Who doesn’t love to kick back once in a while and watch the bad guy get a beat down? Action movies might be a guilty pleasure for some but trust us, you are missing out on so much if you don’t watch action movies regularly. From breathtaking stunts that defy the laws of physics to electrifying showdowns that leave you breathless, we’ve curated a list of the 50 top action movies that have shaped the very definition of on-screen excitement. Whether you’re a seasoned action aficionado or a newcomer eager to dive into this captivating universe, this list promises a cinematic adventure that will keep your heart racing from start to finish.

Also Read- Best asian action movies to watch

Best Action Movies on Netflix

1. Don (2006)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Supporting Artist: Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Release date: October 20, 2006

Run Time: 169 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.1

Revenue: ₹128 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

After Don is killed in a police operation, the authorities recruit a lookalike named Vijay to infiltrate Don’s gang and gather information. However, the plan goes awry, and Vijay finds himself in a dangerous game of deception and betrayal.

2. Bullet Train (2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Brad Pitt, Joey King

Supporting Artist: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada

Director: David Leitch

Release date: August 5, 2022

Run Time: 126 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $239 million

Language: English

Release platform: Netflix

Ladybug, a skilled assassin, is tasked with recovering a briefcase from a high-speed train. As events unfold, he becomes entangled in a fierce confrontation with numerous rival assassins who also board the train, each with their own distinct mission.

3. Lucy (2014)

Lead actors: Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman

Supporting Artist: Choi Min-sik, Amr Waked

Director: Luc Besson

Release date: July 25, 2014

Run Time: 89 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $463.4 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

This movie follows the story of a young woman who inadvertently gains extraordinary mental and physical abilities after being exposed to a new synthetic drug. As her powers escalate, she strives to unlock the full potential of her mind while navigating a dangerous world of criminals and scientists.

4. Faster (2010)

Lead actors: Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton

Supporting Artist: Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Carla Gugino

Director: George Tillman Jr.

Release date: November 24, 2010

Run Time: 98 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $35.6 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube

This film follows an ex-convict seeking revenge for his brother’s death. With a single-minded determination, he embarks on a mission to track down those responsible for his brother’s murder and ensure swift justice. As he gets closer to his targets, he becomes entangled in a web of deceit and intrigue.

5. Inside Man (2006)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster

Supporting Artist: Christopher Plummer, Willem Dafoe

Director: Spike Lee

Release date: March 24, 2006

Run Time: 129 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $184.4 million

Language: English

Release platform: Netflix, JioCinema

As Detective Keith Frazier tries to negotiate with the cunning bank robber Dalton Russell, the situation takes unexpected twists and turns. The film delves into themes of manipulation, deception, and power struggles, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as the true nature of the heist and its motivations are slowly revealed.

6. Warcraft (2016)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton

Supporting Artist: Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper

Director: Duncan Jones

Release date: June 10, 2016

Run Time: 123 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $439.7 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema

This film brings to life the epic fantasy world of Azeroth, where humans and orcs are on the brink of war due to a conflict over colonization. It follows both sides as they grapple with their differences and personal agendas. The visuals and action sequences in the film bring the beloved video game franchise to the big screen, immersing audiences in a world of magic, battles, and alliances.

7. Gods Of Egypt (2016)

Lead actors: Gerard Butler, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Supporting Artist: Brenton Thwaites, Chadwick Boseman

Director: Alex Proyas

Release date: February 26, 2016

Run Time: 127 minutes

IMBD Rating: 5.4

Revenue: $150.7 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

In a mythological world where gods walk among humans, magic is a reality. The story follows the mortal hero Bek as he teams up with the god Horus to challenge the ruthless god Set and save Egypt from chaos. The film offers a blend of action, adventure, and visual effects, transporting viewers to a fantastical realm filled with epic battles, larger-than-life creatures, and divine conflicts.

8. Jurassic World (2015)

Lead actors: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

Supporting Artist: Vincent D’Onofrio, Irrfan Khan

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Release date: June 12, 2015

Run Time: 124 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7

Revenue: $1.671 billion

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, Netflix

A sequel to Jurassic Park, this film is set 22 years after the events of the first film on the fully functioning dinosaur theme park, Jurassic World. When a genetically engineered dinosaur escapes and wreaks havoc, a team must work together to contain the threat. The film is known for its visual effects, dinosaur action, and revitalizing the franchise for a new generation.

