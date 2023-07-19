Born to veteran Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. Ram Charan has mainly appeared in Telugu films and a few Hindi movies in his career. He made his debut with Chirutha and was last seen in a lead role in Acharya. He is now gearing up for his upcoming movie, Game Changer. There are 16 movies of Ram Charan that the actor has worked in so far. If you are searching for Ram Charan movies to watch, we have the whole Ram Charan movies list right here.

Ram Charan Movies List:

From action-packed blockbusters to heartwarming dramas, Ram Charan movies Hindi and Telugu are quite fun to watch. We suggest you check out this Ram Charan movies list. Here is the list of Ram Charan movies that speak of his entire career. It also has Ram Charan movies in Hindi.

1. Chirutha (2007)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Neha Sharma

Ram Charan and Neha Sharma Supporting artist: Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj Director: Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh Release date: 28th September 2007

28th September 2007 Run time: 151 minutes

151 minutes IMDb rating: 5.3

5.3 Revenue: ₹20 crore

₹20 crore Language: Telugu

The 2007 film features Ram Charan as a poor man who goes to jail after confessing to a murder that he didn’t commit. After being released from prison after 12 years, he goes to Bangkok for work and falls in love with Sanjana, the daughter of a rich man. Neha Sharma was cast as his love interest in the film.

Ram Charan Movies

2. Magadheera (2009)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal

Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal Supporting artist: Srihari

Srihari Director: S.S. Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli Release date: 31st July 2009

31st July 2009 Run Time: 158 minutes

158 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: ₹150 crore

₹150 crore Language: Telugu

Ram Charan plays the role of a warrior, Kala Bhairava, in Magadheera, who dies after trying to save the princess and his kingdom. He gets reincarnated after 400 years as Harsha, a street bike-racer. Just like Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal also plays dual roles.

Ram Charan Movies

3. Orange (2010)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Genelia D’Souza

Ram Charan and Genelia D’Souza Supporting artist: Shazahn Padamsee

Shazahn Padamsee Director: Bhaskar

Bhaskar Release date: 26th November 2010

26th November 2010 Run time: 160 minutes

160 minutes IMDb rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: ₹20 crore

₹20 crore Language: Telugu

The 2010 romantic drama film features Ram Charan and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles. Ram Charan plays the graffiti artist who doesn’t believe in everlasting love. However, destiny makes him fall in love with his collegemate, Jaanu (played by Genelia).

Ram Charan Movies

4. Racha (2012)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Tamannaah Bhatia

Ram Charan and Tamannaah Bhatia Supporting artist: Ajmal Ameer

Ajmal Ameer Director: Sampath Nandi

Sampath Nandi Release date: 5th April 2012

5th April 2012 Run time: 144 minutes

144 minutes IMDb rating: 4.4

4.4 Revenue: ₹26.9 crore

₹26.9 crore Language: Telugu

The 2012 film takes you to the journey of Ram Charan’s character, Raj, a successful gambler from Hyderabad. He lives with his adopted parents. Things turn upside down after his father is diagnosed with a liver disease due to alcoholism. Tamannaah Bhatia plays his love interest, Chaitra, in it.

Ram Charan Movies

5. Naayak (2013)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal

Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal Supporting artist: Amala Paul

Amala Paul Director: VV Vinayak

VV Vinayak Release date: 9th January 2013

9th January 2013 Run time: 160 minutes

160 minutes IMDb rating: 5.6

5.6 Revenue: ₹65 crore

₹65 crore Language: Telugu

This Ram Charan movie south features him playing dual roles in it, as a software engineer, Ram Charan “Cherry” and his doppleganger, Siddharth Nayak. Both of them team up to fight injustice. Kajal Aggarwal was cast as Cherry’s love interest, Madhu.

Ram Charan Movies

6. Zanjeer (2013)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra

Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra Supporting artist: Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt Director: Apoorva Lakhia

Apoorva Lakhia Release date: 6th September 2013

6th September 2013 Run time: 138 minutes

138 minutes IMDb Rating: 3.3

3.3 Revenue: ₹17.89 crore

₹17.89 crore Language: Hindi

The 2013 movie is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer. Ram Charan played the role of ACP Vijay Khanna, an honest cop who is transferred to Mumbai to lock horns with oil mafia led by Rudra Pratap Teja (Prakash Raj). While Priyanka Chopra played Vijay’s love interest, Mala, Sanjay Dutt stepped into the shoes of Pran as Sher Khan.

Ram Charan Movies

7. Yevadu (2014)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan

Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan Supporting artist: Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Director: Vamsi Paidipally

Vamsi Paidipally Release date: 12th January 2014

12th January 2014 Run time: 166 minutes

166 minutes IMBD rating: 5.8

5.8 Revenue: ₹60 crore

₹60 crore Language: Telugu

Yevadu takes you on the journeys of Charan and Satya, two strangers whose lives get interconnected after a face-transplant surgery. Ram Charan played dual roles, one of them as Charan who is stabbed to death in a flashback and the second one as Satya after a face transplant. Allu Arjun had a cameo as Satya (before surgery). The 2014 movie also starred Shruti Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Ram Charan Movies

8. Govindudu Andarivadele (2014)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal

Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal Supporting artist: Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj Director: Krishna Vamsi

Krishna Vamsi Release date: 1st October 2014

1st October 2014 Run time: 149 minutes

149 minutes IMDb rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: ₹410 million

₹410 million Language: Telugu

The 2014 film delves into the story of Abhiram, an NRI who visits his grandfather Balaraju’s house in the village to reunite his family. Ram Charan as Abhiram introduces himself as an agriculture student. Kajal Aggarwal essayed the role of his love interest. Prakash Raj was cast as Balaraju in it.

