100 Best Action Movies In Hollywood Of All Time: Must Watch In 2023

Hollywood has been churning out a bunch of blockbuster movies – from romance to thriller genres – for decades. While our desi cinema is no less, the action sequences in these firangi movies are class apart.
In the list below, we have handpicked 100 best action movies in Hollywood that each action-lover must binge-watch, at least once in their lifetime.
Let’s check the list, shall we?
|S. No
|Movie
|Year
|IMDb Rating
|1
|Die Hard
|1988
|8.2
|2
|Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark
|1981
|8.4
|3
|Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom
|1984
|7.5
|4
|Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
|1989
|8.2
|5
|John Wick
|2014
|7.4
|6
|John Wick: Chapter 2
|2017
|7.4
|7
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|2019
|7.4
|8
|Top Gun: Maverick
|2022
|8.3
|9
|Top Gun
|1986
|6.9
|10
|The Raid: Redemption
|2011
|7.6
|11
|The Raid 2
|2014
|7.9
|12
|Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
|2011
|7.4
|13
|Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
|2015
|7.4
|14
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|2018
|7.7
|15
|The Terminator
|1984
|8.1
|16
|Terminator 2: Judgment Day
|1991
|8.6
|17
|Kill Bill: Vol. 1
|2003
|8.2
|18
|Kill Bill: Vol. 2
|2004
|8
|19
|The Bourne Identity
|2002
|7.9
|20
|The Bourne Supremacy
|2004
|7.7
|21
|The Bourne Ultimatum
|2007
|8
|22
|Die Hard 2
|1990
|7.1
|23
|Skyfall
|2012
|7.8
|24
|Die Hard With A Vengeance
|1995
|7.6
|25
|The Rock
|1996
|7.4
|26
|First Blood
|1982
|7.7
|27
|RoboCop
|1987
|7.6
|28
|Taken (I)
|2008
|7.8
|29
|Inception
|2010
|8.8
|30
|The Dirty Dozen
|1967
|7.7
|31
|Where Eagles Dare
|1968
|7.6
|32
|Armageddon
|1998
|6.7
|33
|Point Break
|1991
|7.2
|34
|Predator
|1987
|7.8
|35
|The Matrix
|1999
|8.7
|36
|Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl
|2003
|8.1
|37
|The Mummy
|1999
|7.1
|38
|The Road Warrior
|1981
|7.6
|39
|Face/Off
|1997
|7.3
|40
|Casino Royale
|2006
|8
|41
|Aliens
|1986
|8.4
|42
|Rambo: First Blood Part II
|1985
|6.5
|43
|Total Recall
|1990
|7.5
|44
|The Fugitive
|1993
|7.8
|45
|Lethal Weapon
|1987
|7.6
|46
|They Live
|1988
|7.2
|47
|Big Trouble In Little China
|1986
|7.2
|48
|The Long Kiss Goodnight
|1996
|6.8
|49
|Air Force One
|1997
|6.5
|50
|Tango & Cash
|1989
|6.4
|51
|Commando
|1985
|6.7
|52
|The Warriors
|1979
|7.6
|53
|Highlander
|1986
|7.1
|54
|The Running Man
|1987
|6.6
|55
|Speed
|1994
|7.3
|56
|Léon: The Professional
|1994
|8.5
|57
|True Lies
|1994
|7.3
|58
|Demolition Man
|1993
|6.7
|59
|Con Air
|1997
|6.9
|60
|A Better Tomorrow
|1986
|7.4
|61
|The Dark Knight
|2008
|9
|62
|Under Siege
|1992
|6.5
|63
|Independence Day
|1996
|7
|64
|Last Action Hero
|1993
|6.4
|65
|Mad Max: Fury Road
|2015
|8.1
|66
|The Last Boy Scout
|1991
|7
|67
|Cliffhanger
|1993
|6.5
|68
|Heat
|1995
|8.3
|69
|Snowpiercer
|2013
|7.1
|70
|Red Heat
|1988
|6.1
|71
|Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
|2003
|7.1
|72
|Timecop
|1994
|5.9
|73
|Escape From New York
|1981
|7.1
|74
|Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
|2000
|7.9
|75
|Kingsman: The Secret Service
|2014
|7.7
|76
|The Legend Of Drunken Master
|1994
|7.5
|77
|Goldfinger
|1964
|7.7
|78
|Fast Five
|2011
|7.3
|79
|The Killer
|1989
|7.8
|80
|Cobra
|1986
|5.8
|81
|Bloodsport
|1988
|6.8
|82
|Road House
|1989
|6.7
|83
|Atomic Blonde
|2017
|6.7
|84
|Bad Boys II
|2003
|6.6
|85
|The Delta Force
|1986
|5.6
|86
|Fist Of Fury
|1972
|7.2
|87
|Hard Boiled
|1992
|7.7
|88
|Desperado
|1995
|7.1
|89
|48 Hrs
|1982
|6.9
|90
|Enter The Dragon
|1973
|7.6
|91
|Bullitt
|1968
|7.4
|92
|300
|2006
|7.6
|93
|Rumble In The Bronx
|1995
|6.7
|94
|Beverly Hills Cop
|1984
|7.3
|95
|The Way Of The Dragon
|1972
|7.2
|96
|Upgrade
|2018
|7.5
|97
|The Transporter
|2002
|6.8
|98
|Assault On Precinct 13
|1976
|7.3
|99
|Crank
|2006
|6.9
|100
|Dredd
|2012
|7.1
1. Die Hard (1988)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: $139,434,346
Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov and Bonnie Bedelia
The movie revolves around a police detective, who finds himself in the middle of a terrorist takeover while visiting his estranged wife.
2. Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Revenue: $330.5 million
Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen and Paul Freeman
The movie focuses on an archaeologist and adventurer, who is hired by the government to find the ‘Ark Of The Covenant’ before the Nazis can acquire its extraordinary powers.
3. Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: $333.1 million
Cast: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Amrish Puri and Ke Huy Quan
This is the second installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, featuring Harrison Ford who reprises his role as the titular character, Indiana Jones.
4. Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: $197,171,806
Cast: Harrison Ford, Alison Doody, Denholm Elliott and John Rhys-Davies
This movie, which was released by Paramount Pictures, was the highest-grossing movie of the year, and also bagged the Academy Award for ‘Best Sound Effects Editing’. It is definitely one of Hollywood’s best action-thriller movies.
5. John Wick (2014)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $86 million
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen and Adrianne Palicki
This action-thriller follows an iconic hitman, who seeks revenge against the man who killed his puppy, the last present he received from his recently deceased wife.
6. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $171.5 million
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio and Ruby Rose
The movie, a sequel to John Wick and the second installment in the John Wick franchise, revolves around a famous retired hitman, John Wick.
7. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $327 million
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon
With a $14 million bounty on his head, John Wick came back with the third installment of its franchise and was the biggest target of every hitman.
8. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Revenue: $1,481,741,935
Cast: Tom Cruise
This action drama, which is a sequel to Top Gun, revolves around a naval aviator who encounters his past while training young graduates.
9. Top Gun (1986)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $357 million
Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm
This movie centers on a young naval aviator aboard an aircraft carrier who learns a bunch of things from a civilian instructor that are never taught. It’s one of the finest Hollywood best action movies.
10. The Raid: Redemption (2011)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $9.3 million
Cast: Iko Uwais
This action thriller had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
11. The Raid 2 (2014)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Revenue: $6.77 million
Cast: Iko Uwais, Arifin Putra, Oka Antara, Tio Pakusadewo and Alex Abbad
The movie, which revolves around an undercover special forces officer, had its world premiere at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.
12. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $694.7 million
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg and Paula Patton
The movie became the fifth-highest-grossing movie of the year along with the highest-grossing movie of the franchise and also the highest-grossing movie featuring Tom Cruise.
13. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $682.7 million
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg
The movie featured Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris and Alec Baldwin in pivotal roles.
14. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $791 million
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg
This movie, which is the sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, also starred Tom Cruise in the main role.
15. The Terminator (1984)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Revenue: $38,371,200
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton and Paul Winfield
This movie focuses on a human soldier who is sent from 2029 to 1984 to control a nearly indestructible cyborg killing machine.
16. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.6
Revenue: $520.9 million
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong
This movie was the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide and was also the third highest-grossing movie of all time.
17. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8
Revenue: $152.2 million
Cast: Uma Thurman
In this sequel to Kill Bill: Volume 1, the woman continues her quest of revenge against her former boss.
Also Read: Action Movies Of All Time
18. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: $180 million
Cast: Uma Thurman
This martial arts movie revolves around a woman, who plans on taking revenge on a team of assassins who tried to kill her.
19. The Bourne Identity (2002)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Revenue: $214,034,224
Cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen and Brian Cox
This movie was the first installment in the Bourne movie series. It was followed by The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012) and Jason Bourne (2016).
20. The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $311,001,124
Cast: Matt Damon, Joan Allen, Brian Cox and Franka Potente
This installment continues the tale of a former CIA assassin suffering from psychogenic amnesia.
21. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8
Revenue: $444.1 million
Cast: Matt Damon and Julia Stiles
This action thriller bagged all three of its nominations at the 80th Academy Awards: Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing.
22. Die Hard 2 (1990)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $240 million
Cast: Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, William Sadler and Art Evans
The movie, which was preceded by Die Hard (1988), was followed by Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995), Live Free Or Die Hard (2007) and A Good Day To Die Hard (2013).
23. Skyfall (2012)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $1.109 billion
Cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench and Javier Bardem
This movie revolves around an MI6 agent, James Bond, who proves his loyalty to his boss, M.
24. Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $366,101,666
Cast: Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson
The movie became the highest-grossing movie of the year and gained a cult following as well.
25. The Rock (1996)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $335 million
Cast: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage and Ed Harris
The movie went on and became the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year.
26. First Blood (1982)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $125,212,904
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna and Brian Dennehy
This movie, which is the first installment in the Rambo franchise, is based on David Morrell’s 1972 novel First Blood.
27. RoboCop (1987)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $54,125,172
Cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Daniel O’Herlihy and Ronny Cox
This science-fiction action movie focuses on a police officer, who is murdered by some criminals and was later saved by a cyborg law enforcer.
28. Taken (2008)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $226.8 million
Cast: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Katie Cassidy and Leland Orser
This action thriller revolves around a former CIA officer, who decides to track down the human traffickers who kidnapped his teenage daughter.
29. Inception (2010)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.8
Revenue: $828 million
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio
This fiction-action movie follows a professional thief who steals information by entering the subconscious mind of his prey.
30. The Dirty Dozen (1967)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $45.3 million
Cast: Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson and Jim Brown
This war movie features Lee Marvin in the lead role, along with Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, Richard Jaeckel, George Kennedy, Ralph Meeker, Robert Ryan, Telly Savalas, Donald Sutherland, Clint Walker and Robert Webber in supporting roles.
31. Where Eagles Dare (1968)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $21 million
Cast: Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood and Mary Ure
Based on Alistair MacLean’s 1967 novel of the same title, the movie is directed by Brian G. Hutton.
32. Armageddon (1998)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $553 million
Cast: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck and Will Patton
This science fiction disaster movie revolves around a group of NASA’s misfit team of deep-core drillers who needs to stop a massive asteroid from colliding with Earth.
33. Point Break (1991)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Revenue: $83.5 million
Cast: Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty and Gary Busey
This action crime movie features an undercover FBI agent who needs to investigate a group of bank robbers.
34. Predator (1987)
Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: $98 million
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger
This action movie, which was the first installment in the Predator franchise, was written in 1984 under the working title of Hunter.
Also Read: Top 20 Bollywood Horror Movies According to IMDb
35. The Matrix (1999)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $460 million
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving
This science fiction action movie showcased a dystopian future where humans are unknowingly trapped inside the matrix.
36. Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 8.7
Revenue: $654,264,015
Cast: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom
Based on Walt Disney’s ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ attraction at Disney Parks, the movie focuses on a pirate and a blacksmith who rescue a kidnapped woman.
37. The Mummy (1999)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $416.4 million
Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah and Arnold Vosloo
The movie, which centers on the adventures of an adventurer, had two sequels: The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).
38. The Road Warrior (1981)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $24,601,332
Cast: Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence and Michael Preston
This post-apocalyptic action drama is the second installment in the Mad Max franchise.
39. Face/Off (1997)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $245,676,146
Cast: John Travolta and Nicolas Cage
Directed by John Woo, this action movie was the eleventh highest-grossing movie of the year and was also nominated for an Academy Award for Sound Effects Editing.
