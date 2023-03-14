Remember when we were just teenagers or young adults, how vulnerable we were to fall in love? How every small detail would make our hearts flutter with excitement whenever we’d see our crush. No matter what cliche you belonged to in school or college, we all had our love story to tell, and the movies we related to. Here are some teenage romance movies that take me back to my teenage romance days:

Sr. No. Movie Name Year IMDb Rating 1. A Cinderella Story 2004 5.9 2. The Duff 2015 6.4 3. She’s All That 1999 5.9 4. The Edge Of Seventeen 2016 7.3 5. The Princess Diaries 2001 6.4 6. She’s The Man 2006 6.3 7. 13 Going On 30 2004 6.2 8. The First Time 2012 6.8 9. Picture This 2008 5.1 10. Wild Child 2008 6.1 11. The Kissing Booth 2018 5.9 12. The Kissing Booth 2 2020 5.7 13. The Kissing Booth 3 2021 4.8 14. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2018 7 15. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You 2020 6 16. To All the Boys: Always and Forever 2021 6.3 17. Love, Simon 2018 7.5 18. He’s All That 2021 4.4 19. Five Feet Apart 2019 7.2 20. High School Musical 2006 5.5 21. The Fault In Our Stars 2014 7.7 22. Clueless 1995 6.9 23. 10 Things I Hate About You 1999 7.3 24. A Walk To Remember 2002 7.3 25. The Notebook 2004 7.8 26. A Cinderella Story 2004 5.9 27. Another Cinderella Story 2008 5.7 28. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between 2022 5.1 29. The Perfect Date 2019 5.8 30. Work It 2020 6.1 31. All the Bright Places 2020 6.5 32. Along For The Ride 2022 6.1 33. The Last Summer 2019 5.5 34. Crush 2022 6.3 35. The Sun Is Also A Star 2019 5.9 36. If I Stay 2014 6.7 37. Caught By A Wave 2021 5.8 38. Easy A 2010 7 39. The Half Of It 2020 6.9 40. The Perks Of Being A Wallflower 2012 7.9 Best Teenage Romantic Movies

1. A Cinderella Story (2004)

This movie is for every introvert girl who had the hots for the popular jock! Especially, if the jock was as hot and nice as August Ames. The Sam in me cries every time I watch the scene when he leaves his extremely important football game and runs to the girl to kiss her. A Cinderella Story was released in 2004, and has an IMDb rating of 5.9. It’s available on Amazon Prime Videos if you wanna give it a watch.

2. The DUFF (2015)

3. She’s All That (1999)

Whoever grew up in the 90s knows what a heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr was! Even though this movie was the usual, ‘popular boy makes bet to make dork girl prom queen’, it was a delight to watch. The way his character falls in love with Rachel Leigh Cook’s Laney is tear-jerking. And that kiss in the end! *Drools* With an IMDb rating of 5.9, the 1999 She’s All That is available on Amazon Prime Videos.

4. The Edge Of Seventeen (2016)

This movie deals with a lot of issues revolving around Nadine, who’s a troubled girl. One of the things is about how she is dying for a bad boy to notice her. When he does, he turns out to be a complete douche. Of course! Don’t worry, she finds the perfect fit for her in the end who treats her exactly like she’s supposed to be treated. Now, only if that happened in real life too! The Edge Of Seventeen is a 2016 teenage romance movie with an IMDb rating of 7.3. You can watch it on Netflix.

5. The Princess Diaries (2001)

When this movie came out, every girl wanted to be a princess! I mean, who doesn’t want the gowns and the tiaras?! Ever had the hots for your best friend’s cute brother? If you did, then you’d totally relate to Mia and Michael’s cute romance. Even after she becomes a princess, she doesn’t forget about all the times Michael saw her for who she was instead of how she looked like. The Princess Diaries was released in 2001 and has an IMDb rating of 6.4. It’s available on Hotstar, so give it a watch if you haven’t already.

6. She’s The Man (2006)

This movie was a barrel of laughs with the whole ‘girl pretending to be boy’ chaos. But what takes your mind off of everything is CHANNING TATUM! Ugh, if there’s anything that gives me butterflies in my stomach, it’s him! I would give away anything to be Viola for a day! She’s The Man was released in 2006 and has an IMDb rating of 6.3. It’s available on Amazon Prime Videos.

