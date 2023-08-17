If there is a fanbase for rom-com, then there is one for suspense movies too. The best suspense movies are the ones that get you leaning in waiting for what’s to come next. And that’s why we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of the top 30 suspense movies for you to add to your watchlist.
But before that, here’s a quick glance at the movies included in our list. You can just click on the movie name, and it will give you all the details you need to know before you make your decision.
|Year
|Movie Name
|IMDb Rating
|1960
|Psycho
|8.5
|1991
|The Silence of the Lambs
|8.6
|1995
|Se7en
|8.6
|1999
|The Sixth Sense
|8.1
|1980
|The Shining
|8.4
|1954
|Rear Window
|8.4
|2014
|Gone Girl
|8.1
|1958
|Vertigo
|8.3
|2010
|Shutter Island
|8.2
|2000
|Memento
|8.4
|2013
|Prisoners
|8.1
|2011
|The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
|7.8
|2007
|Zodiac
|7.7
|2001
|The Others
|7.6
|2003
|Identity
|7.3
|2006
|The Prestige
|8.5
|1990
|Misery
|8.0
|2006
|The Departed
|8.5
|2014
|Nightcrawler
|7.8
|2017
|Get Out
|7.7
|2007
|No Country for Old Men
|8.1
|2003
|Oldboy
|8.4
|1997
|The Game
|7.8
|2010
|Black Swan
|8.0
|2004
|The Village
|6.5
|1995
|The Usual Suspects
|8.5
|2018
|A Quiet Place
|7.5
|2003
|Mystic River
|7.9
|2016
|Split
|7.3
|2001
|Mulholland Drive
|7.2
1. Psycho (1960)
- Lead Actors: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh
- Supporting Artists: Vera Miles, John Gavin
- Director: Alfred Hitchcock
- Release Date: June 16, 1960
- Run Time: 109 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Revenue: $32 million (estimated)
- Language: English
Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic thriller follows Marion Crane as she encounters the mysterious Norman Bates and his eerie motel.
Also read: Hollywood Suspense Thriller Movies
2. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- Lead Actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins
- Supporting Artists: Scott Glenn, Ted Levine
- Director: Jonathan Demme
- Release Date: February 14, 1991
- Run Time: 118 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Revenue: $272.7 million
- Language: English
Jodie Foster stars as Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee, who seeks the help of the brilliant but insane Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to catch a serial killer.
3. Se7en (1995)
- Lead Actors: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman
- Supporting Artists: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey
- Director: David Fincher
- Release Date: September 22, 1995
- Run Time: 127 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Revenue: $327.3 million
- Language: English
David Fincher’s dark masterpiece centers on two detectives (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) as they hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as motives.
4. The Sixth Sense (1999)
- Supporting Artists: Toni Collette, Olivia Williams
- Director: M. Night Shyamalan
- Release Date: August 6, 1999
- Run Time: 107 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: $672.8 million
- Language: English
M. Night Shyamalan’s film about a young boy who claims he can see and communicate with the dead features a stunning twist ending.
5. The Shining (1980)
- Lead Actors: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall
- Supporting Artists: Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers
- Director: Stanley Kubrick
- Release Date: May 23, 1980
- Run Time: 146 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Revenue: $46.2 million
- Language: English
Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel follows a family’s descent into madness during a winter caretaking job at a haunted hotel.
6. Rear Window (1954)
- Lead Actors: James Stewart, Grace Kelly
- Supporting Artists: Wendell Corey, Thelma Ritter
- Director: Alfred Hitchcock
- Release Date: August 1, 1954
- Run Time: 112 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Language: English
Hitchcock’s classic stars James Stewart as a photographer who believes he’s witnessed a murder from his apartment window.
7. Gone Girl (2014)
- Lead Actors: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike
- Supporting Artists: Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry
- Director: David Fincher
- Release Date: October 3, 2014
- Run Time: 149 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: $369.3 million
- Language: English
Adapted from Gillian Flynn’s novel, this film portrays the disappearance of a woman and the resulting media frenzy.
8. Vertigo (1958)
- Lead Actors: James Stewart, Kim Novak
- Supporting Artists: Barbara Bel Geddes, Tom Helmore
- Director: Alfred Hitchcock
- Release Date: May 9, 1958
- Run Time: 128 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Another Hitchcock masterpiece, this film stars James Stewart as a former police detective who becomes obsessed with a mysterious woman.
Also read: Bollywood Suspense Thrillers
9. Shutter Island (2010)
- Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo
- Supporting Artists: Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Release Date: February 19, 2010
- Run Time: 138 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: $294.8 million
- Language: English
Martin Scorsese’s psychological thriller involves two U.S. Marshals (Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo) investigating the disappearance of a patient from a mental institution.
