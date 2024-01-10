To kick back and shake off that week-long stress, there’s nothing quite like diving into a series. And for a mood lift, start with a good ol’ comedy web series. Imagine you are unwinding while watching funny characters and goofy plots take center stage on-screen, turning your living room into a laughter zone. So, grab your snacks, get comfy, and let the stress melt away with the magic of some humor-packed episodes with our list of the best comedy web series that you can binge-watch.

List of Best Comedy Web Series:

1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)

IMDb

Lead actors: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein

Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein Supporting Artist: Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen Director: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Amy Sherman-Palladino Release Year: 2017

2017 Run Time: 40h 8m

40h 8m IMBD Rating: 8.7

8.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

After her husband cheats on her, a young mother of two, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, discovers that she has a knack for stand-up comedy.

2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews

Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews Supporting Artist: Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen Director: Dan Goor, Michael Schur

Dan Goor, Michael Schur Release Year: 2013

2013 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

If you are looking for a comedy web series to binge-watch on the weekends, look no further. In this show, Captain Ray Holt and his team of quirky and odd detectives solve crimes in Brooklyn, New York City.

3. The Office (US, 2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski

Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski Supporting Artist: Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer Director: Greg Daniels

Greg Daniels Release Year: 2005

2005 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 9

9 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

This comedy series documents the journey of typical office workers at a paper supply company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

4. Parks and Recreation (2009)

IMDb

Lead actors: Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari

Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari Supporting Artist: Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman Director: Greg Daniels, Michael Schur

Greg Daniels, Michael Schur Release Year: 2005

2005 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A mid-level bureaucrat wants to convert a disused construction site into a community park but deals with red tape and self-centered neighbors.

5. Arrested Development (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett

Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett Supporting Artist: Michael Cera

Michael Cera Director: Mitchell Hurwitz

Mitchell Hurwitz Release Year: 2005

2005 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.7

8.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

The Blunt family loses everything after the patriarch of the family gets convicted. Now Michael tries everything to maintain peace at home.

6. Fleabag (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Andrew Scott

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Andrew Scott Supporting Artist: Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman Director: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Release Year: 2016

2016 Run Time: 27m

27m IMBD Rating: 8.7

8.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

This comedy series is about a young woman navigating through her life in London while dealing with a very tragic incident.

7. The Good Place (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil

Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil Supporting Artist: D’Arcy Carden

D’Arcy Carden Director: Michael Schur

Michael Schur Release Year: 2016

2016 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.7

8.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A deceased saleswoman finds herself landing in heaven due to a mistake and does everything she can to keep her identity hidden to stay there.

8. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney

Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney Supporting Artist: Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson Director: Rob McElhenney

Rob McElhenney Release Year: 2005

2005 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.8

8.8 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Five toxically close friends run a decrepit Irish bar that witnesses all kinds of trickery in Philadelphia. A must-watch comedy web series, y’all!

9. Veep (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale Supporting Artist: Reid Scott

Reid Scott Director: Armando Iannucci

Armando Iannucci Release Year: 2012

2012 Run Time: 28m

28m IMBD Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

This comedy web series follows the life of former Senator Selina Meyer, who gets an opportunity to run for Vice President of the United States.

10. Seinfeld (1989)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Supporting Artist: Michael Richards

Michael Richards Director: Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld

Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld Release Year: 1989

1989 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.9

8.9 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A classic comedy web series, Seinfeld follows a New York-based stand-up comedian and his group of eccentric friends, George, Elaine, and Kramer.

11. Community (2009)

Community – Season 3 – Nordic Retail DVD

Lead actors: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi

Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi Supporting Artists: Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, Jim Rash

Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, Jim Rash Director: Dan Harmon

Dan Harmon Release Year: 2009

2009 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

One of the most underrated comedy web series, Community, is a show that needs to be on your list of must-watches. It’s about a group of eccentric students who join a community college and navigate through life.

12. Modern Family (2009)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen

Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen Supporting Artist: Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet

Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet Director: Christopher Lloyd, Steven Levitan

Christopher Lloyd, Steven Levitan Release Year: 2009

2009 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Three modern families, related to each other, try to deal with their eccentric kids, quirky spouses, and jobs in their way.

13. Silicon Valley (2014)

IMDb

Lead actors: Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Josh Brener

Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Josh Brener Supporting Artist: Martin Starr

Martin Starr Director: Mike Judge, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky

Mike Judge, John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky Release Year: 2014

2014 Run Time: 28m

28m IMBD Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

The comedy web series Silicon Valley follows the struggle of a programmer, Richard, who is unable to secure funding for his app called Pied Piper.

14. Schitt’s Creek (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy

Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy Supporting Artist: Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire Director: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy

Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy Release Year: 2015

2015 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

An ultra-rich Rose family suddenly goes bankrupt and loses everything. However, their only remaining asset is a quaint town named Schitt’s Creek. If you haven’t watched this comedy series yet, then you must ASAP!

15. Black-ish (2014)

IMDb

Lead actors: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi

Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi Supporting Artist: Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner Director: Kenya Barris

Kenya Barris Release Year: 2015

2015 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a white-dominated neighborhood.

