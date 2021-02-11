With the government promoting 'vocal for local', Indian sentiment to use homegrown products and apps has grown stronger.

So, if you too are looking for homegrown apps, created by Indians for Indians, to replace the foreign ones, then this article is for you.

1. Koo instead of Twitter

Founded by: Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka

Koo is an homegrown app that was launched in March last year. It is an Indian alternative to Twitter and it has become the talk of the town as it offers a Twitter-like experience, but in Indian languages. It is available on the iOS and Android, and it also has a webpage. The app rose to prominence after it won the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat app challenge in 2020.



2. Chingari instead of TikTok

Founded by: Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam

TikTok was hugely popular in India but, unfortunately it was banned in India last year by the Indian givernment due to privacy issues. However, there's an Indian alternative to it- Chingari. It's a short video app just like TikTok and it's available for Android and iOS. Even Chingari pays its content creators based on how viral their videos are. The app also features trending news, entertainment and a variety of short videos that can be downloaded and shared.



3. FAU-G instead of PUB-G

Founded by: nCore Games (Bengaluru)

A lot of Indians were upset when PUB-G was banned in India last year. But, the wait is finally over. Much like PUB-G, FAU-G is an online multiplayer action game that's based on Indian soldiers. The game is doing pretty well. In fact, it recorded the highest number of pre-registrations in less than 24 hours on the Play Store in India before its launch.



4. JioPages Browser instead of UC Browser

Founded by: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

JioPages Browser is quite similar to the UC Browser. Apart from offering engaging news and entertainment content, the app also features ark theme, incognito mode, offline pages, QR code scanner, regional language support and desktop mode. It is one of the most popular Indian browsers that offers fast and secure internet surfing experience to its users.



5. Myntra instead of Shein

Founded by: Mukesh Bansal, Vineet Saxena and Ashutosh Lawania

Shein was also banned in India last year due to safety reasons. Though just like Shein, Myntra is an e-commerce platform that offers the latest clothing and fashion for men, women and kids. And, it's not just clothes, the app also includes the latest gadgets, accessories and beauty products.



6. Kagaaz Scanner instead of Cam Scanner

Founded by: Gaurav Shrishrimal

Cam Scanner is a popular app that allows users to scan photos and documents but, it was recently banned in India. Though, you can use Kagaaz Scanner which is an Indian version of the app and serves the same purpose.

7. Inshorts instead of Newsdog

Founded by: Azhar Iqubal, Deepit Purkayastha and Anunay Arunav

Newsdog is a Chinese app aimed at Indian user base that provides short news bytes in over 10 Indian languages. But, Inshorts is a desi version of this app that you can download. It's an app that summarises news in 60 words or less. It also offers personalised stories and video content.



8. Ludo King instead of Clash of Kings

Founded by: Vikash Jaiswal

Clash of Kings is a multiplayer online strategy game that was banned by the Indian government in June 2020 due to privacy issues. But, if you are looking for something as exciting as this game, you can opt for Ludo King, which is based on the popular board game Ludo. The game is avaible on all platforms and it has already crossed 100 million downloads. It can be played offline and it supports up to 6 players in multiplayer mode.



9. Jio Meet instead of Zoom

Founded by: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Zoom has become a popular video-conferencing app but, if you are looking for a desi alternative to it then you can download Jio Meet. It offers the same functions as the Zoom app and it's easy to use. It's available for Android, iOS and the desktop.



10. K7 Total Security instead of Virus Cleaner

Founded by: Jayaraman Kesavardhanan

Virus Cleaner is an anti-virus app that was also banned by the Indian government last year due to privacy issues. But, you can opt for the K7 Total Security app which is also a multiplatform anti-malware and antivirus software. Its features include software firewalls and phishing protection. It also has anti-theft features, call blocker and a privacy advisor. The app also offers scheduled scanning and a web filter.



11. Yarabook instead of Facebook

Founded by: Bharat Lal Beniwal

Just like Facebook, Yarabook is a social networking website that you can use to connect with your friends and family. You can share pictures, chat with freinds and family and even add stories to your timeline. It is available on all platforms and it's pretty simple to use.



Taking a step towards atmanirbhar bharat.