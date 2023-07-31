There’s something about the superhero universe that captivates everyone, no matter their age. Call it a desire for escapism or fondness for our most beloved superhero or superheroine, many of us, at one point, have wished for their existence in real life. Speaking of which, we’ve collated the best DC animated movie list for you to consider when wondering which one to watch.

But before that, here’s a quick glance at the movies included in our list. You can just click on the movie name, and it will give you all the details you need to know before you make your decision.

1. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

IMDb: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $33 million

$33 million Run Time: 81 minutes

Directed by Jay Oliva, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Justin Chambers, C. Thomas Howell, Michael B. Jordan, Kevin McKidd, Cary Elwes, Vanessa Marshall, and Kevin Conroy, among others. The film was released on 30 July 2013.

To rectify an altered timeline and prevent a war between Aquaman’s Atlantis and Wonder Woman’s Amazons, The Flash must team up with a non-existent Justice League.

2. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2

IMDb: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: $4.2 million

$4.2 million Run Time: 76 minutes

Directed by Jay Oliva, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Peter Weller, Ariel Winter, David Selby, Wade Williams, Michael Emerson, and Mark Valley, among others. The film was released on 29 January 2013.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 is unarguably among the best animated movies to watch. It is also the highest-rated animated movie from the DC Universe on IMDb. Upon the Joker’s resurgence, Batman makes his comeback to confront his arch-nemesis. However, the President of the United States urges Superman to intervene and put an end to Batman’s vigilantism.

3. Batman vs Robin

IMDb: 7.1

Revenue: $4.2 million

Run Time: 80 minutes

Directed by Jay Oliva, Batman vs. Robin is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Stuart Allan, Jason O’Mara, Sean Maher, Jeremy Sisto, David McCallum, Grey DeLisle, and Kevin Conroy, among others. The film was released on 7 April 2015.

Damian grapples with obeying his father’s no-kill rule while trying to carve out his own path. Meanwhile, a sinister toymaker wreaks havoc by kidnapping young children and transforming them into dolls.

4. Wonder Woman

IMDb: 7.2

Revenue: 8.6 million

Run Time: 73 minutes

Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Wonder Woman is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Alfred Molina, Rosario Dawson, Marg Helgenberger, and Oliver Platt, among others. The film was released on 3 March 2009.

When a contemporary man unknowingly intrudes upon the island of the Amazons, it leads to the escape of a captive war god. Princess Diana is chosen to take on the duty of recapturing him and restoring balance.

5. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

IMDb: 7.0

Revenue: $3.2 million

Run Time: 84 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Teen Titans: The Judas Contract is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Stuart Allan, Taissa Farmiga, Brandon Soo Hoo, Jake T. Austin, Kari Wahlgren, and Sean Maher, among others. The film was released on 4 April 2017.

Brother Blood enlists Deathstroke’s help to capture and deliver the Teen Titans to him. His sinister plan involves draining their extraordinary powers to attain a godlike status.

6. Batman: Under the Red Hood

IMDb: 8.0

Revenue: $12 million

Run Time: 75 minutes

Directed by Brandon Vietti, Batman: Under the Red Hood is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Bruce Greenwood, Jensen Ackles, John DiMaggio, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jason Isaacs, among others. The film was released on 27 July 2010.

In Gotham City, Batman faces a new adversary known as Red Hood, an enigmatic vigilante determined to seize control of the drug trade.

7. Justice League: Doom

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: $7.5 million

Run Time: 77 minutes

Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Justice League: Doom is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Kevin Conroy, Tim Daly, Susan Eisenberg, Nathan Fillion, and Carl Lumbly, among others. The film was released on 28 February 2012.

Vandal Savage aims to thwart the Justice League from interrupting his scheme to annihilate humanity. Consequently, he gathers a group of supervillains to bring about their destruction.

8. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1

IMDb: 7.9

Revenue: $5.9 million

Run Time: 76 minutes

Directed by Jay Oliva, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Peter Weller, Ariel Winter, David Selby, Wade Williams, Michael Emerson, and Mark Valley, among others. The film was released on 25 September 2012.

After a decade of retirement, Batman is compelled to return to Gotham City when a ruthless gang wreaks havoc. He finds himself in a life-or-death battle against the Mutants and the Joker, who is now in a catatonic state.

9. Justice League: War

IMDb: 7.2

Revenue: $5.7 million

Run Time: 79 minutes

Directed by Jay Oliva, Justice League: War is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Christopher Gorham, Justin Kirk, Shemar Moore, and Jason O’Mara, among others. The film was released on 21 January 2014.

As an enigmatic alien force, led by Darkseid, poses a threat to Earth, a team of the planet’s greatest and often misunderstood superheroes come together to protect it.

