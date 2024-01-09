Murder mystery movies weave suspense, intrigue, and detective work into compelling narratives. These suspenseful murder mystery movies transport the audience into a world where shadows whisper secrets and every scene leaves hearts racing in anticipation. Their intricate plots and unexpected twists and turns keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Now, embarking on a thrilling cinematic journey, we present you with a meticulously curated list of 45 exceptional suspense murder mystery movies. Their suspense-filled narratives have etched their mark in the annals of cinematic brilliance.

1. Deewangee (2002)

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna Supporting Artist: Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Release date: October 25, 2002

October 25, 2002 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 49 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 49 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: ₹220 million

₹220 million Language: Hindi

This is one of the great murder mystery movies where Raj Goyal, a famous defense lawyer, takes up the case of Tarang Bharadwaj, a musician who is charged with the murder of music magnate Ashwin Mehta. Raj proves that Tarang suffers from a split personality, but later he learns that he might be the actual killer.

2. Ajnabee (2001)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu

Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu Supporting Artist: Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Release date: September 21, 2001

September 21, 2001 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Approximately $5 million worldwide

Approximately $5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Raj and Priya, a married couple, move to Switzerland, where they meet Vicky and Sonia, another happy couple, and befriend them. However, a series of unexpected events leads to a suspenseful narrative. One day, Raj wakes up in Vicky’s house and finds out Sonia was killed, and he is falsely accused of it.

3. Dushman (1998)

Lead actors: Sanjay Dutt, Kajol

Sanjay Dutt, Kajol Supporting Artist: Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana Director: Tanuja Chandra

Tanuja Chandra Release date: May 29, 1998

May 29, 1998 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: ₹10.16 crore

₹10.16 crore Language: Hindi

Sonia, a young woman from Himachal Pradesh, gets raped and brutally killed by the antagonist Gokul, and her twin sister Naina witnesses it. Infuriated Naina sets out to avenge her sister’s death, where she meets blind, retired Major Suraj Singh Rathod, who helps her cunningly plot her revenge against the men who destroyed her family.

4. Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

Lead actors: Bobby Deol, Kajol, Manisha Koirala

Bobby Deol, Kajol, Manisha Koirala Supporting Artist: Raj Babbar, Paresh Rawal

Raj Babbar, Paresh Rawal Director: Rajiv Rai

Rajiv Rai Release date: July 4, 1997

July 4, 1997 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 54 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 54 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: Approximately $3.5 million worldwide

Approximately $3.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Sahil Sinha is accused of murdering his stepfather, Jaisingh Sinha, who is a wealthy industrialist. Determined to prove his innocence, he escapes from jail with the help of his best friend, Sheetal Choudhry. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers the complex web of deceit, betrayal, and hidden motives within his family circle. This is one of the best suspense murder mystery movies to watch.

5. Rustom (2016)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz

Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz Supporting Artist: Arjan Bajwa, Esha Gupta

Arjan Bajwa, Esha Gupta Director: Tinu Suresh Desai

Tinu Suresh Desai Release date: August 12, 2016

August 12, 2016 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 28 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 28 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $40 million worldwide

Approximately $40 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Commander Rustom Pavri, a decorated Naval officer, returns home unexpectedly from his ship duty and discovers his wife Cynthia has an affair with his friend Vikram Makhija. This revelation leads to a conflict, and Vikram is found dead under mysterious circumstances.

6. Drishyam (2015)

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran Supporting Artist: Tabu, Ishita Dutta

Tabu, Ishita Dutta Director: Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat Release date: July 31, 2015

July 31, 2015 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 43 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 43 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: Approximately $36 million worldwide

Approximately $36 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple and ordinary man’s family life, takes a drastic turn when they commit an unexpected crime involving the son of Inspector General Meera Deshmukh. Seeking to protect his family, he uses all his knowledge and tries to save them from the dark side of the law.

7. A Wednesday (2008)

Lead actors: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher

Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher Supporting Artist: Jimmy Sheirgill

Jimmy Sheirgill Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Release date: September 5, 2008

September 5, 2008 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 44 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 44 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $3 million worldwide

Approximately $3 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Naseeruddin Shah plays the character of a nameless man in the film who calls the Mumbai Police and tells them he has placed five different bombs in the city, all set to go off in some time. He demands the release of four terrorists in exchange for not detonating the bombs.

