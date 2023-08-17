If there is a fanbase for rom-com, then there is one for suspense movies too. The best suspense movies are the ones that get you leaning in waiting for what’s to come next. And that’s why we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of the top 30 suspense movies for you to add to your watchlist.

But before that, here’s a quick glance at the movies included in our list. You can just click on the movie name, and it will give you all the details you need to know before you make your decision.

1. Psycho (1960)

Credit: Vintage Movie Posters

Lead Actors: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh

Supporting Artists: Vera Miles, John Gavin

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Release Date: June 16, 1960

Run Time: 109 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: $32 million (estimated)

Language: English

Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic thriller follows Marion Crane as she encounters the mysterious Norman Bates and his eerie motel.

Also read: Hollywood Suspense Thriller Movies

2. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins

Supporting Artists: Scott Glenn, Ted Levine

Director: Jonathan Demme

Release Date: February 14, 1991

Run Time: 118 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Revenue: $272.7 million

Language: English

Jodie Foster stars as Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee, who seeks the help of the brilliant but insane Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to catch a serial killer.

3. Se7en (1995)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman

Supporting Artists: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey

Director: David Fincher

Release Date: September 22, 1995

Run Time: 127 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Revenue: $327.3 million

Language: English

David Fincher’s dark masterpiece centers on two detectives (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) as they hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as motives.

4. The Sixth Sense (1999)

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: IMDb

Supporting Artists: Toni Collette, Olivia Williams

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Release Date: August 6, 1999

Run Time: 107 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: $672.8 million

Language: English

M. Night Shyamalan’s film about a young boy who claims he can see and communicate with the dead features a stunning twist ending.

5. The Shining (1980)

Credit: Pinterest

Lead Actors: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall

Supporting Artists: Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Release Date: May 23, 1980

Run Time: 146 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: $46.2 million

Language: English

Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel follows a family’s descent into madness during a winter caretaking job at a haunted hotel.

6. Rear Window (1954)

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Fruugo

Lead Actors: James Stewart, Grace Kelly

Supporting Artists: Wendell Corey, Thelma Ritter

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Release Date: August 1, 1954

Run Time: 112 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Language: English

Hitchcock’s classic stars James Stewart as a photographer who believes he’s witnessed a murder from his apartment window.

7. Gone Girl (2014)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike

Supporting Artists: Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry

Director: David Fincher

Release Date: October 3, 2014

Run Time: 149 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: $369.3 million

Language: English

Adapted from Gillian Flynn’s novel, this film portrays the disappearance of a woman and the resulting media frenzy.

8. Vertigo (1958)

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: James Stewart, Kim Novak

Supporting Artists: Barbara Bel Geddes, Tom Helmore

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Release Date: May 9, 1958

Run Time: 128 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Revenue: N/A

Language: English

Another Hitchcock masterpiece, this film stars James Stewart as a former police detective who becomes obsessed with a mysterious woman.

Also read: Bollywood Suspense Thrillers

9. Shutter Island (2010)

Credit: Giphy

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo

Supporting Artists: Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams

Director: Martin Scorsese

Release Date: February 19, 2010

Run Time: 138 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Revenue: $294.8 million

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Scorsese’s psychological thriller involves two U.S. Marshals (Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo) investigating the disappearance of a patient from a mental institution.

10. Memento (2000)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss

Supporting Artists: Joe Pantoliano, Mark Boone Junior

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release Date: September 5, 2000

Run Time: 113 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: $39.7 million

Language: English

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending narrative follows a man with short-term memory loss trying to solve his wife’s murder.

11. Prisoners (2013)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal

Supporting Artists: Viola Davis, Terrence Howard

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Release Date: September 20, 2013

Run Time: 153 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: $122.1 million

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal star in this intense film about a father searching for his missing daughter while facing ethical dilemmas.

12. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara

Supporting Artists: Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård

Director: David Fincher

Release Date: December 20, 2011

Run Time: 158 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: $232.6 million

Language: English

Based on Stieg Larsson’s novel, this film follows a journalist and a computer hacker as they investigate a decades-old disappearance.

