Life is full of surprises and thrills. Sometimes the expectations we keep in our daily lives can decide our roller-coaster swing of emotions from one moment to the other. Talking about psychological thrillers – is a thrill in itself. The sheer level of suspense that the best psycho thriller movies provide can be quite stirring from the inside, where you can either be freaked, shocked, or at best both. With a penchant for tension, suspense, and mind-bending twists, psychological thrillers have the remarkable ability to captivate and disturb in equal measure. These movies delve deep into the darkest corners of the human mind, crafting narratives that leave us questioning our own perceptions, sanity, and morality.

We have curated a list of 70 psychological thriller movies that will take you on a thrilling journey.

1. The Machinist (2004)

Lead actors: Christian Bale

Christian Bale Supporting Artist: Jennifer Jason Leigh

Jennifer Jason Leigh Director: Brad Anderson

Brad Anderson Release date: 2004

2004 Run Time: 101 minutes

101 minutes IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $8.2 million

$8.2 million Language: English

An industrial worker Trevor, who has not slept for months, experiences unusual things both at home and work. This forces him to question his own sanity towards the end.

2. Shutter Island (2010)

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo

Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo Supporting Artist: Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow

Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Release date: 2010

2010 Run Time: 138 minutes

138 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $294.8 million

$294.8 million Language: English

Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule, two US Marshals are sent to a remote island to look for a missing patient from an asylum on that island. But soon, Chuck discovers something strange about the place and his partner Chuck.

3. Psycho (1960)

Lead actors: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh

Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh Supporting Artist: Vera Miles

Vera Miles Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock Release date: 1960

1960 Run Time: 109 minutes

109 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: $50 million

$50 million Language: English

Alfred Hitchcock’s direction, Psycho – is about Marion who has disappeared after stealing money but is being chased by her lover and sister. Things turn awkward when this leads them to the infamous Bates Motel, where they meet Norman Bates.

4. Donny Darko (2001)

Lead actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone Supporting Artist: Patrick Swayze, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Patrick Swayze, Maggie Gyllenhaal Director: Richard Kelly

Richard Kelly Release date: 2001

2001 Run Time: 113 minutes

113 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $7.6 million

$7.6 million Language: English

Donny, an awkward teenager befriends a figure in a bunny costume called Frank. Only Donny can see Frank and is told by the bunny figure about the world ending in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds.

5. The Butterfly Effect (2004)

Lead actors: Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart

Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart Supporting Artist: Eric Stoltz, Elden Henson

Eric Stoltz, Elden Henson Director: Eric Bress, J. Mackye Gruber

Eric Bress, J. Mackye Gruber Release date: 2004

2004 Run Time: 113 minutes

113 minutes IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $96.1 million

$96.1 million Language: English

Evan gets severe headaches that cause him to suffer blackouts. When unconscious, he travels to his own past and realizes the alterations made by him in the past start causing drastic changes in the present.

6. Rear Window (1954)

Lead actors: James Stewart, Grace Kelly

James Stewart, Grace Kelly Supporting Artist: Thelma Ritter, Wendell Corey

Thelma Ritter, Wendell Corey Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock Release date: 1954

1954 Run Time: 112 minutes

112 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: $36.8 million

$36.8 million Language: English

Professional photographer Jeff is bedridden and in his apartment due to a broken leg. He decides to spy on his neighbours using his camera but only to come across a shocking revelation.

7. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Lead actors: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment

Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment Supporting Artist: Toni Collette, Olivia Williams

Toni Collette, Olivia Williams Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Release date: 1999

1999 Run Time: 107 minutes

107 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $672.8 million

$672.8 million Language: English

Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist starts treating a young boy who becomes the medium of communication between Crowe and a slew of unhappy spirits around. A thriller movie that’s genuinely haunting – this one leaves a person thinking about the same, even hours after watching the movie.

8. Memento (2000)

Lead actors: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss

Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss Supporting Artist: Joe Pantoliano

Joe Pantoliano Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date: 2000

2000 Run Time: 113 minutes

113 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: $39.7 million

$39.7 million Language: English

An insurance investigator suffering from anterograde amnesia uses tattoos and notes to hunt the man who probably killed his wife. The revenge for his wife is the last thing he remembers.