8. Aitraaz (2004)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Supporting Artists: Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor

Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Release date: November 12, 2004

November 12, 2004 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide

Approximately $2.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Raj Malhotra, a successful professional,’s married life takes a drastic turn when he is falsely accused of sexual harassment by his former girlfriend, Sonia Roy. Raj fights to prove his innocence, and the story takes unexpected twists and turns as the case progresses.

9. Race (I) (2008)

Lead actors: Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu

Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu Supporting Artist: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Release date: March 21, 2008

March 21, 2008 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 29 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 29 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Approximately $22 million worldwide

Approximately $22 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Ranvir Singh and Rajiv Singh, two stepbrothers, co-own a successful horse racing business. The story takes a turn when their common love interest, Sonia, enters their lives and manipulates both brothers against each other, causing a rift. This is one of the most suspenseful and best murder mystery movies so far.

10. 404: Error Not Found (2011)

Lead actors: Rajvvir Aroraa, Imaad Shah, Tisca Chopra

Rajvvir Aroraa, Imaad Shah, Tisca Chopra Supporting Artist: Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik Director: Prawaal Raman

Prawaal Raman Release date: May 20, 2011

May 20, 2011 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 59 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 59 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Hindi

Abhimanyu, a young medical college student, believes his beliefs are challenged when he gets a room that is thought to be haunted by the students. His exploration of the room’s history, along with the psychological impact of the supernatural occurrences, affects his mental state.

11. Kaun? (1999)

Lead actors: Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee

Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee Supporting Artist: Sushant Singh

Sushant Singh Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma Release date: February 26, 1999

February 26, 1999 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: ₹5.62 cr

₹5.62 cr Language: Hindi

A single woman is alone at home when an unexpected stranger arrives, claiming to be a police officer. As the evening progresses, another stranger arrives at her doorstep, adding to the tension and mystery.

12. Samay: When Time Strikes (2003)

Lead actors: Sushmita Sen, Sushant Singh

Sushmita Sen, Sushant Singh Supporting Artists: Rajesh Khera, Dinesh Lamba

Rajesh Khera, Dinesh Lamba Director: Robby Grewal

Robby Grewal Release date: October 10, 2003

October 10, 2003 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Hindi

A reputed businessman is found dead, and ACP Malvika Chauhan (Sushmita Sen) is assigned to the case. The killer has left no evidence, and before the murder is investigated further, another dead body is found. Malvika realizes that this is the work of a serial killer, and she must find out the pattern of selecting the victims and the identity of the murderer before it’s too late.

13. Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Lead actors: Urmila Matondkar, Saif Ali Khan

Urmila Matondkar, Saif Ali Khan Supporting Artists: Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava

Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Release date: February 16, 2004

February 16, 2004 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: ₹10 cr

₹10 cr Language: Hindi

Sarika, a young, independent woman, falls in love with a wealthy man named Karan Singh Rathod, who frames her for carrying illegal firearms. While in jail, Sarika undergoes a transformation, determined to seek revenge and reclaim her life.

14. Manorama: Six Feet Under (2007)

Lead actors: Abhay Deol, Gul Panag

Abhay Deol, Gul Panag Supporting Artists: Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak

Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak Director: Navdeep Singh

Navdeep Singh Release date: September 21, 2007

September 21, 2007 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 17 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 17 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: ₹5.8 cr

₹5.8 cr Language: Hindi

Manorama (Sarika) is running to save her life when she runs into Satyaveer (Abhay Deol) and urges him to remember her name and age. The next day’s paper carries the report that Manorama has committed suicide, and Satyaveer takes it upon himself to investigate the case. His investigation leads him to find a bigger racket in the small town, and he has to uncover it.

15. Darr (1993)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol Supporting Artist: Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil

Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Release date: December 24, 1993

December 24, 1993 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 58 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 58 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide

Approximately $2.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a young man who becomes infatuated with Kiran (played by Juhi Chawla), a woman he observes from afar. Rahul’s obsession turns dangerous as he starts to stalk Kiran and crosses boundaries to be near her.

