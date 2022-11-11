Age, gender, and sexuality do not matter in the ever-entrancing charm of Shah Rukh Khan. He is crowned the “King of Romance”, due to movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Om Shaanti Om, and Kuchh Kuch Hota Hai. In his career of more than 30 years, the actor has been part of some profound movies. His fan following and star power are like no other.

Outside his films, he is known to be intellectual and emotional in his interviews and appearances. Remembering his moments of magic, here are lessons that his movies taught us in his 3 decades in the industry.

Kal Ho Na Ho

‘Aaj … aaj ek hasi aur baant lo … aaj ek dua aur maang lo … aaj ek ansoon aur pee lo … aaj ek zindagi aur jee lo … aaj ek sapna aur dekh lo ..aaj … kya pata, kal ho naa ho.’

One of his most loved movies, Kal Ho Na Ho, taught audiences to live life to its fullest. The future is inevitable but unsure. Hence, the only way to go through life is to grow through it. All we have is today. As Aman, SRK taught us to stop taking ourselves so seriously and selflessly love.

2. Dear Zindagi

‘Jab hum apne aap ko achi tarah samajh lete hai toh dusre kya samajhte hai, it doesn’t matter.’

As Dr. Jehangir Khan in Dear Zindagi, Shah Rukh Khan gave us several lessons for adulthood, trauma, self love and happiness. One of the best lessons Jug taught Kaira was to love herself without caring about judgement.

3. Om Shaanti Om

‘Hamari filmo ki tarah, hamari zindagi mein bhi end tak sab kuch thik hi ho jaata hai, happy endings.’

Another much-loved movie is the meta and still referenced, Om Shanti Om. It was a film packed with the drama of showbiz and being an outsider. As Om Prakash Makhija, Khan gave us one of the biggest lessons of life – If it is an unfavorable ending, it isn’t the end!

4. Chak De India

‘Maine kaha tha na, team banane ke liye taakat nahi, niyat chahiye’

One of the most popular sports films in Bollywood, Chak De India celebrated patriotism, women, and sports. More than strength, one needs the right intention and as Kabir Khan’s team of underdogs brought the world cup trophy home.

5. Veer Zaara

‘Sarhad paar ek aisa shaksh hai, joh aapke liye apni jaan bhi de dega.’

This is one love story that is heartbreaking, haunting and beautiful. Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh and Zaara Hayaat Khan’s story of unconditional love and sacrifice taught us not to give up on love. The movie also highlights the importance of respecting the army.

6. Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham

‘Zindagi mein agar kuch banna ho, kuch haasil karna ho, kuch jeetna ho … toh hamesha dil ki suno … aur agar dil bhi koi jawab na de toh aankhen band karke apni maa aur papa ka naam lo … phir dekhna har manzil paar kar jaoge, har mushkil aasaan ho jayegi … jeet tumhari hogi, sirf tumhari. ‘

A family about love, sacrifice and the true meaning of family, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham is an iconic film. Khan’s character is an ideal man in terms of being a loving son and husband. The film taught us the importance of family and the love of parents.

7. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

‘Rab sabko same to same khushi nahi dete.’

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi highlighted selfless love and divine justice for simple people. Khan’s character, Raj, changes everything about him for love. Eventually, however, he realizes that the changes may make Tani happy but not him.

8. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

‘Main tumse maafi maange ka haq toh kho chuka hoon … par tumhe dua dena ka haq nahin khona chahta. ‘

The film was criticized for justifying infidelity. After cheating on his wife and being bitter about her success instead of being supportive, he apologizes to her. However, cheating on someone out of jealousy and resentment cannot be forgiven. Hence, instead of forcing her to forgive him, he simply prays for her.

9. Main Hoon Na

‘Zindagi nikalti jaati hai aur hum sab pyar ke bina jeena seekh lete hai … kyun pyar ko mauka nahi dete, kyun apno par vishvas nahi karte.’

A movie about peace, nationalism, and love at every age. Khan urges the audience to remember the strength of love, family, and forgiveness.

10. Mohabbatein

‘ Main aaj bhi usse utni hi mohabbat karta hoon … aur is liye nahi ki koi aur nahi mili … par is liye ki usse mohabbat karne se fursat hi nahi milti.’

Raj Aryan Malhotra is an ideal boyfriend. He refuses to let love and fate impact his love or his faith in love. The death of his lover does not turn him away from the prospect of love, it makes his feelings even deeper.

11. Kuchh Kuch Hota Hai

‘Pyar dosti hai … agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta … kyun ki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahin … simple, pyar dosti hai.’

This teaching may or may not have destroyed a lot of friendships in real life. It also destroyed Anjali’s heart. However, if your partner cannot be like your best friend, you cannot have fun in life together.

12. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge

‘Koi bhi ullu ka patha sirf ek angoothi pehanakar tumko mujhse nahi cheen sakta … tum meri ho, sirf meri.’

The most iconic and memorable film of his career is Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Raj’s willingness to travel the world and go through hoops to be with the love of his life is beautiful. His will to not stop at anything, even Simran’s fiance, is something that gave him the crown of “King of Romance”.

Shah Rukh Khan is a school of entertainment and love in himself. The lessons and wisdom from his legendary films are something to cherish.