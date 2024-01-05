Action comedy movies are not only thrilling but also make you laugh till your stomach hurts. They are the ultimate cinematic fusion, blending heart-thumping excitement with rib-ticking humor. They keep you on the edge of your seat while simultaneously delivering belly laughs with their witty jokes and comedic timing.

In this article, we’re unveiling the top 50+ movies that perfectly blend heart-pounding action with side-splitting humor. These best action comedy movies aren’t just about fights and car chases; they’re also packed with jokes and funny moments that’ll keep you entertained from start to finish.

1. Judwaa (1997)

IMDb

Lead actors: Salman Khan

Salman Khan Supporting Artists: Karisma Kapoor, Rambha, Kader Khan

Karisma Kapoor, Rambha, Kader Khan Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Release date: February 7, 1997

February 7, 1997 Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

2 hours 18 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.0

6.0 Revenue: ₹24.28 crore approximately

₹24.28 crore approximately Language: Hindi

Raja and Prem Malhotra, twin brothers get separated at birth due to circumstances, but are reunited by fate, only to kill Ratanlal, a local gangster. Their striking resemblance creates comedic situations and mistaken identity when they both fall in love with the same woman.

2. Badlapur (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi

Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi Supporting Artists: Divya Dutta, Radhika Apte, Vinay Pathak

Divya Dutta, Radhika Apte, Vinay Pathak Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Release date: February 20, 2015

February 20, 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 14 minutes

2 hours 14 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹77 crores

Approximately ₹77 crores Language: Hindi

This is one of the best action and comedy movies. Raghav, a family man, loses his wife and son when two bank robbers steal their car in a bid to run. Devastated by the incident, he seeks vengeance and justice by finding the culprits responsible for this heinous crime.

Also Read: Best Action Movies

3. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

IMDb

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda

Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda Supporting Artists: Ramya Krishnan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal

Ramya Krishnan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Release date: October 16, 1998

October 16, 1998 Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

2 hours 20 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Revenue: ₹35.21 crore

₹35.21 crore Language: Hindi

Arjun Singh and Pyare Mohan, two police officers, are lookalikes of underworld dons. The confusion arises when the actual dons go missing, leading to police mistaking Arjun and Pyare as criminals. Their attempts to clear their names, while also dealing with criminals, form the crux of the plot.

4. Hera Pheri (2000)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Supporting Artists: Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover

Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: March 31, 2000

March 31, 2000 Run Time: 2 hours 36 minutes

2 hours 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹33 crores

₹33 crores Language: Hindi

This too comes on the list of action comedy movies. Raju and Shyam, two tenants, and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, their landlord desperate for quick money, stumble upon the wrong number, which leads them to a kidnapping plot. Chaos arises as they try to navigate their way through this mess while dealing with unexpected challenges.

5. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Supporting Artists: Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor

Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Release date: November 4, 1994

November 4, 1994 Run Time: 2 hours 40 minutes

2 hours 40 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹86.5 million

₹86.5 million Language: Hindi

Amar and Prem, two young men, dream of becoming rich by marrying a wealthy heiress. Along the way, they run into a local gangster, Teja, who turns their lives upside down. The film hilariously unfolds as they get entangled in a series of comedic misunderstandings.

Also Read: Asian Action Movies

6. Coolie No. 1 (1995)

IMDb

Lead actors: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor

Govinda, Karisma Kapoor Supporting Artists: Kader Khan, Harish Kumar, Kanchan

Kader Khan, Harish Kumar, Kanchan Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Release date: June 30, 1995

June 30, 1995 Run Time: 2 hours 23 minutes

2 hours 23 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: ₹21.22 crore

₹21.22 crore Language: Hindi

Raju, a young man working as a coolie, falls in love with Malti, the daughter of a wealthy businessman, Hoshiyar Chand. He pretends to be a wealthy businessman named Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh to win Malti’s heart. The situation gets chaotic when Hoshiarchand tries to investigate Raju’s background. This can be considered one of the best action-comedy movies.

7. Dhamaal (2007)

IMDb

Lead actors: Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Dutt

Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Dutt Supporting Artists: Aashish Chaudhary, Asrani, Prem Chopra, Vijay Raaz

Aashish Chaudhary, Asrani, Prem Chopra, Vijay Raaz Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar Release date: September 7, 2007

September 7, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours 17 minutes

2 hours 17 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹76 crores

Approximately ₹76 crores Language: Hindi

Roy, Adi, Manav, and Boman, four friends, stumble upon a hidden treasure while trying to outrun a corrupt police officer. They embark on a hilarious and chaotic journey filled with comic mishaps, misunderstandings, and slapstick moments as they attempt to locate the hidden loot.

