With its cringe content being marketed as a funny product these days, Bollywood has failed in making us laugh out loud like old movies from the 90s. Unlike the golden era of comedy in the 90s, the period when Hindi cinema tickled our bones the most. The era which boasts of comedy movies from the 90s, both situational and slapstick ones. The times when Govinda as a coolie, an aunt, and a chachaji had us jumped out of our seats in best comedy movies from the 90s. When Salman Khan made us fall in love with his innocent humour in top comedy movies from the 90s. When Akshay Kumar was channelling his inner khiladi while day-dreaming about being a king. I am signalling to all the 90s comedy movies for family.

Source: Indian Express

here is the comedy movies 90s list for you

As I reminisce about the era in discussion, here is the comedy movies 90s list for you…films that you can watch with your family:

S.No. Movie Name Year IMDb Rating 1. Andaz Apna Apna 1994 8 2. Coolie No.1 1995 6.6 3. Judwaa 1997 6.1 4. Biwi No.1 1999 5.7 5. Ishq 1997 6.8 6. Hero No.1 1997 6.3 7. Haseena Maan Jaayegi 1999 6.3 8. Aunty No.1 1998 4.2 9. Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi 1997 6.3 10. Saajan Chale Sasural 1996 5.9 11. Aankhen 1993 5.9 12. Chachi 420 1997 7.4 13. Rajaji 1999 4.7 14. Raja Babu 1994 6.4 15. Dulhe Raja 1998 6.7 16. Chamatkar 1992 6.5 17. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke 1993 7.3 18. Main Khiladi Tu Anari 1994 6.5 19. Duplicate 1998 5.5 20. Anari No.1 1993 5.1 21. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1998 5.9 22. Deewana Mastana 1997 6.7 23. Baadshah 1999 6.8 24. Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate 1998 5.7 25. Hello Brother 1999 4.6 26. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha 1998 6.6 27. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya 1998 6.6 28. King Uncle 1993 5.2 29. Eena Meena Deeka 1994 5.2 30. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin 1991 7.2 Comedy Movies From The 90s

ALSO READ: Bollywood Comedy Movies You Must Watch

1. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

ADVERTISEMENT Available on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.0

Box office revenue: ₹8.65 crore worldwide

Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon

Andaz Apna Apna remains the greatest entertainer of all time. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the 1994 cult classic is remembered for Amar and Prem’s hilarious banters and of course, other iconic characters including Crime Master Gogo and Teja. Keep your brains aside while watching this comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT comedy movies from the 90s



2. Coolie No.1 (1995)

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.6

Box office revenue: ₹21.22 crore worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, and Savashiv Amrapurkar

David Dhawan’s 1995 comedy film, Coolie No. 1, which was primarily shouldered on Govinda, left us in splits with its twin brothers’ plot. The movie also featured Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in key roles. Both Raju Coolie and Hoshiyaar Chand truly made us laugh out loud with their fun banters.

comedy movies from the 90s



ALSO READ: Brilliant Comedy Movies To Watch

3. Judwaa (1997)

ADVERTISEMENT Available on: Voot & Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.1

Box office revenue: ₹24.28 crore worldwide

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha

David Dhawan must have liked the twin brothers’ angle so much that the director brought Judwaa after two years. The 1997 action-comedy film starred Salman Khan in which he played dual roles, Raja and Prem. The twist in this judwaa story was whatever happens with Raja is felt/reflected by Prem and vice versa.

ADVERTISEMENT comedy movies from the 90s



4. Biwi No.1 (1999)

Available on: Amazon Prime Video & Disney+Hotstar

IMDb rating: 5.7

Box office revenue: ₹49.81 crore worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen

Biwi No. 1 was another collaboration of David Dhawan, Salman Khan, and Karisma Kapoor in the 90s. The 1999 comedy film showcased a story of Prem Malhotra having an extra-marital affair with a model, Rupali and how his wife, Pooja, takes revenge from both of them. It also featured Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu. All of them created situational comedy in this one.

comedy movies from the 90s



ALSO READ: Best Hindi Comedy Movie From Netflix

5. Ishq (1997)

ADVERTISEMENT Available on: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.8

Box office revenue: ₹45.61 crore worldwide

Cast: Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol

Indra Kumar’s 1997 film, Ishq was all about the hilarious banter between four friends and how their lives change after the parents of two of them create a rift amongst them. Aamir as Raja was the funniest one in the squad, be it impersonating Ranjit Rai, walking on a thin pipe at the rooftop to save Ajay, or playing a scary prank on Madhu.