9. Brothers (2015)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra

Supporting Artist: Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff

Director: Karan Malhotra

Release date: August 14, 2015

Run Time: 156 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $169 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

The film follows the emotional journey of two estranged brothers who take different paths in life due to their family’s circumstances. They eventually find themselves in a brutal mixed martial arts tournament, where their intense rivalry leads to a confrontation in the ring. The movie combines action, drama, and family dynamics to portray the brothers’ complex relationship and their journey of redemption and reconciliation.

10. Battleship (2012)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Taylor Kitsch, Liam Neeson

Supporting Artist: Rihanna, Alexander Skarsgård

Director: Peter Berg

Release date: May 18, 2012

Run Time: 131 minutes

IMBD Rating: 5.8

Revenue: $303 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema

Battleship takes a sci-fi spin on naval warfare as it follows a naval fleet’s encounter with an extraterrestrial force. When Earth’s naval forces are challenged by hostile alien ships, they must use strategy, teamwork, and advanced weaponry to protect humanity from an otherworldly threat. The film combines action-packed sequences with science fiction elements, showcasing intense battles both on the sea and in the air.

Also Read- Hollywood Action Movies

Hollywood action movies

11. Kill Bill – Volume 1 (2003)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu

Supporting Artist: David Carradine, Vivica A. Fox

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Release date: October 10, 2003

Run Time: 111 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $180.9 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

A former assassin, known as The Bride, awakens from a coma and seeks revenge on her former associates who betrayed her. With a sword in hand and vengeance in her heart, she embarks on a quest to eliminate her enemies. The film is a kinetic blend of Tarantino’s trademark dialogue, stylized violence, and homage to martial arts and exploitation films.

12. Gladiator (2000)

Lead actors: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix

Supporting Artist: Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed

Director: Ridley Scott

Release date: May 5, 2000

Run Time: 115 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.5

Revenue: $460.5 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Russell Crowe, Gladiator is about lost honour, lost position, and lost family. But everything and anything can be avenged if one still has his skills and valour. The portrayal of Maximus shows exactly the same, with the struggles of the Roman Empire shown at the backdrop after the passing away of great king Marcus Aurelius.

13. The Bourne Identity (2002)

Lead actors: Matt Damon, Franka Potente

Supporting Artist: Chris Cooper, Clive Owen

Director: Doug Liman

Release date: June 14, 2002

Run Time: 119 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.9

Revenue: $214 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

Based on Robert Ludlum’s novel, The Bourne Identity, is an American-German thriller that brings to life Jason Bourne, a man suffering from existential memory loss amid a conspiracy within the CIA. Matt Damon plays Jason Bourne.

14. Die Hard (1988)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia

Supporting Artist: Alan Rickman, Reginald VelJohnson

Director: John McTiernan

Release date: July 15, 1988

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.2

Revenue: $141.5 million

Language: English

Release platform: YouTube

NYPD officer John McClane finds himself the only hope of a building full of hostages when a group of terrorists led by Hans Gruber takes over. McClane must use his resourcefulness to outsmart the villains and save the day.

15. Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Tom Cruise, Thandie Newton

Supporting Artist: Dougray Scott, Ving Rhames

Director: John Woo

Release date: May 24, 2000

Run Time: 123 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.1

Revenue: $546.4 million

Language: English

Release platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

When we talk about action, Bruce Willis or Jean-Claud Van Damme is often followed by someone like Tom Cruise. The Mission Impossible series takes a different approach in action movies, but one that works completely with the audiences at large. The traditional flair and a binding American spy – make it one of the best action movies on our list.

16. 300 (2006)

Lead actors: Gerard Butler, Lena Headey

Supporting Artist: David Wenham, Rodrigo Santoro

Director: Zack Snyder

Release date: March 9, 2006

Run Time: 117 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $456.1 million

Language: English

Release platform: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in ancient times, the barbaric battle scenes of this movie, created a furore as the movie was released more than a decade ago and the audience never expected such bloodshed to be shown with such finesse and ease on-screen. Gerard Butler, as King Leonidas, did 100% justice to the legacy of the great Spartan warriors and became a household name after the success of this movie.

