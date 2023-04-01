100 Best Action Movies In Hollywood Of All Time: Must Watch In 2023

Hollywood has been churning out a bunch of blockbuster movies – from romance to thriller genres – for decades. While our desi cinema is no less, the action sequences in these firangi movies are class apart.

In the list below, we have handpicked 100 best action movies in Hollywood that each action-lover must binge-watch, at least once in their lifetime.

S. No Movie Year IMDb Rating 1 Die Hard 1988 8.2 2 Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark 1981 8.4 3 Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom 1984 7.5 4 Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade 1989 8.2 5 John Wick 2014 7.4 6 John Wick: Chapter 2 2017 7.4 7 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 2019 7.4 8 Top Gun: Maverick 2022 8.3 9 Top Gun 1986 6.9 10 The Raid: Redemption 2011 7.6 11 The Raid 2 2014 7.9 12 Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol 2011 7.4 13 Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation 2015 7.4 14 Mission: Impossible – Fallout 2018 7.7 15 The Terminator 1984 8.1 16 Terminator 2: Judgment Day 1991 8.6 17 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 2003 8.2 18 Kill Bill: Vol. 2 2004 8 19 The Bourne Identity 2002 7.9 20 The Bourne Supremacy 2004 7.7 21 The Bourne Ultimatum 2007 8 22 Die Hard 2 1990 7.1 23 Skyfall 2012 7.8 24 Die Hard With A Vengeance 1995 7.6 25 The Rock 1996 7.4 26 First Blood 1982 7.7 27 RoboCop 1987 7.6 28 Taken (I) 2008 7.8 29 Inception 2010 8.8 30 The Dirty Dozen 1967 7.7 31 Where Eagles Dare 1968 7.6 32 Armageddon 1998 6.7 33 Point Break 1991 7.2 34 Predator 1987 7.8 35 The Matrix 1999 8.7 36 Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl 2003 8.1 37 The Mummy 1999 7.1 38 The Road Warrior 1981 7.6 39 Face/Off 1997 7.3 40 Casino Royale 2006 8 41 Aliens 1986 8.4 42 Rambo: First Blood Part II 1985 6.5 43 Total Recall 1990 7.5 44 The Fugitive 1993 7.8 45 Lethal Weapon 1987 7.6 46 They Live 1988 7.2 47 Big Trouble In Little China 1986 7.2 48 The Long Kiss Goodnight 1996 6.8 49 Air Force One 1997 6.5 50 Tango & Cash 1989 6.4 51 Commando 1985 6.7 52 The Warriors 1979 7.6 53 Highlander 1986 7.1 54 The Running Man 1987 6.6 55 Speed 1994 7.3 56 Léon: The Professional 1994 8.5 57 True Lies 1994 7.3 58 Demolition Man 1993 6.7 59 Con Air 1997 6.9 60 A Better Tomorrow 1986 7.4 61 The Dark Knight 2008 9 62 Under Siege 1992 6.5 63 Independence Day 1996 7 64 Last Action Hero 1993 6.4 65 Mad Max: Fury Road 2015 8.1 66 The Last Boy Scout 1991 7 67 Cliffhanger 1993 6.5 68 Heat 1995 8.3 69 Snowpiercer 2013 7.1 70 Red Heat 1988 6.1 71 Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior 2003 7.1 72 Timecop 1994 5.9 73 Escape From New York 1981 7.1 74 Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 2000 7.9 75 Kingsman: The Secret Service 2014 7.7 76 The Legend Of Drunken Master 1994 7.5 77 Goldfinger 1964 7.7 78 Fast Five 2011 7.3 79 The Killer 1989 7.8 80 Cobra 1986 5.8 81 Bloodsport 1988 6.8 82 Road House 1989 6.7 83 Atomic Blonde 2017 6.7 84 Bad Boys II 2003 6.6 85 The Delta Force 1986 5.6 86 Fist Of Fury 1972 7.2 87 Hard Boiled 1992 7.7 88 Desperado 1995 7.1 89 48 Hrs 1982 6.9 90 Enter The Dragon 1973 7.6 91 Bullitt 1968 7.4 92 300 2006 7.6 93 Rumble In The Bronx 1995 6.7 94 Beverly Hills Cop 1984 7.3 95 The Way Of The Dragon 1972 7.2 96 Upgrade 2018 7.5 97 The Transporter 2002 6.8 98 Assault On Precinct 13 1976 7.3 99 Crank 2006 6.9 100 Dredd 2012 7.1

