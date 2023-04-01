100 Best Action Movies In Hollywood Of All Time: Must Watch In 2023

Hollywood has been churning out a bunch of blockbuster movies – from romance to thriller genres – for decades. While our desi cinema is no less, the action sequences in these firangi movies are class apart. 

In the list below, we have handpicked 100 best action movies in Hollywood that each action-lover must binge-watch, at least once in their lifetime.

Let’s check the list, shall we?

S. NoMovie YearIMDb Rating
1Die Hard19888.2
2Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark19818.4
3Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom19847.5
4Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade19898.2
5John Wick20147.4
6John Wick: Chapter 220177.4
7John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum20197.4
8Top Gun: Maverick20228.3
9Top Gun19866.9
10The Raid: Redemption20117.6
11The Raid 220147.9
12Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol20117.4
13Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation20157.4
14Mission: Impossible – Fallout20187.7
15The Terminator19848.1
16Terminator 2: Judgment Day19918.6
17Kill Bill: Vol. 120038.2
18Kill Bill: Vol. 220048
19The Bourne Identity20027.9
20The Bourne Supremacy20047.7
21The Bourne Ultimatum20078
22Die Hard 219907.1
23Skyfall20127.8
24Die Hard With A Vengeance19957.6
25The Rock19967.4
26First Blood19827.7
27RoboCop19877.6
28Taken (I)20087.8
29Inception20108.8
30The Dirty Dozen19677.7
31Where Eagles Dare19687.6
32Armageddon19986.7
33Point Break19917.2
34Predator19877.8
35The Matrix19998.7
36Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl20038.1
37The Mummy19997.1
38The Road Warrior19817.6
39Face/Off19977.3
40Casino Royale20068
41Aliens19868.4
42Rambo: First Blood Part II19856.5
43Total Recall19907.5
44The Fugitive19937.8
45Lethal Weapon19877.6
46They Live19887.2
47Big Trouble In Little China19867.2
48The Long Kiss Goodnight19966.8
49Air Force One19976.5
50Tango & Cash19896.4
51Commando19856.7
52The Warriors19797.6
53Highlander19867.1
54The Running Man19876.6
55Speed19947.3
56Léon: The Professional19948.5
57True Lies19947.3
58Demolition Man19936.7
59Con Air19976.9
60A Better Tomorrow19867.4
61The Dark Knight20089
62Under Siege19926.5
63Independence Day19967
64Last Action Hero19936.4
65Mad Max: Fury Road20158.1
66The Last Boy Scout19917
67Cliffhanger19936.5
68Heat19958.3
69Snowpiercer20137.1
70Red Heat19886.1
71Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior20037.1
72Timecop19945.9
73Escape From New York19817.1
74Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon20007.9
75Kingsman: The Secret Service20147.7
76The Legend Of Drunken Master19947.5
77Goldfinger19647.7
78Fast Five20117.3
79The Killer19897.8
80Cobra19865.8
81Bloodsport19886.8
82Road House19896.7
83Atomic Blonde20176.7
84Bad Boys II20036.6
85The Delta Force19865.6
86Fist Of Fury19727.2
87Hard Boiled19927.7
88Desperado19957.1
8948 Hrs19826.9
90Enter The Dragon19737.6
91Bullitt19687.4
9230020067.6
93Rumble In The Bronx19956.7
94Beverly Hills Cop19847.3
95The Way Of The Dragon19727.2
96Upgrade20187.5
97The Transporter20026.8
98Assault On Precinct 1319767.3
99Crank20066.9
100Dredd20127.1

1. Die Hard (1988)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: $139,434,346
Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov and Bonnie Bedelia

The movie revolves around a police detective, who finds himself in the middle of a terrorist takeover while visiting his estranged wife.

2. Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Revenue: $330.5 million
Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen and Paul Freeman

The movie focuses on an archaeologist and adventurer, who is hired by the government to find the ‘Ark Of The Covenant’ before the Nazis can acquire its extraordinary powers.

3. Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: $333.1 million
Cast: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Amrish Puri and Ke Huy Quan

This is the second installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, featuring Harrison Ford who reprises his role as the titular character, Indiana Jones.

4. Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: $197,171,806
Cast: Harrison Ford, Alison Doody, Denholm Elliott and John Rhys-Davies

This movie, which was released by Paramount Pictures, was the highest-grossing movie of the year, and also bagged the Academy Award for ‘Best Sound Effects Editing’. It is definitely one of Hollywood’s best action-thriller movies.

5. John Wick (2014)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $86 million
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen and Adrianne Palicki

This action-thriller follows an iconic hitman, who seeks revenge against the man who killed his puppy, the last present he received from his recently deceased wife.

6. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $171.5 million
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio and Ruby Rose

The movie, a sequel to John Wick and the second installment in the John Wick franchise, revolves around a famous retired hitman, John Wick.

7. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $327 million
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon

With a $14 million bounty on his head, John Wick came back with the third installment of its franchise and was the biggest target of every hitman.

8. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Revenue: $1,481,741,935
Cast: Tom Cruise

This action drama, which is a sequel to Top Gun, revolves around a naval aviator who encounters his past while training young graduates.

9. Top Gun (1986) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $357 million
Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm

This movie centers on a young naval aviator aboard an aircraft carrier who learns a bunch of things from a civilian instructor that are never taught. It’s one of the finest Hollywood best action movies.

10. The Raid: Redemption (2011) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $9.3 million
Cast: Iko Uwais

This action thriller had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

11. The Raid 2 (2014) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Revenue: $6.77 million
Cast: Iko Uwais, Arifin Putra, Oka Antara, Tio Pakusadewo and Alex Abbad

The movie, which revolves around an undercover special forces officer, had its world premiere at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

12. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $694.7 million
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg and Paula Patton

The movie became the fifth-highest-grossing movie of the year along with the highest-grossing movie of the franchise and also the highest-grossing movie featuring Tom Cruise.

13. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $682.7 million
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg

The movie featured Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris and Alec Baldwin in pivotal roles.

14. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $791 million
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg

This movie, which is the sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, also starred Tom Cruise in the main role.

15. The Terminator (1984) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Revenue: $38,371,200
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton and Paul Winfield

This movie focuses on a human soldier who is sent from 2029 to 1984 to control a nearly indestructible cyborg killing machine.

16. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.6
Revenue: $520.9 million
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong

This movie was the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide and was also the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

17. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8
Revenue: $152.2 million
Cast: Uma Thurman

In this sequel to Kill Bill: Volume 1, the woman continues her quest of revenge against her former boss.

18. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: $180 million
Cast: Uma Thurman

This martial arts movie revolves around a woman, who plans on taking revenge on a team of assassins who tried to kill her.

19. The Bourne Identity (2002) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Revenue: $214,034,224
Cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen and Brian Cox

This movie was the first installment in the Bourne movie series. It was followed by The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012) and Jason Bourne (2016).

20. The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $311,001,124
Cast: Matt Damon, Joan Allen, Brian Cox and Franka Potente

This installment continues the tale of a former CIA assassin suffering from psychogenic amnesia.

21. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8
Revenue: $444.1 million
Cast: Matt Damon and Julia Stiles

This action thriller bagged all three of its nominations at the 80th Academy Awards: Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing.

22. Die Hard 2 (1990)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $240 million
Cast: Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, William Sadler and Art Evans

The movie, which was preceded by Die Hard (1988), was followed by Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995), Live Free Or Die Hard (2007) and A Good Day To Die Hard (2013).

23. Skyfall (2012)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $1.109 billion
Cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench and Javier Bardem

This movie revolves around an MI6 agent, James Bond, who proves his loyalty to his boss, M.

24. Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $366,101,666
Cast: Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson

The movie became the highest-grossing movie of the year and gained a cult following as well.

