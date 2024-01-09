Murder mystery movies weave suspense, intrigue, and detective work into compelling narratives. These suspenseful murder mystery movies transport the audience into a world where shadows whisper secrets and every scene leaves hearts racing in anticipation. Their intricate plots and unexpected twists and turns keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
Now, embarking on a thrilling cinematic journey, we present you with a meticulously curated list of 45 exceptional suspense murder mystery movies. Their suspense-filled narratives have etched their mark in the annals of cinematic brilliance.
1. Deewangee (2002)
- Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna
- Supporting Artist: Urmila Matondkar
- Director: Anees Bazmee
- Release date: October 25, 2002
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 49 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: ₹220 million
- Language: Hindi
This is one of the great murder mystery movies where Raj Goyal, a famous defense lawyer, takes up the case of Tarang Bharadwaj, a musician who is charged with the murder of music magnate Ashwin Mehta. Raj proves that Tarang suffers from a split personality, but later he learns that he might be the actual killer.
2. Ajnabee (2001)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu
- Supporting Artist: Johnny Lever
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Release date: September 21, 2001
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: Approximately $5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Raj and Priya, a married couple, move to Switzerland, where they meet Vicky and Sonia, another happy couple, and befriend them. However, a series of unexpected events leads to a suspenseful narrative. One day, Raj wakes up in Vicky’s house and finds out Sonia was killed, and he is falsely accused of it.
3. Dushman (1998)
- Lead actors: Sanjay Dutt, Kajol
- Supporting Artist: Ashutosh Rana
- Director: Tanuja Chandra
- Release date: May 29, 1998
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Revenue: ₹10.16 crore
- Language: Hindi
Sonia, a young woman from Himachal Pradesh, gets raped and brutally killed by the antagonist Gokul, and her twin sister Naina witnesses it. Infuriated Naina sets out to avenge her sister’s death, where she meets blind, retired Major Suraj Singh Rathod, who helps her cunningly plot her revenge against the men who destroyed her family.
4. Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)
- Lead actors: Bobby Deol, Kajol, Manisha Koirala
- Supporting Artist: Raj Babbar, Paresh Rawal
- Director: Rajiv Rai
- Release date: July 4, 1997
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 54 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: Approximately $3.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Sahil Sinha is accused of murdering his stepfather, Jaisingh Sinha, who is a wealthy industrialist. Determined to prove his innocence, he escapes from jail with the help of his best friend, Sheetal Choudhry. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers the complex web of deceit, betrayal, and hidden motives within his family circle. This is one of the best suspense murder mystery movies to watch.
5. Rustom (2016)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz
- Supporting Artist: Arjan Bajwa, Esha Gupta
- Director: Tinu Suresh Desai
- Release date: August 12, 2016
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 28 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately $40 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Commander Rustom Pavri, a decorated Naval officer, returns home unexpectedly from his ship duty and discovers his wife Cynthia has an affair with his friend Vikram Makhija. This revelation leads to a conflict, and Vikram is found dead under mysterious circumstances.
6. Drishyam (2015)
- Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran
- Supporting Artist: Tabu, Ishita Dutta
- Director: Nishikant Kamat
- Release date: July 31, 2015
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 43 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately $36 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple and ordinary man’s family life, takes a drastic turn when they commit an unexpected crime involving the son of Inspector General Meera Deshmukh. Seeking to protect his family, he uses all his knowledge and tries to save them from the dark side of the law.
7. A Wednesday (2008)
- Lead actors: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher
- Supporting Artist: Jimmy Sheirgill
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Release date: September 5, 2008
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 44 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately $3 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Naseeruddin Shah plays the character of a nameless man in the film who calls the Mumbai Police and tells them he has placed five different bombs in the city, all set to go off in some time. He demands the release of four terrorists in exchange for not detonating the bombs.
8. Aitraaz (2004)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra
- Supporting Artists: Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Release date: November 12, 2004
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Raj Malhotra, a successful professional,’s married life takes a drastic turn when he is falsely accused of sexual harassment by his former girlfriend, Sonia Roy. Raj fights to prove his innocence, and the story takes unexpected twists and turns as the case progresses.
