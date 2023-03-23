A well made thriller movie will change your perspective of life. Some thrillers choose to bring down the safe world you’ve built around yourself by bombarding you with possibilities that you hadn’t imagined. Hollywood has produced a number of great English suspense thriller movies. If we think of top Hollywood suspense thriller movies, a number of them come to mind.

S.No. Movie Name Year IMDb Rating 1 Se7en 1995 8.6 2 Psycho 1960 8.5 3 The Silence Of The Lambs 1991 8.6 4 The Usual Suspects 1995 8.5 5 Rear Window 1954 8.5 6 Rope 1948 7.9 7 Vertigo 1958 8.3 8 Shutter Island 2010 8.2 9 Fight Club 1999 8.8 10 Mulholland Drive 2001 7.9 11 The Prestige 2006 8.5 12 Gone Girl 2014 8.1 13 Zodiac 2007 7.7 14 Prisoners 2013 8.1 15 Cape Fear 1991 7.3 16 The Game 1997 7.7 17 LA Confidential 1997 8.2 18 Memento 2000 8.4 19 Strangers on a Train 1951 7.9 20 Night Of The Hunter 1955 8 21 8MM 1999 6.6 22 American Psycho 2000 7.6 23 Zero Dark Thirty 2012 7.4 24 The Girl On The Train 2016 6.5 25 Inside Man 2006 7.6 26 Smile 2022 6.6 27 The Sixth Sense 1999 8.2 28 Reservoir Dogs 1992 8.3 29 The Bourne Ultimatum 2007 8 30 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 2011 7.8 31 Identity 2003 7.3 32 Michael Clayton 2007 7.2 33 The Rainmaker 1997 7.2 34 The Oxford Murders 2008 6.1 35 Basic Instinct 1992 7 36 The Dark Knight Rises 2012 8.4 37 The Departed 2006 8.5 38 Unbreakable 2000 7.3 39 Citizen Kane 1941 8.3 40 Chinatown 1974 8.2 41 Taken 2008 7.8 42 No Country for Old Men 2007 8.2 43 127 Hours 2010 7.5 44 Mystic River 2003 7.9 45 RocknRolla 2008 7.2 46 12 Monkeys 1995 8 47 Minority Report 2002 7.6 48 The Italian Job 2003 7 49 Road to Perdition 2002 7.7 50 Glass Onion 2022 7.2 51 Disturbia 2007 6.8 Best Hollywood Suspense Thriller Movies

1. Se7en (1995)

A serial killer is on the loose and he can only be stopped by two detectives who always fall one step short of the murderer. With one of the most iconic movie endings of all time, Seven (or Se7en), has made a name for itself. The murders around the seven deadly sins take a grim turn as everyone close to the detectives are also exposed to danger. This is a must watch for any cinephile.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Psycho (1960)

Bates Motel is the center of everything weird that happens in the movie. This movie has one of the most twisted endings in movie history. Hitchcock’s Psycho is one of the most celebrated movies of all time. It was the first movie to show the functioning of a flush on the big screen. The Freudian message mixed with the brutal murder of an innocent protagonist(?) makes this a really compelling watch.

Watch it on Apple TV.

3. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

An FBI agent seeks help from Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a former serial killer, in order to capture another serial killer. In this game of cat and mouse, Clarice has to trust a former serial killer to solve the case. Phenomenal performances and beautiful background score makes this one of the finest movies of the last 30 years.

4. The Usual Suspects (1995)

Five criminals are brought together for a routine police line-up. These criminals had planned a heist at the end of the day and it’s up to the police to stop this heist. Kevin Spacey’s iconic role in one of the best made thrillers of all time makes this a compelling watch. This movie keeps you guessing and at the edge of your seats throughout its runtime.

5. Rear Window (1954)

When a photographer stars spying on his neighbours, he comes across something that changes his life forever. When a seemingly probable situation becomes diabolical, that is when you can actually feel the tension in the air. This movie is a perfect example of that.

Watch it on Apple TV.

6. Rope (1948)

When two criminals decide to test whether their acquaintances are able to figure out their crime, things take a turn for the worse. The entire movie is shot in two rooms. The close quarter conversations in the movie build the tension in the minds of the viewers. This dialogue-driven movie will have you hooked.

Watch it on Apple TV.

7. Vertigo (1958)

Detective Scottie, who suffers from acrophobia, is hired to investigate the strange activities of an old friend’s wife. Widely considered as Hitchcock’s best movie, Vertigo is a treat for any cinephile. This movie will hook you from the beginning and as it progresses, you won’t be able to think about anything else but what is to come.

8. Shutter Island (2010)

Two US Marshals are sent to an asylum on a remote island to investigate the disappearance of a patient. Leonardo DiCaprio gives one of the best performances of his life in this Martin Scorsese flick. You’ll be engaged in the plot and final reveal is going to catch you off guard.

