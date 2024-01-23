Life is full of surprises and thrills. Sometimes the expectations we keep in our daily lives can decide our roller-coaster swing of emotions from one moment to the other. Talking about psychological thrillers – is a thrill in itself. The sheer level of suspense that the best psycho thriller movies provide can be quite stirring from the inside, where you can either be freaked, shocked, or at best both. With a penchant for tension, suspense, and mind-bending twists, psychological thrillers have the remarkable ability to captivate and disturb in equal measure. These movies delve deep into the darkest corners of the human mind, crafting narratives that leave us questioning our own perceptions, sanity, and morality.
We have curated a list of 70 psychological thriller movies that will take you on a thrilling journey.
|Sr No.
|Movie Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|The Machinist (2004)
|7.7
|2.
|Shutter Island (2010)
|8.2
|3.
|Psycho (1960)
|8.5
|4.
|Donny Darko (2001)
|8.0
|5.
|The Butterfly Effect (2004)
|7.6
|6.
|Rear Window (1954)
|8.4
|7.
|The Sixth Sense (1999)
|8.1
|8.
|Memento (2000)
|8.4
|9.
|Mulholland Drive (2001)
|8.0
|10.
|The Prestige (2006)
|8.5
|11.
|Get Out (2011)
|7.7
|12.
|What Lies Beneath (2000)
|6.6
|13.
|Requiem For A Dream (2000)
|8.3
|14.
|Hannibal (2001)
|6.8
|15.
|Searching (2018)
|7.6
|16.
|Gerald’s Game (2017)
|6.6
|17.
|SE7EN (1995)
|8.6
|18.
|Black Swan (2010)
|8.0
|19.
|Oldboy (2003)
|8.4
|20.
|The Skin I Live In (2011)
|7.6
|21.
|Das Experiment (2001)
|7.7
|22.
|Moon (2009)
|7.9
|23.
|Fight Club (1999)
|8.8
|24.
|The Imposter (2012)
|7.5
|25.
|Taxi Driver (1976)
|8.3
|26.
|The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
|8.6
|27.
|The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
|7.4
|28.
|Gone Girl (2014)
|8.1
|29.
|Triangle (2009)
|6.9
|30.
|Vertigo (1958)
|8.3
|31.
|The Handmaiden (2016)
|8.1
|32.
|American Psycho (2000)
|7.6
|33.
|Prisoners (2013)
|8.1
|34.
|Zodiac (2007)
|7.7
|35.
|Don’t Breathe (2016)
|7.1
|36.
|Mystic River (2003)
|7.9
|37.
|Identity (2003)
|7.3
|38.
|Exam (2009)
|6.8
|39.
|Gone Baby Gone (2007)
|7.6
|40.
|Mother! (2017)
|6.6
|41.
|The Others (2001)
|7.6
|42.
|The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
|7.8
|43.
|A Beautiful Mind (2001)
|8.2
|44.
|The Game (1997)
|7.8
|45.
|Cape Fear (1991)
|7.3
|46.
|The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
|6.7
|47.
|The Invitation (2015)
|6.6
|48.
|The Prestige (2006)
|8.5
|49.
|The Village (2004)
|6.5
|50.
|Side Effects (2013)
|7.1
|51.
|The Gift (2015)
|7.0
|52.
|Insomnia (2002)
|7.2
|53.
|Crimson Peak (2015)
|6.5
|54.
|Incendies (2010)
|8.3
|55.
|Cache (2005)
|7.9
|56.
|The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)
|8.2
|57.
|Memories of Murder (2003)
|8.1
|58.
|The Wailing (2016)
|7.4
|59.
|The Orphanage (2007)
|7.4
|60.
|Primal Fear (1996)
|7.7
|61.
|The Invisible Guest (2016)
|8.1
|62.
|Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
|8.2
|63.
|I Saw The Devil (2010)
|7.7
|64.
|The Silenced (2015)
|5.7
|65.
|Bedevilled (2010)
|7.3
|66.
|The Man from Nowhere (2010)
|7.8
|67.
|The Chaser (2008)
|7.9
|68.
|The Terror Live (2013)
|6.7
|69.
|Montage (2013)
|7.1
|70.
|The Priests (2015)
|6.3
Also Read: Best Hollywood Suspense Thriller Movies
1. The Machinist (2004)
- Lead actors: Christian Bale
- Supporting Artist: Jennifer Jason Leigh
- Director: Brad Anderson
- Release date: 2004
- Run Time: 101 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $8.2 million
- Language: English
An industrial worker Trevor, who has not slept for months, experiences unusual things both at home and work. This forces him to question his own sanity towards the end.