9. Race (I) (2008)
- Lead actors: Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu
- Supporting Artist: Anil Kapoor
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Release date: March 21, 2008
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 29 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: Approximately $22 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Ranvir Singh and Rajiv Singh, two stepbrothers, co-own a successful horse racing business. The story takes a turn when their common love interest, Sonia, enters their lives and manipulates both brothers against each other, causing a rift. This is one of the most suspenseful and best murder mystery movies so far.
10. 404: Error Not Found (2011)
- Lead actors: Rajvvir Aroraa, Imaad Shah, Tisca Chopra
- Supporting Artist: Satish Kaushik
- Director: Prawaal Raman
- Release date: May 20, 2011
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 59 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: Information not available
- Language: Hindi
Abhimanyu, a young medical college student, believes his beliefs are challenged when he gets a room that is thought to be haunted by the students. His exploration of the room’s history, along with the psychological impact of the supernatural occurrences, affects his mental state.
11. Kaun? (1999)
- Lead actors: Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee
- Supporting Artist: Sushant Singh
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- Release date: February 26, 1999
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: ₹5.62 cr
- Language: Hindi
A single woman is alone at home when an unexpected stranger arrives, claiming to be a police officer. As the evening progresses, another stranger arrives at her doorstep, adding to the tension and mystery.
12. Samay: When Time Strikes (2003)
- Lead actors: Sushmita Sen, Sushant Singh
- Supporting Artists: Rajesh Khera, Dinesh Lamba
- Director: Robby Grewal
- Release date: October 10, 2003
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: Information not available
- Language: Hindi
A reputed businessman is found dead, and ACP Malvika Chauhan (Sushmita Sen) is assigned to the case. The killer has left no evidence, and before the murder is investigated further, another dead body is found. Malvika realizes that this is the work of a serial killer, and she must find out the pattern of selecting the victims and the identity of the murderer before it’s too late.
13. Ek Hasina Thi (2004)
- Lead actors: Urmila Matondkar, Saif Ali Khan
- Supporting Artists: Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- Release date: February 16, 2004
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Revenue: ₹10 cr
- Language: Hindi
Sarika, a young, independent woman, falls in love with a wealthy man named Karan Singh Rathod, who frames her for carrying illegal firearms. While in jail, Sarika undergoes a transformation, determined to seek revenge and reclaim her life.
14. Manorama: Six Feet Under (2007)
- Lead actors: Abhay Deol, Gul Panag
- Supporting Artists: Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak
- Director: Navdeep Singh
- Release date: September 21, 2007
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 17 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: ₹5.8 cr
- Language: Hindi
Manorama (Sarika) is running to save her life when she runs into Satyaveer (Abhay Deol) and urges him to remember her name and age. The next day’s paper carries the report that Manorama has committed suicide, and Satyaveer takes it upon himself to investigate the case. His investigation leads him to find a bigger racket in the small town, and he has to uncover it.
15. Darr (1993)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol
- Supporting Artist: Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Release date: December 24, 1993
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 58 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
The story revolves around Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a young man who becomes infatuated with Kiran (played by Juhi Chawla), a woman he observes from afar. Rahul’s obsession turns dangerous as he starts to stalk Kiran and crosses boundaries to be near her.
16. 8 x 10 Tasveer (2009)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Takia
- Supporting Artists: Sharmila Tagore, Javed Jaffrey
- Director: Nagesh Kukunoor
- Release date: April 3, 2009
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 3 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Revenue: Approximately $2 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Jai Puri, a young man, has the gifted ability to see into the past by looking at photographs. When his father’s death is ruled an accident, Jai uses his talent and delves into his father’s photographs to uncover the truth behind the incident.
17. Humraaz (2002)
- Lead actors: Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Amisha Patel
- Supporting Artist: Johnny Lever
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Release date: July 5, 2002
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 53 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Revenue: Approximately $4.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Karan Malhotra decides to cheat Raj Singhania by getting Priya, his lover, married to Raj so that they can claim his wealth. However, Priya falls in love with Raj and leaves Karan; he seeks revenge.
18. 36 China Town (2006)
- Lead actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna
- Supporting Artists: Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Release date: May 5, 2006
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
- Revenue: Approximately $5.6 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Sonia Chang, a wealthy casino owner, gets murdered, and Inspector Karan investigates the murder mystery. However, the mystery gets harder to solve when none of the suspects seem to have an alibi.
