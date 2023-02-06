All thanks to Bollywood, an iconic jodi has been entertaining us for decades. You know whom we are talking about. Yes, the supremely talented actors, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. We have grown up watching several Shah Rukh Khan movies with Kajol over the years. Both Kajol and Shah Rukh have given us memorable couples that we continue to cherish till date, be it Raj & Simran, Rahul & Anjali, or Rizwan & Mandira. Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan worked with each other for the first time in the 1993 film, Baazigar, and since then the duo has been creating magic on the big screen.

Since most of us love watching Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan movies whenever we wish to revisit their era, we are taking a trip down memory lane. So, we are presenting all Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol movies from 1995 to 2015 here. Here’s the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol movies list for you. The list features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol best movies within 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT Kajol and Shah Rukh khan movies. Source: Tumblr

Also Read: 10 Famous Shah Rukh Khan Controversies

Kajol And Shah Rukh Khan Movies List

S.No. Movie Name Year IMDb Rating 1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 1995 8 2. Karan Arjun 1995 6.8 3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 1998 7.5 4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2001 7.4 5. Kal Ho Naa Ho 2003 7.9 6. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna 2006 6 7. Om Shanti Om 2007 6.7 8. My Name Is Khan 2010 7.9 9. Dilwale 2015 5

Also Read: 12 Life Lessons To Be Learnt From Shah Rukh Khan Movies

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) remains the cult classic Kajol and Shah Rukh movie till date. The 1995 film is remembered for Shah Rukh and Kajol’s one-of-a-kind on-screen chemistry and how their characters, Raj & Simran defined new-age love. Just like many other scenes, the iconic train sequence in the climax is still cherished among its fans. As of 2020’s inflation adjusted value, DDLJ earned ₹455 crore in India and ₹69 crore in international markets. It is still running at Maratha Mandir, Mumbai.

Release Date 20 October 1995 Genre Romance/Musical Director Aditya Chopra Producer Yash Chopra IMDb/Google User Ratings 8/82% Running Time 3 hours 9 minutes Box Office Collection/Budget ₹1.03 billion (worldwide)/₹4 crore Where To Watch Amazon Prime Video Trivia Kajol falling on the ground in Ruk Jaa O Dil Deewane wasn’t scripted.

Kajol and Shah Rukh khan movies. Source: Amazon

Also Read: Best Hindi Comedy Movie From Netflix

2. Karan Arjun (1995)

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan also worked together in Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun, the film which released earlier the same year as of DDLJ. This movie also featured Salman Khan, Mamata Kulkarni, Rakhee, and Amrish Puri. It showcased a reincarnation tale of two brothers, Karan (Ajay) and Arjun (Vijay) who take revenge from Thakur Durjan Singh. Kajol and Shah Rukh played on-screen lovers, Sonia and Vijay, in it. The track, Jaati Hoon Main, was the highlight of their screen space.

Release Date 13 January 1995 Genre Action/Romance Director Rakesh Roshan Producer Rakesh Roshan IMDb/Google User Ratings 6.8/74% Running Time 2 hours 55 minutes Box Office Collection/Budget ₹43.63 crore (worldwide)/₹6 crore Where To Watch ZEE5 Trivia It was originally titled as Kaynaat.

Kajol and Shah Rukh khan movies. Source: IMDb

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

ADVERTISEMENT “ Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge!” The mention of this iconic dialogue is enough to remind you of the 1998 Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan movie. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai showcased a love triangle between Rahul (SRK), Anjali (Kajol), and Tina (Rani Mukerji). Rahul initially friendzones Anjali in the first half. Later, he falls in love with his BFF and exchange vows with her in the climax. Anyway, Kajol and Shah Rukh’s jodi as BFFs turning into lovers was quite fun to watch. ‘Rahul-Anjali ka jhagda’, remember?

Release Date 16 October 1998 Genre Romance/Musical Director Karan Johar Producer Yash Johar IMDb/Google User Ratings 7.5/84% Running Time 2 hours 57 minutes Box Office Collection/Budget ₹106 crore (worldwide)/₹10 crore Where To Watch Amazon Prime Video Trivia Kajol lost her memory during a bicycle riding sequence in the song, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.

Kajol and Shah Rukh khan movies. Source: IMDb

Also Read: Bollywood Comedy Movies You Must Watch

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

ADVERTISEMENT Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan made BFFs Rahul & Anjali way too popular. So much so that director Karan Johar went on to keep the same names for their characters in his 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. This time, Kajol and Shah Rukh played lovers from different family background. SRK was cast as Rahul Raichand, the adopted son of business tycoon who lives a luxurious life, and Kajol as Anjali, a chirpy woman from Chandni Chowk. Kajol and Shah Rukh’s sweet chemistry in this courtroom drama totally stole the limelight. “Tussi bade mazakiya ho“, remember?

Release Date 16 December 2001 Genre Musical/Romance Director Karan Johar Producer Yash Johar IMDb/Google User Ratings 7.4/80% Running Time 3 hours 30 minutes Box Office Collection/Budget ₹135 crore (worldwide)/₹40 crore Where To Watch Netflix Trivia Abhishek Bachchan played a cameo in the film, but his role didn’t make it to the final cut.

Kajol and Shah Rukh khan movies. Source: IMDb

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Both Kajol and Shah Rukh weren’t cast as leads for quite a long time, however, they definitely gave a glimpses of their iconic jodi in a few films. Just like in Kal Ho Naa Ho. While SRK’s camaraderie with lead actress, Preity Zinta, was a treat to watch, his screen space with Kajol in the song, Mahi Ve, definitely made us relive the aura of this evergreen jodi for a brief period.