9. Mulholland Drive (2001)

Lead actors: Naomi Watts, Laura Harring

Naomi Watts, Laura Harring Supporting Artist: Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux Director: David Lynch

David Lynch Release date: 2001

2001 Run Time: 147 minutes

147 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $20.1 million

$20.1 million Language: English

Rita and Betty start finding clues about the former’s accident and true identity. Things don’t really pan out like they expected.

10. The Prestige (2006)

Lead actors: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale

Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale Supporting Artist: Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson

Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date: 2006

2006 Run Time: 130 minutes

130 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: $109.7 million

$109.7 million Language: English

A story of two friends who are also fellow magicians but with ill-fated futures ahead. After a tragic incident makes them bitter enemies, they make great sacrifices to bring fame but with terrible consequences.

11. Get Out (2011)

Lead actors: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams

Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams Supporting Artist: Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener

Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener Director: Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele Release date: 2017

2017 Run Time: 104 minutes

104 minutes IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $255.5 million

$255.5 million Language: English

Chris, an African-American man decides to visit his Caucasian girlfriend and her parents. Things look pretty normal at first, but what follows is sheer horror for Chris.

12. What Lies Beneath (2000)

Lead actors: Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer

Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer Supporting Artist: Diana Scarwid, Joe Morton

Diana Scarwid, Joe Morton Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release date: 2000

2000 Run Time: 130 minutes

130 minutes IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $291.4 million

$291.4 million Language: English

Clair and Norman move to the latter’s old house. Soon, Clair discovers something strange about the place, her husband, and one of her students who is now dead.

13. Requiem For A Dream (2000)

Lead actors: Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto

Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto Supporting Artist: Jennifer Connelly, Marlon Wayans

Jennifer Connelly, Marlon Wayans Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky Release date: 2000

2000 Run Time: 102 minutes

102 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: $7.4 million

$7.4 million Language: English

The story of a different set of individuals longing to be loved, but falling into a downward spiral of drugs and abuse. This is one movie for the ages.

14. Hannibal (2001)

Lead actors: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore

Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore Supporting Artist: Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta

Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Release date: 2001

2001 Run Time: 131 minutes

131 minutes IMBD Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $351.6 million

$351.6 million Language: English

Mason Verger, a victim of cannibalism, makes an extensive plan to avenge himself from Dr. Hannibal Lecter, who was arrested for cannibalism but now lives discreetly in an unknown place.

15. Searching (2018)

Lead actors: John Cho, Debra Messing

John Cho, Debra Messing Director: Aneesh Chaganty

Aneesh Chaganty Release date: 2018

2018 Run Time: 102 minutes

102 minutes IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $75.5 million

$75.5 million Language: English

David Kim’s 16-year-old daughter, Margot, disappears without leaving behind any clue and even a police investigation cannot find her whereabouts. The only thing left for David is to check his daughter’s laptop, call her friends, and look at the photos & videos for a possible clue.

16. Gerald’s Game (2017)

Lead actors: Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino Supporting Artist: Henry Thomas, Bruce Greenwood

Henry Thomas, Bruce Greenwood Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Release date: 2017

2017 Run Time: 103 minutes

103 minutes IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Language: English

A girlfriend handcuffed without any hope of getting out accidentally kills her boyfriend during a kinky game. Soon after, she starts to see strange visions and hears terrible voices.

17. SE7EN (1995)

Lead actors: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman

Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman Supporting Artist: Kevin Spacey, Gwyneth Paltrow

Kevin Spacey, Gwyneth Paltrow Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Release date: 1995

1995 Run Time: 127 minutes

127 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: $327.3 million

$327.3 million Language: English

Two detectives, one who is new to the city and the other about to retire, are assigned to capture a serial killer who has been murdering people for committing seven deadly sins. This dark gripping thriller leaves the most shocking scenes for the end, making nerve-wracking revelations!

18. Black Swan (2010)

Lead actors: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis

Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis Supporting Artist: Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey

Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky Release date: 2010

2010 Run Time: 108 minutes

108 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $329.4 million

$329.4 million Language: English

Nina, a ballerina, gets the chance to play the White Swan, Princess Odette. But she slips into a dark zone and gets mad when the artistic director decides that Lily will do more justice to the role.