10. Batman: Year One

IMDb: 7.3

Box-Office Revenue: $6.1 million

Run Time: 64 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu and Lauren Montgomery, Batman: Year One is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Ben McKenzie, Eliza Dushku, Jon Polito, and Alex Rocco, among others. The film was released on 18 October 2011.

In their own unique ways, Bruce Wayne as Batman and Jim Gordon as a police officer strike fear into the hearts of wrongdoers. As their paths cross, they form an unconventional bond while striving for peace in their city.

11. Batman: Assault on Arkham

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: $5.8 million

Run Time: 76 minutes

If you’re also fond of epic quotes from animated movies, Batman may just be the right superhero for it. Directed by Ethan Spaulding and Sam Liu, Batman: Assault on Arkham is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Kevin Conroy, Neal McDonough, Hynden Walch, and Matthew Gray Gubler, among others. The film was released on 29 July 2014.

Batman finds himself facing a dual challenge in Gotham City. He must protect the city from a dirty bomb planted by the Joker while also contending with Amanda Waller’s team, the Suicide Squad.

12. Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

IMDb: 7.2

Revenue: $9.2 million

Run Time: 75 minutes

Directed by Lauren Montgomery and Sam Liu, Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Jun Mark Sumin, Mark Harmon, Chris Noth, Gina Torres, James Woods, and Jonathan Adams, among others. The film was released on 23 February 2010.

Lex Luthor assembles the Justice League to battle their evil counterparts and safeguard planet Earth from their malicious intentions.

13. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

IMDb: 7.7

Revenue: $5.4 million

Run Time: 90 minutes

Directed by Matt Peters and Christina Sott, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Jerry O’Connell, Matt Ryan, Jason O’Mara, Taissa Farmiga, and Stuart Allan, among others. The film was released on 5 May 2020.

After Earth is devastated, the Justice League comes together again to confront Darkseid and rescue the remaining survivors.

14. The Death of Superman

IMDb: 7.3

Revenue: $6.5 million

Run Time: 81 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu and Jake Castorena, The Death of Superman is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn, and Rainn Wilson, among others. The film was released on 24 July 2018.

When Doomsday, a monstrous humanoid, emerges from a meteorite and starts wreaking havoc in the city, Superman and the Justice League unite to stop the creature once and for all.

15. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One

IMDb: 7.2

Revenue: $3.6 million

Run Time: 85 minutes

Directed by Chris Palmer, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Jensen Ackles, Josh Duhamel, and Naya Rivera, among others. The film was released on 22 June 2021.

During the holiday season, Gotham City is gripped by fear due to a series of brutal murders. Batman takes it upon himself to track down the serial killer, receiving assistance from police officer James Gordon and district attorney Harvey Dent.

16. Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

IMDb: 7.1

Revenue: $11 million

Run Time: 67 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Kevin Conroy, Tim Daly, Clancy Brown, Xander Berkeley, and Corey Burton, among others. The film was released on 29 September 2009.

Once elected as the US President, Lex Luthor schemes to discredit Superman by framing him. To justify his actions, Luthor fabricates the threat of a kryptonite meteor heading towards Earth.

17. Superman vs. The Elite

IMDb: 7.0

Revenue: $3.2 million

Run Time: 76 minutes

Directed by Michael Chang, Superman vs. The Elite is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes George Newbern, Pauley Perrette, Robin Atkin Downes, Catero Colbert, and Melissa Disney, among others. The film was released on 12 June 2012.

Superman finds himself confronting a new team of rivals known as Elite, who scorn his idealism. Instead, they prefer using radical and ruthless methods of rescue.

18. Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

IMDb: 7.0

Revenue: $8.2 million

Run Time: 78 minutes

Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Superman/Batman: Apocalypse is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Andre Braugher, Kevin Conroy, Tim Daly, Summer Glau, and Edward Asner, among others. The film was released on 28 September 2010.

Upon discovering a mysterious Kryptonian whose spaceship has crashed on Earth, Darkseid kidnaps her. Now, both Batman and Superman must join forces to rescue the young woman with extraordinary super-human abilities.

19. Green Lantern: First Flight

IMDb: 7.1

Revenue: $9.8 million

Run Time: 77 minutes

Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Green Lantern: First Flight is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Christopher Meloni, Victor Garber, Tricia Helfer, Michael Madsen, John Larroquette, and Kurtwood Smith, among others. The film was released on 28 July 2009.

Pilot Hal Jordan is given a magical ring by a being from another world and is recruited into the Green Lantern Corps, a cosmic police force that operates across the universe.

20. Justice League: The New Frontier

IMDb: 6.9

Revenue: $5.7 million

Run Time: 75 minutes

Directed by Dave Bullock, Justice League: The New Frontier is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes David Boreanaz, Miguel Ferrer, Neil Patrick Harris, John Heard, Kyle MacLachlan, and Lex Lang, among others. The film was released on February 26, 2008.