16. 8 x 10 Tasveer (2009)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Takia

Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Takia Supporting Artists: Sharmila Tagore, Javed Jaffrey

Sharmila Tagore, Javed Jaffrey Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Nagesh Kukunoor Release date: April 3, 2009

April 3, 2009 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 3 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 3 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Revenue: Approximately $2 million worldwide

Approximately $2 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Jai Puri, a young man, has the gifted ability to see into the past by looking at photographs. When his father’s death is ruled an accident, Jai uses his talent and delves into his father’s photographs to uncover the truth behind the incident.

17. Humraaz (2002)

Lead actors: Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Amisha Patel

Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Amisha Patel Supporting Artist: Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Release date: July 5, 2002

July 5, 2002 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 53 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 53 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: Approximately $4.5 million worldwide

Approximately $4.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Karan Malhotra decides to cheat Raj Singhania by getting Priya, his lover, married to Raj so that they can claim his wealth. However, Priya falls in love with Raj and leaves Karan; he seeks revenge.

18. 36 China Town (2006)

Lead actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna Supporting Artists: Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever

Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Release date: May 5, 2006

May 5, 2006 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Revenue: Approximately $5.6 million worldwide

Approximately $5.6 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Sonia Chang, a wealthy casino owner, gets murdered, and Inspector Karan investigates the murder mystery. However, the mystery gets harder to solve when none of the suspects seem to have an alibi.

19. Naqaab (2007)

Lead actors: Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Urvashi Sharma

Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Urvashi Sharma Supporting Artist: Raj Zutshi, Vikas Kalantri

Raj Zutshi, Vikas Kalantri Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Release date: July 13, 2007

July 13, 2007 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $2.4 million worldwide

Approximately $2.4 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Sophia D’Costa, a successful actress, is engaged to millionaire Karan, an aspiring model who is completely in love with her. However, when she meets her true love, Vicky, her relationship with Karan takes a drastic turn.

20. Baazigar (1993)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Supporting Artists: Dalip Tahil, Rakhee Gulzar

Dalip Tahil, Rakhee Gulzar Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Release date: November 12, 1993

November 12, 1993 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide

Approximately $2.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

The story follows Ajay Sharma (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a young man seeking vengeance for his father’s unjust death. His father was ruined by a wealthy industrialist named Madan Chopra (played by Dalip Tahil), who also caused his family’s downfall. Ajay adopts the identity of Vicky Malhotra and enters the Chopra family’s life with a calculated plan to destroy them from within.

21. Talvar (2015)

Lead actors: Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi

Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi Supporting Artist: Sohum Shah, Tabu

Sohum Shah, Tabu Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Release date: October 2, 2015

October 2, 2015 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 12 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 12 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: Approximately $4.2 million worldwide

Approximately $4.2 million worldwide Language: Hindi

This film was based on the much-hyped Aarushi Talwar murder case. The film told the story from various points of view, leaving the audience to decide which version they believed was the best.

22. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti Release date: November 30, 2012

November 30, 2012 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 19 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 19 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: Approximately $22 million worldwide

Approximately $22 million worldwide Language: Hindi

If you talk about one of the great murder mystery movies, then this film will come to mind first. In its story, a police officer loses his son and his wife, and he is struggling to cope with his sudden death. The police officer distracts himself by trying to solve the mystery of the death of an actor. But as he gets deeper into the case, he comes face-to-face with his repressed issues.

23. Kaal (2005)

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol

Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol Supporting Artist: Kushal Punjabi

Kushal Punjabi Director: Soham Shah

Soham Shah Release date: April 29, 2005

April 29, 2005 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 6 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 6 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

4.5/10 Revenue: Approximately $6 million worldwide

Approximately $6 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Set in the dense forests of Jim Corbett Park, a group of people seek the help of Kaali Pratap Singh, an expert guide, to battle a vengeful spirit that terrorizes anyone who dares to enter its territory.