40. Casino Royale (2006)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 8
Revenue: $616.5 million
Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen and Jeffrey Wright
This spy movie, which featured Daniel Craig in his first appearance as Bond, was the adaptation of Ian Fleming’s 1953 novel of the same title.
41. Aliens (1986)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser and Carrie Henn
This science fiction action movie, which was the second movie in the Alien franchise, was the sequel to the 1979 science fiction horror movie Alien.
42. Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Revenue: $183.3 million
Cast: Sylvester Stallone
A sequel to First Blood (1982), this action-packed movie stars Sylvester Stallone, who reprises his role as Vietnam War veteran, John Rambo.
43. Total Recall (1990)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger
Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1966 short story We Can Remember It for You Wholesale, this action movie features Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox and Michael Ironside.
44. The Fugitive (1993)
Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $261.4 million
Cast: Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward, Joe Pantoliano and Andreas Katsulas
This action thriller is based on Roy Huggins’ 1960s television series of the same title.
45. Lethal Weapon (1987)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $120 million
Cast: Mel Gibson and Danny Glover
This action-comedy focuses on a pair of poles-apart LAPD detectives who work together as partners.
46. They Live (1988)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: $13,001,044
Cast: Roddy Piper, Keith David and Meg Foster
This science fiction action horror movie is based on Ray Nelson’s 1963 short story Eight O’Clock in the Morning. This is one of the best action movies in Hollywood.
47. Big Trouble In Little China (1986)
Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: $11,208,967
Cast: Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, Dennis Dun and James Hong
This fantasy action-comedy movie, directed by John Carpenter, centers on a truck driver who helps his friend to rescue his fiancée from bandits.
48. The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: $95,456,761
Cast: Geena Davis and Samuel L. Jackson
This action thriller features Geena Davis, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Amandes, Yvonne Zima, Brian Cox, Patrick Malahide, Craig Bierko and David Morse.
49. Air Force One (1997)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Revenue: $315.2 million
Cast: Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Glenn Close and Wendy Crewson
Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, this political action thriller went on and became the fifth highest-grossing movie of 1997.
50. Tango & Cash (1989)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell, Jack Palance and Teri Hatcher
This buddy cop action comedy focuses on two enemy LAPD narcotics detectives, who are forced to work together.
51. Commando (1985)
Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Revenue: $57.5 million
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong, Alyssa Milano and Dan Hedaya
This movie, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role of a retired special forces soldier, is famous for its thrilling action scenes and comedy scenes.
52. The Warriors (1979)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Cast: Michael Beck and James Remar
This action thriller focuses on a fictitious street gang that needs to travel for several kilometers as they are being framed for the murder of a known and deadly gang leader.
53. Highlander (1986)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $12,900,000
Cast: Christopher Lambert, Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown and Sean Connery
This, the first movie in the Highlander franchise, action-adventure movie revolves around an age-old war between eternal warriors.
54. The Running Man (1987)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: $137 million
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, María Conchita Alonso and Yaphet Kotto
Loosely based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same title, this dystopian action movie is directed by Paul Michael Glaser.
55. Speed (1994)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $283,200,000
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock and Joe Morton
This action drama focuses on a bus that is rigged by a terrorist to blast if its speed goes below 50 miles per hour.
56. Léon: The Professional (1994)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Revenue: $45 million
Cast: Jean Reno and Gary Oldman
Directed by Luc Besson, this action-thriller marked the movie debut of actor Natalie Portman.
57. True Lies (1994)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $378,882,411
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis
This movie, which is the third-highest-grossing movie of 1994, is based on the 1991 comedy movie, La Totale! and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger.
58. Demolition Man (1993)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $159 million
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes, Sandra Bullock and Nigel Hawthorne
This science fiction action movie marked the directorial debut of Marco Brambilla.
59. Con Air (1997)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $224 million
Cast: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack and John Malkovich
This action thriller revolves around a prison break on an aircraft called ‘con air’.
60. A Better Tomorrow (1986)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Cast: Ti Lung, Leslie Cheung and Chow Yun-Fat
The success of this crime action drama led to a sequel, A Better Tomorrow II, and a prequel, A Better Tomorrow 3: Love & Death in Saigon.