19. Oldboy (2003)

Lead actors: Choi Min-sik

Choi Min-sik Supporting Artist: Yu Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung

Yu Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung Director: Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook Release date: 2003

2003 Run Time: 120 minutes

120 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: $15 million

$15 million Language: Korean

A man held captive for no apparent reason for years is given a cell phone, money and expensive clothes and is released. He has to find his captor or else something uglier awaits him.

20. The Skin I Live In (2011)

Lead actors: Antonio Banderas, Elena Anaya

Antonio Banderas, Elena Anaya Supporting Artist: Marisa Paredes, Jan Cornet

Marisa Paredes, Jan Cornet Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar Release date: 2011

2011 Run Time: 120 minutes

120 minutes IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $30.5 million

$30.5 million Language: English

Dr. Robert Ledgard, to prevent others from suffering the same fate as his wife (who was horribly burned in an auto accident), invents a skin that completely guards the body but is still sensitive when touched. Ledgard with the help of his trusted housekeeper tests his creation on a girl, Vera, who was captured and kept prisoner in his apartment.

21. Das Experiment (2001)

Lead actors: Moritz Bleibtreu

Moritz Bleibtreu Supporting Artist: Christian Berkel

Christian Berkel Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel

Oliver Hirschbiegel Release date: 2001

2001 Run Time: 120 minutes

120 minutes IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $10 million

$10 million Language: German

As part of psychological research, two sets (prisoners and guards) are monitored in a controlled environment. The prisoners are incarcerated to obey the guards and the guards on the contrary are strictly told to keep the place in order and decorum. This looks like a simple simulation but doesn’t quite end that way.

22. Moon (2009)

Lead actors: Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell Supporting Artist: Kevin Spacey (as GERTY, the AI)

Kevin Spacey (as GERTY, the AI) Director: Duncan Jones

Duncan Jones Release date: 2009

2009 Run Time: 97 minutes

97 minutes IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $10.9 million

$10.9 million Language: English

An astronaut Sam, working alone at a lunar station with his computer GERTY, is going home after the end of his three-year work contract. But just before he can leave, he meets with a fatal accident.

23. Fight Club (1999)

Lead actors: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton Supporting Artist: Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf

Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Release date: 1999

1999 Run Time: 139 minutes

139 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.8

8.8 Revenue: $100.9 million

$100.9 million Language: English

Not happy his his capitalist lifestyle, an insomniac along with Tyler (a careless soap salesman) open an underground fight club. However, Tyler is not all he claims.

24. The Imposter (2012)

Lead actors: Adam O’Brian

Adam O’Brian Director: Bart Layton

Bart Layton Release date: 2012

2012 Run Time: 99 minutes

99 minutes IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $1.4 million

$1.4 million Language: English

Frederic Bourdin, a con artist, tricks a Texas family into believing he was a relative who disappeared years ago. Impersonating Nicholas Barclay (a boy who disappeared at the age of 13 from Texas), he wins over the family by planting a false story, claiming, he was abducted by Mexican thugs and subjected to sexual abuse. And yes, it’s based on a true story.

25. Taxi Driver (1976)

Lead actors: Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro Supporting Artist: Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel

Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Release date: 1976

1976 Run Time: 113 minutes

113 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: $28.3 million

$28.3 million Language: English

Travis, an ex-marine and Vietnam veteran who works as a taxi driver in New York City, is driven to save a pre-adolescence-age prostitute from her pimp in an effort to clean the city of its corruption. This Scorsese neo-noir psychological thriller brings out the angst of a socially dysfunctional citizen now transformed into a rage machine.

26. The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

Lead actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins

Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins Supporting Artist: Scott Glenn, Ted Levine

Scott Glenn, Ted Levine Director: Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme Release date: 1991

1991 Run Time: 118 minutes

118 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: $273.5 million

$273.5 million Language: English

Clarice Starling, an FBI agent, seeks help from Hannibal Lecter, a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist, in order to apprehend another serial killer who has been claiming female victims only. With insights from Lecter, Starling starts her pursuit of the serial killer, nicknamed “Buffalo Bill”.

27. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Lead actors: Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow

Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow Supporting Artist: Cate Blanchett, Philip Seymour Hoffman

Cate Blanchett, Philip Seymour Hoffman Director: Anthony Minghella

Anthony Minghella Release date: 1999

1999 Run Time: 139 minutes

139 minutes IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: $128.8 million

$128.8 million Language: English

Tom travels to Venice to convince Dickie, a rich man’s son, to return to the US. When he gets obsessed with Dickie’s lavish lifestyle, he resorts to extreme measures to impersonate him, causing a furore.

28. Gone Girl (2014)

Lead actors: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike

Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry

Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Release date: 2014

2014 Run Time: 149 minutes

149 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $369.3 million

$369.3 million Language: English

Nick Dunne discovers that the entire media focus has shifted on him when his wife Amy Dunne disappears on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary. When a forensic test reveals blood-stains belonging to Amy, the world turns its suspicions on Nick.

29. Triangle (2009)

Lead actors: Melissa George, Michael Dorman

Melissa George, Michael Dorman Supporting Artist: Liam Hemsworth, Henry Nixon

Liam Hemsworth, Henry Nixon Director: Christopher Smith

Christopher Smith Release date: 2009

2009 Run Time: 99 minutes

99 minutes IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $1.1 million

$1.1 million Language: English

When a storm upturns their yacht, a group of passengers jump on board a ship close by. Strange things start happening as soon as they board the vessel.

30. Vertigo (1958)

Lead actors: James Stewart, Kim Novak

James Stewart, Kim Novak Supporting Artist: Barbara Bel Geddes

Barbara Bel Geddes Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock Release date: 1958

1958 Run Time: 128 minutes

128 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: $7 million

$7 million Language: English

Detective Scottie who suffers from acrophobia is hired to investigate the strange activities of an old friend’s wife. The detective becomes dangerously obsessed with his friend’s wife after she passes away.

31. The Handmaiden (2016)

Lead actors: Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri

Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri Supporting Artist: Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong

Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong Director: Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook Release date: 2016

2016 Run Time: 144 minutes

144 minutes IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $37.2 million

$37.2 million Language: Korean, Japanese

With help from an orphaned pickpocket, a Korean con man devises an elaborate plot to seduce a Japanese woman out of her inheritance.

32. American Psycho (2000)

Lead actor: Christian Bale

Christian Bale Supporting Artists: Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon

Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon Director: Mary Harron

Mary Harron Release date: 2000

2000 Run Time: 101 minutes

101 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $34.3 million

$34.3 million Language: English

The film follows Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and narcissistic investment banker in Manhattan. However, beneath his polished exterior lies a psychopathic killer with increasingly violent and sadistic tendencies.

33. Prisoners (2013)

Lead actors: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal

Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal Supporting Artists: Viola Davis, Terrence Howard, Paul Dano, Maria Bello

Viola Davis, Terrence Howard, Paul Dano, Maria Bello Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Release date: 2013

2013 Run Time: 153 minutes

153 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $122.1 million

$122.1 million Language: English

The film follows the harrowing story of Keller Dover, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, whose daughter and her friend go missing on Thanksgiving Day. As the investigation led by Detective Loki struggles to find leads, Keller takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a desperate and morally complex journey to uncover the truth.

34. Zodiac (2007)

Lead actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo

Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo Supporting Artists: Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, Chloe Sevigny

Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, Chloe Sevigny Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Release date: 2007

2007 Run Time: 157 minutes

157 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $84.8 million

$84.8 million Language: English

The film explores the true story of the hunt for the elusive and unidentified serial killer known as the Zodiac Killer, who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The movie is known for its meticulous attention to detail, compelling storytelling, and its portrayal of the toll that the investigation takes on those involved.

35. Don’t Breathe (2016)

Lead actors: Jane Levy, Stephen Lang, Dylan Minnette

Jane Levy, Stephen Lang, Dylan Minnette Director: Fede Álvarez

Fede Álvarez Release date: 2016

2016 Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $157.1 million

$157.1 million Language: English

The film centres on a group of friends who break into the home of a blind man, hoping to steal a substantial sum of money rumoured to be hidden inside. However, they soon find themselves trapped inside the house with the blind man, who possesses heightened senses and is far more dangerous than they initially thought.