24. Shikhar (2005)

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu, Shahid Kapoor

Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu, Shahid Kapoor Supporting Artist: Amrita Rao, Padmapriya Janakiraman

Amrita Rao, Padmapriya Janakiraman Director: John Matthew Matthan

John Matthew Matthan Release date: December 30, 2005

December 30, 2005 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Revenue: Approximately $3.5 million worldwide

Approximately $3.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Gaurav Gupta, a successful businessman, believes that only money can fuel his ambitions. Whereas, his uncle Guruji believes that wealth is nothing if it is not used for society. Caught in the tussle between the two is Guruji’s son Jaidev, who, respecting his father’s philosophy, falls hook, line, and sinker for GG’s manipulations. This is one of the most suspenseful murder mystery movies.

25. Murder 2 (2011)

Lead actors: Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez

Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez Supporting Artist: Prashant Narayanan

Prashant Narayanan Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Release date: July 8, 2011

July 8, 2011 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 7 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 7 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: Approximately $7 million worldwide

Approximately $7 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Arjun Bhagwat, an ex-police officer turned private detective, is hired to investigate the mysterious disappearances of several prostitutes. During his mission, he discovers shocking and horrifying truths about the criminal underworld.

26. The Train: Some Lines Should Never Be Crossed… (2007)

Lead actors: Emraan Hashmi, Geeta Basra

Emraan Hashmi, Geeta Basra Supporting Artist: Sayali Bhagat

Sayali Bhagat Director: Raksha Mistry, Hasnain S. Hyderabadwala

Raksha Mistry, Hasnain S. Hyderabadwala Release date: June 8, 2007

June 8, 2007 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 13 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 13 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Revenue: Approximately $2 million worldwide

Approximately $2 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Vishal Dixit, a painter, is happily married to Anjali. He meets Roma on the train and falls in love with her. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he is blackmailed by a violent criminal. To save their families, the two must turn the tables on him.

27. Zinda (2006)

Lead actors: Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Lara Dutta

Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Lara Dutta Supporting Artists: Celina Jaitly, Mahesh Manjrekar

Celina Jaitly, Mahesh Manjrekar Director: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta Release date: January 12, 2006

January 12, 2006 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

4.9/10 Revenue: Approximately $3.5 million worldwide

Approximately $3.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Baljeet Roy, a man imprisoned for fourteen years, is suddenly released. He goes on a quest to take revenge on those who falsely trapped him in the case and were responsible for his suffering.

28. No Smoking (2007)

Lead actors: John Abraham, Ayesha Takia, Ranvir Shorey

John Abraham, Ayesha Takia, Ranvir Shorey Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Release date: October 26, 2007

October 26, 2007 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 8 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 8 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: Approximately $1 million worldwide

Approximately $1 million worldwide Language: Hindi

K, a successful businessman, is a chain smoker, and to quit smoking due to health concerns, he seeks help from a mysterious organization led by Baba Bengali. He is given a check for 21 lakh rupees and is released. He is also warned that if he smokes again, his family will be killed. This is one of the good murder mystery movies to watch.

29. Airlift (2016)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur

Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur Supporting Artist: Kumud Mishra, Prakash Belawadi

Kumud Mishra, Prakash Belawadi Director: Raja Krishna Menon

Raja Krishna Menon Release date: January 22, 2016

January 22, 2016 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: Approximately $30 million worldwide

Approximately $30 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Ranjit Katiyal, a wealthy and influential Indian businessman, is settled in Kuwait with his family. However, when Iraq invades Kuwait and triggers a conflict, he finds himself in the turmoil of war and decides to risk his life to save his stranded countrymen.

30. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja Supporting Artists: Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal

Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: October 12, 2007

October 12, 2007 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: Approximately $12 million worldwide

Approximately $12 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Siddharth, an NRI, and his wife Avni return to the former’s ancestral mansion in Rajasthan, paying no heed to the warnings about peculiar occurrences and strange things happening in the mansion. Soon, inexplicable occurrences cause the couple to call his childhood friend, Dr. Aditya, who is a well-known psychiatrist.

31. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

Lead actors: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone

Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone Supporting Artists: Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah

Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah Director: Vijay Lalwani

Vijay Lalwani Release date: February 26, 2010

February 26, 2010 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: Approximately $4 million worldwide

Approximately $4 million worldwide Language: Hindi

This is one of the best murder mystery movies that follows the life of Karthik, who has schizophrenia. His alter ego instructs him on how to live his life through a phone.