17. V for Vendetta (2005)

Lead actors: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman

Supporting Artist: Stephen Rea, John Hurt

Director: James McTeigue

Release date: March 17, 2006

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.2

Revenue: $132.5 million

Language: English

Release platform: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

A spine-tingling movie based on Alan Moore’s novel of the same name, this dystopian thriller narrates a story of oppression in a totalitarian British regime. This situation comes to a boil and soon leads to a rebellion against all of the oppression, led by a freedom fighter known as V. This movie is a masterpiece, you simply cannot ignore.

18. The Expendables (2010)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham

Supporting Artist: Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Director: Sylvester Stallone

Release date: August 13, 2010

Run Time: 103 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $274.5 million

Language: English

Release platform: MX Player, Amazon Prime Video

Rounding up a group of mercenaries to fight a Latin Dictator, the movie demands action in the right spirits after bringing together names like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and other yesteryear superstars. Even an indecisive plot couldn’t stop the A-listers from having an effect on the audiences. We all like a bit of cheese now and then.

19. Lethal Weapon (1987)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Mel Gibson, Danny Glover

Supporting Artist: Gary Busey, Mitchell Ryan

Director: Richard Donner

Release date: March 6, 1987

Run Time: 110 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $120.2 million

Language: English

Release platform: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

A buddy-cop action comedy, Lethal Weapon was released in 1987 and starred Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. Trading unique emotions and jumping to larger-than-life action scenes one after the other, this movie drives the audiences with a mellow undertone of humour and light comedy. The pace is astonishing and there’s no stunt you’ll find boring.

20. Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Lead actors: Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman

Supporting Artist: Gabriel Macht, David Keith

Director: John Moore

Release date: November 30, 2001

Run Time: 106 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $92 million

Language: English

Release platform: YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Director John Moore’s debut flick, Behind Enemy Lines, is an American-war movie that captures the story of an American naval flight officer who is shot down in Bosnia. The events that follow are a total adrenaline rush as officer Chris Burnett runs towards safety, after securing some sensitive data to expose the Bosnian government.

Also Read- Action movies of 2021 according to IMDB

Best action movies Korean

21. The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil (2019)

Lead actors: Ma Dong-seok, Kim Mu-yeol

Supporting Artist: Kim Sung-kyu, Choi Min-chul

Director: Lee Won-tae

Release date: May 15, 2019

Run Time: 110 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $25.8 million

Language: Korean

Release platform: Viki

ADVERTISEMENT

This South Korean action-thriller follows the unlikely partnership between a gangster and a detective as they team up to catch a serial killer who targets gang members. The gangster survives a near-death encounter with the serial killer and decides to collaborate with the detective to bring him down.

22. Unstoppable (2018)

Lead actors: Ma Dong-seok, Song Ji-hyo

Supporting Artist: Kim Sung-oh, Kim Min-jae, Park Ji-hwan, Bae Noo-ri

Director: Kim Min-ho

Release date: November 22, 2018

Run Time: 116 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $11.6 million

Language: Korean

Release platform: Mubi

A well-known and dreaded gangster has gone into retirement. It is only when his wife is kidnapped that he comes out of retirement and jumps into the trenches. This Korean film has some remarkable action sequences that will keep you glued to your seat until the very end.

23. The Villainess (2017)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun

Supporting Artist: Sung Joon, Kim Seo-hyung

Director: Jung Byung-gil

Release date: June 8, 2017

Run Time: 129 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.7

Revenue: $8.8 million

Language: Korean

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

A skilled assassin is recruited by a secret government agency. As she goes undercover, she becomes entangled in a web of deception, betrayal, and a mission of revenge. The film is known for its impressive action sequences, including a notable first-person perspective sequence reminiscent of a video game.

24. The Roundup (2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ma Dong-seok, Son Suk-ku, Choi Gwi-hwa

Supporting Artist: Park Ji-hwan, Ha Jun, Jung Jae-kwang, Park Ji-young

Director: Lee Sang-yong

Release date: May 18, 2022

Run Time: 106 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7

Revenue: $101.1 million

Language: Korean

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

A sequel to The Outlaws, this film follows a police officer who has been sent on a mission to Vietnam. He has been asked to extradite a suspect from the city. During his trip, he comes face to face with a murderer who has been targeting tourists for years.

25. Train To Busan (2016)

Lead actors: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok

Supporting Artist: Jung Yu-mi, Kim Su-an

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Release date: July 20, 2016

Run Time: 118 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.5

Revenue: $98.5 million

Language: Korean

Release platform: YouTube, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

This zombie apocalypse film follows a group of passengers on a train to Busan as they fight for their lives against a sudden zombie outbreak. The film is known for its intense action sequences, emotional depth, and social commentary. The characters’ struggle for survival on the confined train creates a claustrophobic and suspenseful atmosphere.