ADVERTISEMENT Release Date 27 November 2003 Genre Romance/Musical Director Nikkhil Advani Producer Yash Johar IMDb/Google User Ratings 7.9/84% Running Time 3 hours 6 minutes Box Office Collection/Budget ₹86.08 crore (worldwide)/₹28 crore Where To Watch Amazon Prime Video Trivia Kajol briefly appeared in the song, Mahi Ve.

Kajol and Shah Rukh khan movies. Source: IMDb

6. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna ( KANK), the 2006 film, that dealt with the theme of marital infidelity, also made us watch Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together. While Rani Mukerji was the main lead actress in KANK, Kajol made a cameo in its song, Rock ‘N’ Roll Soniye alongside Shah Rukh. In fact, Kajol was initially offered Rani’s role, Naina, however she ended up giving her brief appearance.

Release Date 11 August 2006 Genre Romance/Drama Director Karan Johar Producer Hiroo Yash Johar IMDb/Google User Ratings 6/72% Running Time 3 hours 13 minutes Box Office Collection/Budget ₹1.11 billion (worldwide)/₹48 crore Where To Watch Amazon Prime Video Trivia Kajol was initially offered Rani Mukerji’s role in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT Kajol and Shah Rukh khan movies. Source: IMDb

Also Read: Brilliant Comedy Movies To Watch

7. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol took us back to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days in the 2007 film, Om Shanti Om. While SRK was cast opposite then new comer, Deepika Padukone, his screen presence with Kajol for a few seconds in the song, Deewangi Deewangi, definitely stole the limelight. During their sequence, Kajol and Shah Rukh performed dance steps exactly like what they did as Rahul and Anjali in KKHH.

Release Date 9 November 2007 Genre Romance/Musical Director Farah Khan Producer Gauri Khan IMDb/Google User Ratings 6.7/83% Running Time 2 hours 42 minutes Box Office Collection/Budget ₹149 crore (worldwide)/₹40 crore Where To Watch Netflix Trivia Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performed dance steps from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the song, Deewangi Deewangi.

ADVERTISEMENT Kajol and Shah Rukh khan movies. Source: IMDb

8. My Name Is Khan (2010)

After nearly a decade, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited for My Name Is Khan. Shah Rukh and Kajol as Rizwan and Mandira definitely made us fall in love with their inter-religion love story in the 2010 film. Set against the backdrop of Islamophobia, My Name Is Khan dealt with how Rizwan, an autistic Muslim, faces discrimination after 9/11 attacks and almost gets separated from his Hindu wife, Mandira. The proposal scene was a highlight of SRK and Kajol’s much-loved chemistry in the movie.

Release Date 12 February 2010 Genre Romance/Drama Director Karan Johar Producer Hiroo Yash Johar & Gauri Khan IMDb/Google User Ratings 7.9/92% Running Time 2 hours 45 minutes Box Office Collection/Budget ₹1.93 billion (worldwide)/₹85 crore Where To Watch Amazon Prime Video Trivia It was Karan Johar’s first directorial whose title didn’t begin with letter ‘K’.

Kajol and Shah Rukh khan movies. Source: IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT Also Read: Horror Movies

9. Dilwale (2015)

Kajol and Shah Rukh again took a break and later worked together after five years in Dilwale. They were romantically paired with each other as Meera and Raj (Kaali) in the 2015 film. Their five-minute romantic date still rule our hearts. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon also played pivotal roles in it.

Release Date 18 December 2015 Genre Romance/Drama Director Rohit Shetty Producer Gauri Khan IMDb/Google User Ratings 5/71% Running Time 2 hours 38 minutes Box Office Collection/Budget ₹372 crore (worldwide)/₹165 crore Where To Watch Netflix Trivia Kajol’s husband, actor, Ajay Devgn also starred in a movie of the same title in the 90s.

Kajol and Shah Rukh khan movies. Source: IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT We can’t wait Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan signing up a new film together in the future. They are evergreen.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who was the first choice for Raj in DDLJ?

A: Shah Rukh Khan’s role as Raj Malhotra in DDLJ was initially offered to Saif Ali Khan. However, Saif declined it due to unavailability of dates. Interestingly, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was also considered for the same role.

Q: How did SRK and Kajol meet in real life?

ADVERTISEMENT A: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol met each other on the sets of their 1993 film, Baazigar. In an interview, both of them recalled how they were complaining about each other with a make-up man. “What kind of an actress is she, can’t she be quiet for some time?” SRK had asked back then. Kajol called SRK a “grump”.

Q: Who was adopted in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

A: Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Rahul was Yashvardhan and Nandini’s adopted son in the movie. His family kept it as a secret from younger son, Rohan, during the first half of the film.

Q: Why did Kajol reject Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna?

A: Before Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar had approached Kajol to play Naina in the film. However, Kajol had to refuse the offer as she had given a nod to Kunal Kohli for his 2006 movie, Fanaa at that time.

ADVERTISEMENT Q: Does My Name Is Khan have a happy ending?

A: In the climax, Rizwan survives after being stabbed by a doctor Faisal Rehman’s followers. He meets Barack Obama as the US President says, “Your name is Khan and you are not a terrorist.”

Note: Revenue and budget figures are taken from Box Office India.