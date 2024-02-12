Valentine’s Day is an important day for all of us. And yes, even for the single ones. It’s the one day of the year, you are jealous and we are just happy.

And like all great days, this day should also be marked and celebrated as a holiday!

1. Bahar niklega to Bajrang Dal peet dega.

2. Getting beaten up is still fine, what if they decide to get you married?

Check Out – Chocolate Day Quotes

3. You can’t be romantic in the evening if you have had a shitty day at the office.

Check Out – Tips To Propose A Guy

4. You can’t go out on a date if you have assignments to complete.

Check Out – Valentine’s Day Celebration Ideas

5. Agar tu single hai itna PDA waise bhi bardaast nahi kar paaega.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out – Homemade Valentine’s Gifts

6. Just to deliver a sick burn to sanskari fringe groups.

Check Out – Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Wife

7. Because capitalism makes us work more than we are supposed to and an additional holiday is always welcome.

8. Sometimes, you just need to cuddle. Doing that at work will be inappropriate behaviour, wouldn’t it?

Check Out – Valentine’s Day Movies To Watch

9. If you are in your 30s and still single, this is the day you introspect your life choices the most.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. If you go out, you might overdose on the cheesiness around you.

Check Out – Best Valentine’s Gifts For Husband

11. And everywhere is crowded with couples clicking lovey-dovey selfies.

12. You might risk becoming the unwanted third wheel.

13. Even loneliness must be celebrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out – Funny Valentine Quotes

14. Kyunki itna pyaar bas Karan Johar ki films mein hi sahi lagta hai.

15. Aur agar tu 12th mein hai to tere board exams bhi aa rahe hain!

So talk to your boss. Tell your HR that they make amazeballs rangolis! Get that holiday!

Check Out – Best Promise Day Quotes

Check Out – Best Rose Day Quotes

Check Out – How to Propose to Your Girlfriend

Check Out – Best hug day quotes