61. The Dark Knight (2008)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 9
Revenue: $1.006 billion
Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger and Morgan Freeman
This sequel to Batman Begins (2005), which is based on the DC Comics superhero, Batman, is the second installment in The Dark Knight trilogy.
62. Under Siege (1992)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Revenue: $156 million
Cast: Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Busey
Directed by Andrew Davis, this action thriller revolves around a former Navy SEAL, who must catch a group of mercenaries.
63. Independence Day (1996)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7
Revenue: $817.4 million
Cast: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell and Judd Hirsch
This movie follows a bunch of people who find themselves in a desert after a worldwide alien attack.
64. Last Action Hero (1993)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Revenue: $137,298,489
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Austin O’Brien
This fantasy action comedy movie is a satire of the action genre and has a bunch of parodies of iconic action movies.
65. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Revenue: $415.2 million
Cast: Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron
This movie, a post-apocalyptic action movie, features Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in the main roles, along with Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Abbey Lee and Courtney Eaton in supporting roles.
66. The Last Boy Scout (1991)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7
Revenue: $114.5 million
Cast: Bruce Willis, Damon Wayans, Chelsea Field and Danielle Harris
This action movie follows a private detective and a retired football star who work together to solve a brutal murder case, involving a dishonest politician.
67. Cliffhanger (1993)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Revenue: $255 million
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker and Janine Turner
This action thriller was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993.
68. Heat (1995)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Revenue: $187,433,328
Cast: Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
The crime drama centers on a conflict between an LAPD detective and a criminal, and their professional and personal lives.
69. Snowpiercer (2013)
Available On: MX Player
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Chris Evans, Song Kang-Ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell and Octavia Spencer
Based on the French climate fiction graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette, this post-apocalyptic science fiction action takes place aboard the ‘Snowpiercer’ train.
Also Read: Scary Horror Movies Based On True Stories
70. Red Heat (1988)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.1
Revenue: $34,994,648
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Belushi
This action movie focuses on two detectives who work as partners to catch a shrewd and deadly drug kingpin.
71. Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $20,235,426
Cast: Tony Jaa, Petchtai Wongkamlao, Pumwaree Yodkamol and Chattapong Pantana-Angkul
This martial arts action movie had two prequels: Ong-Bak 2 and Ong-Bak 3.
72. Timecop (1994)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.9
Revenue: $102,053,581
Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Ron Silver and Mia Sara
This science fiction action movie revolves around an officer for a security agency who investigates and solves time travel crimes.
73. Escape From New York (1981)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $25,275,289
Cast: Kurt Russell
Directed by John Carpenter, the action movie features Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine, Donald Pleasence, Isaac Hayes, Adrienne Barbeau and Harry Dean Stanton.
74. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Revenue: $213.5 million
Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, and Chang Chen
This wuxia martial arts adventure movie is based on Wang Dulu’s novel of the same title.
75. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $414.4 million
Cast: Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson,Mark Strong and Taron Egerton
This spy action comedy follows a recruitment company, which operates a secret spy organization called Kingsman. The movie is based on the comic book of the same title by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.
76. The Legend Of Drunken Master (1994)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Cast: Jackie Chan
This action comedy, which is a sequel to Drunken Master, is directed by Yuen Woo-ping.
77. Goldfinger (1964)
Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $124,900,000
Cast: Sean Connery
The third installment in the James Bond series, this movie is based on Ian Fleming’s novel of the same title from 1959.
78. Fast Five (2011)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $626 million
Cast: Vin Diesel and Paul Walker
This action-packed movie focuses on two criminals who recruit a team to help them steal $100 million from a deadly drug lord.
79. The Killer (1989)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee and Sally Yeh
Directed by John Woo, this action thriller revolves around an assassin who puts all his earnings to help a singer he accidentally made blind.
80. Cobra (1986)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Revenue: ₹26.3 crores
Cast: Sylvester Stallone
The movie also co-stars Reni Santoni, Brigitte Nielsen and Andrew Robinson in pivotal roles.
81. Bloodsport (1988)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: $50 million
Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Leah Ayres, Forest Whitaker and Donald Gibb
This martial arts action movie revolves around a ninjitsu practitioner, who participates in an underground, full-contact martial arts tournament.