19. Naqaab (2007)
- Lead actors: Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Urvashi Sharma
- Supporting Artist: Raj Zutshi, Vikas Kalantri
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Release date: July 13, 2007
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately $2.4 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Sophia D’Costa, a successful actress, is engaged to millionaire Karan, an aspiring model who is completely in love with her. However, when she meets her true love, Vicky, her relationship with Karan takes a drastic turn.
20. Baazigar (1993)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty
- Supporting Artists: Dalip Tahil, Rakhee Gulzar
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Release date: November 12, 1993
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
The story follows Ajay Sharma (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a young man seeking vengeance for his father’s unjust death. His father was ruined by a wealthy industrialist named Madan Chopra (played by Dalip Tahil), who also caused his family’s downfall. Ajay adopts the identity of Vicky Malhotra and enters the Chopra family’s life with a calculated plan to destroy them from within.
21. Talvar (2015)
- Lead actors: Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi
- Supporting Artist: Sohum Shah, Tabu
- Director: Meghna Gulzar
- Release date: October 2, 2015
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 12 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately $4.2 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
This film was based on the much-hyped Aarushi Talwar murder case. The film told the story from various points of view, leaving the audience to decide which version they believed was the best.
22. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji
- Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Director: Reema Kagti
- Release date: November 30, 2012
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 19 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately $22 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
If you talk about one of the great murder mystery movies, then this film will come to mind first. In its story, a police officer loses his son and his wife, and he is struggling to cope with his sudden death. The police officer distracts himself by trying to solve the mystery of the death of an actor. But as he gets deeper into the case, he comes face-to-face with his repressed issues.
23. Kaal (2005)
- Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol
- Supporting Artist: Kushal Punjabi
- Director: Soham Shah
- Release date: April 29, 2005
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 6 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.5/10
- Revenue: Approximately $6 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Set in the dense forests of Jim Corbett Park, a group of people seek the help of Kaali Pratap Singh, an expert guide, to battle a vengeful spirit that terrorizes anyone who dares to enter its territory.
24. Shikhar (2005)
- Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu, Shahid Kapoor
- Supporting Artist: Amrita Rao, Padmapriya Janakiraman
- Director: John Matthew Matthan
- Release date: December 30, 2005
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately $3.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Gaurav Gupta, a successful businessman, believes that only money can fuel his ambitions. Whereas, his uncle Guruji believes that wealth is nothing if it is not used for society. Caught in the tussle between the two is Guruji’s son Jaidev, who, respecting his father’s philosophy, falls hook, line, and sinker for GG’s manipulations. This is one of the most suspenseful murder mystery movies.
25. Murder 2 (2011)
- Lead actors: Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez
- Supporting Artist: Prashant Narayanan
- Director: Mohit Suri
- Release date: July 8, 2011
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 7 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately $7 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Arjun Bhagwat, an ex-police officer turned private detective, is hired to investigate the mysterious disappearances of several prostitutes. During his mission, he discovers shocking and horrifying truths about the criminal underworld.
26. The Train: Some Lines Should Never Be Crossed… (2007)
- Lead actors: Emraan Hashmi, Geeta Basra
- Supporting Artist: Sayali Bhagat
- Director: Raksha Mistry, Hasnain S. Hyderabadwala
- Release date: June 8, 2007
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 13 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately $2 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Vishal Dixit, a painter, is happily married to Anjali. He meets Roma on the train and falls in love with her. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he is blackmailed by a violent criminal. To save their families, the two must turn the tables on him.
27. Zinda (2006)
- Lead actors: Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Lara Dutta
- Supporting Artists: Celina Jaitly, Mahesh Manjrekar
- Director: Sanjay Gupta
- Release date: January 12, 2006
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.9/10
- Revenue: Approximately $3.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Baljeet Roy, a man imprisoned for fourteen years, is suddenly released. He goes on a quest to take revenge on those who falsely trapped him in the case and were responsible for his suffering.
28. No Smoking (2007)
- Lead actors: John Abraham, Ayesha Takia, Ranvir Shorey
- Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal
- Director: Anurag Kashyap
- Release date: October 26, 2007
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 8 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: Approximately $1 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
K, a successful businessman, is a chain smoker, and to quit smoking due to health concerns, he seeks help from a mysterious organization led by Baba Bengali. He is given a check for 21 lakh rupees and is released. He is also warned that if he smokes again, his family will be killed. This is one of the good murder mystery movies to watch.