1. Die Hard (1988)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Revenue: $139,434,346

Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov and Bonnie Bedelia

The movie revolves around a police detective, who finds himself in the middle of a terrorist takeover while visiting his estranged wife.

2. Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Revenue: $330.5 million

Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen and Paul Freeman

The movie focuses on an archaeologist and adventurer, who is hired by the government to find the ‘Ark Of The Covenant’ before the Nazis can acquire its extraordinary powers.

3. Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: $333.1 million

Cast: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Amrish Puri and Ke Huy Quan

This is the second installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, featuring Harrison Ford who reprises his role as the titular character, Indiana Jones.

4. Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Revenue: $197,171,806

Cast: Harrison Ford, Alison Doody, Denholm Elliott and John Rhys-Davies

This movie, which was released by Paramount Pictures, was the highest-grossing movie of the year, and also bagged the Academy Award for ‘Best Sound Effects Editing’. It is definitely one of Hollywood’s best action-thriller movies.

5. John Wick (2014)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $86 million

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen and Adrianne Palicki

This action-thriller follows an iconic hitman, who seeks revenge against the man who killed his puppy, the last present he received from his recently deceased wife.

6. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $171.5 million

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio and Ruby Rose

The movie, a sequel to John Wick and the second installment in the John Wick franchise, revolves around a famous retired hitman, John Wick.

7. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $327 million

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon

With a $14 million bounty on his head, John Wick came back with the third installment of its franchise and was the biggest target of every hitman.

8. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Revenue: $1,481,741,935

Cast: Tom Cruise

This action drama, which is a sequel to Top Gun, revolves around a naval aviator who encounters his past while training young graduates.

9. Top Gun (1986)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $357 million

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm

This movie centers on a young naval aviator aboard an aircraft carrier who learns a bunch of things from a civilian instructor that are never taught. It’s one of the finest Hollywood best action movies.

10. The Raid: Redemption (2011)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $9.3 million

Cast: Iko Uwais

This action thriller had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

11. The Raid 2 (2014)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Revenue: $6.77 million

Cast: Iko Uwais, Arifin Putra, Oka Antara, Tio Pakusadewo and Alex Abbad

The movie, which revolves around an undercover special forces officer, had its world premiere at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

12. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $694.7 million

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg and Paula Patton

The movie became the fifth-highest-grossing movie of the year along with the highest-grossing movie of the franchise and also the highest-grossing movie featuring Tom Cruise.

13. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $682.7 million

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg

The movie featured Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris and Alec Baldwin in pivotal roles.

14. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $791 million

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg

This movie, which is the sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, also starred Tom Cruise in the main role.

15. The Terminator (1984)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $38,371,200

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton and Paul Winfield

This movie focuses on a human soldier who is sent from 2029 to 1984 to control a nearly indestructible cyborg killing machine.

16. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Revenue: $520.9 million

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong

This movie was the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide and was also the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

17. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8

Revenue: $152.2 million

Cast: Uma Thurman

In this sequel to Kill Bill: Volume 1, the woman continues her quest of revenge against her former boss.

18. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Revenue: $180 million

Cast: Uma Thurman

This martial arts movie revolves around a woman, who plans on taking revenge on a team of assassins who tried to kill her.

19. The Bourne Identity (2002)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Revenue: $214,034,224

Cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen and Brian Cox

This movie was the first installment in the Bourne movie series. It was followed by The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012) and Jason Bourne (2016).

20. The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $311,001,124

Cast: Matt Damon, Joan Allen, Brian Cox and Franka Potente

This installment continues the tale of a former CIA assassin suffering from psychogenic amnesia.

21. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8

Revenue: $444.1 million

Cast: Matt Damon and Julia Stiles

This action thriller bagged all three of its nominations at the 80th Academy Awards: Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing.

22. Die Hard 2 (1990)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $240 million

Cast: Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, William Sadler and Art Evans

The movie, which was preceded by Die Hard (1988), was followed by Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995), Live Free Or Die Hard (2007) and A Good Day To Die Hard (2013).

23. Skyfall (2012)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Revenue: $1.109 billion

Cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench and Javier Bardem

This movie revolves around an MI6 agent, James Bond, who proves his loyalty to his boss, M.

24. Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $366,101,666

Cast: Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson

The movie became the highest-grossing movie of the year and gained a cult following as well.

25. The Rock (1996)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $335 million

Cast: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage and Ed Harris

The movie went on and became the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year.

26. First Blood (1982)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $125,212,904

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna and Brian Dennehy

This movie, which is the first installment in the Rambo franchise, is based on David Morrell's 1972 novel First Blood.

27. RoboCop (1987)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $54,125,172

Cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Daniel O’Herlihy and Ronny Cox

This science-fiction action movie focuses on a police officer, who is murdered by some criminals and was later saved by a cyborg law enforcer.

28. Taken (2008)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Revenue: $226.8 million

Cast: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Katie Cassidy and Leland Orser

This action thriller revolves around a former CIA officer, who decides to track down the human traffickers who kidnapped his teenage daughter.

29. Inception (2010)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Revenue: $828 million

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio

This fiction-action movie follows a professional thief who steals information by entering the subconscious mind of his prey.

30. The Dirty Dozen (1967)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $45.3 million

Cast: Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson and Jim Brown

This war movie features Lee Marvin in the lead role, along with Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, Richard Jaeckel, George Kennedy, Ralph Meeker, Robert Ryan, Telly Savalas, Donald Sutherland, Clint Walker and Robert Webber in supporting roles.

31. Where Eagles Dare (1968)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $21 million

Cast: Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood and Mary Ure

Based on Alistair MacLean's 1967 novel of the same title, the movie is directed by Brian G. Hutton.

32. Armageddon (1998)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: $553 million

Cast: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck and Will Patton

This science fiction disaster movie revolves around a group of NASA’s misfit team of deep-core drillers who needs to stop a massive asteroid from colliding with Earth.

33. Point Break (1991)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $83.5 million

Cast: Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty and Gary Busey

This action crime movie features an undercover FBI agent who needs to investigate a group of bank robbers.

34. Predator (1987)

Available On: Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Revenue: $98 million

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger

This action movie, which was the first installment in the Predator franchise, was written in 1984 under the working title of Hunter.

35. The Matrix (1999)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Revenue: $460 million

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving

This science fiction action movie showcased a dystopian future where humans are unknowingly trapped inside the matrix.

36. Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Revenue: $654,264,015

Cast: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom

Based on Walt Disney’s ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ attraction at Disney Parks, the movie focuses on a pirate and a blacksmith who rescue a kidnapped woman.

37. The Mummy (1999)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $416.4 million

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah and Arnold Vosloo

The movie, which centers on the adventures of an adventurer, had two sequels: The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).

38. The Road Warrior (1981)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $24,601,332

Cast: Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence and Michael Preston

This post-apocalyptic action drama is the second installment in the Mad Max franchise.

39. Face/Off (1997)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $245,676,146

Cast: John Travolta and Nicolas Cage

Directed by John Woo, this action movie was the eleventh highest-grossing movie of the year and was also nominated for an Academy Award for Sound Effects Editing.

40. Casino Royale (2006)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 8

Revenue: $616.5 million

Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen and Jeffrey Wright

This spy movie, which featured Daniel Craig in his first appearance as Bond, was the adaptation of Ian Fleming’s 1953 novel of the same title.

41. Aliens (1986)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser and Carrie Henn

This science fiction action movie, which was the second movie in the Alien franchise, was the sequel to the 1979 science fiction horror movie Alien.

42. Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $183.3 million

Cast: Sylvester Stallone

A sequel to First Blood (1982), this action-packed movie stars Sylvester Stallone, who reprises his role as Vietnam War veteran, John Rambo.

43. Total Recall (1990)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Based on Philip K. Dick’s 1966 short story We Can Remember It for You Wholesale, this action movie features Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox and Michael Ironside.

44. The Fugitive (1993)

Available On: Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Revenue: $261.4 million

Cast: Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward, Joe Pantoliano and Andreas Katsulas

This action thriller is based on Roy Huggins’ 1960s television series of the same title.

45. Lethal Weapon (1987)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $120 million

Cast: Mel Gibson and Danny Glover

This action-comedy focuses on a pair of poles-apart LAPD detectives who work together as partners.

46. They Live (1988)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Revenue: $13,001,044

Cast: Roddy Piper, Keith David and Meg Foster

This science fiction action horror movie is based on Ray Nelson’s 1963 short story Eight O’Clock in the Morning. This is one of the best action movies in Hollywood.

47. Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Available On: Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Revenue: $11,208,967

Cast: Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, Dennis Dun and James Hong

This fantasy action-comedy movie, directed by John Carpenter, centers on a truck driver who helps his friend to rescue his fiancée from bandits.

48. The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $95,456,761

Cast: Geena Davis and Samuel L. Jackson

This action thriller features Geena Davis, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Amandes, Yvonne Zima, Brian Cox, Patrick Malahide, Craig Bierko and David Morse.

49. Air Force One (1997)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $315.2 million

Cast: Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Glenn Close and Wendy Crewson

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, this political action thriller went on and became the fifth highest-grossing movie of 1997.

50. Tango & Cash (1989)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell, Jack Palance and Teri Hatcher

This buddy cop action comedy focuses on two enemy LAPD narcotics detectives, who are forced to work together.

51. Commando (1985)

Available On: Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $57.5 million

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong, Alyssa Milano and Dan Hedaya

This movie, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role of a retired special forces soldier, is famous for its thrilling action scenes and comedy scenes.

52. The Warriors (1979)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Cast: Michael Beck and James Remar

This action thriller focuses on a fictitious street gang that needs to travel for several kilometers as they are being framed for the murder of a known and deadly gang leader.

53. Highlander (1986)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $12,900,000

Cast: Christopher Lambert, Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown and Sean Connery

This, the first movie in the Highlander franchise, action-adventure movie revolves around an age-old war between eternal warriors.

54. The Running Man (1987)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $137 million

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, María Conchita Alonso and Yaphet Kotto

Loosely based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same title, this dystopian action movie is directed by Paul Michael Glaser.

55. Speed (1994)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $283,200,000

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock and Joe Morton

This action drama focuses on a bus that is rigged by a terrorist to blast if its speed goes below 50 miles per hour.

56. Léon: The Professional (1994)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Revenue: $45 million

Cast: Jean Reno and Gary Oldman

Directed by Luc Besson, this action-thriller marked the movie debut of actor Natalie Portman.

57. True Lies (1994)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $378,882,411

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis

This movie, which is the third-highest-grossing movie of 1994, is based on the 1991 comedy movie, La Totale! and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger.

58. Demolition Man (1993)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: $159 million

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes, Sandra Bullock and Nigel Hawthorne

This science fiction action movie marked the directorial debut of Marco Brambilla.

59. Con Air (1997)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $224 million

Cast: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack and John Malkovich

This action thriller revolves around a prison break on an aircraft called ‘con air’.

60. A Better Tomorrow (1986)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Cast: Ti Lung, Leslie Cheung and Chow Yun-Fat

The success of this crime action drama led to a sequel, A Better Tomorrow II, and a prequel, A Better Tomorrow 3: Love & Death in Saigon.

61. The Dark Knight (2008)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 9

Revenue: $1.006 billion

Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger and Morgan Freeman

This sequel to Batman Begins (2005), which is based on the DC Comics superhero, Batman, is the second installment in The Dark Knight trilogy.