9. Fight Club (1999)

An ordinary employee meets a soap salesman and they develop a complicated bond after deciding to fight each other. In one of the most iconic graphical novel adaptations of all time, Fight Club delivers a home run. The character of Tyler Durden is still as relevant as ever. If you haven’t seen this one yet, stop everything you’re doing and go watch this movie.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Mulholland Drive (2001)

Rita is left an amnesiac after a car crash. She meets Betty and the duo decide to find out Rita’s true identity. Witness Los Angeles like never before in this David Lynch movie. The stellar performances perfectly compliment the brilliant plot. The climax will make your jaw drop.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

11. The Prestige (2006)

Two fellow magicians, who were once friends, are now competing against each other to prove that they are smarter than the other one. Christopher Nolan weaves a complex story with emotions, passion and drama in this movie. This layered movie takes on a journey to find out the truth behind the magic. The prestige of this movie will surely be something that you wouldn’t have seen coming.

12. Gone Girl (2014)

When Amy Dunne goes missing, the entire media focuses on the possibility of Nick having killed his wife. Did he really kill her? This David Fincher movie is one of the best movies to have come out in the last 2 years. Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike deliver brilliant performances that will definitely catch you off guard. This movie is not for ones with a weak heart.

13. Zodiac (2007)

When a cartoonist by profession finds himself obsessively thinking about the zodiac killer, he uses his puzzle-solving abilities to get closer to revealing the identity of the killer. Zodiac is another Fincher movie on the list. This movie is all about the progression of the plot. With a serial killer out there hunting people and challenging the police with his puzzles, you’ll be as invested in the riddles as the characters themselves.

Watch it on Netflix.

14. Prisoners (2013)

When the police take time to find Keller Dover’s daughter and her friend, he decides to go on a search himself. This modern thriller gets the tone of a thriller movie absolutely spot on. There’s an undercurrent of tension and the fear for the worse that keeps the plot going. Brilliant performances and a great background score makes this one of the better movies to have come out in the recent past.

Watch it on Netflix.

15. Cape Fear (1962)

A convicted rapist stalks the family of his lawyer after coming out of jail because he still blames the lawyer for getting caught. This movie has a predatory feel to it. The knowledge of a convicted rapist is eerie enough to rattle even the bravest people. Martin Scorsese manages to keep you engaged throughout the movie before delivering a punch at the end of it.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

16. The Game (1997)

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

17. LA Confidential (1997)

Three cops with different agendas investigate a murder case with links to corruption in the police force. The three different cops have their own agendas which they want to get out of their investigations. In this game of cat and mouse, the truth gets lost and then found.

18. Memento (2000)

A man suffering from short-term memory loss uses tattoos and pictures to hunt down the guy who killed his wife. This is one of the Hollywood top suspense thriller movies, and revolves around a guy who decides to avenge the death of his wife even when there are massive odds standing in his way. It gets really tricky as he can’t trust anyone without the help of pictures. Nolan’s cinematic brilliance is evident from this movie.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

19. Strangers on a Train

Two strangers meet on a train and decide to solve each other’s problems by performing the “perfect crime”. Alfred Hitchcock loved playing with the idea of the perfect crime and Strangers on a Train is the closest he came to perfecting that concept. You start wondering whether this is a good idea to actually execute in real life as well.

20. Night of the Hunter (1955)

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

21. 8MM (1999)

A private detective is hired to check the authenticity of a snuff film. Nicholas Cage is one of his kind. 8mm is one of his best movies where he plays the role of a detective. The mystery around snuff films and specially one that borders on child pornography plays on the minds of the viewers as well.

22. American Psycho (2000)

Considered one of the best English suspense thriller movies, it is a psychological drama directed by Mary Harron. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis. It stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker in New York City during the late 1980s. The film follows the story of Bateman. And as he becomes convinced that he is above the law and begins committing heinous acts, such as torturing and killing prostitutes, colleagues, and even a homeless man. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10.

Watch it on Apple TV.

23. Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Zero Dark Thirty is directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal. The film follows the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden by a CIA analyst named Maya, played by Jessica Chastain. It depicts the use of torture and other controversial methods by the CIA in their efforts to gather intelligence on bin Laden’s whereabouts. Maya becomes obsessed with finding bin Laden and becomes instrumental in the operation that ultimately led to his death in 2011. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

24. The Girl On The Train (2016)

Directed by Tate Taylor, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins. It stars Emily Blunt as Rachel Watson, an alcoholic who becomes embroiled in a missing person investigation when she witnesses something while riding a train. Along the way, Rachel struggles to piece together her own memories, as her alcoholism has led to blackouts and confusion. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10.

Watch it on SonyLIV.