29. Airlift (2016)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur
- Supporting Artist: Kumud Mishra, Prakash Belawadi
- Director: Raja Krishna Menon
- Release date: January 22, 2016
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
- Revenue: Approximately $30 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Ranjit Katiyal, a wealthy and influential Indian businessman, is settled in Kuwait with his family. However, when Iraq invades Kuwait and triggers a conflict, he finds himself in the turmoil of war and decides to risk his life to save his stranded countrymen.
30. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja
- Supporting Artists: Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Release date: October 12, 2007
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: Approximately $12 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Siddharth, an NRI, and his wife Avni return to the former’s ancestral mansion in Rajasthan, paying no heed to the warnings about peculiar occurrences and strange things happening in the mansion. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause the couple to call his childhood friend, Dr. Aditya, who is a well-known psychiatrist.
31. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)
- Lead actors: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone
- Supporting Artists: Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah
- Director: Vijay Lalwani
- Release date: February 26, 2010
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Revenue: Approximately $4 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
This is one of the best murder mystery movies that follows the life of Karthik, who has schizophrenia. His alter ego instructs him on how to live his life through a phone.
32. Raaz (2002)
- Lead actors: Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu, Malini Sharma
- Supporting Artist: Ashutosh Rana
- Director: Vikram Bhatt
- Release date: February 1, 2002
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 31 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
This is one of the great murder mystery movies where Sanjana and Aditya, a married couple, are trying to spark their relationship by going on a trip. However, Sanjana starts experiencing paranormal events and terrifying nightmares. Soon, this couple will uncover the dark history of the mansion and overcome the evil haunting them.
33. Ek Villain (2014)
- Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh
- Supporting Artist: Aamna Sharif
- Director: Mohit Suri
- Release date: June 27, 2014
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 9 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: Approximately $21 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Guru, a former criminal seeking redemption, and Aisha, a free-spirited girl, cross paths and fall in love with each other. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer, Guru begins to search for the culprit.
34. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015)
- Lead actors: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari
- Supporting Artist: Divya Menon
- Director: Dibakar Banerjee
- Release date: April 3, 2015
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 19 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: Approximately $3.3 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Byomkesh Bakshy, a young and amateur detective, gets involved in a complex and intriguing case when he investigates the disappearance of Bhuvan, a chemist. Assisted by Bhuvan’s son Ajit, Byomkesh links the case to a larger conspiracy of espionage and murder.
35. Table No. 21 (2013)
- Lead actors: Rajeev Khandelwal, Tena Desae, Paresh Rawal
- Supporting Artist: Dhruv Ganesh
- Director: Aditya Datt
- Release date: January 4, 2013
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 48 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
This thriller-drama film has Rajeev Khandelwal playing the role of a married man who enters a game show to win an attractive prize. The film follows a married couple who are bored with their lives. However, the game turns into a dangerous game of survival.
36. Aamir (2008)
- Lead actors: Rajeev Khandelwal
- Supporting Artists: Gajraj Rao, Shashanka Ghosh
- Director: Raj Kumar Gupta
- Release date: June 6, 2008
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $1.2 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Dr. Aamir Ali, a London-based doctor, arrives in India to meet his family. Upon his arrival, he finds himself embroiled in a dangerous situation where he is set up by terrorists to plant a bomb. If he does not comply with their demands, the terrorist threatens to kill his family. This is one of the good murder mystery movies.
37. Johnny Gaddaar (2007)
- Lead actors: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dharmendra, Rimi Sen
- Supporting Artists: Vinay Pathak, Zakir Hussain
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- Release date: September 28, 2007
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: Approximately $1.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Dr. Aamir Ali, a London-based doctor, arrives in India to meet his family. After that, he finds himself in a dangerous situation where he is set up by terrorists to plant a bomb. If he does not comply with their demands, the terrorist threatens to kill his family.
38. Ugly (2013)
- Lead actors: Rahul Bhat, Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure
- Supporting Artists: Vineet Kumar Singh, Girish Kulkarni
- Director: Anurag Kashyap
- Release date: December 26, 2013
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 8 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately $1 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
The movie has the perfect balance of drama and suspense. When a child goes missing, the father and the stepfather accuse each other. The reality is far from it.
