Can you please help me spread the word and tell everyone to delete the pic if they see it?

Person 2: Of course, I’ll let everyone know to take it down.

16. Broken-screen wallpaper

It is an optical illusion designed to mimic a cracked or shattered screen on a digital device, such as a smartphone or computer. It typically features realistic-looking fractures, scratches, or shattered glass, giving the impression that the screen is damaged. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Person 1: OMG, I think I just broke my phone screen!

Person 2: What?! How did that happen?

Person 1: I dropped it, and now there’s a huge crack across the screen. I’m freaking out!

Person 2: Oh no, that’s terrible! Is it still working?

Person 1: Yeah, surprisingly it still works, but the screen looks terrible.

17. Hilarious text replacement

It is one of the best april fool pranks messages. It involves surreptitiously modifying auto-correct settings on a friend’s device to replace commonly typed words or phrases with humorous or unexpected alternatives. Subtle alterations to everyday language result in comical and often nonsensical text exchanges, eliciting confusion and amusement from the unsuspecting recipient. Here’s the sample text conversation:

You: Hey! Are you free tonight?

Them: Pickles (trying to respond “yeah”)

You: … what?

Them: That’s weird, I meant to say pickles

Them: Pickles

Them: OH MY GOSH PICKLES

18. Belated Birthday Bash

It is one of the hilarious april fools pranks text messages to friends. It involves sending enthusiastic messages to a friend, announcing a surprise birthday celebration you’ve supposedly organized for them. With exaggerated excitement, detail the imaginary plans for a grand event, complete with elaborate decorations, entertainment, and a guest list. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Person 1: Hey, guess what?

Person 2: What’s up?

Person 1: So, I’ve been feeling guilty about missing your birthday…

Person 2: Oh, it’s no big deal!

Person 1: No, I insist! I’ve decided to throw you a belated birthday bash this weekend!

Person 2: Seriously?! That’s so sweet of you!

Person 1: Yeah! We’ll have a huge cake and balloons, and I’ve even hired a clown!

19. Lost and Found

It involves pretending to have found something significant that belongs to your friend, only to describe an absurd or impossible item instead. Craft a message conveying excitement about the discovery, convincingly detailing the item before revealing the prank. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Person 1: Hey, I found something of yours!

Person 2: Really? What is it?

Person 1: It’s a bright pink unicorn onesie!

Person 2: Haha, very funny! I don’t even own a unicorn onesie.

Person 1: Are you sure? Because I distinctly remember seeing you wear it last time we hung out!

Person 2: Okay, you got me! Nice try, though.

20. Time Traveler’s Woes

It is one of the best text pranks for april fools. Inform your friends that you’ve traveled back in time, but you accidentally left your phone with them in the present. Provide absurd “warnings” about future events to see if they’ll believe you. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Person 1: Hey, I need your help with something kind of serious.

Person 2: Sure, what’s going on?

Person 1: I know this is going to sound crazy, but I think I accidentally traveled back in time.

Person 2: What?! How is that possible?

Person 1: I’m not sure, but I think I left my phone with you in the present, so I can’t call for help.

Person 2: This is wild. What should we do?

21. Text Sentiment Analysis

Inform your friend that you’ve developed an app that analyzes the sentiment of text messages and then proceed to “interpret” their recent texts most absurdly and humorously possible. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Person 1: Hey, have you heard about the new app I’ve been working on?

Person 2: No, what is it?

Person 1: It’s a text sentiment analysis tool!

Person 2: Sounds interesting. What does it do?

Person 1: Basically, it analyzes the sentiment of text messages and tells you how positive or negative they are.

Person 2: That’s cool! How accurate is it?

22. Virtual Pet Adoption

Times Of India

Person 1: Hey, guess what? I just adopted a virtual pet!

Person 2: Oh? What kind of pet?

Person 1: It’s a magical unicorn! I named her Sparkle.

Person 2: That’s amazing! How do you take care of a virtual unicorn?

Person 1: Well, I have to feed her virtual rainbows and brush her virtual mane to keep her happy.