When an unidentified supernatural entity chooses to destroy Earth because of humanity’s capacity for violence, a team of heroes unites to confront and defeat this threat.

21. Justice League: Gods and Monsters

IMDb: 7.0

Revenue: $2.9 million

Run Time: 76 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Justice League: Gods and Monsters is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Benjamin Bratt, Michael C. Hall, and Tamara Taylor, among others. The film was released on 21 July 2015.

Amid growing public outrage against the Justice League, Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman become suspects in a series of murder cases. As a result, they are compelled to go on the run to evade the law and clear their names.

22. Justice League Dark

IMDb: 7.0

Revenue: $3.2 million

Run Time: 75 minutes

Directed by Jay Oliva, Justice League Dark is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Matt Ryan, Jason O’Mara, Camilla Luddington, Nicholas Turturro, and Ray Chase, among others. The film was released on 24 January 2017.

Batman assembles the Justice League Dark, a fresh team of experts in dark arts, with John Constantine as their leader. They are tasked with solving the enigma of a supernatural plague and facing the growing threat posed by powerful villains involved in the siege.

23. Superman: Doomsday

IMDb: 6.9

Revenue: $10 million

Run Time: 77 minutes

Directed by Bruce Timm, Lauren Montgomery, and Brandon Vietti, Superman: Doomsday is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Adam Baldwin, Anne Heche, James Marsters, John DiMaggio, and Tom Kenny, among others. The film was released on 18 September 2007.

Superman confronts his most formidable test as a defender of justice when a corporation accidentally unleashes a deadly creature named Doomsday.

24. Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

IMDb: 7.0

Revenue: $2.8

Run Time: 86 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Christian Slater, Billy Brown, Liam McIntyre, Kristin Bauer van Straten, and Gideon Emery, among others. The film was released on 27 March 2018.

Upon receiving a terminal illness diagnosis, Amanda Waller reforms Task Force X. The squad embarks on a perilous mission to retrieve a mystical black playing card, risking their lives in the process.

25. Batman: Hush

IMDb: 6.9

Revenue: $3.5 million

Run Time: 82 minutes

Directed by Justin Copeland, Batman: Hush is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Jason O’Mara, Jennifer Morrison, Geoffrey Arend, and Jerry O’Connell, among others. The film was released on 20 July 2019.

Batman embarks on a quest to uncover the identity of a mysterious villain who orchestrates a dangerous game, using the Joker, Riddler, Ra’s al Ghul, and other enemies and allies as pawns to disrupt Batman’s life and create chaos.

26. Son of Batman

IMDb: 6.7

Revenue: $6.9 million

Run Time: 74 minutes

Upon discovering that he has a son who was raised by the League of Assassins, Batman endeavors to establish a connection with him. However, during this time, he also finds himself entangled in a fierce battle against the villain Deathstroke.

Directed by Ethan Spaulding, Son of Batman is an American animated superhero film from the DC Universe. The voice cast includes Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan, Thomas Gibson, and Morena Baccarin, among others. The film was released on 22 April 2014.

27. Batman: Gotham Knight

IMDb: 6.7

Revenue: $9.7 million

Run Time: 76 minutes

Directed by Shōjirō Nishimi, Futoshi Higashide, Hiroshi Morioka, Yasuhiro Aoki, Toshiyuki Kubooka, Jong-Sik Nam, and Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Batman: Gotham Knight is an animated superhero anthology film based on the DC Universe. The voice cast features Kevin Conroy, Crystal Scales, Alanna Ubach, Corey Padnos, Scott Menville, and George Newbern, among many others. The film was released on 8 July 2008. It was released in Japanese and English language.

With every new adventure he undertakes, Batman treads a challenging path, but he is not alone. Alongside his friends, he embraces the role of the Dark Knight, facing the trials that come his way.

28. Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

IMDb: 6.7

Revenue: $5.6 million

Run Time: 84 minutes

Directed by Christopher Berkeley, Lauren Montgomery, and Jay Oliva, Green Lantern: Emerald Knights is an animated superhero film based on the DC Universe. The voice cast features Nathan Fillion, Elisabeth Moss, Jason Isaacs, Kelly Hu, and Roddy Piper, among many others. The film was released on 7 June 2011.

Hal Jordan, together with fellow members of the Green Lantern Corps, takes on the responsibility of safeguarding the universe from the sinister alien, Krona. In preparation for the upcoming battle, Hal mentors the newest Lantern, Arisia, to face the imminent threat.

29. Batman: Bad Blood

IMDb: 6.7

Revenue: $4.8 million

Run Time: 72 minutes

Directed by Jay Oliva, Batman: Bad Blood is an animated superhero film based on the DC Universe. The voice cast features Jason O’Mara, Yvonne Strahovski, Stuart Allan, and Sean Maher, among others. The film was released on 20 January 2016.