39. Khoj (2017)
- Lead actors: Vikram Chatterjee, Shataf Figar, Poonam Gurung
- Supporting Artists: Arnab Bhattacharya
- Director: Arka Ganguly
- Release date: June 2, 2017
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: Approximately $1 million worldwide
- Language: Bengali
Police Inspector Sayan takes the case of a doctor’s wife, who went missing only to reveal to his neighbors that she was heard screaming from time to time but was never seen by anyone. As the police delve deeper into the case, they unearth secrets that shock the entire area.
40. Samrat and Co. (2014)
- Lead actors: Rajeev Khandelwal, Madalsa Sharma
- Supporting Artists: Girish Karnad, Priyanshu Chatterjee
- Director: Kaushik Ghatak
- Release date: April 25, 2014
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Revenue: Approximately $0.3 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Dimpy hires Samrat Tilakdhari, a young and brilliant detective, to solve mysterious occurrences happening at her home. However, things take unexpected turns when one of the residents is murdered.
41. Gangster (2006)
- Lead actors: Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut
- Supporting Artist: Gulshan Grover
- Director: Anurag Basu
- Release date: April 28, 2006
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 3 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Simran, a bar dancer, falls in love with Daya, a gangster involved in criminal activities. During Daya’s absence, Simran encounters Akash, a charming and caring man who falls in love with her. Now, Simran has to choose between Daya and Akash.
42. Kahaani (2012)
- Lead actors: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee
- Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Director: Sujoy Ghosh
- Release date: March 9, 2012
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 2 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: Approximately $17 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, travels from Kolkata to London in search of her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi. She seeks help from a local police officer, Rana. As she delves deeper into the investigation, she realizes there is more to it than meets the eye.
43. Aankhen (2002)
- Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal
- Supporting Artist: Aditya Pancholi
- Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah
- Release date: March 5, 2002
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 39 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: Approximately $4.5 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Vijay Singh Rajput, a bank manager, becomes blind due to a planned accident engineered by his corrupt colleagues. He sets out to seek revenge and plans to rob the bank, and he recruits three blind men to assist him in executing the heist.
44. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi
- Supporting Artists: Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla
- Director: Subhash Kapoor
- Release date: February 10, 2017
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 17 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: Approximately $30 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Jolly, an advocate from Kanpur, gets a high-profile case involving a hit-and-run allegedly committed by a wealthy and influential man named Sachin Mathur. He encounters corruption, manipulation of evidence, and a system favoring the influential. However, driven by a sense of righteousness, Jolly perseveres and fights against the odds to seek justice for the victims.
45. Hate Story (2012)
- Lead actors: Paoli Dam, Gulshan Devaiah, Nikhil Dwivedi
- Supporting Artist: Mohan Kapoor, Joy Sengupta
- Director: Vivek Agnihotri
- Release date: April 20, 2012
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.3/10
- Revenue: Approximately $1.6 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
This also comes in the list of top murder mystery movies. In this story, Kavya Krishna is a journalist, who faces humiliation and betrayal by Siddharth Dhanrajgir, an influential businessman. She devises a plan to seek revenge, aiming to ruin him and his empire.
Get ready to dive into the world of suspense with these good murder mystery movies.
FAQ
Q: What is a good murder mystery movie to watch?
Ans: As per IMDb, Gone Girl (2014), directed by David Fincher and based on Gillian Flynn’s novel, is a highly recommended choice, and one of the best murder mystery movies.
Q: Is Murder Mystery a horror movie?
Ans: No, Murder Mystery is not a horror movie. It’s a comedy-mystery film.
Q: What should I watch if I like murder mystery?
Ans: If you’re a fan of murder mystery movies and looking for similar content, Murder 2, Aankhen, Rustom, etc are some of the recommended options.
Q: Is Murder Mystery a good family movie?
Ans: Murder Mystery is generally considered a family-friendly movie suitable for older children and adults.
Q: What are the top 10 murder mysteries on Netflix?
Ans: The Bridge Curse, Enola Homes, Lost Girls, The Wonder, The Post-Truth World, CBI 5: The Brain, Badla, Once Upon a Crime, Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, and Forensic.