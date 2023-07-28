The curious case of Akshay Kumar movies is that one quick look at the list of more than 145 projects he has undertaken over the years, you’d find yourself applauding his versatility. Hit or miss, the Bollywood actor has done everything from action to comedy, biopics to romance, thriller to social commentary… LEGIT EVERYTHING. We have curated a list of all Akshay Kumar movies across different genres. Take a look:

And here’s a detailed look at 30 of the most popular Akshay Kumar movies:

1. Special 26

IMDb: 8

Revenue: ₹103 crore

Run Time: 144 minutes

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Special 26 is a period heist thriller featuring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kajal Aggarwal, and Divya Dutta, among others. It was released on 8 February 2013.

The film is counted among the best Akshay Kumar movies of all time. Its plotline revolves around a group of cons posing as CBI officers and looting money from influential people by conducting false raids. As the real CBI team learn about these tricksters, they hatch a plan to catch them red-handed.

2. Hera Pheri

IMDb: 8.1

Revenue: ₹17.8 crore

Run Time: 138 minutes

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri is a comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Om Puri, among others. It was released on 31 March 2000.

If there’s a list for funny Akshay Kumar movies, Hera Pheri easily tops the list any day. It revolves around a landlord and his two tenants who erroneously receive a ransom call from a kidnapper. In desperate need of money, they intend to claim the amount for themselves.

3. OMG: Oh My God!

IMDb: 8.1

Revenue: ₹193 crore

Run Time: 130 minutes

Directed by Umesh Shukla, OMG: Oh My God! is a unique social comedy inspired by Billy Connolly’s The Man Who Sued God. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, with Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Lubna Salim and Poonam Jhawer, among others, in the supporting cast. It was released on 28 September 2012.

The film revolves around the life of a Gujarati atheist Kanji Lalji Mehta whose struck by a natural tragedy that prompts him to take up his case against God.

4. Welcome

IMDb: 7

Revenue: ₹117.91 crore

Run Time: 158 minutes

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Welcome is another one of the great Akshay Kumar comedy films starring the actor with Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Feroz Khan, Nana Patekar, and Mallika Sherawat, among others. It was released in 21 December 2007.

Don wants to marry his sister to a respectable family. With the help of his gangster friend, he finds a perfect partner for her, only for things to take a hilarious turn when the family learns of his real identity.

5. Airlift

IMDb: 7.9

Revenue: ₹231 crore

Run Time: 125 minutes

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Airlift is a drama thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The film also stars Avtar Gill, Feryna Wazheir, and Purab Kohli, among others. It was released in 22nd January 2016.

Ranjit Katyal is a successful, ruthless, and well-connected businessman in Kuwait. After Iraq invades Kuwait, a sensitised Katyal decides to help evacuate 170,000 Indians stranded as refugees.

6. Khiladi

IMDb: 7.1

Run Time: 157 minutes

This is one of the old Akshay Kumar movies directed by Abbas-Mustan. Khiladi is a murder mystery starring Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, and Sabeeha in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan, and Johnny Lever. The film was released on 5 June 1992.

A group of four friends decide to play a prank on Sheetal’s (group member) father by telling him his daughter has been kidnapped and asking for ransom money. However, things take a dark turn when Sheetal dies, and the remaining friends become prime suspects.

7. Namastey London

IMDb: 7.1

Revenue: ₹71.4 crore

Run Time: 128 minutes

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namastey London is a romantic comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor, Upen Patel, and Nina Wadia. The film was released on 23 March 2007.

On a trip to India, Jasmeet’s father blackmails her into marrying Arjun. She agrees to marry on the condition they’d return to London soon after the marriage. Thereafter, she renounces her wedding to Arjun.

8. Waqt: The Race Against Time

IMDb: 6.7

Revenue: ₹42.48 crore

Run Time: 150 minutes

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Waqt: The Race Against Time is a comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Shefali Shah, Boman Irani, and Rajpal Yadav. The film was released on 22 April 2005.

Ishwar Chandra Thakur discovers he only has a few months of life left to live. He, therefore, decides to teach his spoilt son a lesson before it’s too late.

9. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: ₹82 crore

Run Time: 154 minutes

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaais a psychological-comedy-horror starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Paresh Rawal, among others. The film was released on 12 October 2007.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is easily one of the scariest Bollywood horror movies. Siddharth returns from the US with his wife, Avni. The couple decides to live in his ancestral house despite the grim warnings from his elders about the presence of a ghost called Manjulika. The situation turns awry, and soon he has to seek help from his psychiatrist friend.