23. Name Change Announcement

Youtube

Person 1: Hey, I have some big news!

Person 2: What’s up?

Person 1: I decided to legally change my name!

Person 2: Really? Why?

Person 1: I just felt like it was time for a change. So, I’m officially changing my name to [ridiculous name].

Person 2: Wait, are you serious?

24. Mysterious Package

Tell your friend that you’ve sent them a mysterious package with something incredible inside. Keep them guessing with hints and clues until they realize it’s just a prank. Here’s the sample text conversation:

Person 1: Hey, guess what?

Person 2: What’s up?

Person 1: You have a mysterious package waiting for you!

Person 2: What? Really?

Person 1: Yep! It’s sitting on your doorstep right now.

Person 2: That’s strange. I wasn’t expecting anything.

25. Typing Prank

It involves repeatedly sending “typing” notifications without ever following up with an actual message. It creates suspense and anticipation as the recipient awaits a response that never arrives. Here’s a sample text conversation:

Person 1: Hey, I have something hilarious to tell you! 😂

Person 2: Oh, what is it? I’m dying to know!

[Several minutes pass without any response.]

Person 2: Hello? Are you there?

[Another “typing” notification appears but then disappears without a message.]

26. I Got Pregnant

It involves sending a text message to your boyfriend that you got pregnant. It creates confusion & suspense in the recipient’s mind. Here’s a sample text conversation:

Person 1: Hey, We need to talk!

Person 2: Oh, what is it? I’m afraid. Is it something serious?

[Several minutes pass without any response.]

Person 2: Hello? Are you there?

Person 1: I think I am 2 months pregnant.

Person 2: WHAT!!?? Why didn’t you tell me earlier?

Person 1: I thought you would freak out.

27. Number Neighbor

Text a random number that’s one digit off from theirs and strike up a conversation as their “number neighbor”. Here’s the sample conversation:

Person 1: Hey there! I just realized you’re my number neighbor!

Person 2: Oh really? That’s funny! What’s up?

Person 1: Not much, just thought it was cool that our numbers are so similar! How’s your day going?

Person 2: Pretty good, thanks for asking! So, what exactly is a number neighbor?

Person 1: It’s when your phone number is just one digit off from mine. We’re like neighbors, but with numbers!

28. Missed Call Mystery

Send them a message saying they missed a call from a fake number and watch them try to figure it out. Here’s the sample conversation:

Person 1: Hey, just wanted to let you know you missed a call from (555) 123-4567 earlier.

Person 2: Really? That’s odd, I don’t recognize that number. Do you know who it was?

Person 1: Not sure, but they left a voicemail. Want me to play it for you?

Person 2: Yeah, please do!

[After a short pause…]

Person 1: Okay, here it is: “Hello, this is the Pizza Palace. We just wanted to let you know that your pizza is ready for pickup. Please come by at your earliest convenience.”

29. Random Question Generator

Send them a series of random questions with no context and see how they respond. Here’s the sample conversation:

Person 1: Hey, quick question for you: If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Person 2: Hmm, tough one! Probably pizza. What about you?

Person 1: Interesting choice! I think I’d go with sushi. Okay, next question: If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Person 2: Oh, definitely teleportation! It would make traveling so much easier. What about you?

Person 1: I’d choose telekinesis. Imagine never having to get up to grab the remote again!

30. Fake Virus Warning

Send them a fake message warning about a virus on their phone and watch their panic before revealing it’s just a joke. Here’s the sample conversation:

Person 1: Hey, I just got a message from [fake antivirus company], saying there’s a virus going around. Have you heard anything about it?

Person 2: No, I haven’t. What does the message say?

Person 1: It says we need to click on this link to download a security update to protect our phones.

Person 2: That sounds suspicious. Are you sure it’s legit?

Person 1: I’m not sure, but it seems pretty serious. Maybe we should download it just to be safe?

Person 2: Hold on, let me check online to see if there are any reports of this virus first.

These April Fools pranks text messages will infuse a dash of humor on this day.