32. Raaz (2002)

Lead actors: Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu, Malini Sharma

Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu, Malini Sharma Supporting Artist: Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt Release date: February 1, 2002

February 1, 2002 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 31 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 31 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide

Approximately $2.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

This is one of the great murder mystery movies where Sanjana and Aditya, a married couple, are trying to spark their relationship by going on a trip. However, Sanjana starts experiencing paranormal events and terrifying nightmares. Soon, this couple will uncover the dark history of the mansion and overcome the evil haunting them.

33. Ek Villain (2014)

Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh Supporting Artist: Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Release date: June 27, 2014

June 27, 2014 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 9 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 9 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: Approximately $21 million worldwide

Approximately $21 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Guru, a former criminal seeking redemption, and Aisha, a free-spirited girl, cross paths and fall in love with each other. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer, Guru begins to search for the culprit.

34. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015)

Lead actors: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari

Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari Supporting Artist: Divya Menon

Divya Menon Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee Release date: April 3, 2015

April 3, 2015 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 19 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 19 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: Approximately $3.3 million worldwide

Approximately $3.3 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Byomkesh Bakshy, a young and amateur detective, gets involved in a complex and intriguing case when he investigates the disappearance of Bhuvan, a chemist. Assisted by Bhuvan’s son Ajit, Byomkesh links the case to a larger conspiracy of espionage and murder.

35. Table No. 21 (2013)

Lead actors: Rajeev Khandelwal, Tena Desae, Paresh Rawal

Rajeev Khandelwal, Tena Desae, Paresh Rawal Supporting Artist: Dhruv Ganesh

Dhruv Ganesh Director: Aditya Datt

Aditya Datt Release date: January 4, 2013

January 4, 2013 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 48 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide

Approximately $2.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

This thriller-drama film has Rajeev Khandelwal playing the role of a married man who enters a game show to win an attractive prize. The film follows a married couple who are bored with their lives. However, the game turns into a dangerous game of survival.

36. Aamir (2008)

Lead actors: Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal Supporting Artists: Gajraj Rao, Shashanka Ghosh

Gajraj Rao, Shashanka Ghosh Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raj Kumar Gupta Release date: June 6, 2008

June 6, 2008 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: Approximately $1.2 million worldwide

Approximately $1.2 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Dr. Aamir Ali, a London-based doctor, arrives in India to meet his family. Upon his arrival, he finds himself embroiled in a dangerous situation where he is set up by terrorists to plant a bomb. If he does not comply with their demands, the terrorist threatens to kill his family. This is one of the good murder mystery movies.

37. Johnny Gaddaar (2007)

Lead actors: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dharmendra, Rimi Sen

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dharmendra, Rimi Sen Supporting Artists: Vinay Pathak, Zakir Hussain

Vinay Pathak, Zakir Hussain Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Release date: September 28, 2007

September 28, 2007 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: Approximately $1.5 million worldwide

Approximately $1.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

38. Ugly (2013)

Lead actors: Rahul Bhat, Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure

Rahul Bhat, Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure Supporting Artists: Vineet Kumar Singh, Girish Kulkarni

Vineet Kumar Singh, Girish Kulkarni Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Release date: December 26, 2013

December 26, 2013 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 8 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 8 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $1 million worldwide

Approximately $1 million worldwide Language: Hindi

The movie has the perfect balance of drama and suspense. When a child goes missing, the father and the stepfather accuse each other. The reality is far from it.

39. Khoj (2017)

Lead actors: Vikram Chatterjee, Shataf Figar, Poonam Gurung

Vikram Chatterjee, Shataf Figar, Poonam Gurung Supporting Artists: Arnab Bhattacharya

Arnab Bhattacharya Director: Arka Ganguly

Arka Ganguly Release date: June 2, 2017

June 2, 2017 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: Approximately $1 million worldwide

Approximately $1 million worldwide Language: Bengali

Police Inspector Sayan takes the case of a doctor’s wife, who went missing only to reveal to his neighbors that she was heard screaming from time to time but was never seen by anyone. As the police delve deeper into the case, they unearth secrets that shock the entire area.