10. Garam Masala

IMDb: 6.7

Revenue: ₹54.6 crore

Run Time: 142 minutes

Directed by Priyadarshan, Garam Masala is a comedy starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Rajpal Yadav. The film was released on 3 November 2005.

The story revolves around two flirtatious photographers, Mac and Sam, who like the company of women. After a trip abroad, an envious Sam becomes hell-bent on jeopardizing Mac’s life when he finds he’s in the company of three women.

11. Pad Man

IMDb: 7.9

Revenue: ₹207.73 crore

Run Time: 140 minutes

Directed by R. Balki, Pad Man is a biographical comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. The film was released on 9 February 2018.

The film journeys the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Coimbatore-based social activist who made economical sanitary pads for rural women.

12. Good Newwz

IMDb: 6.8

Revenue: ₹318.57 crore

Run Time: 132 minutes

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film was released on 27 December 2019.

Two couples with the same surnames are seeking medical treatment after their repeated failures at conceiving. However, the doctor makes a major blunder, and their sperms get interchanged.

13. Aankhen

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: ₹62.95 crore

Run Time: 165 minutes

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aankhen is a heist thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal. The film was released on 5 April 2002.

Vijay Singh Rajput was unfairly fired from the bank he was working at. He now seeks revenge and plans to rob the bank. He trains three blind men to do the deed.

14. Housefull

IMDb: 5.5

Revenue: ₹124.50 crore

Run Time: 155 minutes

Directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull is a comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and Jiah Khan. The film also has an ensemble support cast, including Chunky Pandey, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Randhir Kapoor, among others. The film was released on 30 April 2010.

Aarush is an unlucky dude who carries ill luck with him wherever he goes. His tiff with his fate often lands him in various comical situations.

15. Awara Pagal Deewana

IMDb: 6.2

Run Time: 164 minutes

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Awara Paagal Deewana is an action comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Preeti Jhangiani, and Aarti Chhabria, among others. The film was released on 20 June 2002.

A dentist’s life turns topsy-turvy when he finds himself embroiled in a gang rivalry. The film is also among the common Bollywood Movie Names for dumb charades.

16. Main Khiladi Tu Anari

IMDb: 6.5

Revenue: ₹13.84 crore

Run Time: 184 minutes

Directed by Sameer Malkan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari is an action comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Raageshwari, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and Kader Khan. The film was released on 23 September 1994.

Inspector Karan seeks to avenge the murder of his elder brother, Inspector Arjun. He must also put with Deepak, an actor who wants to become his shadow as part of research for a new role as a cop.

17. Mission Mangal

IMDb: 6.5

Revenue: ₹291 crore

Run Time: 127 minutes

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is a drama starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. The ensemble supporting cast includes H. G. Dattatreya, Sanjay Kapoor and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. The film was released on 15 August 2019.

The film loosely portrays the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who were behind India’s first interplanetary expedition Mars Orbiter Mission.

18. Gabbar Is Back

IMDb: 7.1

Revenue: ₹135.81 crore

Run Time: 121 minutes

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Gabbar Is Back is an action film starring Akshay Kumar and Shruti Haasan. The film also features Suman Talwar, Sunil Grover, and Ishita Vyas, among others. Kareena Kapoor Khan appears in the film as a special guest. It was released on 1 May 2015.

The city officials wrong a commoner, Aditya. Seeking to avenge his tragedy and expose the corrupt bureaucrats, he becomes a vigilante with the aid of honest officials.

19. Heyy Babyy

IMDb: 6.0

Revenue: ₹84 crore

Run Time: 144 minutes

Directed by Sajid Khan, Heyy Babyy is a comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Juanna Sanghvi and Boman Irani. The film was released on 24 August 2007.

Heyy Babyy is among Akshay Kumar’s popular comedy films. It follows the life of three friends. Their lives dramatically change when they find a baby at their doorstep. They try to connect with their former girlfriends to determine who among them is the father of the baby.

20. Singh Is King

IMDb: 5.7

Revenue: ₹136 crore

Run Time: 136 minutes

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Singh Is King is a comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, and Sonu Sood, among others. The film was released on 8 August 2008.

Happy is asked to bring back Lakhan from Australia to meet his sick father. However, he ends up temporarily replacing ‘King’ Lakhan of the local underworld.

21. Aitraaz

IMDb: 6.6

Revenue: ₹26 crore

Run Time: 159 minutes

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Aitraaz is a romantic thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was released on 12 November 2004.