25. The Rock (1996) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $335 million
Cast: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage and Ed Harris

The movie went on and became the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year.

26. First Blood (1982)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $125,212,904
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna and Brian Dennehy

This movie, which is the first installment in the Rambo franchise, is based on David Morrell’s 1972 novel First Blood.

27. RoboCop (1987) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $54,125,172
Cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Daniel O’Herlihy and Ronny Cox

This science-fiction action movie focuses on a police officer, who is murdered by some criminals and was later saved by a cyborg law enforcer.

28. Taken (2008) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $226.8 million
Cast: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Katie Cassidy and Leland Orser

This action thriller revolves around a former CIA officer, who decides to track down the human traffickers who kidnapped his teenage daughter.

29. Inception (2010)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.8
Revenue: $828 million
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio

This fiction-action movie follows a professional thief who steals information by entering the subconscious mind of his prey.

30. The Dirty Dozen (1967)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $45.3 million
Cast: Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson and Jim Brown

This war movie features Lee Marvin in the lead role, along with Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, Richard Jaeckel, George Kennedy, Ralph Meeker, Robert Ryan, Telly Savalas, Donald Sutherland, Clint Walker and Robert Webber in supporting roles.

31. Where Eagles Dare (1968) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $21 million
Cast: Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood and Mary Ure

Based on Alistair MacLean’s 1967 novel of the same title, the movie is directed by Brian G. Hutton.

32. Armageddon (1998) 

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $553 million
Cast: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck and Will Patton

This science fiction disaster movie revolves around a group of NASA’s misfit team of deep-core drillers who needs to stop a massive asteroid from colliding with Earth.

33. Point Break (1991) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating:  8.1
Revenue: $83.5 million
Cast: Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty and Gary Busey

This action crime movie features an undercover FBI agent who needs to investigate a group of bank robbers.

34. Predator (1987) 

Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: $98 million
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger

This action movie, which was the first installment in the Predator franchise, was written in 1984 under the working title of Hunter.

100 Best Action Movies In Hollywood Of All Time: Must Watch In 2023

35. The Matrix (1999) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $460 million
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving

This science fiction action movie showcased a dystopian future where humans are unknowingly trapped inside the matrix.

36. Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003) 

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 8.7
Revenue: $654,264,015
Cast: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom

Based on Walt Disney’s ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ attraction at Disney Parks, the movie focuses on a pirate and a blacksmith who rescue a kidnapped woman.

37. The Mummy (1999)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $416.4 million
Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah and Arnold Vosloo

The movie, which centers on the adventures of an adventurer, had two sequels: The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).

38. The Road Warrior (1981) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $24,601,332
Cast: Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence and Michael Preston

This post-apocalyptic action drama is the second installment in the Mad Max franchise.

39. Face/Off (1997)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $245,676,146
Cast: John Travolta and Nicolas Cage

Directed by John Woo, this action movie was the eleventh highest-grossing movie of the year and was also nominated for an Academy Award for Sound Effects Editing.

40. Casino Royale (2006)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 8
Revenue: $616.5 million
Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen and Jeffrey Wright

This spy movie, which featured Daniel Craig in his first appearance as Bond, was the adaptation of Ian Fleming’s 1953 novel of the same title.

41. Aliens (1986) 

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser and Carrie Henn

This science fiction action movie, which was the second movie in the Alien franchise, was the sequel to the 1979 science fiction horror movie Alien.

42. Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Revenue: $183.3 million
Cast: Sylvester Stallone

A sequel to First Blood (1982), this action-packed movie stars Sylvester Stallone, who reprises his role as Vietnam War veteran, John Rambo.

43. Total Recall (1990) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1966 short story We Can Remember It for You Wholesale, this action movie features Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox and Michael Ironside.

44. The Fugitive (1993)

Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $261.4 million
Cast: Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward, Joe Pantoliano and Andreas Katsulas

This action thriller is based on Roy Huggins’ 1960s television series of the same title.