62. Under Siege (1992)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $156 million

Cast: Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Busey

Directed by Andrew Davis, this action thriller revolves around a former Navy SEAL, who must catch a group of mercenaries.

63. Independence Day (1996)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7

Revenue: $817.4 million

Cast: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell and Judd Hirsch

This movie follows a bunch of people who find themselves in a desert after a worldwide alien attack.

64. Last Action Hero (1993)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $137,298,489

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Austin O’Brien

This fantasy action comedy movie is a satire of the action genre and has a bunch of parodies of iconic action movies.

65. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $415.2 million

Cast: Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron

This movie, a post-apocalyptic action movie, features Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in the main roles, along with Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Abbey Lee and Courtney Eaton in supporting roles.

66. The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7

Revenue: $114.5 million

Cast: Bruce Willis, Damon Wayans, Chelsea Field and Danielle Harris

This action movie follows a private detective and a retired football star who work together to solve a brutal murder case, involving a dishonest politician.

67. Cliffhanger (1993)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $255 million

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker and Janine Turner

This action thriller was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993.

68. Heat (1995)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Revenue: $187,433,328

Cast: Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

The crime drama centers on a conflict between an LAPD detective and a criminal, and their professional and personal lives.

69. Snowpiercer (2013)

Available On: MX Player

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Cast: Chris Evans, Song Kang-Ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell and Octavia Spencer

Based on the French climate fiction graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette, this post-apocalyptic science fiction action takes place aboard the ‘Snowpiercer’ train.

70. Red Heat (1988)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Revenue: $34,994,648

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Belushi

This action movie focuses on two detectives who work as partners to catch a shrewd and deadly drug kingpin.

71. Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $20,235,426

Cast: Tony Jaa, Petchtai Wongkamlao, Pumwaree Yodkamol and Chattapong Pantana-Angkul

This martial arts action movie had two prequels: Ong-Bak 2 and Ong-Bak 3.

72. Timecop (1994)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 5.9

Revenue: $102,053,581

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Ron Silver and Mia Sara

This science fiction action movie revolves around an officer for a security agency who investigates and solves time travel crimes.

73. Escape From New York (1981)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $25,275,289

Cast: Kurt Russell

Directed by John Carpenter, the action movie features Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine, Donald Pleasence, Isaac Hayes, Adrienne Barbeau and Harry Dean Stanton.

74. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Revenue: $213.5 million

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, and Chang Chen

This wuxia martial arts adventure movie is based on Wang Dulu’s novel of the same title.

75. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $414.4 million

Cast: Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson,Mark Strong and Taron Egerton

This spy action comedy follows a recruitment company, which operates a secret spy organization called Kingsman. The movie is based on the comic book of the same title by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

76. The Legend Of Drunken Master (1994)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Cast: Jackie Chan

This action comedy, which is a sequel to Drunken Master, is directed by Yuen Woo-ping.

77. Goldfinger (1964)

Available On: Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $124,900,000

Cast: Sean Connery

The third installment in the James Bond series, this movie is based on Ian Fleming’s novel of the same title from 1959.

78. Fast Five (2011)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $626 million

Cast: Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

This action-packed movie focuses on two criminals who recruit a team to help them steal $100 million from a deadly drug lord.

79. The Killer (1989)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee and Sally Yeh

Directed by John Woo, this action thriller revolves around an assassin who puts all his earnings to help a singer he accidentally made blind.

80. Cobra (1986)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Revenue: ₹26.3 crores

Cast: Sylvester Stallone

The movie also co-stars Reni Santoni, Brigitte Nielsen and Andrew Robinson in pivotal roles.

81. Bloodsport (1988)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $50 million

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Leah Ayres, Forest Whitaker and Donald Gibb

This martial arts action movie revolves around a ninjitsu practitioner, who participates in an underground, full-contact martial arts tournament.

82. Road House (1989)

Available On: Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: $61 million

Cast: Patrick Swayze

The sequel of this action movie, Road House 2, was released in 2006.

83. Atomic Blonde (2017)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: $100 million

Cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman and Eddie Marsan

Based on the 2012 novel, The Coldest City, by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, this action thriller stars Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones.