13. Zodiac (2007)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo

Supporting Artists: Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards

Director: David Fincher

Release Date: March 2, 2007

Run Time: 157 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Revenue: $84.8 million

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

David Fincher’s film explores the real-life hunt for the notorious Zodiac Killer in San Francisco during the late 1960s and 1970s.

14. The Others (2001)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston

Supporting Artists: Fionnula Flanagan, Alakina Mann

Director: Alejandro Amenábar

Release Date: August 10, 2001

Run Time: 101 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: $209.9 million

Language: English

Nicole Kidman stars in this supernatural thriller about a woman who believes her house is haunted.

15. Identity (2003)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: John Cusack, Ray Liotta

Supporting Artists: Amanda Peet, Clea DuVall

Director: James Mangold

Release Date: April 25, 2003

Run Time: 90 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: $90.3 million

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of strangers becomes trapped at a remote motel during a rainstorm, and mysterious deaths begin to occur.

16. The Prestige (2006)

Lead Actors: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale

Supporting Artists: Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release Date: October 20, 2006

Run Time: 130 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: $109.7 million

Language: English

Christopher Nolan’s film follows two magicians (Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale) locked in a bitter rivalry that leads to shocking revelations.

17. Misery (1990)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: James Caan, Kathy Bates

Director: Rob Reiner

Release Date: November 30, 1990

Run Time: 107 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: $61 million

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Stephen King’s novel, this film features a famous author who becomes the captive of his obsessive fan.

18. The Departed (2006)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon

Supporting Artists: Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg

Director: Martin Scorsese

Release Date: October 6, 2006

Run Time: 151 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: $291.5 million

Language: English

The Departed (2006) – Martin Scorsese’s crime thriller involves an undercover cop (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a mole in the police force (Matt Damon) trying to identify each other.

19. Nightcrawler (2014)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Jake Gyllenhaal as Louis “Lou” Bloom

Supporting Artists: Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed

Director: Dan Gilroy

Release Date: October 31, 2014 (USA)

Run Time: 117 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: Approximately $50 million worldwide

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a freelance cameraman who becomes increasingly involved in the criminal world he covers.

20. Get Out (2017)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams

Supporting Artists: Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener and Lil Rel Howery

Director: Jordan Peele

Release Date: February 24, 2017

Run Time: Approximately 104 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Revenue: $255 million worldwide

Language: English

Get Out is a gripping horror film directed by Jordan Peele. It follows an African American man who uncovers unsettling truths about his white girlfriend’s family, revealing a disturbing exploration of race and societal expectations. The movie skillfully blends suspense, social commentary, and psychological tension.

21. No Country for Old Men (2007)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem

Supporting Artists: Josh Brolin, Kelly Macdonald

Director: Joel and Ethan Coen

Release Date: November 21, 2007

Run Time: 122 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Revenue: $171.6 million

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

No Country for Old Men is an adaption of Cormac McCarthy’s novel, this film follows a hunter who stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and then, becomes entangled in a dangerous pursuit.

22. Oldboy (2003)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Choi Min-sik, Kang Hye-jung

Supporting Artists: Yoo Ji-tae, Ji Dae-han

Director: Park Chan-wook

Release Date: November 21, 2003

Run Time: 120 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Revenue: $15 million

Language: Korean

A man is inexplicably imprisoned for 15 years and then released, setting off a twisted chain of events in this South Korean thriller.

23. The Game (1997)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Michael Douglas, Sean Penn

Supporting Artists: Deborah Kara Unger, James Rebhorn

Director: David Fincher

Release Date: September 12, 1997

Run Time: 129 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Revenue: $109.4 million

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

The film follows a wealthy banker who becomes entangled in a mysterious and increasingly dangerous ‘game’ orchestrated by a shadowy organization, blurring the line between reality and illusion as he races to uncover the truth before it’s too late. With unexpected twists and psychological intrigue, the movie keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

24. Black Swan (2010)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis and Vincent Cassel

Supporting Artists: Barbara Hershey, Winona Ryder and Benjamin Millepied

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Release Date: December 3, 2010

Run Time: Approximately 108 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: Over $329 million worldwide.