ADVERTISEMENT Inside Man is a heist thriller film directed by Spike Lee and written by Russell Gewirtz. It is regarded as one of the Hollywood top suspense thriller movies, and stars Denzel Washington as Detective Keith Frazier. He’s a hostage negotiator who is brought in to handle a bank robbery in progress in New York City. The bank robbery is led by a mastermind criminal named Dalton Russell, played by Clive Owen, who appears to have planned every detail of the heist. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10.

Watch it on Netflix.

26. Smile (2022)

The film is written and directed by Parker Finn, based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept. Dr. Rose Cotter begins to experience frightening occurrences that she is unable to explain after witnessing a bizarre and traumatic incident involving a patient. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. As an overwhelming terror begins to take over her life. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.6/10.

27. The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense is directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film stars Bruce Willis as Dr. Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist who tries to help a young boy named Cole Sear, played by Haley Joel Osment, who claims to see and communicate with the dead. As Crowe works with Cole, he discovers that the boy’s abilities are real and he is haunted by the ghosts of dead people. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.2/10, and is considered one of the best Hollywood suspense thriller movies.

28. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

This 1992 film is written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. The story follows the events before and after a jewelry heist was gone wrong, as a group of criminals – who are known only by colors assigned to them, Mr. White, Mr. Orange, Mr. Blonde, Mr. Pink – try to figure out who among them is a police informant. The film is known for its nonlinear storytelling, graphic violence, and sharp dialogue, which have become hallmarks of Tarantino’s style. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

29. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

This spy thriller film was directed by Paul Greengrass. The film is based on Robert Ludlum’s novel of the same name and is the third installment in the film series, following The Bourne Identity and The Bourne Supremacy. The film stars Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, a former CIA assassin who is now on the run from his former employers. Bourne continues to search for answers about his past while being pursued by CIA agents who want him dead. The film has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

30. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

This is a psychological thriller movie directed by David Fincher and released in 2011. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Swedish author, Stieg Larsson. It features Daniel Craig as Mikael Blomkvist and Christopher Plummer as Henrik Vanger. The story follows Mikael Blomkvist, a journalist who is hired by wealthy businessman Henrik Vanger to investigate the disappearance of his niece Harriet, who went missing over forty years ago. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.8/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

31. Identity (2003)

32. Michael Clayton (2007)

It is a legal thriller movie directed by Tony Gilroy. The film follows the titular character, Michael Clayton, who is a “fixer” for a prestigious law firm. Clayton is called in to handle a crisis when one of the firm’s top attorneys, Arthur Edens, has a mental breakdown and jeopardizes a multi-billion dollar case. As Clayton investigates what caused Edens’ breakdown, he discovers a web of corruption and deception that threatens to destroy both the case and his own life. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10.

33. The Rainmaker (1997)

The Rainmaker stars Matt Damon, Claire Danes, Jon Voight, Mary Kay Place, Mickey Rourke and Danny DeVitoThe film is based on the novel of the same name by John Grisham and follows a young attorney, Rudy Baylor, who takes on a powerful insurance company in a personal injury lawsuit. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10.

34. The Oxford Murders (2008)

The mystery thriller movie is directed by Álex de la Iglesia. The film follows a young Argentine student named Martin, who arrives at the University of Oxford to study under the renowned mathematician Arthur Seldom. However, Martin soon finds himself caught up in a series of murders that seem to be connected to a complex mathematical theory. As the bodies pile up, Martin and Seldom team up to solve the mystery and catch the killer. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.1/10.

35. Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct is one of the suspense and thriller Hollywood movies directed by Paul Verhoeven. The film follows San Francisco police detective Nick Curran as he investigates the brutal murder of a wealthy rock star. As Curran delves deeper into the case, he becomes romantically involved with the prime suspect, Catherine Tramell, a beautiful and manipulative novelist who has a talent for getting men to do her bidding. The film has an IMDb rating of 7/10.

Watch it on Netflix.

36. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

This is a superhero movie directed by Christopher Nolan. It is the final installment in Nolan’s Batman trilogy, following Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. The movie takes place eight years after the events o f The Dark Knight, with Bruce Wayne retired from his role as Batman and living in seclusion. However, he is forced to return to action when a new villain, Bane, emerges in Gotham City and threatens to destroy it. The film that is deemed as one of the top suspense thriller movies Hollywood has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10.

Watch it on Netflix.

37. The Departed (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film is based on the Hong Kong movie Infernal Affairs and follows two men. An undercover cop named Billy Costigan and a career criminal named Colin Sullivan, who are both trying to infiltrate a powerful Irish-American gang in Boston. As Costigan and Sullivan get deeper into their respective roles, they both become increasingly conflicted and struggle to maintain their identities. Meanwhile, tensions rise within the gang as they try to identify the mole in their midst. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.5/10.