8. Golmaal Fun Unlimited (2006)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi Supporting Artists: Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal

Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Release date: July 14, 2006

July 14, 2006 Run Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

2 hours 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹70 crores

Approximately ₹70 crores Language: Hindi

Gopal, Lucky, Madhav, and Laxman, four friends desperate for jobs and shelter, unintentionally end up in a bungalow owned by a blind couple. They masquerade as the couple’s relatives to stay in the house, leading to a web of misunderstandings and hilarious incidents. This is one of the most funny action and comedy movies.

9. Ishq (1997)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Kajol

Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Kajol Supporting Artists: Dalip Tahil, Johnny Lever, Mohan Joshi

Dalip Tahil, Johnny Lever, Mohan Joshi Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar Release date: November 28, 1997

November 28, 1997 Run Time: 2 hours 48 minutes

2 hours 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: ₹456.1 million

₹456.1 million Language: Hindi

Raja and Ajay, childhood friends, end up falling in love with the daughters of two wealthy industrialists, Madhu and Kajal. However, the fathers are sworn enemies and are vehemently against their daughters marrying anyone from the other’s family.

10. Ready (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Asin

Salman Khan, Asin Supporting Artists: Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arya Babbar

Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arya Babbar Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Release date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Run Time: 2 hours 25 minutes

2 hours 25 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹180 crores

Approximately ₹180 crores Language: Hindi

Prem, a kind-hearted man, helps his family arrange marriages but is not interested in getting married. His life takes a turn when he meets Sanjana, whose uncles intend to get her married to a greedy man. Sanjana seeks Prem’s help to prevent this, and they both devise a plan to disrupt her wedding.

11. Housefull 2 (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez

Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez Supporting Artists: Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zarine Khan, Shazahn Padamsee

Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zarine Khan, Shazahn Padamsee Director: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan Release date: April 5, 2012

April 5, 2012 Run Time: 2 hours 24 minutes

2 hours 24 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹186 crores

Approximately ₹186 crores Language: Hindi

Jai, Max, Sunny, and Jwala, four friends, want to marry the daughters of a wealthy businessman, JD. However, JD dislikes the idea of their marriage due to an old grudge he holds against their fathers. To ensure that they can marry their respective love interests, they decide to change their identities and pose as rich entrepreneurs in front of JD.

12. Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor

Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor Supporting Artists: Pooja Batra, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani

Pooja Batra, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Release date: June 25, 1999

June 25, 1999 Run Time: 2 hours 27 minutes

2 hours 27 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Revenue: ₹27.16 crore

₹27.16 crore Language: Hindi

Sonu and Monu, two mischievous brothers, end up falling in love with the daughters of wealthy families, Renu and Seema. They go to great lengths to impress the girls’ father.

13. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Supporting Artists: Upen Patel, Darshan Jariwala, Smita Jaykar

Upen Patel, Darshan Jariwala, Smita Jaykar Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Release date: November 6, 2009

November 6, 2009 Run Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

2 hours 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹131 crores

Approximately ₹131 crores Language: Hindi

Prem, a cheerful young man, runs a happy-go-lucky club in a small town. However, he falls in love with Jenny, who is already engaged to Rahul. Despite this, Prem decides to help Jenny achieve her happiness, even if it means sacrificing his feelings.

14. Bol Bachchan (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan

Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan Supporting Artists: Asin, Prachi Desai, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek

Asin, Prachi Desai, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Release date: July 6, 2012

July 6, 2012 Run Time: 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹155 crores

Approximately ₹155 crores Language: Hindi

Abbas Ali, a young man, accidentally adopts a false identity to avoid trouble and secure a job in a conservative village ruled by Prithviraj Raghuvanshi. As the web of lies grows, the situation becomes more absurd and comical.

15. De Dana Dan (2009)

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty Supporting Artists: Paresh Rawal, Neha Dhupia, Sameera Reddy

Paresh Rawal, Neha Dhupia, Sameera Reddy Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: November 27, 2009

November 27, 2009 Run Time: 2 hours 41 minutes

2 hours 41 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹81 crores

Approximately ₹81 crores Language: Hindi

Nitin and Ram, two financially struggling individuals, are in desperate need of money to marry their respective girlfriends. To solve their financial woes, they hatch a scheme to kidnap Kuljeet Kaur, a wealthy woman, to get rich quickly.