2. Shutter Island (2010)
- Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo
- Supporting Artist: Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Release date: 2010
- Run Time: 138 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: $294.8 million
- Language: English
Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule, two US Marshals are sent to a remote island to look for a missing patient from an asylum on that island. But soon, Chuck discovers something strange about the place and his partner Chuck.
3. Psycho (1960)
- Lead actors: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh
- Supporting Artist: Vera Miles
- Director: Alfred Hitchcock
- Release date: 1960
- Run Time: 109 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: $50 million
- Language: English
Alfred Hitchcock’s direction, Psycho – is about Marion who has disappeared after stealing money but is being chased by her lover and sister. Things turn awkward when this leads them to the infamous Bates Motel, where they meet Norman Bates.
4. Donny Darko (2001)
- Lead actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone
- Supporting Artist: Patrick Swayze, Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Director: Richard Kelly
- Release date: 2001
- Run Time: 113 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $7.6 million
- Language: English
Donny, an awkward teenager befriends a figure in a bunny costume called Frank. Only Donny can see Frank and is told by the bunny figure about the world ending in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds.
5. The Butterfly Effect (2004)
- Lead actors: Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart
- Supporting Artist: Eric Stoltz, Elden Henson
- Director: Eric Bress, J. Mackye Gruber
- Release date: 2004
- Run Time: 113 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $96.1 million
- Language: English
Evan gets severe headaches that cause him to suffer blackouts. When unconscious, he travels to his own past and realizes the alterations made by him in the past start causing drastic changes in the present.
6. Rear Window (1954)
- Lead actors: James Stewart, Grace Kelly
- Supporting Artist: Thelma Ritter, Wendell Corey
- Director: Alfred Hitchcock
- Release date: 1954
- Run Time: 112 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: $36.8 million
- Language: English
Professional photographer Jeff is bedridden and in his apartment due to a broken leg. He decides to spy on his neighbours using his camera but only to come across a shocking revelation.
7. The Sixth Sense (1999)
- Lead actors: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment
- Supporting Artist: Toni Collette, Olivia Williams
- Director: M. Night Shyamalan
- Release date: 1999
- Run Time: 107 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $672.8 million
- Language: English
Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist starts treating a young boy who becomes the medium of communication between Crowe and a slew of unhappy spirits around. A thriller movie that’s genuinely haunting – this one leaves a person thinking about the same, even hours after watching the movie.
8. Memento (2000)
- Lead actors: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss
- Supporting Artist: Joe Pantoliano
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release date: 2000
- Run Time: 113 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: $39.7 million
- Language: English
An insurance investigator suffering from anterograde amnesia uses tattoos and notes to hunt the man who probably killed his wife. The revenge for his wife is the last thing he remembers.
9. Mulholland Drive (2001)
- Lead actors: Naomi Watts, Laura Harring
- Supporting Artist: Justin Theroux
- Director: David Lynch
- Release date: 2001
- Run Time: 147 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $20.1 million
- Language: English
Rita and Betty start finding clues about the former’s accident and true identity. Things don’t really pan out like they expected.
10. The Prestige (2006)
- Lead actors: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale
- Supporting Artist: Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release date: 2006
- Run Time: 130 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: $109.7 million
- Language: English
A story of two friends who are also fellow magicians but with ill-fated futures ahead. After a tragic incident makes them bitter enemies, they make great sacrifices to bring fame but with terrible consequences.
11. Get Out (2011)
- Lead actors: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams
- Supporting Artist: Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener
- Director: Jordan Peele
- Release date: 2017
- Run Time: 104 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $255.5 million
- Language: English
Chris, an African-American man decides to visit his Caucasian girlfriend and her parents. Things look pretty normal at first, but what follows is sheer horror for Chris.
12. What Lies Beneath (2000)
- Lead actors: Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer
- Supporting Artist: Diana Scarwid, Joe Morton
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Release date: 2000
- Run Time: 130 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $291.4 million
- Language: English
Clair and Norman move to the latter’s old house. Soon, Clair discovers something strange about the place, her husband, and one of her students who is now dead.