Language: English

In Black Swan, Natalie Portman stars as a ballet dancer whose quest for perfection takes a dark and hallucinatory turn.

25. The Village (2004)



Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard, Adrien Brody, William Hurt and Sigourney Weaver

Supporting Artists: Brendan Gleeson, Cherry Jones and Celia Weston

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Release Date: July 30, 2004

Run Time: Approximately 108 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Revenue: Over $256 million worldwide

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

This M. Night Shyamalan film is set in a secluded village surrounded by woods, where the residents live in fear of mythical creatures.

26. The Usual Suspects (1995)

Credit: The Movie Database

Lead Actors: Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne, Benicio del Toro, Kevin Pollak and Kevin Spacey

Supporting Artists: Chazz Palminteri, Pete Postlethwaite

Director: Bryan Singer

Release Date: August 16, 1995

Run Time: Approximately 106 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: Over $34 million worldwide.

Language: English

A group of criminals is brought together after a truck heist, leading to a complex web of deception and intrigue.



27. A Quiet Place (2018)

A Quiet Place

Lead Actors: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Supporting Artists: Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe

Director: John Krasinski

Release Date: April 6, 2018

Run Time: 90 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Revenue: $340.9 million

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post-apocalyptic world, a family must navigate their lives in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound.

28. Mystic River (2003)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Sean Penn, Tim Robbins

Supporting Artists: Kevin Bacon, Laurence Fishburne

Director: Clint Eastwood

Release Date: October 8, 2003

Run Time: 138 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Revenue: $156.8 million

Language: English

Directed by Clint Eastwood, this film explores the impact of a traumatic event on the lives of three childhood friends.

29. Split (2016)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy

Supporting Artists: Betty Buckley, Haley Lu Richardson

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Release Date: January 20, 2017

Run Time: 117 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: $278.5 million

Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

Split is a psychological thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film revolves around a man with dissociative identity disorder who kidnaps three teenage girls, leading to a tense battle of wits as his various personalities emerge and clash. It explores the complexities of the human mind and the chilling struggle for survival.

30. Mulholland Drive (2001)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Colin Farrell, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell and Christopher Walken

Supporting Artists: Tom Waits and Abbie Cornish

Director: Martin McDonagh

Release Date: October 12, 2012

Run Time: Approximately 110 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: $33 million worldwide.

Language: English

The film follows the twisting journey of an aspiring actress as she arrives in Los Angeles and becomes entangled in a mysterious and fragmented narrative involving identity shifts, dreams, and enigmatic characters. The movie explores themes of Hollywood’s dark underbelly and the complexities of the human psyche.

FAQ

What are the best suspense movies?

There are many great suspense movies to choose from, but some of the highly regarded ones include:

Psycho (1960)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Se7en (1995)

Gone Girl (2014)

Shutter Island (2010)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Memento (2000)

What is a great suspense movie?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, a great suspense movie keeps the audience engrossed from start to finish, leaving them intellectually stimulated, emotionally invested, and craving for more even after the credits roll.

What is difference between thriller and suspense?

While both genres often overlap, the main difference lies in their focus. A suspense movie aims to create a sense of tension and anticipation, keeping the audience uncertain about what will happen next. In contrast, a thriller often involves high-stakes situations with intense action and danger, driving the plot forward.

Does suspense mean scary?

Suspense does not necessarily mean scary. Suspenseful movies create a feeling of uncertainty and tension, often leaving the audience on the edge of their seats, but they don’t always have to be outright frightening. Suspense can be present in various genres, including thrillers, dramas, and mysteries.

Is suspense a horror genre?

Suspense is not a distinct genre like horror; rather, it is a storytelling technique used across various genres, including horror, thriller, mystery, and even drama. While horror films often use suspense to build tension and fear, suspense itself is not limited to the horror genre. It focuses on keeping the audience engaged by creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and expectation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you going to watch these?