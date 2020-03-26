Due to a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus patients, most of the major cities all across the world are under lockdown. In such a situation, people are looking for a number of different sources of entertainment.

While it's always a good idea to get together with friends and family to watch your favourite show or movie, the current situation doesn't allow us to do so. But don't worry if you were planning to binge-watch your favourite content, we've got you covered.

Here are 5 services that allow you to watch online content on services like Netflix and YouTube in sync with your friends.

1. Twoseven

If you want something which is hassle-free, Twoseven is the service you want. It is designed with simplicity in mind and runs straight from your browser. The service supports YouTube, Vimeo, Netflix, Crunchyroll and private videos.

That's not all, the app has built-in text and video capabilities, which means you won't need any third-party app to share your experience with the other person. Sounds interesting? You can get it from here.

2. Syncplay

Syncplay is a free to use multi-platform service that is compatible with all the biggest video players including VLC and Media Player Classic. It allows you to sync video streams with friends which are stored locally on a hard drive. You can download it from here.

3. Watch2gether

The app is pretty straightforward which lets you watch videos online with friends in real-time without the requirement of registration. All you need is a nickname and you are good to go.

The service also gives you the option to either invite your own friends to a server or you can join a server which is already in operation. You can get started by clicking here.

4. Rabbit

If you are looking for a more powerful tool that lets you do much more than just syncing videos, Rabbit is what you need. The service enables a user to sync all sorts of content across multiple devices remotely.

Along with syncing videos from YouTube or Netflix, Rabbit can also sync games, documents and much more. To invite friends, simple share room's link. The service also lets users chat with each other in real-time via text and video calls. You can get it from here.

5. Plex VR

Plex VR takes video syncing experience to a whole new level. Instead of simply sharing a screen, the service lets you share a virtual loft apartment and drive-in theatre with your friends.

In these shared virtual spaces, a number of users will be able to chat with each other and watch videos sourced from any of the user's Plex media library. Users are also able to independently adjust the size of the screen as per their preferences.

Plex VR also gives everyone an avatar which represents them in the room. However, in order to use the service, one would require a Google Daydream, Gear VR or Oculus Go compatible hardware. If you have a VR, you can download Plex VR from here.

No matter if you have people with you to watch your favourite shows or not, these services will keep you engaged during the lockdown period.