13. Requiem For A Dream (2000)
- Lead actors: Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto
- Supporting Artist: Jennifer Connelly, Marlon Wayans
- Director: Darren Aronofsky
- Release date: 2000
- Run Time: 102 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.3
- Revenue: $7.4 million
- Language: English
The story of a different set of individuals longing to be loved, but falling into a downward spiral of drugs and abuse. This is one movie for the ages.
14. Hannibal (2001)
- Lead actors: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore
- Supporting Artist: Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Release date: 2001
- Run Time: 131 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: $351.6 million
- Language: English
Mason Verger, a victim of cannibalism, makes an extensive plan to avenge himself from Dr. Hannibal Lecter, who was arrested for cannibalism but now lives discreetly in an unknown place.
15. Searching (2018)
- Lead actors: John Cho, Debra Messing
- Director: Aneesh Chaganty
- Release date: 2018
- Run Time: 102 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $75.5 million
- Language: English
David Kim’s 16-year-old daughter, Margot, disappears without leaving behind any clue and even a police investigation cannot find her whereabouts. The only thing left for David is to check his daughter’s laptop, call her friends, and look at the photos & videos for a possible clue.
Also Read: Bollywood Thriller Movies
16. Gerald’s Game (2017)
- Lead actors: Carla Gugino
- Supporting Artist: Henry Thomas, Bruce Greenwood
- Director: Mike Flanagan
- Release date: 2017
- Run Time: 103 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Language: English
A girlfriend handcuffed without any hope of getting out accidentally kills her boyfriend during a kinky game. Soon after, she starts to see strange visions and hears terrible voices.
17. SE7EN (1995)
- Lead actors: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman
- Supporting Artist: Kevin Spacey, Gwyneth Paltrow
- Director: David Fincher
- Release date: 1995
- Run Time: 127 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.6
- Revenue: $327.3 million
- Language: English
Two detectives, one who is new to the city and the other about to retire, are assigned to capture a serial killer who has been murdering people for committing seven deadly sins. This dark gripping thriller leaves the most shocking scenes for the end, making nerve-wracking revelations!
18. Black Swan (2010)
- Lead actors: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis
- Supporting Artist: Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey
- Director: Darren Aronofsky
- Release date: 2010
- Run Time: 108 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $329.4 million
- Language: English
Nina, a ballerina, gets the chance to play the White Swan, Princess Odette. But she slips into a dark zone and gets mad when the artistic director decides that Lily will do more justice to the role.
19. Oldboy (2003)
- Lead actors: Choi Min-sik
- Supporting Artist: Yu Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung
- Director: Park Chan-wook
- Release date: 2003
- Run Time: 120 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: $15 million
- Language: Korean
A man held captive for no apparent reason for years is given a cell phone, money and expensive clothes and is released. He has to find his captor or else something uglier awaits him.
20. The Skin I Live In (2011)
- Lead actors: Antonio Banderas, Elena Anaya
- Supporting Artist: Marisa Paredes, Jan Cornet
- Director: Pedro Almodóvar
- Release date: 2011
- Run Time: 120 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $30.5 million
- Language: English
Dr. Robert Ledgard, to prevent others from suffering the same fate as his wife (who was horribly burned in an auto accident), invents a skin that completely guards the body but is still sensitive when touched. Ledgard with the help of his trusted housekeeper tests his creation on a girl, Vera, who was captured and kept prisoner in his apartment.
21. Das Experiment (2001)
- Lead actors: Moritz Bleibtreu
- Supporting Artist: Christian Berkel
- Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel
- Release date: 2001
- Run Time: 120 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $10 million
- Language: German
As part of psychological research, two sets (prisoners and guards) are monitored in a controlled environment. The prisoners are incarcerated to obey the guards and the guards on the contrary are strictly told to keep the place in order and decorum. This looks like a simple simulation but doesn’t quite end that way.
22. Moon (2009)
- Lead actors: Sam Rockwell
- Supporting Artist: Kevin Spacey (as GERTY, the AI)
- Director: Duncan Jones
- Release date: 2009
- Run Time: 97 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: $10.9 million
- Language: English
An astronaut Sam, working alone at a lunar station with his computer GERTY, is going home after the end of his three-year work contract. But just before he can leave, he meets with a fatal accident.