36. Mystic River (2003)

Lead actors: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon

Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon Supporting Artists: Laurence Fishburne, Marcia Gay Harden, Laura Linney

Laurence Fishburne, Marcia Gay Harden, Laura Linney Director: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Release date: 2003

2003 Run Time: 138 minutes

138 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $156.8 million

$156.8 million Language: English

The film explores the lives of three childhood friends—Jimmy Markum, Dave Boyle, and Sean Devine—whose paths diverge after a traumatic childhood experience. When tragedy strikes their neighbourhood as adults, their lives become intertwined once again, leading to a complex and suspenseful tale of secrets, guilt, and the impact of the past on the present.

37. Identity (2003)

Lead actors: John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet

John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet Supporting Artists: John Hawkes, Clea DuVall

John Hawkes, Clea DuVall Director: James Mangold

James Mangold Release date: 2003

2003 Run Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $90.3 million

$90.3 million Language: English

The film revolves around a group of strangers who find themselves stranded at a remote motel during a rainstorm. As they seek refuge from the storm, they begin to realize that they share more in common than they initially thought.

38. Exam (2009)

Lead actors: Luke Mably, Adar Beck, Gemma Chan

Luke Mably, Adar Beck, Gemma Chan Director: Stuart Hazeldine

Stuart Hazeldine Release date: 2009

2009 Run Time: 101 minutes

101 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Language: English

The film centres on a group of candidates who are competing for a highly coveted job at a mysterious corporation. They are placed in a windowless examination room and given a single sheet of paper with one question and no clear instructions.

39. Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Lead actors: Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan

Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan Supporting Artists: Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris, Amy Ryan

Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris, Amy Ryan Director: Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Release date: 2007

2007 Run Time: 114 minutes

114 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $34.6 million

$34.6 million Language: English

The film follows private investigators Patrick Kenzie and Angela Gennaro, as they are hired to search for a missing girl in a gritty Boston neighbourhood. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover dark secrets, questionable morals, and a community divided by crime and corruption.

40. Mother! (2017)

Lead actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem

Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem Supporting Artists: Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer

Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky Release date: 2017

2017 Run Time: 121 minutes

121 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $44.5 million

$44.5 million Language: English

The film follows the story of a couple living in a secluded and idyllic house in the countryside. Their peaceful existence is disrupted when unexpected guests arrive, leading to a series of increasingly bizarre and unsettling events.

41. The Others (2001)

Lead actor: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Supporting Artists: Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston, Alakina Mann, James Bentley

Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston, Alakina Mann, James Bentley Director: Alejandro Amenábar

Alejandro Amenábar Release date: 2001

2001 Run Time: 104 minutes

104 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $209.9 million

$209.9 million Language: English

The film is set in post-World War II England and centres around Grace Stewart who lives in a remote and darkly atmospheric mansion with her two photosensitive children. As strange and unsettling events unfold within the house, Grace becomes convinced that the property is haunted.

42. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Lead actors: Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara

Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara Supporting Artists: Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård, Robin Wright

Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård, Robin Wright Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Release date: 2011

2011 Run Time: 158 minutes

158 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $232.6 million

$232.6 million Language: English

The film follows the investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist and the enigmatic computer hacker Lisbeth Salander as they delve into the decades-old disappearance of a wealthy industrialist’s niece. As they uncover dark family secrets and disturbing crimes, they find themselves entangled in a complex and suspenseful mystery.

43. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Lead actor: Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe Supporting Artists: Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Paul Bettany

Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Paul Bettany Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Release date: 2001

2001 Run Time: 135 minutes

135 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $313.5 million

$313.5 million Language: English

The film tells the real-life story of John Nash, a brilliant mathematician who struggles with schizophrenia. As Nash’s mental illness takes its toll on his personal and professional life, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and recovery with the unwavering support of his wife, Alicia.