Also Read: Bollywood thriller movies
82. Road House (1989)
Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $61 million
Cast: Patrick Swayze
The sequel of this action movie, Road House 2, was released in 2006.
83. Atomic Blonde (2017)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $100 million
Cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman and Eddie Marsan
Based on the 2012 novel, The Coldest City, by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, this action thriller stars Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones.
84. Bad Boys II (2003)
Available On: Zee5
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: $273 million
Cast: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith
This sequel to the 1995 movie, Bad Boys, revolves around two detectives who are investigating the circulation of illegal drugs.
85. The Delta Force (1986)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Cast: Martin Balsam, Joey Bishop, Robert Vaughn and Steve James
Based on the real-life of the US Army Delta Force unit, this action movie is a must-watch.
86. Fist Of Fury (1972)
Available On: MX Player
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: $100 million
Cast: Bruce Lee
This martial arts action movie touched upon some sensitive issues around Japanese colonialism.
87. Hard Boiled (1992)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: HK$19,711,048
Cast: Chow Yun-Fat, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Anthony Wong
This action thriller follows an undercover cop and the leader of a criminal gang.
88. Desperado (1995)
Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $58 million
Cast: Antonio Banderas
This action movie centers on a man who decides to seek revenge on the drug lord who killed the love of his life.
89. 48 Hrs. (1982)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Cast: Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy
This action comedy focuses on a cop and a convict who join teams to catch two criminals and have 48 hours to solve the crime.
Also Read: Best psychological thriller movies
90. Enter The Dragon (1973)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $400 million
Cast: Bruce Lee, John Saxon and Jim Kelly
As this martial arts action movie earned more than 400 times its budget, it’s touted as one of the most profitable movies of all time.
91. Bullitt (1968)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $42,300,945
Cast: Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn, and Jacqueline Bisset
This neo-noir action thriller is based on Robert L. Fish’s novel, Mute Witness (1963).
92. 300 (2006)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $456,082,343
Cast: Gerard Butler, David Wenham and Lena Headey
Directed by Zack Snyder, this epic historical action movie is based on the comic series of the same title (1998) by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley.
93. Rumble In The Bronx (1995)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $32,392,047
Cast: Jackie Chan, Anita Mui and Françoise Yip
This movie focuses on a man, visiting and helping his uncle, who is forced to fight a street gang with his martial art knacks.
94. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $316,300,000
Cast: Eddie Murphy
Directed by Martin Brest, this buddy cop action comedy was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1985.
95. The Way Of The Dragon (1972)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: $130 million
Cast: Nora Miao, Robert Wall and Wei Ping-Ou
Directed by Bruce Lee, who also features in the lead role, this action drama is his only directorial movie.
96. Upgrade (2018)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: $16,976,561
Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel and Harrison Gilbertson
This cyberpunk action movie focuses on a technophobe, who is implanted with a chip that lets him to control his own body.
97. The Transporter (2002)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: $43.9 million
Cast: Frank Martin, Shu Qi, François Berléand, Matt Schulze and Ric Young
The first installment in the Transporter franchise, this action-thriller movie is directed by Cory Yuen.
98. Assault On Precinct 13 (1976)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Cast: Austin Stoker and Darwin Joston
This action-thriller was premiered at the 1977 London Film Festival.
99. Crank (2006)
Available On: MX Player
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $34,560,577
Cast: Jason Statham, Amy Smart and Jose Pablo Cantillo
This movie, which is directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor in their directorial debuts, was followed by a sequel, Crank: High Voltage (2009).
100. Dredd (2012)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $41,467,606
Cast: Karl Urban
This sci-fi action movie focuses on the urban cops, known as judges, who possess the powers of a judge, jury and an instant executioner.
FAQ’s About The Best Action Movies In Hollywood Of All Time:
#1: Which is the best action movie?
‘The Rock’ (1996).
#2: According to IMDb, which are the two most popular action movies?
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and The Dark Knight (2008).
#3: Who is the king of action movies?
Dwayne Johnson.
#4: What is the 1st greatest film?
Citizen Kane (1941).
#5: What movie has a 100% rating?
To date, Leave No Trace holds the site’s record, with a rating of 100% and 251 positive reviews.
Which ones are you watching tonight?
Please note that all images are from IMDb.