23. Fight Club (1999)
- Lead actors: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton
- Supporting Artist: Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf
- Director: David Fincher
- Release date: 1999
- Run Time: 139 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.8
- Revenue: $100.9 million
- Language: English
Not happy his his capitalist lifestyle, an insomniac along with Tyler (a careless soap salesman) open an underground fight club. However, Tyler is not all he claims.
24. The Imposter (2012)
- Lead actors: Adam O’Brian
- Director: Bart Layton
- Release date: 2012
- Run Time: 99 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $1.4 million
- Language: English
Frederic Bourdin, a con artist, tricks a Texas family into believing he was a relative who disappeared years ago. Impersonating Nicholas Barclay (a boy who disappeared at the age of 13 from Texas), he wins over the family by planting a false story, claiming, he was abducted by Mexican thugs and subjected to sexual abuse. And yes, it’s based on a true story.
25. Taxi Driver (1976)
- Lead actors: Robert De Niro
- Supporting Artist: Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Release date: 1976
- Run Time: 113 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.3
- Revenue: $28.3 million
- Language: English
Travis, an ex-marine and Vietnam veteran who works as a taxi driver in New York City, is driven to save a pre-adolescence-age prostitute from her pimp in an effort to clean the city of its corruption. This Scorsese neo-noir psychological thriller brings out the angst of a socially dysfunctional citizen now transformed into a rage machine.
26. The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)
- Lead actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins
- Supporting Artist: Scott Glenn, Ted Levine
- Director: Jonathan Demme
- Release date: 1991
- Run Time: 118 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.6
- Revenue: $273.5 million
- Language: English
Clarice Starling, an FBI agent, seeks help from Hannibal Lecter, a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist, in order to apprehend another serial killer who has been claiming female victims only. With insights from Lecter, Starling starts her pursuit of the serial killer, nicknamed “Buffalo Bill”.
27. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
- Lead actors: Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow
- Supporting Artist: Cate Blanchett, Philip Seymour Hoffman
- Director: Anthony Minghella
- Release date: 1999
- Run Time: 139 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 7.4
- Revenue: $128.8 million
- Language: English
Tom travels to Venice to convince Dickie, a rich man’s son, to return to the US. When he gets obsessed with Dickie’s lavish lifestyle, he resorts to extreme measures to impersonate him, causing a furore.
28. Gone Girl (2014)
- Lead actors: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike
- Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry
- Director: David Fincher
- Release date: 2014
- Run Time: 149 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $369.3 million
- Language: English
Nick Dunne discovers that the entire media focus has shifted on him when his wife Amy Dunne disappears on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary. When a forensic test reveals blood-stains belonging to Amy, the world turns its suspicions on Nick.
29. Triangle (2009)
- Lead actors: Melissa George, Michael Dorman
- Supporting Artist: Liam Hemsworth, Henry Nixon
- Director: Christopher Smith
- Release date: 2009
- Run Time: 99 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $1.1 million
- Language: English
When a storm upturns their yacht, a group of passengers jump on board a ship close by. Strange things start happening as soon as they board the vessel.
Also Read: South Indian Thrillers Movies
30. Vertigo (1958)
- Lead actors: James Stewart, Kim Novak
- Supporting Artist: Barbara Bel Geddes
- Director: Alfred Hitchcock
- Release date: 1958
- Run Time: 128 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.3
- Revenue: $7 million
- Language: English
Detective Scottie who suffers from acrophobia is hired to investigate the strange activities of an old friend’s wife. The detective becomes dangerously obsessed with his friend’s wife after she passes away.
31. The Handmaiden (2016)
- Lead actors: Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri
- Supporting Artist: Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong
- Director: Park Chan-wook
- Release date: 2016
- Run Time: 144 minutes
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $37.2 million
- Language: Korean, Japanese
With help from an orphaned pickpocket, a Korean con man devises an elaborate plot to seduce a Japanese woman out of her inheritance.
32. American Psycho (2000)
- Lead actor: Christian Bale
- Supporting Artists: Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon
- Director: Mary Harron
- Release date: 2000
- Run Time: 101 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $34.3 million
- Language: English
The film follows Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and narcissistic investment banker in Manhattan. However, beneath his polished exterior lies a psychopathic killer with increasingly violent and sadistic tendencies.