Watch it on Netflix.

38. Unbreakable (2000)

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

39. Citizen Kane (1941)

Citizen Kane is a drama movie directed, produced, co-written, and starring Orson Welles. The film is widely considered one of the greatest movies of all time, and it follows the life and career of a wealthy newspaper magnate named Charles Foster Kane. The story is told through a series of flashbacks, as a group of reporters investigate the meaning behind Kane’s last words, “Rosebud.” Through these flashbacks, we see Kane’s rise to power and his eventual downfall. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10.

40. Chinatown (1974)

It is a neo-noir movie directed by Roman Polanski and is set in 1930s Los Angeles. The story follows a private detective, J.J. Gittes as he investigates a case involving an affair, a corrupt government official, and the mysterious dealings of the city’s wealthy and powerful elite. As Gittes delves deeper into the case, he becomes involved with a woman named Evelyn Mulwray, who may be more than she seems. The investigation takes several twists and turns, leading Gittes into the dangerous underworld of Chinatown. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.2/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

41. Taken (2008)

Directed by Pierre Morel, the film stars Liam Neeson as a former CIA operative named Bryan Mills. He travels to Paris to rescue his daughter, Kim, after she is kidnapped by human traffickers. As Mills tracks down the kidnappers, he uses his specialized skills and training to take on the criminal underworld of Paris. The movie features intense action sequences. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.8/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

42. No Country for Old Men (2007)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy. The story follows a man named Llewelyn Moss, who discovers a case of money at the site of a drug deal gone wrong. As he tries to flee with the money, he is pursued by a ruthless hitman named Anton Chigurh. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.2/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

43. 127 Hours (2010)

Watch it on Apple TV.

44. Mystic River (2003)

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane and follows three childhood friends from a working-class neighborhood in Boston who are reunited by a tragedy. The story begins with the abduction of one of the friends, Jimmy Markum’s, daughter. The investigation into her disappearance leads to a shocking discovery that sets off a chain of events that affect the lives of all three men. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.9/10.

45. RocknRolla (2008)

The crime thriller is directed by Guy Ritchie and follows several interconnected characters in the London underworld as they compete for control of a valuable piece of real estate. The cast includes Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson, Idris Elba, Thandie Newton, and Mark Strong, among others. The movie features Ritchie’s signature style of fast-paced action, witty dialogue, and intricate plot twists. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

46. 12 Monkeys (1995)

Directed by Terry Gilliam, the film is based on the French short film La Jetée. It follows a time traveler named James Cole, played by Bruce Willis, who is sent back in time to find the source of a deadly virus that has wiped out most of humanity. The cast also includes Madeleine Stowe as a psychiatrist, and Brad Pitt in a memorable performance. The film has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

47. Minority Report (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is based on a short story. The story is set in the year 2054, where a new technology called “Precognition” has been developed. And it stars Tom Cruise as John Anderton, a police officer in Washington D.C.’s PreCrime unit, which uses psychic “precogs” to prevent murders before they occur. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

48. The Italian Job (2003)

Watch it on Netflix.

49. Road to Perdition (2002)

The movie is based on a graphic novel by Max Allan Collins and stars Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, and Jude Law, among others. Set in the 1930s, the story follows Michael Sullivan (Tom Hanks), a hitman for an Irish-American mob boss named John Rooney (Paul Newman). The film has an IMDb rating of 7.7/10.

50. Glass Onion (2022)

This is a 2022 American mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson. It is a stand-alone follow-up to the 2019 film Knives Out. Daniel Craig reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc and takes on a new case involving tech billionaire Miles Bron and his closest friends. The film has an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Glass Onion did well commercially and became one of the top thriller suspense movies Hollywood. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10.

Watch it on Netflix.

51. Disturbia (2007)

Disturbia stars Shia LaBeouf, Sarah Roemer, and David Morse, and is directed by D.J. Caruso. The story follows teenager Kale Brecht (Shia LaBeouf), who is placed under house arrest for assaulting his Spanish teacher. Bored and restless, Kale begins to spy on his neighbors and becomes convinced that one of them, Robert Turner (David Morse), is a serial killer. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.8/10.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

FAQs

1. Which movie is considered the best Hollywood thriller of all time?

The Silence of the Lambs is considered one of the best english suspense thriller movies.

2. Which was Alfred Hitchcock’s first thriller?

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog.

A work of fiction or drama designed to hold the interest by the use of a high degree of intrigue, adventure, or suspense.

4. Who are some of the most famous thriller film directors in Hollywood?

Alfred Hitchcock, David Fincher, Christopher Nolan, David Lynch and M. Night Shyamalan are some of the most popular thriller directors in Hollywood.

5. Which is the latest Hollywood suspense-thriller?

Know more thriller films? Let us know in the comments section below.