84. Bad Boys II (2003)

Available On: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $273 million

Cast: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith

This sequel to the 1995 movie, Bad Boys, revolves around two detectives who are investigating the circulation of illegal drugs.

85. The Delta Force (1986)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 5.6

Cast: Martin Balsam, Joey Bishop, Robert Vaughn and Steve James

Based on the real-life of the US Army Delta Force unit, this action movie is a must-watch.

86. Fist Of Fury (1972)

Available On: MX Player

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Revenue: $100 million

Cast: Bruce Lee

This martial arts action movie touched upon some sensitive issues around Japanese colonialism.

87. Hard Boiled (1992)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: HK$19,711,048

Cast: Chow Yun-Fat, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Anthony Wong

This action thriller follows an undercover cop and the leader of a criminal gang.

88. Desperado (1995)

Available On: Apple TV

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $58 million

Cast: Antonio Banderas

This action movie centers on a man who decides to seek revenge on the drug lord who killed the love of his life.

89. 48 Hrs. (1982)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Cast: Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy

This action comedy focuses on a cop and a convict who join teams to catch two criminals and have 48 hours to solve the crime.

90. Enter The Dragon (1973)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $400 million

Cast: Bruce Lee, John Saxon and Jim Kelly

As this martial arts action movie earned more than 400 times its budget, it's touted as one of the most profitable movies of all time.

91. Bullitt (1968)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $42,300,945

Cast: Steve McQueen, Robert Vaughn, and Jacqueline Bisset

This neo-noir action thriller is based on Robert L. Fish’s novel, Mute Witness (1963).

92. 300 (2006)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $456,082,343

Cast: Gerard Butler, David Wenham and Lena Headey

Directed by Zack Snyder, this epic historical action movie is based on the comic series of the same title (1998) by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley.

93. Rumble In The Bronx (1995)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: $32,392,047

Cast: Jackie Chan, Anita Mui and Françoise Yip

This movie focuses on a man, visiting and helping his uncle, who is forced to fight a street gang with his martial art knacks.

94. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $316,300,000

Cast: Eddie Murphy

Directed by Martin Brest, this buddy cop action comedy was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1985.

95. The Way Of The Dragon (1972)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Revenue: $130 million

Cast: Nora Miao, Robert Wall and Wei Ping-Ou

Directed by Bruce Lee, who also features in the lead role, this action drama is his only directorial movie.

96. Upgrade (2018)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: $16,976,561

Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel and Harrison Gilbertson

This cyberpunk action movie focuses on a technophobe, who is implanted with a chip that lets him to control his own body.

97. The Transporter (2002)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $43.9 million

Cast: Frank Martin, Shu Qi, François Berléand, Matt Schulze and Ric Young

The first installment in the Transporter franchise, this action-thriller movie is directed by Cory Yuen.

98. Assault On Precinct 13 (1976)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Cast: Austin Stoker and Darwin Joston

This action-thriller was premiered at the 1977 London Film Festival.

99. Crank (2006)

Available On: MX Player

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $34,560,577

Cast: Jason Statham, Amy Smart and Jose Pablo Cantillo

This movie, which is directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor in their directorial debuts, was followed by a sequel, Crank: High Voltage (2009).

100. Dredd (2012)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $41,467,606

Cast: Karl Urban

This sci-fi action movie focuses on the urban cops, known as judges, who possess the powers of a judge, jury and an instant executioner.

FAQ’s About The Best Action Movies In Hollywood Of All Time:

#1: Which is the best action movie?

‘The Rock’ (1996).

#2: According to IMDb, which are the two most popular action movies?

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and The Dark Knight (2008).

#3: Who is the king of action movies?

Dwayne Johnson.

#4: What is the 1st greatest film?

Citizen Kane (1941).

#5: What movie has a 100% rating?

To date, Leave No Trace holds the site’s record, with a rating of 100% and 251 positive reviews.

Which ones are you watching tonight?

Please note that all images are from IMDb.