Also Read- Bollywood comedy movies you must watch

26. Ashfall (2019)

Lead actors: Lee Byung-hun, Ha Jung-woo

Supporting Artist: Ma Dong-seok, Jeon Hye-jin

Director: Lee Hae-jun, Kim Byung-seo

Release date: December 19, 2019

Run Time: 128 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.2

Revenue: $17.7 million

Language: Korean

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

This disaster-action film centres around a team of experts tasked with preventing the eruption of a supervolcano on the Korean Peninsula. The film follows their race against time to save the region and its people from the catastrophic impact of the eruption. With its thrilling action sequences and a blend of disaster and espionage elements, Ashfall offers a unique twist on the action genre.

27. Commitment (2013)

Lead actors: Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P), Han Ye-ri

Supporting Artist: Kim Yoo-jung, Jo Sung-ha

Director: Park Hong-soo

Release date: November 6, 2013

Run Time: 113 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $6 million

Language: Korean

Release platform: Viki

A North Korean teenage assassin is sent on a mission to South Korea to save his younger sister. Infiltrating South Korea’s political world, he must navigate dangerous situations while protecting his sister and making life-altering choices. The film combines action, espionage, and emotional depth as it explores the themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and identity.

28. Monster (2014)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Lee Min-ki, Kim Go-eun, Kim Roi-ha

Supporting Artist: Ahn Seo-hyun, Kim Bo-ra, Park Byung-eun, Bae Seong-woo

Director: Hwang In-ho

Release date: March 13, 2014

Run Time: 113 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $3.8 million

Language: Korean

Bok-Soon manages a street stall, looks after her younger sister, and commands fear due to her quick temper. When Tae-Soo brutally takes the life of her sister, an all-consuming fury engulfs her, propelling her on a relentless pursuit of the murderer.

29. Psychokinesis (2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ryu Seung-ryong, Shim Eun-kyung

Supporting Artist: Park Jung-min, Kim Min-jae

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Release date: January 31, 2018

Run Time: 101 minutes

IMBD Rating: 5.9

Revenue: $7 million

Language: Korean

Release platform: Netflix

This superhero action-comedy film follows a father who gains telekinetic superpowers after drinking water from a mountain spring affected by a meteor. He uses his newfound abilities to protect his estranged daughter and battle a construction company that threatens their neighbourhood.

30. Confidential Assignment (2017)

Lead actors: Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin

Supporting Artist: Kim Joo-hyuk, Jang Young-nam

Director: Kim Sung-hoon

Release date: January 18, 2017

Run Time: 125 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $57 million

Language: Korean

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

This action-comedy film centres around a North Korean detective and a South Korean detective who are forced to team up on a covert mission. The unlikely duo must work together to apprehend a North Korean criminal who has escaped to South Korea. The film combines action, humour, and espionage as it explores the dynamics between the two detectives from rival nations.

Also Read- Best hindi comedy movie from netflix

Best action movies on Amazon Prime

31. 65 (2023)

Lead actors: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt

Supporting Artist: Chloe Coleman, Nika King

Director: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Release date: March 10, 2023

Run Time: 93 minutes

IMBD Rating: 5.4

Revenue: $60.7 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

After a spaceship crashes onto prehistoric Earth, just two survivors remain. Their challenge begins as they strive to endure the unforgiving environment and fend off the savage creatures that inhabit it.

32. Pathaan (2023)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artist: John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Siddharth Anand

Release date: January 25, 2023

Run Time: 146 minutes

IMBD Rating: 5.9

Revenue: $130 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

A private terrorist organization is engaged by a Pakistani general to carry out assaults within India, all while Pathaan, a covert Indian agent, is on a mission to assemble a specialized unit.

33. Infinite (2021)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Supporting Artist: Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Release date: June 10, 2021

Run Time: 106 minutes

IMBD Rating: 5.4

Revenue: $250 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

This science fiction action film follows a man who discovers that his hallucinations are actually memories of past lives. He joins a secret society of “Infinites” who possess these memories and abilities to save humanity from an ancient enemy. The film delves into themes of reincarnation, destiny, and the struggle against an immortal adversary.