Raj is happily married to Priya. However, his ex-girlfriend falsely accuses him of rape. She also happens to be his employer’s wife. He counter-sues her sexual harassment.

22. Toilet: A Love Story (2017)

IMDb: 7.2

Revenue: ₹310 crore

Run Time: 155 minutes

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Kathais a social comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was released on 11 August 2017.

A woman warns her husband that she’d leave him unless he installs a toilet in their house. This begins a journey and fight against open defecation.

23. Kesari

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: ₹207 crore

Run Time: 150 minutes

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari features Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, and Jaspreet Singh, among others. The film was released on 21 March 2019.

Based on the real-life story of the Battle of Saragarhi. It follows the battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.

24. Phir Hera Pheri

IMDb: 7.2

Revenue: ₹69.12 crore

Run Time: 153 minutes

Directed by Neeraj Vora, Phir Hera Pheri is the second instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise starring the lead trio Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The supporting cast includes Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever. The film was released on 9 June 2006.

Baburao, Raju, and Shyam have risen from rags to riches. But their never-ending greed reeks them more trouble as they get scammed by a fraudster.

25. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

IMDb: 7.2

Revenue: ₹178.4 crore

Run Time: 170 minutes

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is an action thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Freddy Daruwala, and Sumeet Raghavan. The film was released on 6 June 2014.

A terrorist plans to conduct a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai. Virat Bakshi, a soldier, is all set to protect the city of dreams from the upcoming danger with the help of his team.

26. Bhagam Bhag

IMDb: 6.6

Revenue: ₹67 crore

Run Time: 159 minutes

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhagam Bhag is a comedy thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal as the lead trio with an ensemble cast of Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. The film was released on 22 December 2006.

Champak, the owner of a theatre group, is planning to organise a show in London along with Bunty and Babla, two of the group members. A turn of events leads the trio to find themselves in the middle of a murder case they did not commit.

27. Gold: The Dream That United Our Nation

IMDb: 7.3

Revenue: ₹158 crore

Run Time: 151 minutes

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold is a period sports film starring Akshay Kumar as Tapan Das along with Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, and Vineet Kumar Singh, among others. The film was released on 15 August 2018.

The film follows the journey of the man behind the first Olympic Gold medal of Independent India.

28. Ajnabee

IMDb: 6.3

Revenue: ₹31.83 crore

Run Time: 165 minutes

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Ajnabee is a mystery thriller featuring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Johnny Lever, and Dalip Tahil, among others. The film was released on 21 September 2001.

The newly-married Raj and Priya develop a strong friendship with their neighbourhood couple, Vicky and Sonia. One day, Raj finds himself waking up at Vicky’s apartment. Soon after, it is discovered that Sonia has passed and Raj is a suspect.

29. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

IMDb: 6.7

Revenue: ₹56 crore

Run Time: 161 minutes

Directed by David Dhawan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is a romantic comedy featuring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film also features Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Satish Shah and Rajpal Yadav as the supporting cast. It was released on 30th July 2004.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is among the most popular light-hearted, feel good Bollywood movies by Akshay Kumar. A short-tempered Sameer relocated to Goa, where he falls in love with Rani. Then enters ‘wicked Sunny’ bearing ill luck and a past connection with Sameer.

30. Mohra

IMDb: 7

Revenue: ₹22.65 crore

Run Time: 177 minutes

Directed by Rajiv Rai, Mohra is an action thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Sunil Shetty in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Raza Murad, and Gulshan Grover, among others. The film was released on 1st July 1994.

A Journalist and her boss free a criminal with a life sentence. However, there’s a hidden reason behind his release.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the 100th movie of Akshay Kumar?

It is Joker (2012). Rated 2.4 on IMDb, the story revolves around Agastya and his girlfriend, who started a rumour about aliens approaching the village of Paglapur so that they could improve the situation of residents.

2. How many movies Akshay Kumar has worked in?

It is reported that the actor has appeared in at least 146 movies. This includes his special appearances as a guest in films. The actor already has 6 movies in the pipeline for 2023 and 2024.

3. Which was Akshay Kumar’s first movie?

Akshay Kumar debuted in 1991 with Saugandh. Rated 5.4 on IMDb, the film revolves around the quest for vengeance of Shiva and his mother, Ganga, against the notorious landlord, Sarang.

4. How rich is Akshay?

According to a 2020 report by Forbes India, Akshay Kumar’s net worth is around $48.5 million, which is over ₹397 crore. He is among the richest Bollywood celebrities.

5. How much does Akshay Kumar charge for a movie?

It is widely reported the actor has charged more than 100 crores for his projects.