ADVERTISEMENT comedy movies from the 90s



ALSO READ: Horror Movies

ALSO READ: Horror Movies You Can Watch On Valentine’s Day

ALSO READ: Horror Movies That Were Frighteningly Cursed In Real Life

6. Hero No.1 (1997)

ADVERTISEMENT Available on: Amazon Prime Video & Disney+Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.3

Box office revenue: ₹30.95 crore worldwide

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, and Paresh Rawal

David Dhawan borrowed the theme of Rajesh Khanna’s Bawarchi and upgraded it in the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor-starrer, Hero No. 1. However, Dhawan added his own flavour and gave a twist to the theme in the 1997 comedy film. Unlike Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bhaduri’s characters in Bawarchi, Rajesh & Meena had a love angle in the Dhawan directorial. And who can forget Govinda’s style of wearing clothes in a moving car and forgetting to remove towel?

ADVERTISEMENT comedy movies from the 90s



7. Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)

Available on: ZEE5

IMDb rating: 6.3

Box office revenue: ₹27.16 crore worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT Cast: Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, and Pooja Batra

Haseena Maan Jaayegi, another David Dhawan-directorial, is remembered for the bromance of Sonu and Monu, the mischievous siblings played by Govinda and Sanjay Dutt. The 1999 comedy movie also featured Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani, and Satish Kaushik. Govinda as fake chachaji flirting with Aruna Irani’s character, Santho tickled our bones the most.

comedy movies from the 90s



8. Aunty No.1 (1998)

Available on: YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT IMDb rating: 4.2

Box office revenue: ₹9.42 crore worldwide

Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Kader Khan

Aunty No.1 is remembered for Govinda’s iconic role as Gopi, who turns into a middle-aged aunt after his friends ask the favour from him. In a hilarious turn of events, two old men, Colonel Sadanand Dhongre (Saeed Jaffrey) and Rai Bahadur Behl (Kader Khan), develop feelings for Gopi’s fake character. Govinda’s dance as the aunt in the title track was the highlight of the film.

comedy movies from the 90s



9. Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi (1997)

Available on: ZEE5

IMDb rating: 6.3

Box office revenue: ₹16.75 crore worldwide

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, and Kader Khan

ADVERTISEMENT David Dhawan’s Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi, which starred Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, was the wholesome entertainer that released in the 90s. The 1997 film is remembered for Akshay’s hilarious mannerisms as Raja, who dreams of being rich without any hard work after his astrologer uncle predicts that he will become a king one day. Raja teasing his father-in-law, Badri Prasad (Kader Khan) in this film was fun to watch. And of course, the sumo fight was hilarious.

comedy movies from the 90s



10. Saajan Chale Sasural (1996)

Available on: ZEE5

IMDb rating: 5.9

ADVERTISEMENT Box office revenue: ₹23.61 crore worldwide

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu

Saajan Chale Sasural was all about how a man leads a dual married life and both his wives have no idea about it. The way Govinda as Shyamsunder fools his wives, Pooja and Divya with the help of his friend, Muthuswami (Satish Kaushik) in this 1996 comedy film is hilarious AF.

comedy movies from the 90s



11. Aankhen (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT Available on: ZEE5

IMDb rating: 5.9

Box office revenue: ₹24.35 crore worldwide

Cast: Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Ritu Shivpuri, and Raageshwari

David Dhawan’s 1993 directorial venture, Aankhen, was another comedy movie from the 90s. Govinda played dual roles, Bunnu and Gauri Shankar. Chunky Pandey was cast as Bunnu’s brother, Munnu. While Bunnu is the son of rich man in the city, Gauri is his identical cousin from village. Bunnu’s disappearance and Gauri’s visit to the town lead to hilarious misunderstandings.