7. 13 Going On 30 (2004)

In the 2004 13 Going On 30, Jennifer Garner hilariously portrays the role of a clueless 13-year-old self who wakes up in her 30-year-old body one day! She realizes that due to her desire to be popular while growing up, she lost her best friend, Matt, played by Mark Ruffalo. This movie made me realize to never forget who my true friends are, especially for petty things like hanging out with the ‘popular’ crowd. It has an IMDb rating of 6.2 and is available on Netflix.

8. The First Time (2012)

2012’s The First Time is the perfect depiction of how one person is fantasizing about the wrong person and the other is in a useless relationship. Both the boy and girl meet randomly and strike a connection instantly, and realize what it feels like to fall in love for the first time. It is one of the best teenage romance movies and has an IMDb rating of 6.8.

9. Picture This (2008)

Overbearing parents? Cute boy to crush on but he has a girlfriend? These are problems all of us have gone through. But what usually doesn’t happen in reality happened in this movie. Ashley Tisdale, a daughter of an overbearing father, is finally able to make him realize that she needs to be treated like a grown-up and not a child. And she gets the guy. OBVIOUSLY! Picture This was released in 2008 and has an IMDb rating of 5.1. You can watch it on Apple TV.

10. Wild Child (2008)

11. The Kissing Booth (2018)

This movie has it all. Bad boys, bikes and kissing booths! What’s not there to like? The Kissing Booth was released in 2018 and has an IMDb rating of 5.9. If you too had a crush on your best friend’s brother, you’re surely gonna like this one. It’s available on Netflix.

12. The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)

The Kissing Booth 2 is a beautiful depiction of navigating a long-distance relationship and the hardship that follows. It was released in 2020 and has an IMDb rating of 5.7. You can watch it for Noah, Lee, Marco, or all of them.

13. The Kissing Booth 3 (2021)

14. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

How can we talk about teenage romance movies without talking about To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before which gave us the ever-so-gorgeous couple Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean? It’s the movie that put scrunchies on a lot of guys’ wrists along with cutesy phone wallpapers. It was released in 2018, and has an IMDb rating of 7.

15. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020)

When so many love letters were sent, it was sure to bring back more love interests than one, right? Although Lara and Peter’s relationship is blooming, things get interesting when another recipient of the letters, John Ambrose, comes into the picture. This teenage love stories movie was released in 2020 and has an IMDb rating of 6.

16. To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021)

Teenage romance movies are incomplete without the inevitable long-distance discussion that follows when you leave school. As the plot gets intense and our hearts are broken by Peter and Lara Jean’s breakup, the ending scene at the wedding tent repairs it all. This one has an IMDb rating of 6.3. The To All the Boys movies are one of the best teenage love stories movies, making you fall in love with love again.

17. Love, Simon (2018)

A scared teenager, afraid to come out to his friends and family, finds love in the most unexpected place. Who wouldn’t fall in love with this plot? Love, Simon is a 2018 romantic teenage movie which beautifully tells Simon’s story, and you are definitely going to fall in love with him. It has an IMDb rating of 7.5.

18. He’s All That (2021)

The classic unpopular guy turning into prom king stories, He’s All That will take you back to your school years too. It was released in 2021 and has an IMDb rating of 4.4.

19. Five Feet Apart (2019)

A cute guy ignites the soul of an ailing girl, making her mend her ways. Five Feet Apart is sweet, it’s beautiful and it’s heartbreaking. You’re definitely gonna cry after this one. It was released in 2019, and has an IMDb rating of 7.2.

20. High School Musical (2006)

Talk about Hollywood teenage romance movies without talking about High School Musical, how is that even possible? This musical rom-com drama was all the rage back in the day and continues to be the comfort movie of many. It was released in 2006 and has an IMDb rating of 5.5.

21. The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

Another teenage love story which is so heartwarming that it’ll break your heart. The Fault in Our Stars is a 2014 movie about two cancer-afflicted teenagers who embark on a journey to meet an author. I know I’ve said this for a lot of movies but this one is truly beautiful. It has an IMDb rating of 7.7.