34. Aquaman (2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard

Supporting Artist: Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson

Director: James Wan

Release date: December 21, 2018

Run Time: 143 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $1.148 billion

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

This superhero film is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It follows Arthur Curry, the half-human, half-Atlantean heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. After learning about his heritage, Arthur must step forward to claim his birthright as the rightful ruler and prevent a war between the underwater realms and the surface world.

35. Tenet (2020)

Lead actors: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson

Supporting Artist: Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release date: August 26, 2020

Run Time: 150 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $363.1 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The film follows a protagonist who becomes embroiled in a world of international espionage and manipulation involving the concept of time inversion. The protagonist joins forces with a mysterious operative to prevent a global catastrophe orchestrated by a dangerous arms dealer. The film explores themes of time, entropy, and the nature of reality while delivering Nolan’s signature blend of spectacle and thought-provoking narrative.

36. To Catch A Killer (2023)

Lead actors: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn

Supporting Artist: Jovan Adepo, Ralph Ineson, Jason Cavalier, Rosemary Dunsmore

Director: Damián Szifron

Release date: April 21, 2023

Run Time: 119 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $2.1 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

The FBI’s chief investigator enlists the assistance of a troubled police officer in creating a profile and pursuing a disturbed individual who is causing havoc in Baltimore, Maryland.

37. Gangnam Zombie (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ji Il-joo, Park Ji-yeon

Supporting Artist: Cho Kyung-hun, Choi Seong-min, Lee Joo-jeong, Tak Teu-in

Director: Lee Soo-seong

Release date: January 5, 2023

Run Time: 81 minutes

IMBD Rating: 3.2

Language: Korean

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amidst the heart of Seoul, ordinary individuals inexplicably turn violent against their fellow citizens, prompting a former athlete to engage in a final showdown against the encroaching horde of zombies.

38. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artist: Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad

Director: Kabir Khan

Release date: August 15, 2012

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMBD Rating: 5.4

Revenue: $62.58 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

This action-thriller film follows a RAW agent who is sent on a mission to observe an attractive Pakistani ISI. However, as they get to know each other, their loyalties and emotions are tested. The film combines espionage, action, and romance as it explores the relationships between the characters and their dedication to their respective nations.

39. War (2019)

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff

Supporting Artist: Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Siddharth Anand

Release date: October 2, 2019

Run Time: 154 minutes

IMBD Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $67.45 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The film revolves around a special agent who goes rogue and his former protégé, who is assigned to track him down. It follows their high-octane chase across various international locations, involving intense action sequences, espionage, and twists.

40. Dunkirk (2017)

Lead actors: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy

Supporting Artist: Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release date: July 13, 2017

Run Time: 106 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.8

Revenue: $526.9 million

Language: English

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

The film depicts the true events of the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II, where Allied soldiers were trapped and surrounded by German forces on the beaches of Dunkirk, France. It tells the story from three different perspectives – land, sea, and air – as it follows the desperate attempts to evacuate the soldiers back to Britain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- Brilliant Comedy Movies to watch

Best action movies Bollywood

41. Vikram Vedha (2022)

Lead actors: Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Supporting Artist: Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani

Director: Pushkar–Gayathri

Release date: September 30, 2022

Run Time: 160 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $17 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: JioCinema

Vikram, a specialist in police encounters, embarks on a mission to track down Vedha, a merciless criminal. Yet, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Vedha unintentionally surrenders and is released on bail through the efforts of Vikram’s lawyer wife, introducing an element of uncertainty.

42. An Action Hero (2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat

Supporting Artist: Neeraj Madhav, Malaika Arora, Harsh Chhaya

Director: Anirudh Iyer

Release date: December 2, 2022

Run Time: 130 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $139 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Netflix

Following the killing of a man, Maanav, a well-known film actor, endeavours to evade not just law enforcement but also a vengeful politician determined on retribution.

43. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam

Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina

Director: Aditya Dhar

Release date: January 11, 2019

Run Time: 138 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.2

Revenue: $51.08 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Zee5

This military action film is based on true events. It portrays the retaliatory surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in 2016. The film follows Major Vihaan Singh Shergill and his team as they meticulously plan and execute the daring operation.

44. Sonchiriya (2019)

Lead actors: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar

Supporting Artist: Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Release date: March 1, 2019

Run Time: 143 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.7

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Zee5

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in the Chambal region during the 1970s, this film follows a group of dacoits and their struggles for survival amidst a violent and lawless environment. It delves into their moral dilemmas, the fight for justice, and the dynamics within the gang. The film is known for its raw portrayal of the dacoit culture, strong performances, and its exploration of human complexities in a rugged setting.