ADVERTISEMENT comedy movies from the 90s



ALSO READ: Psychological Thriller Movies

12. Chachi 420 (1997)

Available on: YouTube

IMDb rating: 7.4

ADVERTISEMENT Box office revenue: ₹20.07 crore worldwide

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Tabu, Amrish Puri, and Paresh Rawal

We all loved Kamal Haasan playing a nanny in Chachi 420, isn’t it? The 1997 comedy film tickled our bones when Haasan juggled between two roles as Jai Prakash Paswan and Laxmi Godbole to stay close to his on-screen daughter after divorcing wife, Janki Paswan (Tabu).

comedy movies from the 90s



13. Rajaji (1999)

ADVERTISEMENT Available on: YouTube & MX Player

IMDb rating: 4.7

Box office revenue: ₹7.57 crore worldwide

Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, and Aruna Irani

Another comedy movie from the 90s that made us laugh out loud was Rajaji. Govinda’s camaraderie with his onscreen father Shivnath (Kader Khan) and uncle Shadilal (Satish Kaushik) were the highlights of this film. In Rajaji, Govinda played the role of a lazy lad, who doesn’t want to work at all but marry a rich woman and have a king-size life.

ADVERTISEMENT comedy movies from the 90s



14. Raja Babu (1994)

Available on: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.4

Box office revenue: ₹15.26 crore worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor

Remember ‘ Nandu Sabka Bandhu’? Well this dialogue will remind you of Raja Babu, the 1994 comedy film. Directed by David Dhawan, Raja Babu featured Govinda as Raja, the illiterate son of a rich father from village, channelling his inner king and how he intends to marry Madhu (Karisma Kapoor), a city woman. Raja’s sidekick, Nandu (Shakti Kapoor) tickled our bones the most in this one.

comedy movies from the 90s



ALSO READ: Best Action Movies Of All Time

15. Dulhe Raja (1998)

ADVERTISEMENT Available on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.7

Box office revenue: ₹22.49 crore worldwide

Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Kader Khan

Dulhe Raja was all about how a rich and successful hotelier, KK Singhania (Kader Khan) gets into cold war with a dhaba owner, Raja (Govinda) and fails almost every time. Raja teasing his sasurji, Singhania in the entire movie was quite fun to watch. Both Govinda and Kader Khan were equally funny in this one. And Singhania’s hilarious dialogue, ‘ tu meri taraf hai ki uski taraf hai’, still make us laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT comedy movies from the 90s



16. Chamatkar (1992)

Available on: Netflix

IMDb rating: 6.5

Box office revenue: ₹2.7 crore

ADVERTISEMENT Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Urmila Matondkar

Shah Rukh Khan and Naseeruddin Shah made us laugh in this 1992 fantasy-comedy film. While SRK played Sundar, an innocent-looking young graduate, Naseer played Marco, the gangster-turned ghost in this one. When they collided, laughter was created. SRK also tickled us with his cute pony, remember?

comedy movies from the 90s



17. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993)

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT IMDb rating: 7.3

Box office revenue: ₹9.8 crore INR

Cast: Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke also made us laugh out loud back in the 90s. Aamir Khan played the role of Rahul Malhotra, the guardian of his deceased sister’s three mischievous kids, Sunny, Munni, and Vicky in the film. How the kids meet Vyjayanti (Juhi Chawla) in a carnival one day and hide her from Rahul inside the house till he finds out later was quite funny.

comedy movies from the 90s



18. Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.5

Box office revenue: ₹13.84 crore worldwide

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty

ADVERTISEMENT Main Khiladi Tu Anari is remembered for Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s jodi and of course, how both of them created humour together. Akshay playing a police inspector, Arjun Joglekar, and Saif being cute and funny at the same time as Deepak Kumar, the romantic film actor totally won our hearts. “Film ho ya haqeeqat … jab ladkiyo ko bachana hota hai…toh hero hi aata hai,” remember?

