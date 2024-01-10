To kick back and shake off that week-long stress, there’s nothing quite like diving into a series. And for a mood lift, start with a good ol’ comedy web series. Imagine you are unwinding while watching funny characters and goofy plots take center stage on-screen, turning your living room into a laughter zone. So, grab your snacks, get comfy, and let the stress melt away with the magic of some humor-packed episodes with our list of the best comedy web series that you can binge-watch.
List of Best Comedy Web Series:
1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
- Lead actors: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein
- Supporting Artist: Michael Zegen
- Director: Amy Sherman-Palladino
- Release Year: 2017
- Run Time: 40h 8m
- IMBD Rating: 8.7
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
After her husband cheats on her, a young mother of two, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, discovers that she has a knack for stand-up comedy.
2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
- Lead actors: Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews
- Supporting Artist: Michael Zegen
- Director: Dan Goor, Michael Schur
- Release Year: 2013
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
If you are looking for a comedy web series to binge-watch on the weekends, look no further. In this show, Captain Ray Holt and his team of quirky and odd detectives solve crimes in Brooklyn, New York City.
3. The Office (US, 2005)
- Lead actors: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski
- Supporting Artist: Jenna Fischer
- Director: Greg Daniels
- Release Year: 2005
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 9
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
This comedy series documents the journey of typical office workers at a paper supply company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
4. Parks and Recreation (2009)
- Lead actors: Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari
- Supporting Artist: Nick Offerman
- Director: Greg Daniels, Michael Schur
- Release Year: 2005
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A mid-level bureaucrat wants to convert a disused construction site into a community park but deals with red tape and self-centered neighbors.
5. Arrested Development (2003)
- Lead actors: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett
- Supporting Artist: Michael Cera
- Director: Mitchell Hurwitz
- Release Year: 2005
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.7
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
The Blunt family loses everything after the patriarch of the family gets convicted. Now Michael tries everything to maintain peace at home.
6. Fleabag (2016)
- Lead actors: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Andrew Scott
- Supporting Artist: Olivia Colman
- Director: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Release Year: 2016
- Run Time: 27m
- IMBD Rating: 8.7
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
This comedy series is about a young woman navigating through her life in London while dealing with a very tragic incident.
7. The Good Place (2016)
- Lead actors: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil
- Supporting Artist: D’Arcy Carden
- Director: Michael Schur
- Release Year: 2016
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.7
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A deceased saleswoman finds herself landing in heaven due to a mistake and does everything she can to keep her identity hidden to stay there.
8. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)
- Lead actors: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney
- Supporting Artist: Kaitlin Olson
- Director: Rob McElhenney
- Release Year: 2005
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.8
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Five toxically close friends run a decrepit Irish bar that witnesses all kinds of trickery in Philadelphia. A must-watch comedy web series, y’all!
9. Veep (2012)
- Lead actors: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale
- Supporting Artist: Reid Scott
- Director: Armando Iannucci
- Release Year: 2012
- Run Time: 28m
- IMBD Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
This comedy web series follows the life of former Senator Selina Meyer, who gets an opportunity to run for Vice President of the United States.
10. Seinfeld (1989)
- Lead actors: Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Supporting Artist: Michael Richards
- Director: Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld
- Release Year: 1989
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.9
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A classic comedy web series, Seinfeld follows a New York-based stand-up comedian and his group of eccentric friends, George, Elaine, and Kramer.
11. Community (2009)
- Lead actors: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi
- Supporting Artists: Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, Jim Rash
- Director: Dan Harmon
- Release Year: 2009
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
One of the most underrated comedy web series, Community, is a show that needs to be on your list of must-watches. It’s about a group of eccentric students who join a community college and navigate through life.
12. Modern Family (2009)
- Lead actors: Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen
- Supporting Artist: Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet
- Director: Christopher Lloyd, Steven Levitan
- Release Year: 2009
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Three modern families, related to each other, try to deal with their eccentric kids, quirky spouses, and jobs in their way.
13. Silicon Valley (2014)
- Lead actors: Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Josh Brener
- Supporting Artist: Martin Starr
- Director: Mike Judge, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky
- Release Year: 2014
- Run Time: 28m
- IMBD Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
The comedy web series Silicon Valley follows the struggle of a programmer, Richard, who is unable to secure funding for his app called Pied Piper.
14. Schitt’s Creek (2015)
- Lead actors: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy
- Supporting Artist: Emily Hampshire
- Director: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy
- Release Year: 2015
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
An ultra-rich Rose family suddenly goes bankrupt and loses everything. However, their only remaining asset is a quaint town named Schitt’s Creek. If you haven’t watched this comedy series yet, then you must ASAP!
15. Black-ish (2014)
- Lead actors: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi
- Supporting Artist: Marcus Scribner
- Director: Kenya Barris
- Release Year: 2015
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a white-dominated neighborhood.