Ram Charan Movies

9. Bruce Lee: The Fighter (2015)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh

Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh Supporting artist: Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda Director: Sreenu Vaitla

Sreenu Vaitla Release date: 16th October 2015

16th October 2015 Run time: 155 minutes

155 minutes IMDb rating: 5.5

5.5 Revenue: ₹60 crore

₹60 crore Language: Telugu

The 2015 movie revolves around the story of Karthik aka Bruce Lee, a stuntman who is mistaken to be a police officer by an idealistic woman and he ends up fighting crime. While Ram Charan played the role of Karthik, Rakul Preet Singh was cast as his love interest, Ria Bhardwaj, who is a game designer by profession. Kriti Kharbanda played Charan’s on-screen sister in it.

Ram Charan Movies

10. Dhruva (2016)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh

Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh Supporting artist: Arvind Swamy

Arvind Swamy Director: Surender Reddy

Surender Reddy Release date: 9th December 2016

9th December 2016 Run time: 165 minutes

165 minutes IMDb rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: ₹87.55 crore

₹87.55 crore Language: Telugu

The 2016 film showcases the story of Dhruva, an IPS officer who is on a mission to arrest Siddharth Abhimanyu, a rich scientist as the latter is involved in illegal practices. Ram Charan played the titular role in the movie. Rakul Preet Singh was cast as his love interest in it.

Ram Charan Movies

11. Rangasthalam (2018)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Supporting artist: Aadhi Pinisetty

Aadhi Pinisetty Director: Sukumar

Sukumar Release date: 30th March 2018

30th March 2018 Run time: 174 minutes

174 minutes IMBD rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹216 crore

₹216 crore Language: Telugu

Set in a fictional village from the 1980s, the period action drama film takes us to the journey of Chittibabu and his brother, Kumar Babu, who lock horns with the corrupt village president. Ram Charan essayed the role of Chittibabu who also suffers from partial deafness. Aadhi Pinisetty was cast as Kumar Babu. Samantha played Chittibabu’s love interest.

Ram Charan Movies

12. Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019)

Lead actors: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani Supporting artist: Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi Director: Boyapati Srinu

Boyapati Srinu Release date: 11th January 2019

11th January 2019 Run time: 144 minutes

144 minutes IMDb rating: 3.3

3.3 Revenue: ₹95 crore

₹95 crore Language: Telugu

The plot of this 2019 film revolves around Konidela Ram Charan, an angry young man who fights with a dictator Raja Bhai in Bihar. This happens after his family is threatened and one of his brothers gets killed by the latter. Ram Charan played the lead role in it. Kiara Advani was cast as his love interest, Sita.

Ram Charan Movies

13. RRR (2022)

Lead actors: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt

Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt Supporting artist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn Director: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli Release date: 25th March 2005

25th March 2005 Run time: 182 minutes

182 minutes IMDb rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: ₹1316 crore

₹1316 crore Language: Telugu

RRR is one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. Made on a budget of ₹550 crore, the film talks about a fictional story of two revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought for their nation back in the 1920s. While Jr. NTR played Bheem, Ram Charan was cast as Rama Raju.

Ram Charan Movies

14. Acharya (2022)

Lead actors: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde Supporting artist: Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood Director: Koratala Siva

Koratala Siva Release date: 29th April 2022

29th April 2022 Run time: 154 minutes

154 minutes IMDb rating: 3.8

3.8 Revenue: ₹76 crore

₹76 crore Language: Telugu

The story of the film revolves around Comrade Acharya, the Naxalite leader (played by Chiranjeevi) and Comrade Siddha (played by Ram Charan). Acharya comes to Dharamasthali, a shrine to fulfill Siddha’s promise of fighting against a local politician Basava over illegal mining and misappropriation of temple funds.

Ram Charan Movies

15. Khaidi No. 150 (2017)

Apart from these films, Ram Charan made a guest appearance in Khaidi No. 150. While Chiranjeevi played the lead role in the film, Ram Charan was featured in the song, Ammadu Let’s Do Kummudu.

16. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023)

Not just in Telugu, Ram Charan also appeared in Salman Khan’s recently released Bollywood movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He was a part of the track, Yentamma, in the film.

Have you watched these films?

FAQ’s

Q. Which movies did Ram Charan do after Magadheera?

A. After Magadheera, Ram Charan has worked in over 14 films including his guest appearances.

Q. Who is Ram Charan’s wife?

A. Ram Charan married entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child on June 20 this year.

Q. Why is Ram Charan so rich?

A. Apart from being an actor, Ram Charan is also a producer. He is the founder of Konidela Production Company.

Q. Does Ram Charan have a private jet?

A. Reportedly, Ram Charan owns a private jet called TruJet, a daily 5-8 flight airline.

Q. What is the first film of Ram Charan?

A. His first film was Chirutha.