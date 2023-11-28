Every now and then, we need a refresher on lost artefacts from the world of movies, and works that we should have experienced, in case we didn’t. Here’s a fairly simple list of movies from the last century that we think should be on every Hollywood buff’s to-watch list. In no particular order, here are some of the best Hollywood movies that you absolutely should watch if you haven’t.

The Godfather (1972)

The first essential on the list is obviously the Francis Ford Coppola classic, The Godfather, starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino in their most memorable roles in movie history.

Ben-Hur (1959)

This 1959 epic historical drama film directed by William Wyler is the most recognisable classic on slavery, war and revenge.

Psycho (1960)

The Alfred Hitchcock classic follows the story of deranged Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and his psychopathic escapades.

Citizen Kane (1941)

The Orson Welles directed drama film follows the story of a publishing tycoon and his scandalous life and is a must watch.

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Apocalypse Now is an epic adventure war film set during the Vietnam War and one of film history’s greatest classics.

The Shining (1980)

Which list is complete without Stanley Kubrik? His 1980 horror classic starring Jack Nicholson first bombed at the box office but soon became critics’ and researchers’ favourite.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction is considered to be one of his best works and one of the best movies of all time.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Based on the story by Stephen King and directed by Frank Darabont, The Shawshank Redemption is the classic telling of Andy Dufresne’s (Tim Robbins) break out of the Shawshank prison.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Quentin Tarantino’s writing and directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs, earned him the rabid following that he enjoy’s. The neo-crime thriller is a must have on any movie list.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Kubrik’s most archaic and progressive science fiction work, 2001: A Space Odyssey is a mindbender and a half. Watch with care and let it blow your mind.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Kubrik’s dystopian crime film starring Malcolm McDowell was a one-of-a-kind cult film that earned him the grandeur that is attached to his name as a film maker.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

The Jack Nicholson starrer features the story of a prison convict who gets admitted to a psychiatric facility, and his subsequent attempt at breaking out. Definitely an engaging watch!

Schindler’s List (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List is the real story based on the work of Nazi Czech business man Oskar Schindler, who saved over 1100 Jews from execution, which is why we suggest everyone to watch it.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Starring Johnny Depp, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape follows the bitter sweet journey of a young man torn between his love and responsibilities towards his family.

Requiem For A Dream (2000)

The Darren Aronofsky directed movie follows the tragic story of a group of friends and their battle with drug addiction. Jared Leto kills it with this one.

The Deer Hunter (1978)

The American epic war drama co-written and directed by Michael Cimino stars Robert de Niro, Christopher Walken and a host of splendid actors playing roles set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War.

The Exorcist (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin and based on William Peter Blatty novel, The Exorcist has been dubbed as one of the scariest horror films of all time.

Network (1976)

Network is a satirical film written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet about a fictional television network company and their questionable ways.

Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull is a biographical black-and-white sports drama film directed by Martin Scorsese based on the journey of a middleweight boxer played by Robert De Niro.

The Great Dictator (1940)

A political satire comedy-drama film written, directed, produced and scored by and starring Charlie Chaplin, The Great Dictator probably doesn’t need any introduction. Just watch it already.

Birdman (or, The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and starring Michael Keaton, Birdman is a black comedy that tells the story of an actor – famous for portraying an iconic superhero – as he struggles to mount a Broadway play.

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The Guns of Navarone is an adventure war film directed by J. Lee Thompson about a group of elite Greek soldiers assigned the impossible task of taking out the powerful German cannons on the Aegean island with the help of guerrilla fighters.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Directed by Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel is a colourful work of art with brilliant cinematography and acting. One of my personal favourites, this best hollywood movie.

Life Is Beautiful (1997)

Directed by and starring Roberto Benigni, Life Is Beautiful is a tragic comedy of a Jewish father and son’s journey through life in the Nazi camps.

Fargo (1996)

Directed by the Coen’s, Fargo is the story of Jerry (William H. Macy) who hires men to abduct his wife and use her to extract money from his father-in-law. Obviously, things don’t work out as planned.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Directed by Robert Mulligan and starring Gregory Peck, To Kill a Mockingbird is a story of the characters’ fight against racism.