10. Memento (2000)
- Lead Actors: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss
- Supporting Artists: Joe Pantoliano, Mark Boone Junior
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release Date: September 5, 2000
- Run Time: 113 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Revenue: $39.7 million
- Language: English
Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending narrative follows a man with short-term memory loss trying to solve his wife’s murder.
11. Prisoners (2013)
- Lead Actors: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal
- Supporting Artists: Viola Davis, Terrence Howard
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Release Date: September 20, 2013
- Run Time: 153 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: $122.1 million
- Language: English
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal star in this intense film about a father searching for his missing daughter while facing ethical dilemmas.
12. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- Lead Actors: Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara
- Supporting Artists: Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård
- Director: David Fincher
- Release Date: December 20, 2011
- Run Time: 158 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: $232.6 million
- Language: English
Based on Stieg Larsson’s novel, this film follows a journalist and a computer hacker as they investigate a decades-old disappearance.
13. Zodiac (2007)
- Lead Actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo
- Supporting Artists: Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards
- Director: David Fincher
- Release Date: March 2, 2007
- Run Time: 157 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Revenue: $84.8 million
- Language: English
David Fincher’s film explores the real-life hunt for the notorious Zodiac Killer in San Francisco during the late 1960s and 1970s.
14. The Others (2001)
- Lead Actors: Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston
- Supporting Artists: Fionnula Flanagan, Alakina Mann
- Director: Alejandro Amenábar
- Release Date: August 10, 2001
- Run Time: 101 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: $209.9 million
- Language: English
Nicole Kidman stars in this supernatural thriller about a woman who believes her house is haunted.
15. Identity (2003)
- Lead Actors: John Cusack, Ray Liotta
- Supporting Artists: Amanda Peet, Clea DuVall
- Director: James Mangold
- Release Date: April 25, 2003
- Run Time: 90 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: $90.3 million
- Language: English
A group of strangers becomes trapped at a remote motel during a rainstorm, and mysterious deaths begin to occur.
16. The Prestige (2006)
- Lead Actors: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale
- Supporting Artists: Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release Date: October 20, 2006
- Run Time: 130 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Revenue: $109.7 million
- Language: English
Christopher Nolan’s film follows two magicians (Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale) locked in a bitter rivalry that leads to shocking revelations.
17. Misery (1990)
- Lead Actors: James Caan, Kathy Bates
- Director: Rob Reiner
- Release Date: November 30, 1990
- Run Time: 107 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
- Revenue: $61 million
- Language: English
Based on Stephen King’s novel, this film features a famous author who becomes the captive of his obsessive fan.
18. The Departed (2006)
- Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon
- Supporting Artists: Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Release Date: October 6, 2006
- Run Time: 151 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Revenue: $291.5 million
- Language: English
The Departed (2006) – Martin Scorsese’s crime thriller involves an undercover cop (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a mole in the police force (Matt Damon) trying to identify each other.
19. Nightcrawler (2014)
- Lead Actor: Jake Gyllenhaal as Louis “Lou” Bloom
- Supporting Artists: Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed
- Director: Dan Gilroy
- Release Date: October 31, 2014 (USA)
- Run Time: 117 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately $50 million worldwide
- Language: English
Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a freelance cameraman who becomes increasingly involved in the criminal world he covers.
20. Get Out (2017)
- Lead Actors: Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams
- Supporting Artists: Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener and Lil Rel Howery
- Director: Jordan Peele
- Release Date: February 24, 2017
- Run Time: Approximately 104 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Revenue: $255 million worldwide
- Language: English
Get Out is a gripping horror film directed by Jordan Peele. It follows an African American man who uncovers unsettling truths about his white girlfriend’s family, revealing a disturbing exploration of race and societal expectations. The movie skillfully blends suspense, social commentary, and psychological tension.
21. No Country for Old Men (2007)
- Lead Actors: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem
- Supporting Artists: Josh Brolin, Kelly Macdonald
- Director: Joel and Ethan Coen
- Release Date: November 21, 2007
- Run Time: 122 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: $171.6 million
- Language: English
No Country for Old Men is an adaption of Cormac McCarthy’s novel, this film follows a hunter who stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and then, becomes entangled in a dangerous pursuit.
22. Oldboy (2003)
- Lead Actors: Choi Min-sik, Kang Hye-jung
- Supporting Artists: Yoo Ji-tae, Ji Dae-han
- Director: Park Chan-wook
- Release Date: November 21, 2003
- Run Time: 120 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Revenue: $15 million
- Language: Korean
A man is inexplicably imprisoned for 15 years and then released, setting off a twisted chain of events in this South Korean thriller.