40. Samrat and Co. (2014)

Lead actors: Rajeev Khandelwal, Madalsa Sharma

Rajeev Khandelwal, Madalsa Sharma Supporting Artists: Girish Karnad, Priyanshu Chatterjee

Girish Karnad, Priyanshu Chatterjee Director: Kaushik Ghatak

Kaushik Ghatak Release date: April 25, 2014

April 25, 2014 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: Approximately $0.3 million worldwide

Approximately $0.3 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Dimpy hires Samrat Tilakdhari, a young and brilliant detective, to solve mysterious occurrences happening at her home. However, things take unexpected turns when one of the residents is murdered.

41. Gangster (2006)

Lead actors: Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut

Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut Supporting Artist: Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Release date: April 28, 2006

April 28, 2006 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 3 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 3 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $2.5 million worldwide

Approximately $2.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Simran, a bar dancer, falls in love with Daya, a gangster involved in criminal activities. During Daya’s absence, Simran encounters Akash, a charming and caring man who falls in love with her. Now, Simran has to choose between Daya and Akash.

42. Kahaani (2012)

Lead actors: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee

Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Release date: March 9, 2012

March 9, 2012 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 2 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 2 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: Approximately $17 million worldwide

Approximately $17 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, travels from Kolkata to London in search of her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi. She seeks help from a local police officer, Rana. As she delves deeper into the investigation, she realizes there is more to it than meets the eye.

43. Aankhen (2002)

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal Supporting Artist: Aditya Pancholi

Aditya Pancholi Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Amrutlal Shah Release date: March 5, 2002

March 5, 2002 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 39 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: Approximately $4.5 million worldwide

Approximately $4.5 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Vijay Singh Rajput, a bank manager, becomes blind due to a planned accident engineered by his corrupt colleagues. He sets out to seek revenge and plans to rob the bank, and he recruits three blind men to assist him in executing the heist.

44. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi

Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi Supporting Artists: Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla

Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla Director: Subhash Kapoor

Subhash Kapoor Release date: February 10, 2017

February 10, 2017 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 17 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 17 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: Approximately $30 million worldwide

Approximately $30 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Jolly, an advocate from Kanpur, gets a high-profile case involving a hit-and-run allegedly committed by a wealthy and influential man named Sachin Mathur. He encounters corruption, manipulation of evidence, and a system favoring the influential. However, driven by a sense of righteousness, Jolly perseveres and fights against the odds to seek justice for the victims.

45. Hate Story (2012)

Lead actors: Paoli Dam, Gulshan Devaiah, Nikhil Dwivedi

Paoli Dam, Gulshan Devaiah, Nikhil Dwivedi Supporting Artist: Mohan Kapoor, Joy Sengupta

Mohan Kapoor, Joy Sengupta Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri Release date: April 20, 2012

April 20, 2012 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: Approximately $1.6 million worldwide

Approximately $1.6 million worldwide Language: Hindi

This also comes in the list of top murder mystery movies. In this story, Kavya Krishna is a journalist, who faces humiliation and betrayal by Siddharth Dhanrajgir, an influential businessman. She devises a plan to seek revenge, aiming to ruin him and his empire.

Get ready to dive into the world of suspense with these good murder mystery movies.

FAQ

Q: What is a good murder mystery movie to watch?

Ans: As per IMDb, Gone Girl (2014), directed by David Fincher and based on Gillian Flynn’s novel, is a highly recommended choice, and one of the best murder mystery movies.

Q: Is Murder Mystery a horror movie?

Ans: No, Murder Mystery is not a horror movie. It’s a comedy-mystery film.

Q: What should I watch if I like murder mystery?

Ans: If you’re a fan of murder mystery movies and looking for similar content, Murder 2, Aankhen, Rustom, etc are some of the recommended options.

Q: Is Murder Mystery a good family movie?

Ans: Murder Mystery is generally considered a family-friendly movie suitable for older children and adults.

Q: What are the top 10 murder mysteries on Netflix?

Ans: The Bridge Curse, Enola Homes, Lost Girls, The Wonder, The Post-Truth World, CBI 5: The Brain, Badla, Once Upon a Crime, Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, and Forensic.