Taxi Driver (1976)

The film, starring Robert De Niro, follows the story of an ex-Marine and Vietnam veteran who works as a taxi driver in New York City, and is driven to save a preadolescent prostitute from her pimp in an effort to clean the city of its sleaze.

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)

Directed by Robert Wiene, this silent film is one for the creep fest lists. The thriller follows the strange events that surround Dr. Caligari.

There Will Be Blood (2007)

The Daniel Day-Lewis starrer follows the twisted story of an oil tycoon and his grand pursuit towards monopoly.

Interview With A Vampire (1994)

Based on the Anne Rice novel, Interview With A Vampire is the amazing story of the journey of a vampire and his coming to terms with the fate that he has been destined with.

American Beauty (1999)

The Sam Mendes directed drama stars Kevin Spacey and follows the protagonist, a sexually frustrated suburban father, who has a mid-life crisis after becoming infatuated with his daughter’s best friend.

Mystic River (2003)

Directed by Clint Eastwood, Mystic River is a mystery drama film following childhood friends who shared a series of tragic events, and reunite under strange circumstances.

The Pianist (2002)

This hollywood movie Rman Polanski film stars Adrien Brody who plays a gifted Pianist and a Polish Jew trying to survive the holocaust. Watch it right away.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Directed by Roman Polanski, Rosemary’s Baby follows the story of a pregnant woman (Mia Farrow) who’s husband (John Cassavetes) and their satanic neighbours want her baby to be the Antichrist.

12 Angry Men (1957)

Directed by Sidney Lumet, 12 Angry Men is a classic that will keep you riveted right from the beginning.

Gladiator (2000)

The Ridley Scott movie is based on the life of a Roman general turned gladiator (Russell Crowe) and his fight for freedom.

Eternal Sunshine Of A Spotless Mind (2004)

The Michel Gondry directed romantic science-fiction comedy-drama film follows the story of a couple who’s memories were clinically erased only to have them reunited.

Burn After Reading (2008)

A black comedy film written, produced, edited and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, Burn After Reading is a hilarious film following two friends who attempt to black mail a CIA agent.

Star Wars Series (estd. 1977)

This George Lucas produced saga doesn’t require much explanation. ‘Nuff said.

Forrest Gump (1994)

The movie follows the story of Forrest (Tom Hanks), a low IQ man, and his extraordinary journey through love, war and life.

Nil By Mouth (1997)

Gary Oldman’s debut as a writer and director, Nil By Mouth follows the story of family’s life in South East London.

Chinatown (1974)

Another one from Roman Polanski, Chinatown is the story of a detective who specializes in matrimonial cases and is hired by Mrs. Mulwray to spy on her husband, the builder of the city’s water system. He finds himself in a web of deceit when Mr. Mulwray dies.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Directed by Sergio Leone and starring Clint Eastwood, the film follows the story of an unlikely alliance between two bounty hunters in search of a buried treasure.

The Lord Of The Rings Series (estd. 2001)

Based on the fantasy epic series by J R R Tolkien, The Lord Of The Rings series needs to be checked off of your movie list if it already hasn’t.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

The American crime drama film directed by Sidney Lumet and written by Frank Pierson stars Al Pacino portraying the real story of a robber’s attempt on a bank heist.

No Country For Old Men (2007)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, No Country For Old Men is a neo-Western thriller that gets twisted with each passing scene.

Fight Club (1999)

Based on the 1996 novel by Chuck Palahniuk and directed by David Fincher, Fight Club stars Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in a head-scratching psychological thriller.

The Wrestler (2008)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Mickey Rourke who plays a wrestler as he tries to keep with his life’s struggles with family and his career.

Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko is an American science fiction psychological thriller drama film written and directed by Richard Kelly, and stars Jake Gyllenhaal. One to fry your brain.

Rear Window (1954)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, Rear Window follows the story of photographer stuck in an apartment who begins to spy on his neighbours to find a shocking revelation.