45. Lethal Weapon (1987)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $120 million
Cast: Mel Gibson and Danny Glover

This action-comedy focuses on a pair of poles-apart LAPD detectives who work together as partners.

46. They Live (1988)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: $13,001,044
Cast: Roddy Piper, Keith David and Meg Foster

This science fiction action horror movie is based on Ray Nelson’s 1963 short story Eight O’Clock in the Morning. This is one of the best action movies in Hollywood.

47. Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: $11,208,967
Cast: Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, Dennis Dun and James Hong

This fantasy action-comedy movie, directed by John Carpenter, centers on a truck driver who helps his friend to rescue his fiancée from bandits.

48. The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: $95,456,761
Cast: Geena Davis and Samuel L. Jackson

This action thriller features Geena Davis, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Amandes, Yvonne Zima, Brian Cox, Patrick Malahide, Craig Bierko and David Morse.

49. Air Force One (1997)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating:  6.5
Revenue: $315.2 million
Cast: Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Glenn Close and Wendy Crewson

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, this political action thriller went on and became the fifth highest-grossing movie of 1997.

50. Tango & Cash (1989) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell, Jack Palance and Teri Hatcher

This buddy cop action comedy focuses on two enemy LAPD narcotics detectives, who are forced to work together.

51. Commando (1985) 

Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Revenue: $57.5 million
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong, Alyssa Milano and Dan Hedaya

This movie, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role of a retired special forces soldier, is famous for its thrilling action scenes and comedy scenes.

52. The Warriors (1979) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Cast: Michael Beck and James Remar

This action thriller focuses on a fictitious street gang that needs to travel for several kilometers as they are being framed for the murder of a known and deadly gang leader.

53. Highlander (1986) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $12,900,000
Cast: Christopher Lambert, Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown and Sean Connery

This, the first movie in the Highlander franchise, action-adventure movie revolves around an age-old war between eternal warriors.

54. The Running Man (1987)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: $137 million
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, María Conchita Alonso and Yaphet Kotto

Loosely based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same title, this dystopian action movie is directed by Paul Michael Glaser.

55. Speed (1994) 

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $283,200,000
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock and Joe Morton

This action drama focuses on a bus that is rigged by a terrorist to blast if its speed goes below 50 miles per hour.

56. Léon: The Professional (1994) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Revenue: $45 million
Cast: Jean Reno and Gary Oldman

Directed by Luc Besson, this action-thriller marked the movie debut of actor Natalie Portman.

57. True Lies (1994)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $378,882,411
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis

This movie, which is the third-highest-grossing movie of 1994, is based on the 1991 comedy movie, La Totale! and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger.

58. Demolition Man (1993) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $159 million
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes, Sandra Bullock and Nigel Hawthorne

This science fiction action movie marked the directorial debut of Marco Brambilla.

59. Con Air (1997) 

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $224 million
Cast: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack and John Malkovich

This action thriller revolves around a prison break on an aircraft called ‘con air’.

60. A Better Tomorrow (1986) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Cast: Ti Lung, Leslie Cheung and Chow Yun-Fat

The success of this crime action drama led to a sequel, A Better Tomorrow II, and a prequel, A Better Tomorrow 3: Love & Death in Saigon.

61. The Dark Knight (2008) 

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 9
Revenue: $1.006 billion
Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger and Morgan Freeman

This sequel to Batman Begins (2005), which is based on the DC Comics superhero, Batman, is the second installment in The Dark Knight trilogy.

62. Under Siege (1992) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Revenue: $156 million
Cast: Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Busey

Directed by Andrew Davis, this action thriller revolves around a former Navy SEAL, who must catch a group of mercenaries.

63. Independence Day (1996) 

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7
Revenue: $817.4 million
Cast: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell and Judd Hirsch

This movie follows a bunch of people who find themselves in a desert after a worldwide alien attack.