16. Superstore (2015)
- Lead actors: America Ferrera, Ben Feldman
- Supporting Artist: Lauren Ash
- Director: Justin Spitzer
- Release Year: 2015
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A group of employees working at Cloud 9, a superstore in St. Louis, Missouri, faces various challenges while dealing with customers.
17. Barry (2018)
- Lead actors: Bill Hader, Stephen Root
- Supporting Artist: Sarah Goldberg
- Director: Alec Berg, Bill Hader
- Release Year: 2018
- Run Time: 30m
- IMBD Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A former marine-turned-assassin reluctantly takes on a job in Los Angeles, where he discovers he’s interested in performing arts.
18. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
- Lead actors: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons
- Supporting Artist: Kaley Cuoco
- Director: Chuck Lorre, Bill Hader
- Release Year: 2007
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
One of the most popular comedy web series, The Big Bang Theory, follows the lives of two brilliant but socially awkward scientists and their friends.
19. The IT Crowd (2006)
- Lead actors: Chris O’Dowd, Richard Ayoade
- Supporting Artist: Katherine Parkinson
- Director: Graham Linehan
- Release Year: 2006
- Run Time: 25m
- IMBD Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
The IT Crowd is a comedy web series that follows Roy, Moss, and their new grifting supervisor, Jen, who knows nothing about technology. Together, they land in several hilarious situations.
20. 30 Rock (2006)
- Lead actors: Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan
- Supporting Artist: Jane Krakowski
- Director: Tina Fey
- Release Year: 2006
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 8.3
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Liz Lemon, the head writer of a sketch comedy show, has to deal with her arrogant new boss and star while trying to run a successful TV show.
21. Only Murders in the Building (2021)
- Lead actors: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez
- Supporting Artist: Tina Fey
- Director: Steve Martin, John Hoffman
- Release Year: 2021
- Run Time: 30m
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Three strangers living in a building grow a strong friendship because of their love for solving true crimes. They go on to start a podcast but find themselves embroiled in controversies.
22. Master of None (2015)
- Lead actors: Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim, Noël Wells
- Supporting Artist: Lena Waithe
- Director: Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang
- Release Year: 2015
- Run Time: 30m
- IMBD Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Loosely Based on Aziz Ansari’s real life, this comedy web series follows his struggle to identify what he wants, both professionally and personally.
23. Sex Education (2019)
- Lead actors: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey
- Supporting Artist: Ncuti Gatwa
- Director: Laurie Nunn
- Release Year: 2019
- Run Time: 46m
- IMBD Rating: 8.3
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A teenage boy, who has a sex therapist mother, along with his high school friend, set up an underground sex clinic to help other students.
24. The Kominsky Method (2018)
- Lead actors: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin
- Supporting Artist: Sarah Baker
- Director: Chuck Lorre
- Release Year: 2018
- Run Time: 30m
- IMBD Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
If you are a fan of Michael Douglas, then you’ll enjoy this comedy web series. An aging actor who once enjoyed immense fame now makes his living by teaching acting.
25. Atlanta (2016)
- Lead actors: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry,
- Supporting Artist: LaKeith Stanfield
- Director: Donald Glover
- Release Year: 2016
- Run Time: 30m
- IMBD Rating: 8.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Earn works as a manager for his cousin Alfred, who is a rapper who struggles to make a name in the industry.
26. Baskets (2016)
- Lead actors: Zach Galifianakis, Martha Kelly,
- Supporting Artist: Louie Anderson
- Director: Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel
- Release Year: 2016
- Run Time: 30m
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Chip Baskets hopes to keep his dream of being a professional clown alive after failing a prestigious French clowning school.
27. What We Do in the Shadows (2019)
- Lead actors: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry
- Supporting Artist: Natasia Demetriou
- Director: Jemaine Clement
- Release Year: 2019
- Run Time: 30m
- IMBD Rating: 8.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Three vampires struggle to keep up their duties as vampires while living in an apartment in New York. Do give this comedy web series a try.
28. Abbott Elementary (2021)
- Lead actors: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams
- Supporting Artist: Janelle James
- Director: Quinta Brunson
- Release Year: 2021
- Run Time: 30m
- IMBD Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A group of dedicated and passionate teachers, along with a slightly tone-deaf principal, find themselves together in a Philadelphia public school.
29. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015)
- Lead actors: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess
- Supporting Artist: Carol Kane
- Director: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock
- Release Year: 2015
- Run Time: 30m
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Kimmy Schmidt gets rescued from a cult after 15 years. She starts her new life in New York and experiences everyday life with enthusiasm. This comedy web series is worth a watch.
30. New Girl (2011)
- Lead actors: Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson
- Supporting Artist: Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone
- Director: Elizabeth Meriwether
- Release Year: 2011
- Run Time: 22m
- IMBD Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
After catching her boyfriend cheating, a middle-school teacher moves in with three boys and develops a strong bond with them in the future.
I hope you are ready to kick-start your journey with unlimited laughter with our curated list of comedy web series.
Featured Image: IMDb