33. Prisoners (2013)
- Lead actors: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal
- Supporting Artists: Viola Davis, Terrence Howard, Paul Dano, Maria Bello
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Release date: 2013
- Run Time: 153 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $122.1 million
- Language: English
The film follows the harrowing story of Keller Dover, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, whose daughter and her friend go missing on Thanksgiving Day. As the investigation led by Detective Loki struggles to find leads, Keller takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a desperate and morally complex journey to uncover the truth.
34. Zodiac (2007)
- Lead actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo
- Supporting Artists: Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, Chloe Sevigny
- Director: David Fincher
- Release date: 2007
- Run Time: 157 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $84.8 million
- Language: English
The film explores the true story of the hunt for the elusive and unidentified serial killer known as the Zodiac Killer, who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The movie is known for its meticulous attention to detail, compelling storytelling, and its portrayal of the toll that the investigation takes on those involved.
35. Don’t Breathe (2016)
- Lead actors: Jane Levy, Stephen Lang, Dylan Minnette
- Director: Fede Álvarez
- Release date: 2016
- Run Time: 88 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $157.1 million
- Language: English
The film centres on a group of friends who break into the home of a blind man, hoping to steal a substantial sum of money rumoured to be hidden inside. However, they soon find themselves trapped inside the house with the blind man, who possesses heightened senses and is far more dangerous than they initially thought.
36. Mystic River (2003)
- Lead actors: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon
- Supporting Artists: Laurence Fishburne, Marcia Gay Harden, Laura Linney
- Director: Clint Eastwood
- Release date: 2003
- Run Time: 138 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: $156.8 million
- Language: English
The film explores the lives of three childhood friends—Jimmy Markum, Dave Boyle, and Sean Devine—whose paths diverge after a traumatic childhood experience. When tragedy strikes their neighbourhood as adults, their lives become intertwined once again, leading to a complex and suspenseful tale of secrets, guilt, and the impact of the past on the present.
37. Identity (2003)
- Lead actors: John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet
- Supporting Artists: John Hawkes, Clea DuVall
- Director: James Mangold
- Release date: 2003
- Run Time: 90 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $90.3 million
- Language: English
The film revolves around a group of strangers who find themselves stranded at a remote motel during a rainstorm. As they seek refuge from the storm, they begin to realize that they share more in common than they initially thought.
38. Exam (2009)
- Lead actors: Luke Mably, Adar Beck, Gemma Chan
- Director: Stuart Hazeldine
- Release date: 2009
- Run Time: 101 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Language: English
The film centres on a group of candidates who are competing for a highly coveted job at a mysterious corporation. They are placed in a windowless examination room and given a single sheet of paper with one question and no clear instructions.
39. Gone Baby Gone (2007)
- Lead actors: Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan
- Supporting Artists: Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris, Amy Ryan
- Director: Ben Affleck
- Release date: 2007
- Run Time: 114 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $34.6 million
- Language: English
The film follows private investigators Patrick Kenzie and Angela Gennaro, as they are hired to search for a missing girl in a gritty Boston neighbourhood. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover dark secrets, questionable morals, and a community divided by crime and corruption.
40. Mother! (2017)
- Lead actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem
- Supporting Artists: Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer
- Director: Darren Aronofsky
- Release date: 2017
- Run Time: 121 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $44.5 million
- Language: English
The film follows the story of a couple living in a secluded and idyllic house in the countryside. Their peaceful existence is disrupted when unexpected guests arrive, leading to a series of increasingly bizarre and unsettling events.
Also Read: Bollywood Suspense Thrillers
41. The Others (2001)
- Lead actor: Nicole Kidman
- Supporting Artists: Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston, Alakina Mann, James Bentley
- Director: Alejandro Amenábar
- Release date: 2001
- Run Time: 104 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $209.9 million
- Language: English
The film is set in post-World War II England and centres around Grace Stewart who lives in a remote and darkly atmospheric mansion with her two photosensitive children. As strange and unsettling events unfold within the house, Grace becomes convinced that the property is haunted.
42. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- Lead actors: Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara
- Supporting Artists: Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård, Robin Wright
- Director: David Fincher
- Release date: 2011
- Run Time: 158 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $232.6 million
- Language: English
The film follows the investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist and the enigmatic computer hacker Lisbeth Salander as they delve into the decades-old disappearance of a wealthy industrialist’s niece. As they uncover dark family secrets and disturbing crimes, they find themselves entangled in a complex and suspenseful mystery.