64. Last Action Hero (1993) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Revenue: $137,298,489
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Austin O’Brien

This fantasy action comedy movie is a satire of the action genre and has a bunch of parodies of iconic action movies.

65. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Revenue: $415.2 million
Cast: Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron

This movie, a post-apocalyptic action movie, features Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in the main roles, along with Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Abbey Lee and Courtney Eaton in supporting roles.

66. The Last Boy Scout (1991) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7
Revenue: $114.5 million
Cast: Bruce Willis, Damon Wayans, Chelsea Field and Danielle Harris

This action movie follows a private detective and a retired football star who work together to solve a brutal murder case, involving a dishonest politician.

67. Cliffhanger (1993)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Revenue: $255 million
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker and Janine Turner

This action thriller was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993.

68. Heat (1995)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.3
Revenue: $187,433,328
Cast: Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

The crime drama centers on a conflict between an LAPD detective and a criminal, and their professional and personal lives.

69. Snowpiercer (2013) 

Available On: MX Player
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Chris Evans, Song Kang-Ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell and Octavia Spencer

Based on the French climate fiction graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette, this post-apocalyptic science fiction action takes place aboard the ‘Snowpiercer’ train.

70. Red Heat (1988) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.1
Revenue: $34,994,648
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Belushi

This action movie focuses on two detectives who work as partners to catch a shrewd and deadly drug kingpin.

71. Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $20,235,426
Cast: Tony Jaa, Petchtai Wongkamlao, Pumwaree Yodkamol and Chattapong Pantana-Angkul

This martial arts action movie had two prequels: Ong-Bak 2 and Ong-Bak 3.

72. Timecop (1994) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.9
Revenue: $102,053,581
Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Ron Silver and Mia Sara

This science fiction action movie revolves around an officer for a security agency who investigates and solves time travel crimes.

73. Escape From New York (1981) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $25,275,289
Cast: Kurt Russell

Directed by John Carpenter, the action movie features Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine, Donald Pleasence, Isaac Hayes, Adrienne Barbeau and Harry Dean Stanton.

74. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Revenue: $213.5 million
Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, and Chang Chen

This wuxia martial arts adventure movie is based on Wang Dulu’s novel of the same title.

75. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $414.4 million
Cast: Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson,Mark Strong and Taron Egerton

This spy action comedy follows a recruitment company, which operates a secret spy organization called Kingsman. The movie is based on the comic book of the same title by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

76. The Legend Of Drunken Master (1994) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Cast: Jackie Chan

This action comedy, which is a sequel to Drunken Master, is directed by Yuen Woo-ping.

77. Goldfinger (1964) 

Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $124,900,000
Cast: Sean Connery

The third installment in the James Bond series, this movie is based on Ian Fleming’s novel of the same title from 1959.

78. Fast Five (2011) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $626 million
Cast: Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

This action-packed movie focuses on two criminals who recruit a team to help them steal $100 million from a deadly drug lord.

79. The Killer (1989)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee and Sally Yeh

Directed by John Woo, this action thriller revolves around an assassin who puts all his earnings to help a singer he accidentally made blind.

80. Cobra (1986) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Revenue: ₹26.3 crores
Cast: Sylvester Stallone

The movie also co-stars Reni Santoni, Brigitte Nielsen and Andrew Robinson in pivotal roles.

81. Bloodsport (1988) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: $50 million
Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Leah Ayres, Forest Whitaker and Donald Gibb

This martial arts action movie revolves around a ninjitsu practitioner, who participates in an underground, full-contact martial arts tournament.

82. Road House (1989) 

Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $61 million
Cast: Patrick Swayze

The sequel of this action movie, Road House 2, was released in 2006.

83. Atomic Blonde (2017) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $100 million
Cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman and Eddie Marsan

Based on the 2012 novel, The Coldest City, by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, this action thriller stars Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones.

