Are you lowkey someone who’s obsessed with decoding a movie mystery even before the protagonist of the film could do so? Indian film makers are well aware of our extended love for serial killers and mysterious disappearances filled with drama, they just know the drill. Well, even the movie fanatic in us would refuse to miss out on any engrossing, suspenseful and plot driven story that demands 200% focus from us.

Hold tight and scroll through the list to check out the eclectic bunch of Bollywood thrillers that have a nail biting finish.

1. Haseen Dilruba (2021)

A woman, who is being investigated as a suspect in her husband's murder, exposes secrets of their turbulent marriage that only serve to blur the truth. This murder mystery enclosed in relationship drama is worth giving a watch as Tapsee Pannu plays a significant role while Vikrant Messy steals the show.

2. Silence… Can you hear it? (2021)

Silence… Can You Hear It? is a ZEE5 Original murder mystery film starring Manoj Bajpai, Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai, and Sahil Vaid. When Pooja Chaudhary, the daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary, is allegedly killed under suspicious circumstances, ACP Verma is assigned to the investigation. With Bajpayee in one of his most well-written characters, the compelling cast demands this well-executed mystery to top your watchlist.

3. The Girl on the Train (2021)

A troubled divorcee keeps tabs on a supposedly perfect couple from afar until she makes a shocking remark that takes her right into a twisted murder investigation. Starring kohl-eyed Parineeti Chopra, charming Avinash Tiwari and graceful Aditi Rao Haidari, this suspenseful thriller will keep you glued to your seat.

4. AK vs AK (2020)

The story revolves around a failed filmmaker retaliating after a bitter argument with a movie star by kidnapping the actor's daughter and filming the hunt for her in real time. The film is worth catching for its distinctive and wacky narrative, enthralling moments, and, of course, Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's mighty performances.

5. Bulbbul (2020)

A young bride grows up to be an mysterious woman reigning over her family, concealing a tragic history as unexplained killings of men haunt her town. Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri are back on screen together after Laila Majnu (2018) and Dimri’s central performance absolutely knocks it out of the park.

6. Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

The unexplained death of a prominent landowner on his wedding night sets a misfit cop on a dangerous journey to discover the truth. Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Khalid Tyabji is a surprising whodunit in which the question of "who did it" is more intriguing than "how and why."

7. Guilty (2020)

When a college heartthrob is accused of assault by a not-so-popular student, his girlfriend sifts through numerous accounts of the incident in quest of the truth. This intelligently crafted thriller illuminates a sensitive matter along with Kiara Advani’s vibrant performance and artful choice of music.

8. Badla (2019)

Badla is a bone-chilling thriller where a prominent lawyer (Amitabh Bacchan) is hired when a lady (Tapsee Pannu) is suspected of murdering her lover, but the more they try to unwrap the truth, the more tangled it becomes. Sharp editing, intense musical score and stunning cinematography complement the solid plot and outstanding performances.

9. Mardaani 2 (2019)

Mardaani 2, a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani is Rani Mukerji’s cop-on-a-mission thriller film. The power-packed performance and gripping narrative ensure there’s never a dull moment in Mardaani 2.

10. Batla House (2019)

Following a tragic confrontation with terrorists at Batla House in Delhi, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (John Abraham) works to capture the culprits while coping with strong criticism and PTSD. The picture is jam-packed with action, emotion, and suspense, all of which are well-balanced. Indeed, John Abraham gave one of his best performances of all time.

11. Andhadhun (2018)

Andhadhun narrates the tale of a pianist (Ayushmann Khurrana) who pretends to be blind in order to alleviate his talent. However, after seeing a murder in front of him and becoming involved in a murder investigation, his life takes a bad turn, and he becomes blind, or perhaps not? While you're putting your thoughts together, don't forget to listen to the eerie soundtrack and appreciate Tabu's outstanding performance as Simi.

12. Bazaar (2018)

Bazaar starring Saif Ali Khan and Rohan Mehra is a suspenseful drama about money, power, and the stock market. Bazaar is one of the few Bollywood films that dares to depict the underbelly of the financial market.

13. Ittefaq (2017)

A housewife and a writer are top suspects – and the only witnesses – in a double killing, and it's up to one detective to crack the mystery entanged in coincidences . This slick and stylish thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna is action-packed, fast-paced, and enthralling enough to make a space in your watchlist.

14. Tumbbad (2017)

When a family constructs a shrine for Hastar, a monster that should never be worshipped, in order to get access to his cursed wealth, they suffer dire ramifications. Tumbbad is one of Indian cinema's most intriguing works, with stunning visuals that send shivers down your spine and a tale that lingers in your memory even years afterwards.

15. The Hungry (2017)

The Hungry, a film starring Tisca Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Neeraj Kabi addresses the patriarchal role and corruption in Indian politics and business. It’s a creative, sometimes fascinating attempt to give a Shakespeare classic a contemporary viewpoint.

16. Naam Shabana (2017)

In a confrontation with some bullies who were teasing a woman, a man is killed. Later, the lady receives a call offering her assistance in avenging the man's death if she agrees to join a top-secret spy agency. Naam Shabana excellently presents facts in a crisp Bollywood style. Each character is significant in their own right, and the brilliant cast deserves your watch.

17. MOM (2017)

A gripping thriller where Sri Devi, an outraged mother goes out to destroy the life of the four offenders who went away free after her stepdaughter is sexually assaulted at a party. Mothers are an emblem of strength and this film further reinforces that.

18. Wazir (2016)

A grieving investigator uncovers a plot more intricate than he thought while assisting an amputee grandmaster in settling the score for his terrible past. Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari are as stellar as its glassy cinematography and sound design while the story is narrated with the game of chess.

19. Fan (2016)

Gaurav, a Delhiite, is a massive admirer of Aryan Khanna, a Bollywood superstar who resembles him. He travels to Mumbai to meet him, but is spurned by him, prompting Gaurav to try to ruin his life. Fan is Shah Rukh Khan's victory all the way as he pulls off a fantastically spectacular double role by altering his appearance. And what's better than having one Shahrukh on screen? Well 2 of them.

20. Kahaani 2 (2016)

Vidya lives with Minnie, a paralysed girl, in a remote town. Vidya attempts to help Minnie after she is kidnapped, but she has an accident on the way and ends up in the hospital. Vidya Balan in this sequel yet again delivers a powerful, forceful, and captivating performance that is worth watching countless times.

Are you ready to pen down clues, observe patterns and catch the culprit as you get hooked to these thrillers?