43. A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- Lead actor: Russell Crowe
- Supporting Artists: Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Paul Bettany
- Director: Ron Howard
- Release date: 2001
- Run Time: 135 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: $313.5 million
- Language: English
The film tells the real-life story of John Nash, a brilliant mathematician who struggles with schizophrenia. As Nash’s mental illness takes its toll on his personal and professional life, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and recovery with the unwavering support of his wife, Alicia.
44. The Game (1997)
- Lead actor: Michael Douglas
- Supporting Artists: Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger
- Director: David Fincher
- Release date: 1997
- Run Time: 129 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $109.4 million
- Language: English
The film centres on Nicholas Van Orton, a wealthy and emotionally distant banker who receives a mysterious gift from his estranged brother, Conrad. This gift is an unusual and immersive live-action game, designed to change Nicholas’s life. However, as the game becomes increasingly surreal and dangerous, Nicholas struggles to distinguish between reality and fiction.
45. Cape Fear (1991)
- Lead actors: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange
- Supporting Artists: Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Robert Mitchum
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Release date: 1991
- Run Time: 128 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $182.3 million
- Language: English
The film follows the story of Max Cady, a convicted rapist who is released from prison and seeks revenge on his former attorney, Sam Bowden, whom he blames for his incarceration. As Cady terrorizes Bowden and his family, tension and psychological mind games escalate, leading to a suspenseful and chilling battle between the two men.
46. The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
- Lead actors: Rebecca De Mornay, Annabella Sciorra
- Supporting Artists: Matt McCoy, Julianne Moore
- Director: Curtis Hanson
- Release date: 1992
- Run Time: 110 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: $140.1 million
- Language: English
The film revolves around a seemingly perfect nanny, Peyton Flanders, who is hired by a family to care for their children after the mother, Claire Bartel, becomes pregnant. However, Peyton has a hidden agenda, as she seeks revenge against Claire for a past incident that ruined her life.
47. The Invitation (2015)
- Lead actors: Logan Marshall-Green, Emayatzy Corinealdi
- Supporting Artists: Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman
- Director: Karyn Kusama
- Release date: 2015
- Run Time: 100 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $231,737
- Language: English
The film follows the story of Will, who accepts an invitation to a dinner party at his former home, hosted by his ex-wife and her new husband. As the evening progresses, Will becomes increasingly suspicious of the hosts’ intentions and begins to believe that something sinister is afoot.
Also Read- Plot Twists Thriller Movies
48. The Prestige (2006)
- Lead actors: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale
- Supporting Artists: Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release date: 2006
- Run Time: 130 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: $109.7 million
- Language: English
The film is set in the world of 19th-century stage magicians and revolves around the intense rivalry between two magicians. Their competition escalates to a dangerous and obsessive level as they attempt to outperform each other’s tricks, leading to dark secrets, betrayals, and the ultimate pursuit of the perfect illusion.
49. The Village (2004)
- Lead actors: Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard
- Supporting Artists: Adrien Brody, William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver
- Director: M. Night Shyamalan
- Release date: 2004
- Run Time: 108 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Revenue: $256.7 million
- Language: English
The film is set in a secluded 19th-century village where the residents live in fear of the mysterious creatures that inhabit the surrounding woods. The villagers adhere to strict rules and have an agreement with the creatures to avoid conflict. However, when a young woman becomes critically ill, a blind man named must venture into the woods to obtain medicine from the outside world, revealing secrets about the village and the creatures that lurk nearby.
50. Side Effects (2013)
- Lead actors: Rooney Mara, Jude Law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Channing Tatum
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
- Release date: 2013
- Run Time: 106 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $66.9 million
- Language: English
The film follows the story of a young woman who begins to struggle with severe depression following her husband’s release from prison. After a failed suicide attempt, she begins seeing a psychiatrist who prescribes a new experimental drug to treat her condition, but the medication leads to unexpected and dangerous side effects, leading to a complex and suspenseful narrative that delves into the pharmaceutical industry, ethics, and the blurred line between reality and manipulation.
Psychological thriller movies keep us on the edge of our seats, challenge our perceptions, and take us on rollercoaster rides through the human psyche. Whether it’s uncovering dark secrets, navigating twisted narratives, or confronting our deepest fears, these films continue to captivate audiences with their mind-bending plots and unforgettable characters.
Also Read- Twisted Psychological Thrillers