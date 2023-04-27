When the temperatures drop and everything seems gloomy, all you feel like doing is sitting inside a blanket and doing absolutely nothing. So then, be it! Grab your coffee mug and curl up in your blanket. Here is a list of 20 romantic comedies which are perfect for the winter season:

1. The Holiday

What do you do when the vacations are here, you are hopelessly single and miserably poor? You swap houses with a stranger in a beautiful fancy house in Los Angeles, meet the man of your dreams and fall in love with him to live happily ever after! The Holiday is a must watch movie this winter holidays. Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Cameroon Diaz and Jude Law are all too perfect together. Watch it for the beautiful little snow-laden house in London, and of course the lovely couples.

2. Pretty Woman

Would you ever think that a love story between a hooker and a businessman could play out like this? The ease with which Richard Gere and Julia Roberts portray love on screen, makes people want to fall in love. It makes you yearn for someone who will make your dreams a reality just like Richard overcame his inhibitions to fulfill Julia’s. This one is a total classic!

3. Love Actually

What does the word ‘Christmas’ scream? LOVE! And here is one movie that shows the love story of not one, but eight couples! Based in London, perhaps the most beautiful places to be in the month of Christmas, this one is as Christmassy as they get. People fall in love, people fall out of love, their are crushes and heartbreaks – just like in life.

4. 27 Dresses

Beautiful, career-oriented and a sweetheart, Jane's deep dark secret is that she has been a bridesmaid 27 times! The story unfolds as she meets a handsome reporter who is attracted to her. What happens next? Watch the movie to find out.

5. The Notebook

Not your usual romcom, but the romantic at heart swear by this movie! It is more than just the typical poor guy meets rich girl storyline. The story weaves magic and casts a spell that has a lingering effect. It doesn’t matter if you have already watched the movie or read the book. Watch it again, fall in love again, and cry yourself to sleep!

6. P.S. I Love You

The poignant story of a young widow out to give life a second chance, guided by letters from her dead husband, is an absolute tearjerker. Starring Gerard Butler, Hillary Swank and Jeffrey Morgan, this is one movie you can watch over and over. And it’ll touch your heart every single time.

P.S.: Keep tissues handy.

7. Never Been Kissed

What would you do if you got a chance to re-live your highschool days? A young journalist played by Drew Barrymore turns her life around when she gets to go to high school again for a research project as a journalist. A totally fun watch, the movie also reinforces our belief that life gives us a second chance when we really want something.

8. She’s The Man

When Voila plans to disguise herself as her brother and head to boarding school to fulfill her dream of being on the school’s football team, little does she know that she will end up falling in love with her roommate, the ever-so handsome Channing Tatum. The confusions and complications make for a hilarious movie. Watch it for the beautiful game and Tatum. And of course Amanda Bynes who does a terrific job as her brother Sebastian.

9. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

What do you get when you put Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey and a crazy storyline together in a movie? This laugh riot. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is not your typical mushy romcom. It is a modern and refreshing take on relationships. Watch it for McConaughey!

Source I www.corusent.com

10. The Ugly Truth

What’s better than Gerard Butler? Gerard Butler talking dirty! *Hides face* The Ugly Truth stars him alongside Katherine Heigl. He comes to her rescue when her morning show is about to get cancelled. Coming from two totally different schools of thought, both of them click and Butler falls in love with the producer while helping her impress another guy.

11. No Strings Attached

A guy who gets you carrots because you told him you don’t like flowers and makes you a mixed tape for that time of the month – meet Adam aka Ashton Kutcher! Adam and Emma decide to keep their relationship strictly physical, but life has other plans for them. Simple and sweet, watch it for the couple’s steaming hot chemistry.

12. Valentine’s Day

In a series of interconnected stories, people of Los Angeles break-up and make-up based on the pressures and expectations of Valentine’s Day. From childhood crushes, to old flames, the movie covers different types of relationships beautifully.

13. A Walk To Remember

What would you expect if as a troubled teenager, you are punished and have to do community service? Not much, right? Landon expects the same when the unexpected happens. This love story has charm, chemistry, emotions and the right amount of drama.

14. Sex And The City

This is one movie that I never get bored watching, because, come on, living in NYC and totally owning it – isn’t that every woman’s dream? The first episode of the TV show was released in 1998 and we still haven’t got enough if it. Watch it, because, duh!

15. Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Rebecca Bloomwood (played by Isla Fisher) is charming, goofy, quirky, beautiful, but first of all, she is a shopaholic! Her journey from a jobless journalist to a famous fashion writer is rightly portrayed in the movie. Watch it for The Girl In The Green Scarf.

16. The Devil Wears Prada

If movies were sizes, this one would be a perfect size two, if you know what I mean! Andy Saches (Anne Hathaway) wants to be a journalist but ends up working at a fashion magazine instead. She is in for a shock as her boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep)is nothing less than a fashionable monster. However, things change with time and Andy ends up where she always wanted to. That’s all!

17. 500 Days Of Summer

A treat to the eyes, 500 Days Of Summer is an honest take on modern love, dating and heartbreak. Watch it for the relatable storyline, a great plot, the background music, and ofcourse Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt!

18. 50 First Dates

How would you feel if you get to go to 50 first dates, with the same person? Henry falls in love with Lucy, who has a short-term memory loss. So he can either forget about her or get up every morning and woo her all over again. No points for guessing what the very-much-in-love man decides.

19. The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

“I know there are people who say all these things don’t happen, I know these will all be stories one day, but right now, we are alive, and in this moment, I swear we are infinite.”

Not your usual romantic comedy, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower is the journey of a young introvert fresher who befriends two seniors who show him the other side of the world. In his journey to rediscover himself, he falls in love with the enigmatic Sam played by Emma Watson. A moving tale, this one is totally heartfelt.

20. A Cinderella Story

Are you a hopeless romantic waiting for your fairy tale story to unfold? If yes, this one is totally for you. In this new-age Cinderella Story, the couple meets on the internet and falls in love. Watch it with your special someone!

Let the movie marathon begin!