With the right amounts of humour and drama, desi comedy movies are quite different from any other genre. While most current comedies are full of ridiculousness, the 2000s delivered brilliant rib-tickling movies back to back. From relatable plotlines to hilarious characters, everything was oh-so-perfect.

We have prepared a list of comedy movies you can watch over the hundredth time and still make you laugh your guts out. So, save this article for a nostalgic yet fun-packed weekend. Let's check these movies out, shall we?

1. Hera Pheri (2000)

How can we not start with this movie when we are talking about the greatest comedies? From hilarious characters and their minor details to an interesting plotline, the movie was the perfect recipe for an iconic comedy movie. I, personally, binge-watch this movie almost every month, shamelessly.

2. Bhagam Bhag (2006)

We know that the movie has to be a rollercoaster ride of humour and drama when comedy kings, Govinda and Akshay Kumar, are starring together. What do we say, this movie is nothing but a pure masterpiece. It's a one-hit-wonder which doesn't need any sequel to maintain its legacy as we can watch this over and over again.

3. Bheja Fry (2007)

If we could define an underrated movie with two words, it would be this movie. Even though the movie was made on a small budget, it received massive love from the audience. As the movie slowly unfolds itself, it reveals several fun twists that are worth watching.

4. Dhamaal (2007)

This chaotic movie had the perfect comic timing that we just couldn't help loving. This movie is a perfect option to binge-watch on any given day. It had the right amount of comedy, drama and suspense (remember ek bade W ke neeche, 10 crore rupaye hain?). Along with several other hilarious characters, this one remains our favourite to date.

5. Malamaal Weekly (2006)

If you are someone who hates the adult comedy genre, then you need to start watching this movie right away. The movie had no adult scenes or sexual humour and yet was excellently directed. With the gripping cat-and-mouse chase, this movie still has our hearts.

6. Chup Chup Ke (2006)

From meme templates to the various pages, we have been watching the snippets from this movie all over our social media and well, it truly deserves cult status. This movie, which was a riot of laughter thanks to the exceptionally hilarious performances by the stellar cast, is worth re-watching.



7. Hungama (2003)

Priyadarshan, who loves complex characters and chaotic climaxes, churned another gem with this masterpiece. Needless to mention, everything in this movie was perfect. From characters and their dream sequences to love triangles and wholesome comedy, the movie was just perfect.

8. Welcome (2007)

There's no doubt that this is one of the most quotable movies ever churned out by our film industry. The movie, which was quite relevant, is so iconic that we still binge-watch it, even after over a decade of its release. Whether it's the comedy-timing and iconic dialogues (remember bhagwaan ka diya sab kuch hain?) or the background score, the movie had everything.

9. Golmaal (2006)

Let's be honest, apart from the first instalment of this movie, the other sequels just ruined everything. I know, the first part had a dose of over-acting and ridiculous plotline but you know that you laugh your guts out every single time you watch this movie.

10. Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

With the right amount of emotions and humour, this movie again garnered a lot of love from the audience throughout its run. Even the second instalment of the movie was as interesting as the first one. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi had great chemistry in this movie, which was absolutely better than a number of iconic pairings. They took friendship goals to another level.

11. Bhool Bhulaiyya (2007)

What a freaking movie. I still remember how I used to get goosebumps each time I watched this movie. From the hilarious characters (remember chota pandit?) to the spine-chilling climax, the movie was nothing but a piece of art. And, it's a perfect movie to binge-watch tonight.

12. Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)

To be honest, this movie doesn't get the appreciation it really deserves. This movie, which is entertaining and real at the same time, portrayed the life of a middle-class family. The movie had a brilliant plotline and characters, which can be watched during a family movie night.

Which of these comedy movies are you binge-watching this weekend?