16. Superstore (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: America Ferrera, Ben Feldman

America Ferrera, Ben Feldman Supporting Artist: Lauren Ash

Lauren Ash Director: Justin Spitzer

Justin Spitzer Release Year: 2015

2015 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A group of employees working at Cloud 9, a superstore in St. Louis, Missouri, faces various challenges while dealing with customers.

17. Barry (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bill Hader, Stephen Root

Bill Hader, Stephen Root Supporting Artist: Sarah Goldberg

Sarah Goldberg Director: Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Alec Berg, Bill Hader Release Year: 2018

2018 Run Time: 30m

30m IMBD Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A former marine-turned-assassin reluctantly takes on a job in Los Angeles, where he discovers he’s interested in performing arts.

18. The Big Bang Theory (2007)

IMDb

Lead actors: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons

Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons Supporting Artist: Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco Director: Chuck Lorre, Bill Hader

Chuck Lorre, Bill Hader Release Year: 2007

2007 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

One of the most popular comedy web series, The Big Bang Theory, follows the lives of two brilliant but socially awkward scientists and their friends.

19. The IT Crowd (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Chris O’Dowd, Richard Ayoade

Chris O’Dowd, Richard Ayoade Supporting Artist: Katherine Parkinson

Katherine Parkinson Director: Graham Linehan

Graham Linehan Release Year: 2006

2006 Run Time: 25m

25m IMBD Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

The IT Crowd is a comedy web series that follows Roy, Moss, and their new grifting supervisor, Jen, who knows nothing about technology. Together, they land in several hilarious situations.

20. 30 Rock (2006)

30 ROCK — Season: 5 –Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC

Lead actors: Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan

Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan Supporting Artist: Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski Director: Tina Fey

Tina Fey Release Year: 2006

2006 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Liz Lemon, the head writer of a sketch comedy show, has to deal with her arrogant new boss and star while trying to run a successful TV show.

21. Only Murders in the Building (2021)

IMDb

Lead actors: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez Supporting Artist: Tina Fey

Tina Fey Director: Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Steve Martin, John Hoffman Release Year: 2021

2021 Run Time: 30m

30m IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Three strangers living in a building grow a strong friendship because of their love for solving true crimes. They go on to start a podcast but find themselves embroiled in controversies.

22. Master of None (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim, Noël Wells

Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim, Noël Wells Supporting Artist: Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe Director: Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang

Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang Release Year: 2015

2015 Run Time: 30m

30m IMBD Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Loosely Based on Aziz Ansari’s real life, this comedy web series follows his struggle to identify what he wants, both professionally and personally.

23. Sex Education (2019)

Lead actors: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey Supporting Artist: Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa Director: Laurie Nunn

Laurie Nunn Release Year: 2019

2019 Run Time: 46m

46m IMBD Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A teenage boy, who has a sex therapist mother, along with his high school friend, set up an underground sex clinic to help other students.

24. The Kominsky Method (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin

Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin Supporting Artist: Sarah Baker

Sarah Baker Director: Chuck Lorre

Chuck Lorre Release Year: 2018

2018 Run Time: 30m

30m IMBD Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

If you are a fan of Michael Douglas, then you’ll enjoy this comedy web series. An aging actor who once enjoyed immense fame now makes his living by teaching acting.

25. Atlanta (2016)

Lead actors: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry,

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Supporting Artist: LaKeith Stanfield

LaKeith Stanfield Director: Donald Glover

Donald Glover Release Year: 2016

2016 Run Time: 30m

30m IMBD Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Earn works as a manager for his cousin Alfred, who is a rapper who struggles to make a name in the industry.

26. Baskets (2016)

Lead actors: Zach Galifianakis, Martha Kelly,

Zach Galifianakis, Martha Kelly, Supporting Artist: Louie Anderson

Louie Anderson Director: Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel

Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel Release Year: 2016

2016 Run Time: 30m

30m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Chip Baskets hopes to keep his dream of being a professional clown alive after failing a prestigious French clowning school.

27. What We Do in the Shadows (2019)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry

Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry Supporting Artist: Natasia Demetriou

Natasia Demetriou Director: Jemaine Clement

Jemaine Clement Release Year: 2019

2019 Run Time: 30m

30m IMBD Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Three vampires struggle to keep up their duties as vampires while living in an apartment in New York. Do give this comedy web series a try.

28. Abbott Elementary (2021)

IMDb

Lead actors: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams Supporting Artist: Janelle James

Janelle James Director: Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Release Year: 2021

2021 Run Time: 30m

30m IMBD Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A group of dedicated and passionate teachers, along with a slightly tone-deaf principal, find themselves together in a Philadelphia public school.

29. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess

Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess Supporting Artist: Carol Kane

Carol Kane Director: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock

Tina Fey, Robert Carlock Release Year: 2015

2015 Run Time: 30m

30m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Kimmy Schmidt gets rescued from a cult after 15 years. She starts her new life in New York and experiences everyday life with enthusiasm. This comedy web series is worth a watch.

30. New Girl (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson

Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson Supporting Artist: Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone

Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone Director: Elizabeth Meriwether

Elizabeth Meriwether Release Year: 2011

2011 Run Time: 22m

22m IMBD Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

After catching her boyfriend cheating, a middle-school teacher moves in with three boys and develops a strong bond with them in the future.

I hope you are ready to kick-start your journey with unlimited laughter with our curated list of comedy web series.

Featured Image: IMDb