23. The Game (1997)
- Lead Actors: Michael Douglas, Sean Penn
- Supporting Artists: Deborah Kara Unger, James Rebhorn
- Director: David Fincher
- Release Date: September 12, 1997
- Run Time: 129 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: $109.4 million
- Language: English
The film follows a wealthy banker who becomes entangled in a mysterious and increasingly dangerous ‘game’ orchestrated by a shadowy organization, blurring the line between reality and illusion as he races to uncover the truth before it’s too late. With unexpected twists and psychological intrigue, the movie keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.
24. Black Swan (2010)
- Lead Actors: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis and Vincent Cassel
- Supporting Artists: Barbara Hershey, Winona Ryder and Benjamin Millepied
- Director: Darren Aronofsky
- Release Date: December 3, 2010
- Run Time: Approximately 108 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
- Revenue: Over $329 million worldwide.
- Language: English
In Black Swan, Natalie Portman stars as a ballet dancer whose quest for perfection takes a dark and hallucinatory turn.
25. The Village (2004)
- Lead Actors: Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard, Adrien Brody, William Hurt and Sigourney Weaver
- Supporting Artists: Brendan Gleeson, Cherry Jones and Celia Weston
- Director: M. Night Shyamalan
- Release Date: July 30, 2004
- Run Time: Approximately 108 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Over $256 million worldwide
- Language: English
This M. Night Shyamalan film is set in a secluded village surrounded by woods, where the residents live in fear of mythical creatures.
26. The Usual Suspects (1995)
- Lead Actors: Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne, Benicio del Toro, Kevin Pollak and Kevin Spacey
- Supporting Artists: Chazz Palminteri, Pete Postlethwaite
- Director: Bryan Singer
- Release Date: August 16, 1995
- Run Time: Approximately 106 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Revenue: Over $34 million worldwide.
- Language: English
A group of criminals is brought together after a truck heist, leading to a complex web of deception and intrigue.
27. A Quiet Place (2018)
- Lead Actors: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski
- Supporting Artists: Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe
- Director: John Krasinski
- Release Date: April 6, 2018
- Run Time: 90 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Revenue: $340.9 million
- Language: English
In a post-apocalyptic world, a family must navigate their lives in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound.
28. Mystic River (2003)
- Lead Actors: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins
- Supporting Artists: Kevin Bacon, Laurence Fishburne
- Director: Clint Eastwood
- Release Date: October 8, 2003
- Run Time: 138 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Revenue: $156.8 million
- Language: English
Directed by Clint Eastwood, this film explores the impact of a traumatic event on the lives of three childhood friends.
29. Split (2016)
- Lead Actors: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy
- Supporting Artists: Betty Buckley, Haley Lu Richardson
- Director: M. Night Shyamalan
- Release Date: January 20, 2017
- Run Time: 117 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: $278.5 million
- Language: English
Split is a psychological thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film revolves around a man with dissociative identity disorder who kidnaps three teenage girls, leading to a tense battle of wits as his various personalities emerge and clash. It explores the complexities of the human mind and the chilling struggle for survival.
30. Mulholland Drive (2001)
- Lead Actors: Colin Farrell, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell and Christopher Walken
- Supporting Artists: Tom Waits and Abbie Cornish
- Director: Martin McDonagh
- Release Date: October 12, 2012
- Run Time: Approximately 110 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: $33 million worldwide.
- Language: English
The film follows the twisting journey of an aspiring actress as she arrives in Los Angeles and becomes entangled in a mysterious and fragmented narrative involving identity shifts, dreams, and enigmatic characters. The movie explores themes of Hollywood’s dark underbelly and the complexities of the human psyche.
FAQ
What are the best suspense movies?
There are many great suspense movies to choose from, but some of the highly regarded ones include:
- Psycho (1960)
- The Sixth Sense (1999)
- Se7en (1995)
- Gone Girl (2014)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- No Country for Old Men (2007)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- Memento (2000)
What is a great suspense movie?
Ultimately, a great suspense movie keeps the audience engrossed from start to finish, leaving them intellectually stimulated, emotionally invested, and craving for more even after the credits roll.
What is difference between thriller and suspense?
While both genres often overlap, the main difference lies in their focus. A suspense movie aims to create a sense of tension and anticipation, keeping the audience uncertain about what will happen next. In contrast, a thriller often involves high-stakes situations with intense action and danger, driving the plot forward.
Does suspense mean scary?
Suspense does not necessarily mean scary. Suspenseful movies create a feeling of uncertainty and tension, often leaving the audience on the edge of their seats, but they don’t always have to be outright frightening. Suspense can be present in various genres, including thrillers, dramas, and mysteries.
Is suspense a horror genre?
Suspense is not a distinct genre like horror; rather, it is a storytelling technique used across various genres, including horror, thriller, mystery, and even drama. While horror films often use suspense to build tension and fear, suspense itself is not limited to the horror genre. It focuses on keeping the audience engaged by creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and expectation.
Are you going to watch these?