45. Black Friday (2004)

Lead actors: Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra

Supporting Artist: Aditya Srivastava, Imtiaz Ali

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Release date: February 9, 2007

Run Time: 143 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.4

Revenue: $482,792

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

This crime-drama film is based on the investigations into the 1993 Bombay bombings. It delves into the complex web of events leading up to the bombings and the subsequent manhunt for those responsible. The movie presents a gripping narrative that showcases various perspectives, intertwining stories of police officers, investigators, and the accused.

46. Omkara (2006)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan

Supporting Artist: Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Release date: July 28, 2006

Run Time: 155 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $16 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, Eros Now

Based on William Shakespeare’s play Othello, this movie is set in the rural heartland of Uttar Pradesh. It follows the power struggles, treachery, and betrayals within a gang of political and criminal figures. The story revolves around the central character, Omkara, and his tragic downfall due to jealousy and manipulation.

47. Baby (2015)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu

Supporting Artist: Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Release date: January 23, 2015

Run Time: 159 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.0

Revenue: $1.23 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Disney+ Hotstar

This espionage action-thriller film follows an elite covert operation unit within the Indian intelligence agency. Tasked with preventing terrorist attacks and defending the country, the team works against the clock to thwart a plot that could have devastating consequences. Baby is celebrated for its gripping narrative and portrayal of the challenges faced by intelligence officers.

48. A Wednesday (2008)

Lead actors: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher

Supporting Artist: Jimmy Sheirgill, Aamir Bashir

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Release date: September 5, 2008

Run Time: 104 minutes

IMBD Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $120 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

This thriller film revolves around an unnamed common man who takes matters into his own hands to challenge the system. Through a series of phone calls, he threatens to detonate bombs across the city unless his demands are met. As the police scramble to uncover his identity and thwart his plans, the film raises questions about justice, corruption, and the power of ordinary citizens.

49. Mardaani (2014)

Lead actors: Rani Mukerji

Supporting Artist: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jisshu Sengupta

Director: Pradeep Sarkar

Release date: August 22, 2014

Run Time: 113 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $71 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video

This crime drama film follows Shivani Shivaji Roy, a dedicated and fearless senior inspector of the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch. She takes on the case of a kidnapped teenage girl and becomes embroiled in a dangerous human trafficking racket. The film sheds light on the grim reality of child trafficking and highlights the challenges and risks faced by law enforcement officers.

50. Khakee (2004)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar

Supporting Artist: Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Release date: January 23, 2004

Run Time: 174 minutes

IMBD Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $3.9 million

Language: Hindi

Release platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, JioCinema

This action-thriller film follows a group of police officers on a mission to transport a dangerous terrorist from a remote town to Mumbai. As they embark on their journey, they encounter various challenges, including corruption, betrayal, and political manipulation. The film’s exploration of morality, duty, and loyalty has contributed to its popularity.

Also Read- Horror Movies

ADVERTISEMENT

Action movies have proven time and again to be the ultimate source of heart-pounding thrills and captivating storytelling. From breathtaking stunts and intense combat sequences to intricate plots and unforgettable characters, the realm of action cinema is a treasure trove of cinematic experiences.

Check Out- psychological thriller movies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are there any classic action movies that have stood the test of time?

A: Few notable classic action movies that have stood the test of time are – Die Hard (1988), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981), Predator (1987), Lethal Weapon (1987), The Matrix (1999), and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981).

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Which action movies are famous for their heart-pounding chase sequences?

A: Action movies that are famous for their heart-pounding chase sequences include – The French Connection (1971), The Dark Knight (2008), Ronin (1998), and Baby Driver (2017).

Q: Which action movies are known for their mind-blowing plot twists and suspenseful storytelling?

A: These action movies are known for their mind-blowing plot twists and suspenseful storytelling – The Sixth Sense (1999), Se7en (1995), Fight Club (1999), Oldboy (2003), and The Usual Suspects (1995).

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Which action movies have been praised for their outstanding cinematography and visual effects?

A: These action movies have been praised for their outstanding cinematography and visual effects – The Matrix (1999), Gravity (2013), Interstellar (2014), Jurassic Park (1993), and The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001-2003).

You May Also Like: Best Gangster Movies On Netflix