comedy movies from the 90s



19. Duplicate (1998)

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 5.5

ADVERTISEMENT Box office revenue: ₹21.49 crore worldwide

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre

Mahesh Bhatt’s Duplicate had quite an interesting plot featuring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles. One character was Bablu, a childish man who wishes to be a chef and his exact copy, Manu, the gangster, is being chased by the police. How everyone including Manu’s girlfriend, Lily, mistakes Bablu as the former is what makes it a hilarious watch.

comedy movies from the 90s



20. Anari No.1 (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT Available on: ZEE5

IMDb rating: 5.1

Box office revenue: ₹17.91 crore worldwide

Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan

Directed by Kuku Kohli, Anari No.1 starred Govinda playing the dual roles, Raja, the waiter and Rahul, the rich and eligible bachelor. Raja woos Sapna (Raveena Tandon) thinking she is a rich woman and she too agrees while mistaking him as Rahul. Just like every other Govinda movie, this one also made us laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT comedy movies from the 90s



21. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

Available on: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb rating: 5.9

Box office revenue: ₹35.21 crore worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Raveena Tandon

Directed by David Dhawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan reached the next level of showcasing double roles in comedy genre. The 1998 film featured not just one actor playing dual characters, but in fact, two. Amitabh Bachchan as inspector Arjun Singh and Govinda as inspector Pyaare Mohan have their lookalikes, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, the thieves who create nuisance in the town and they have no idea about it. These fake ones create a huge confusion leading to hilarious turn of events.

comedy movies from the 90s



22. Deewana Mastana (1997)

Available on: ZEE5

ADVERTISEMENT IMDb rating: 6.7

Box office revenue: ₹24.33 crore worldwide

Cast: Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla

Directed by David Dhawan, Deewana Mastana was all about how two men fall in love with the same woman and end up being singles in the climax. Starring Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla, the 1997 romantic-comedy is remembered for Govinda and Anil’s on-screen rivalry as Bunnu and Raja, which was way too entertaining to watch. Juhi’s character, Neha, making both of them witnesses while marrying Prem (Salman Khan) definitely surprised the audience at the end.

23. Baadshah (1999)

Available on: YouTube

IMDb rating: 6.8

Box office revenue: ₹31.6 crore worldwide

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Amrish Puri, and Rakhee

ADVERTISEMENT Baadshah, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was a laugh riot and is still remembered for its timeless comedy. Remember how SRK as the detective named Baadshah, fools Seema (Twinkle Khanna) about being blind and having his eyes operation? That maindak ki aankh scene was way too hilarious. Isn’t it? What a fun movie that was.

comedy movies from the 90s



24. Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate (1998)

Available on: MX Player

IMDb rating: 5.7

ADVERTISEMENT Box office revenue: ₹7.29 crore worldwide

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher, and Amrish Puri

Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate was veteran director Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s last film. Starring Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles, this 1998 film is especially for those who enjoyed Hrishida’s 1975 film, Chupke Chupke. In Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Anil as Shankar creates a series of lies to win over his love interest Urmila’s orthodox family. Comedy based on lies!

comedy movies from the 90s



25. Hello Brother (1999)

ADVERTISEMENT Available on: ZEE5 & Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 4.6

Box office revenue: ₹21.1 crore worldwide

Cast: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Arbaaz Khan

Hello Brother was a collaboration of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. The 1999 film is remembered for Salman’s style of comedy and of course, his camaraderie with his real-life brother, Arbaaz Khan. In the film, Salman played the role of Hero and Arbaaz was cast as inspector Vishal. The plot turns interesting after Hero is killed and Vishal gets injured in a shoot-out. Later, Hero’s heart is transplanted into Vishal’s body leading to various funny incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT comedy movies from the 90s



26. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998)

Available on: YouTube & Disney+Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.6