16. Son Of Sardaar (2012)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt Supporting Artists: Juhi Chawla, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh

Juhi Chawla, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh Director: Ashwni Dhir

Ashwni Dhir Release date: November 13, 2012

November 13, 2012 Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

2 hours 20 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.0/10

4.0/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹150 crores

Approximately ₹150 crores Language: Hindi

Jaswinder, a young man, returns to his ancestral village in Punjab to sell a piece of his land, but soon finds himself in the middle of a longstanding family rivalry. This is one of the best action-comedy movies of all time.

17. Golmaal 3 (2010)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty Supporting Artists: Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade

Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Release date: November 5, 2010

November 5, 2010 Run Time: 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹170 crores

Approximately ₹170 crores Language: Hindi

Gopal and Laxman are best friends despite their families’ feud. They decide to reunite their respective separated parents, Pritam and Geeta, in the hope of creating a harmonious family.

18. Hulchul (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty

Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty Supporting Artists: Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, Amrish Puri

Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, Amrish Puri Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Release date: November 26, 2004

November 26, 2004 Run Time: 2 hours 46 minutes

2 hours 46 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹31 crores

Approximately ₹31 crores Language: Hindi

Jai and Anjali belong to two rival families and fall in love with each other. They wish to marry each other, leading to numerous comedic and dramatic situations.

19. Deewane Huye Paagal (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty

Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty Supporting Artists: Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Om Puri

Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Om Puri Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt Release date: November 25, 2005

November 25, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours 38 minutes

2 hours 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹14 crores

Approximately ₹14 crores Language: Hindi

Karan, a man, suffers from short-term memory loss after a car accident. The story takes a turn when Karan falls in love with Tanya, who has already been proposed to by Rocky. To add to the confusion, Tanya’s best friend, Sanju, is also in love with her.

Also Read: Best Action Movies

20. Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani Supporting Artists: Paresh Rawal, Preeti Jhangiani, Aarti Chhabria

Paresh Rawal, Preeti Jhangiani, Aarti Chhabria Director: Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt Release date: June 20, 2002

June 20, 2002 Run Time: 2 hours 38 minutes

2 hours 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹25 crores

Approximately ₹25 crores Language: Hindi

Yeda Anna, a dangerous gangster, has hidden the diamonds in the country that he’s escaped to, fearing for his life. A diverse group of people, including common individuals, con artists, and the gangster himself, get entangled in the chase for the suitcase.

21. Delhi Belly (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur Supporting Artists: Poorna Jagannathan, Shenaz Treasury, Vijay Raaz

Poorna Jagannathan, Shenaz Treasury, Vijay Raaz Director: Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo Release date: July 1, 2011

July 1, 2011 Run Time: 1 hour 43 minutes

1 hour 43 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹92 crores

Approximately ₹92 crores Language: Hindi

Tashi, Nitin, and Arup, three roommates, inadvertently become involved in a series of chaotic events due to the mix-up of a stool sample contaminated with diamonds. They accidentally come into possession of diamonds, unaware of their actual value.

22. Raja Babu (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor

Govinda, Karisma Kapoor Supporting Artists: Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Kader Khan

Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Kader Khan Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Release date: January 10, 1994

January 10, 1994 Run Time: 2 hours 41 minutes

2 hours 41 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: ₹15.26 crore

₹15.26 crore Language: Hindi

Raja, an orphan, is adopted by a rich village couple. Later, he falls in love with Madhu, a girl from the city who initially despises him due to his playful nature. However, circumstances lead Madhu to seek Raja’s help when her family faces certain problems, eventually softening her attitude towards him.

23. Go Goa Gone (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das

Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das Supporting Artists: Anand Tiwari, Puja Gupta

Anand Tiwari, Puja Gupta Director: Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru

Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru Release date: May 10, 2013

May 10, 2013 Run Time: 1 hour 51 minutes

1 hour 51 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹45 crores

Approximately ₹45 crores Language: Hindi

Hardik, Luv, and Bunny’s lives take a bizarre turn when they find themselves on an island infested with zombies due to a drug experiment gone wrong. The trio, along with a Russian mafia member named Boris, fight for survival against the flesh-eating zombies.

24. Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Govinda, Sushmita Sen

Govinda, Sushmita Sen Supporting Artists: Rambha, Anupam Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi

Rambha, Anupam Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Release date: September 21, 2001

September 21, 2001 Run Time: 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Revenue: ₹ 14.34 crores

₹ 14.34 crores Language: Hindi

Govinda Kushwaha, a young man, has a habit of lying, which creates various problems in his life. His life totally changed when a holy man, played by Anupam Kher, cursed him to speak only the truth for a certain period.

25. Welcome Back (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Shruti Haasan

John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Shruti Haasan Supporting Artists: Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah

Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Release date: September 4, 2015

September 4, 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 29 minutes

2 hours 29 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Revenue: Approximately ₹160 crores (Indian Rupees)

Approximately ₹160 crores (Indian Rupees) Language: Hindi

The story follows the lives of Uday Shetty, an infamous gangster, and his sidekick Majnu Bhai. Uday’s sister falls in love with a decent man named Ajju, unknown to her brother. When Uday discovers Ranjana’s relationship, he insists that Ajju must prove himself by marrying his sister’s eccentric twin sister, Chandni.

Also Read: Best Old Hindi Movies

26. Keith and Chad (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Alex James, Jake Franklin, Pam Kvale

Alex James, Jake Franklin, Pam Kvale Supporting Artists: Cari Stebbins, Cliff Alshara, Gary Thomas

Cari Stebbins, Cliff Alshara, Gary Thomas Director: Nicolas James, Luke Franklin

Nicolas James, Luke Franklin Release date: July 21, 2018

July 21, 2018 Run Time: 33 minutes

33 minutes IMDb Rating: 10

10 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

In this action-comedy prequel to “Mark,” the loyalty and friendship of two down-on-their-luck beef heads will be put to the ultimate test when they find a job opportunity as hired killers. This is one of the latest action-comedy movies.

27. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

IMDb

Lead actors: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel (voice), Bradley Cooper (voice)

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel (voice), Bradley Cooper (voice) Supporting Artists: Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, Benicio del Toro

Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, Benicio del Toro Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Release date: July 31, 2014 (US)

July 31, 2014 (US) Run Time: 2 hours 1 minute

2 hours 1 minute IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: Approximately $773 million (worldwide gross)

Approximately $773 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

This can be put in the category of action comedy movies of all time. The story revolves around a group of intergalactic misfits who come together to prevent a powerful and dangerous artifact, the Orb, from falling into the hands of the malevolent villain Ronan the Accuser.

28. The Nice Guys (2016)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling

Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling Supporting Artists: Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Keith David

Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Keith David Director: Shane Black

Shane Black Release date: May 20, 2016 (US)

May 20, 2016 (US) Run Time: 1 hour 56 minutes

1 hour 56 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: Approximately $62.8 million (worldwide gross)

Approximately $62.8 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Holland March, a private investigator, and Jackson Healy, a tough enforcer, find themselves involved in the case of a missing girl named Amelia. As they investigate her disappearance, they uncover a conspiracy involving the adult film industry, corruption, and the automotive industry.

29. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors (voice cast): Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu

Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu Director: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson

Mark Osborne, John Stevenson Release date: June 6, 2008 (US)

June 6, 2008 (US) Run Time: 1 hour 32 minutes

1 hour 32 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: Approximately $631.7 million (worldwide gross)

Approximately $631.7 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Po, a panda, dreams of becoming a martial arts master. When he gets selected as the Dragon Warrior, he decides to team up with the Furious Five and destroy the evil forces that threaten the Valley of Peace.

30. Tropic Thunder (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel

Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel Supporting Artists: Brandon T. Jackson, Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, Steve Coogan

Brandon T. Jackson, Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, Steve Coogan Director: Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller Release date: August 13, 2008 (US)

August 13, 2008 (US) Run Time: 1 hour 47 minutes

1 hour 47 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: Approximately $188.1 million (worldwide gross)

Approximately $188.1 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

We can undoubtedly put this film on the list of action comedy movies of all time. In its story, a local thug kidnaps one of the actors, Tugg, while the film crew is filming in Southeast Asia. They were stalked by drug dealers and forced to stay together until they found Tugg.

FAQ-

Q: What’s one of the funniest movies?

Ans- Dhamaal

Q: What are some examples of action comedy movies?

Ans- Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, etc.

Q: Are there any good action movies?

Ans- Yes, there are plenty of them. For eg, Guardians of the Galaxy, Golmaal Fun Unlimited, etc.

Q: What was the first action comedy film?

Ans- The General (1926).