84. Bad Boys II (2003) 

Available On: Zee5
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: $273 million
Cast: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith

This sequel to the 1995 movie, Bad Boys, revolves around two detectives who are investigating the circulation of illegal drugs.

85. The Delta Force (1986) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Cast: Martin Balsam, Joey Bishop, Robert Vaughn and Steve James

Based on the real-life of the US Army Delta Force unit, this action movie is a must-watch.

86. Fist Of Fury (1972) 

Available On: MX Player
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: $100 million
Cast: Bruce Lee

This martial arts action movie touched upon some sensitive issues around Japanese colonialism.

87. Hard Boiled (1992) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: HK$19,711,048
Cast: Chow Yun-Fat, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Anthony Wong

This action thriller follows an undercover cop and the leader of a criminal gang.

88. Desperado (1995) 

Available On: Apple TV
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $58 million
Cast: Antonio Banderas

This action movie centers on a man who decides to seek revenge on the drug lord who killed the love of his life.

89. 48 Hrs. (1982) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Cast: Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy

This action comedy focuses on a cop and a convict who join teams to catch two criminals and have 48 hours to solve the crime.

90. Enter The Dragon (1973) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $400 million
Cast: Bruce Lee, John Saxon and Jim Kelly

As this martial arts action movie earned more than 400 times its budget, it’s touted as one of the most profitable movies of all time.

91. Bullitt (1968) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $42,300,945
Cast: Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn, and Jacqueline Bisset

This neo-noir action thriller is based on Robert L. Fish’s novel, Mute Witness (1963).

92. 300 (2006) 

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $456,082,343
Cast: Gerard Butler, David Wenham and Lena Headey

Directed by Zack Snyder, this epic historical action movie is based on the comic series of the same title (1998) by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley.

93. Rumble In The Bronx (1995) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $32,392,047
Cast: Jackie Chan, Anita Mui and Françoise Yip

This movie focuses on a man, visiting and helping his uncle, who is forced to fight a street gang with his martial art knacks.

94. Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $316,300,000
Cast: Eddie Murphy

Directed by Martin Brest, this buddy cop action comedy was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1985.

95. The Way Of The Dragon (1972) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: $130 million
Cast: Nora Miao, Robert Wall and Wei Ping-Ou

Directed by Bruce Lee, who also features in the lead role, this action drama is his only directorial movie.

96. Upgrade (2018)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: $16,976,561
Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel and Harrison Gilbertson

This cyberpunk action movie focuses on a technophobe, who is implanted with a chip that lets him to control his own body.

97. The Transporter (2002) 

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: $43.9 million
Cast: Frank Martin, Shu Qi, François Berléand, Matt Schulze and Ric Young

The first installment in the Transporter franchise, this action-thriller movie is directed by Cory Yuen.

98. Assault On Precinct 13 (1976) 

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Cast:  Austin Stoker and Darwin Joston

This action-thriller was premiered at the 1977 London Film Festival.

99. Crank (2006) 

Available On: MX Player
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $34,560,577
Cast: Jason Statham, Amy Smart and Jose Pablo Cantillo

This movie, which is directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor in their directorial debuts, was followed by a sequel, Crank: High Voltage (2009).

100. Dredd (2012)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $41,467,606
Cast: Karl Urban

This sci-fi action movie focuses on the urban cops, known as judges, who possess the powers of a judge, jury and an instant executioner.

FAQ’s About The Best Action Movies In Hollywood Of All Time:

#1: Which is the best action movie?
‘The Rock’ (1996).

#2: According to IMDb, which are the two most popular action movies?
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and The Dark Knight (2008).

#3: Who is the king of action movies?
Dwayne Johnson.

#4: What is the 1st greatest film?
Citizen Kane (1941).

#5: What movie has a 100% rating?
To date, Leave No Trace holds the site’s record, with a rating of 100% and 251 positive reviews.

Which ones are you watching tonight?

Please note that all images are from IMDb.