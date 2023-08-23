When it comes to iconic onscreen pairs, Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have slowly, over time, become one of the most liked duos. From Om Shanti Om to Chennai Express, the duo have totally won our hearts. Which is why we’ve compiled all the times these two have been in movies together.

KoiMoi

But before that, here’s a quick glance at the movies included in our list. You can just click on the movie name, and it will give you all the details you need to know before you make your decision.

1. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Credit: IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Supporting Artists: Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kiron Kher and Javed Sheikh

Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kiron Kher and Javed Sheikh Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Release date: November 9, 2007

November 9, 2007 Run Time: Approximately 162 minutes

Approximately 162 minutes IMBD Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: ₹150 crores

₹150 crores Language: Hindi

Hindi Release platform: Theatres

Om Shanti Om‘s plot line follows Om, a junior artist in the 1970s, who is murdered while trying to save his beloved actress, Shantipriya, from her deceitful husband. Reincarnated in the present day, Om sets out to unravel the truth behind his past and seek justice, against the backdrop of the glamorous world of Bollywood. With captivating performances and a mix of drama, comedy, and nostalgia, the film delivers a captivating cinematic journey.

Also read: Kajol and Shahrukh Khan movies

2. Chennai Express (2013)

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Supporting Artists: Sathyaraj, Nikitin Dheer and Kamini Kaushal

Sathyaraj, Nikitin Dheer and Kamini Kaushal Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Release date: August 8, 2013

August 8, 2013 Run Time: 141 minutes

141 minutes IMBD Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: ₹423 crores

₹423 crores Language: Hindi

Hindi Release platform: Theatres

Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, inadvertently finds himself on a train to Chennai after his grandfather’s demise. He crosses paths with Meenamma, portrayed by Deepika Padukone, and together, they navigate through a series of hilarious and chaotic situations. The film blends heartwarming romance, cultural clashes, and action-packed escapades as Rahul and Meenamma’s journey unfolds, creating a delightful and entertaining cinematic experience.

Also read: Anushka Sharma and Shahrukh Khan movies

3. Happy New Year (2014)

Credit: IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Vivaan Shah

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Vivaan Shah Supporting Artists: Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher

Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Release date: October 24, 2014

October 24, 2014 Run Time: 180 minutes

180 minutes IMBD Rating: 4.9

4.9 Revenue: ₹394 crore

₹394 crore Language: Hindi

Hindi Release platform: Theatres

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy New Year is a heist comedy that follows a diverse group of individuals, led by Charlie, played by Shah Rukh Khan, as they plan a daring diamond heist during a high-stakes dance competition in Dubai. With a mix of humor, camaraderie, and dance performances, the team overcomes challenges and builds unexpected bonds while executing their elaborate scheme. The film’s energetic spirit, colorful choreography, and ensemble cast create a lively and entertaining cinematic celebration.

Also read: Famous Shahrukh Khan Controversies

4. Raees (2017)

Credit: IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan Supporting Artists: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Director: Rahul Dholakia

Rahul Dholakia Release date: January 25, 2017

January 25, 2017 Run Time: Approximately 143 minutes

Approximately 143 minutes IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: ₹304 crore

₹304 crore Language: Hindi

Hindi Release platform: Theatres

Raees is a Bollywood crime drama that revolves around Raees Alam, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, a street-smart bootlegger who rises to power in the criminal underworld of Gujarat. The film traces his journey from a modest start to becoming a formidable figure, all while facing relentless pursuit by a determined police officer, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Fueled by intense performances and a gripping narrative, Raees explores themes of power, morality, and the complexities of the protagonist’s dual life. Here, Deepika Padukone was seen in the song Laila Main Laila.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Life Lessons To Be Learnt From Shah Rukh Khan Movies

5. Zero (2018)

Credit: IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif Supporting Artist: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Tigmanshu Dhulia

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Tigmanshu Dhulia Director: Aanand L. Rai

Aanand L. Rai Release date: December 21, 2018

December 21, 2018 Run Time: Approximately 164 minutes

Approximately 164 minutes IMBD Rating: 5.2

5.2 Revenue: ₹191.43 crore

₹191.43 crore Language: Hindi

Hindi Release platform: Theatres

A romantic drama, Zero follows Bauua Singh, played by Shah Rukh Khan, a vertically challenged man who navigates the challenges of life, love, and self-discovery. His journey takes unexpected turns as he becomes entangled in a love triangle with two women, played by Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film beautifully combines elements of romance, comedy, and emotional depth, exploring themes of acceptance, ambition, and human relationships against a backdrop of unique circumstances. Again, we saw Deepika make a special appearance in Zero.

Also read: Best Hindi comedy movie from Netflix

6. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: IMDb

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Supporting Artist: Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Shahrukh Khan and Mouni Roy

Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Shahrukh Khan and Mouni Roy Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Release date: 9 September, 2022

9 September, 2022 Run Time: 166 minutes

166 minutes IMBD Rating: 5.6

5.6 Revenue: ₹431 crore

₹431 crore Language: Hindi

Hindi Release platform: Theatres

The story follows Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor), who discovers his extraordinary powers and embarks on a mystical journey to unlock the secrets of ancient forces. Deepika Padukone also stars in the film, portraying a character named Isha. The movie blends elements of mythology, magic, and adventure as Shiva battles dark forces and uncovers his destiny. With stunning visuals and a mix of fantasy and action, the film sets the stage for a larger cinematic universe. Deepika Padukone was seen briefly, indicating a larger role in the upcoming film.

7. Billu Barber (2007)

Credit: IMDb

Lead actors: Irrfan Khan, Lara Dutta and Shah Rukh Khan

Irrfan Khan, Lara Dutta and Shah Rukh Khan Supporting Artist: Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani

Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: February 13, 2009

February 13, 2009 Run Time: 137 minutes

137 minutes IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: ₹475 million

₹475 million Language: Hindi

Hindi Release platform: Theatres

Billu Barber is a comedy-drama directed by Priyadarshan. The film revolves around the life of Billu (played by Irrfan Khan), a humble barber in a small village, whose world is turned upside down when a famous film actor, Sahir Khan (played by Shah Rukh Khan), visits the village for a shoot. Billu’s newfound association with the actor leads to both admiration and jealousy among the villagers. The film explores themes of friendship, identity, and the contrast between fame and simplicity, offering a touching narrative with memorable performances. Deepika and SRK were seen together in the song Love Mera Hit Hit.

FAQs

1. Which film showcases Shah Rukh Khan falling in love with Deepika Padukone, the daughter of a local don?

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Express, in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul falls in love with Deepika Padukone’s character Meenamma, who is the daughter of a local don in South India.

2. What is the theme of Happy New Year, and what roles do Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play in it?

Happy New Year revolves around a group of individuals planning a diamond heist during a dance competition in Dubai.

3. How would you describe the genre of Happy New Year, considering its plot involving a dance competition?

The genre of Happy New Year can be described as a heist comedy with elements of action, drama, and dance.

4. Are there any other movies planned for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to collaborate on?

There have been no announcements about these two collaborating yet. But Deepika was seen in Jawan’s trailer for a brief amount of time.

5. What are some of the memorable on-screen moments between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in these films?