Box office revenue: ₹38.27 crore worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT Cast: Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol created a laugh riot in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha back in the 90s. Remember how Kajol as Sanjana gets terrified during her first-ever flight? And also how Ajay Devgn as Shekhar gets his mustache rip off by a local barber in the village? Tote ud gaye! Remember?

comedy movies from the 90s



27. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998)

Available on: ZEE5

ADVERTISEMENT IMDb rating: 6.6

Box office revenue: ₹33.36 crore worldwide

Cast: Salman Khan, Kajol, and Arbaaz Khan

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, the romantic-comedy film, starred Salman Khan and Kajol. Arbaaz Khan played the role of an overprotective brother of Kajol’s character in the movie. How Salman, as Suraj Khanna, along with his college mate and love interest, Muskaan, invites fake actors to their annual function is quite hilarious. Also, Muskaan playing Suraj’s fake mom was indeed fun to watch.

comedy movies from the 90s



28. King Uncle (1993)

Available on: SonyLiv

IMDb rating: 5.2

Box office revenue: ₹2.4 crore worldwide

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nagma

ADVERTISEMENT King Uncle, the action-comedy film, starred Jackie Shroff as Ashok Bansal, a cruel millionaire. The plot showcases how a runaway orphan arrives at his house, creates havoc, and later becomes his favourite. The 1993 film had several hilarious sequences. SRK, who plays Jackie Shroff’s on-screen brother, Anil Bansal, is romantically paired with Nagma in this Rakesh Roshan’s directorial.

comedy movies from the 90s



29. Eena Meena Deeka (1994)

Available on: ZEE5

IMDb rating: 5.2

ADVERTISEMENT Box office revenue: ₹6.87 crore worldwide

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Vinod Khanna

Eena Meena Deeka was all about how Eena (Rishi Kapoor), the robber, Meena (Juhi Chawla), the kidnapping victim, and Deeka (Vinod Khanna), the criminal, collide with each other. Later, it is revealed that Deeka is Eena’s lost brother. Watch the 1994 comedy film, if you like David Dhawan’s comedy style.

comedy movies from the 90s



30. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991)

ADVERTISEMENT Available on: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.2

Box office revenue: ₹7 crore worldwide

Cast: Aamir Khan, Pooja Bhatt, and Anupam Kher

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is the last film from the 1990s that I wish to talk about in the list. The romantic-comedy movie featured Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. It is remembered for Aamir and Pooja’s sweet camaraderie and how they fell in love with each other during their journey. And, of course, for Anupam Kher’s hilarious mannerisms as Seth Dharamchand, the famous tycoon in Bombay. Remember how he let his daughter, Pooja, run away from the mandap in the climax?

ADVERTISEMENT comedy movies from the 90s



Which comedy film is your favourite?

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Which comic villain in Andaz Apna Apna claims to be a nephew of Mogambo?

A: Crime Master Gogo refers to himself as ‘mogambo ka bhatija’ while introducing his character in the film. Shakti Kapoor had essayed the role. Mogambo was the iconic villain in Mr. India.

ADVERTISEMENT Q: Is Chachi 420 a remake?

A: Chachi 420 is a remake of the 1996 Tamil film, Avvai Shanmugi, which also starred Kamal Haasan.

Q: Who is the ‘King of Comedy’ in Bollywood?

A: Govinda, who rose to fame with several hilarious movies in the 90s, has earned the title of ‘King of Comedy’ over the years. His epic comic timing and mannerisms are proof of it.

Q: Who was the sumo wrestler in Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi?

ADVERTISEMENT A: Remember the ‘6 ft 9 inches tall, 849-pound (386 kg)’ sumo wrestler who fought with Akshay Kumar in the film? He was Los Angeles-based world-title holder, E. Manuel.

Q: Why Govinda wasn’t a part of Biwi No.1?

A: Govinda had initially signed this David Dhawan film, however, later returned the signing amount to producer Vashu Bhagnani. Reportedly, he had a disagreement with Sushmita Sen and left the movie.

* All images are borrowed from IMDb*