44. The Game (1997)

Lead actor: Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas Supporting Artists: Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger

Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Release date: 1997

1997 Run Time: 129 minutes

129 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $109.4 million

$109.4 million Language: English

The film centres on Nicholas Van Orton, a wealthy and emotionally distant banker who receives a mysterious gift from his estranged brother, Conrad. This gift is an unusual and immersive live-action game, designed to change Nicholas’s life. However, as the game becomes increasingly surreal and dangerous, Nicholas struggles to distinguish between reality and fiction.

45. Cape Fear (1991)

Lead actors: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange

Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange Supporting Artists: Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Robert Mitchum

Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Robert Mitchum Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Release date: 1991

1991 Run Time: 128 minutes

128 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $182.3 million

$182.3 million Language: English

The film follows the story of Max Cady, a convicted rapist who is released from prison and seeks revenge on his former attorney, Sam Bowden, whom he blames for his incarceration. As Cady terrorizes Bowden and his family, tension and psychological mind games escalate, leading to a suspenseful and chilling battle between the two men.

46. The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

Lead actors: Rebecca De Mornay, Annabella Sciorra

Rebecca De Mornay, Annabella Sciorra Supporting Artists: Matt McCoy, Julianne Moore

Matt McCoy, Julianne Moore Director: Curtis Hanson

Curtis Hanson Release date: 1992

1992 Run Time: 110 minutes

110 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: $140.1 million

$140.1 million Language: English

The film revolves around a seemingly perfect nanny, Peyton Flanders, who is hired by a family to care for their children after the mother, Claire Bartel, becomes pregnant. However, Peyton has a hidden agenda, as she seeks revenge against Claire for a past incident that ruined her life.

47. The Invitation (2015)

Lead actors: Logan Marshall-Green, Emayatzy Corinealdi

Logan Marshall-Green, Emayatzy Corinealdi Supporting Artists: Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman

Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman Director: Karyn Kusama

Karyn Kusama Release date: 2015

2015 Run Time: 100 minutes

100 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $231,737

$231,737 Language: English

The film follows the story of Will, who accepts an invitation to a dinner party at his former home, hosted by his ex-wife and her new husband. As the evening progresses, Will becomes increasingly suspicious of the hosts’ intentions and begins to believe that something sinister is afoot.

48. The Prestige (2006)

Lead actors: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale

Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale Supporting Artists: Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson

Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date: 2006

2006 Run Time: 130 minutes

130 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: $109.7 million

$109.7 million Language: English

The film is set in the world of 19th-century stage magicians and revolves around the intense rivalry between two magicians. Their competition escalates to a dangerous and obsessive level as they attempt to outperform each other’s tricks, leading to dark secrets, betrayals, and the ultimate pursuit of the perfect illusion.

49. The Village (2004)

Lead actors: Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard

Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard Supporting Artists: Adrien Brody, William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver

Adrien Brody, William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan Release date: 2004

2004 Run Time: 108 minutes

108 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: $256.7 million

$256.7 million Language: English

The film is set in a secluded 19th-century village where the residents live in fear of the mysterious creatures that inhabit the surrounding woods. The villagers adhere to strict rules and have an agreement with the creatures to avoid conflict. However, when a young woman becomes critically ill, a blind man named must venture into the woods to obtain medicine from the outside world, revealing secrets about the village and the creatures that lurk nearby.

50. Side Effects (2013)

Lead actors: Rooney Mara, Jude Law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Channing Tatum

Rooney Mara, Jude Law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Channing Tatum Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Release date: 2013

2013 Run Time: 106 minutes

106 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $66.9 million

$66.9 million Language: English

The film follows the story of a young woman who begins to struggle with severe depression following her husband’s release from prison. After a failed suicide attempt, she begins seeing a psychiatrist who prescribes a new experimental drug to treat her condition, but the medication leads to unexpected and dangerous side effects, leading to a complex and suspenseful narrative that delves into the pharmaceutical industry, ethics, and the blurred line between reality and manipulation.

Psychological thriller movies keep us on the edge of our seats, challenge our perceptions, and take us on rollercoaster rides through the human psyche. Whether it’s uncovering dark secrets, navigating twisted narratives, or confronting our deepest fears, these films continue to captivate audiences with their mind-bending plots and unforgettable characters.