22. Clueless (1995)

You can love all the new teenage romance movies but you can’t forget the classics. Clueless is a 1995 film showing teenagers facing adolescence and its problems. It has an IMDb rating of 6.9.

23. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

“…I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry. I hate it when you’re not around, and the fact that you didn’t call. But mostly I hate the way I don’t hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.“

I mean, just read those lines and tell me if you need any more reasons to watch this 1999 movie. There’s a reason it has a 7.3 IMDb rating and that the audience loves it so much. Go, give it a watch.

24. A Walk To Remember (2002)

A Walk To Remember is a 2002 romantic teenage movie based on a novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. The girl agrees to help the guy with a promise to not fall in love with her, of course, he’s gonna fall in love with her. But for how you’ll need to watch the movie, which has an IMDb rating of 7.3.

25. The Notebook (2004)

27. Another Cinderella Story (2008)

A guy and a girl meet at a dance; when the girl leaves before the dance is over, the guy has only a music player to find her. Another Cinderella Story was released in 2008 and has an IMDb rating of 5.7.

28. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022)

29. The Perfect Date (2019)

If you love Noah Centineo, you’re gonna love this one. I mean, he is a boyfriend for hire, who wouldn’t want him to be their boyfriend? The Perfect Date was released in 2019 and has an IMDb rating of 5.8.

30. Work It (2020)

Work It is a 2020 teenage romance movie and it’s fun and motivating and inspiring. A nerdy girl forming the best dancing squad to get into her dream college. The only catch? She needs to learn to dance. How would that turn out? Well, for that you gotta watch this movie, which has an IMDb rating of 6.1 and some killer dance moves.

31. All the Bright Places (2020)

Two teenagers coming together and changing each other’s lives forever. All the Bright Places show the pain teenagers hold and how they can help each other get over them. It was released in 2020 and has an IMDb rating of 6.5. It’s a pretty moving movie.

32. Along For The Ride (2022)

Along for the Ride is a 2022 teenage romance movie which tells the story of two fellow insomniac teenagers who embark on a journey to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted. This movie has an IMDb rating of 6.1.

33. The Last Summer (2019)

The summer before college is always exciting. The Last Summer tells the story of several recent high school graduates who navigate through love, loss and friendship through their final summer before college. It was released in 2019 and has an IMDb rating of 5.5.

34. Crush (2022)

Crush is a 2022 teenage romance movie. An aspiring teenage artist finds the meaning of true love when she falls for a teammate she never thought she’ll fall for. It has an IMDb rating of 6.3 and is available on Hulu.

35. The Sun Is Also A Star (2019)

The Sun is Also A Star is a tale of a hopeless romantic who falls in love with a woman who doesn’t believe in love at all. It was released in 2019, and has an IMDb rating of 5.9.

36. If I Stay (2014)

37. Caught By A Wave (2021)

Caught By A Wave is a 2021 teenage romance movie available on Netflix. With an IMDb rating of 5.8, this movie shows how a summer adventure soon becomes a painful love story.

38. Easy A (2010)

Easy A is a story of how a teenage girl uses the school’s rumour mill to climb up the social ladder. It’s 2010 film with a cast that makes it so easy to fall in love with them. It has an IMDb rating of 7 and is a must watch.

39. The Half Of It (2020)

A teen agrees to write a love letter for a jock, not expecting that she will become his friend or fall for his crush. The Half of It is a 2020 film with an IMDb rating of 6.9 and is available on Netflix.

40. The Perks Of Being A Wallflower (2012)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is much more than just a teenage romance movie. It has an amazing cast, a brilliant soundtrack and a story that will move your heart. It was released in 2012 and has an IMDb rating of 7.9. If you’re looking to cry your eyes out, this one will do it for you.

FAQs

The Edge of Seventeen, To All The Boys, and The Fault in Our Stars are some of the best teenage romance movies.

2. Which are the best teenage romance movies on Netflix?

To All The Boys, 13 Going 30, and The Half of It are some of the best teenage romance movies on Netflix.

3. Which are the best American High School love movies?

4. Which are the best teen romance series?

To All The Boys and Kissing Booth are some of the best teen romance series.

5. Which are the best romance movies?

The Notebook, A Walk To Remember, and Clueless are some of the best romance movies.