Following Bruce Wayne’s mysterious disappearance, his sidekicks, Nightwing and Robin, unite forces to patrol Gotham City and maintain order. Concurrently, Batwoman takes on the task of investigating the enigma surrounding Bruce’s vanishing act.

30. Justice League vs. Teen Titan

IMDb: 6.9

Revenue: $4.5 million

Run Time: 79 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Justice League vs. Teen Titan is an animated superhero film based on the DC Universe. The voice cast features Jon Bernthal, Taissa Farmiga, Stuart Allan, and Jason O’Mara, among others. The film was released on 29 March 2016.

Compelled to join the young super team, Robin finds himself in a leadership role as they face an unexpected challenge: a confrontation against the formidable Justice League, who have been possessed by the malevolent demon, Trigon.

31. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

IMDb: 6.7

Revenue: $4.6 million

Run Time: 78 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is an animated superhero film based on the DC Universe. The voice cast features Bruce Greenwood, Jennifer Carpenter, Anthony Head, and Scott Patterson, among others. The film was released on 23 January 2018.

In this reimagined tale, set in the Victorian era, Batman takes on the persona of a vigilant detective in Gotham City. His mission is to navigate the dimly lit streets and shadowy alleys, relentlessly pursuing the enigmatic and notorious serial killer known as Jack the Ripper.

32. All-Star Superman

IMDb: 6.8

Revenue: $7.1 million

Run Time: 78 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, All-Star Superman is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes James Denton, Christina Hendricks, and Anthony LaPaglia, among others. The film was released on 22 February 2011.

Due to an overdose of solar radiation, Superman’s life is fading, and he intends to dedicate his remaining time to fulfilling his dream. However, with Lex Luthor plotting evil schemes, Superman must muster his strength to thwart him before it’s too late.

33. Superman: Unbound

IMDb: 6.5

Revenue: $3.2 milllion

Run Time: 75 minutes

Directed by James Tucker, Superman: Unbound is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Matt Bomer, Stana Katic, John Noble, and Molly Quinn, among others. The film was released on 7 May 2013.

Teaming up with Supergirl, Superman confronts Brainiac, a destructive force wreaking havoc across the universe by annihilating planets and abducting cities. As Brainiac’s menace reaches Earth, Superman must utilize all his abilities to halt the threat and protect his home planet.

34. Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

IMDb: 6.6

Revenue: $4.6 million

Run Time: 72 minutes

Directed by Ethan Spaulding, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Matt Lanter, Sam Witwer, Rosario Dawson, Nathan Fillion, and Christopher Gorham, among others. The film was released on 13 January 2015.

Following the demise of their king, the people of Atlantis launch an assault on the metropolis, putting Aquaman in a position where he must choose a side. Concurrently, the queen seeks assistance from the Justice League to address the escalating situation.

35. Batman: The Killing Joke

IMDb: 6.4

Revenue: $4.4 million

Run Time: 77 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Batman: The Killing Joke is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Tara Strong, and Ray Wise, among others. The film was released on 25 July 2016.

In a twisted quest to drive them insane, the Joker, Batman’s arch-nemesis, launches an attack on Commissioner Gordon and his family. Batman races against time to locate the Joker’s hideout before it’s too late and prevent further harm.

36. Superman: Man of Tomorrow

IMDb: 6.4

Revenue: $3.2 million

Run Time: 86 minutes

Directed by Chris Palmer, Superman: Man of Tomorrow is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Darren Criss, Alexandra Daddario, and Zachary Quinto, among others. The film was released on 23 August 2020.

Clark Kent, sent to Earth as a baby from the doomed planet Krypton, leads a double life. By day, he works as an intern at the Daily Planet, while in secret, he utilizes his alien powers to protect the city of Metropolis.

37. Reign of the Supermen

IMDb: 6.7

Revenue: $3.4 million

Run Time: 87 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Reign of the Supermen is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romjin, Rainn Wilson, Cress Williams, Patrick Fabian, and Cameron Monaghan, among others. The film was released on 15 January 2019.

With the world grieving the loss of the Man of Steel, a series of new heroes arise, all asserting to be the genuine reincarnation of Superman. However, as a deadly menace takes advantage of Superman’s absence to menace Earth, their abilities face the ultimate challenge.

38. Batman: Soul of the Dragon

IMDb: 6.1

Run Time: 83 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Batman: Soul of the Dragon is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes David Giuntoli, Mark Dacascos, Kelly Hu, Michael Jai White, James Hong, and Josh Keaton, among others. The film was released on 12 January 2021.

During the 1970s, Batman and his former classmates embark on a quest to find a martial arts teacher who has gone missing after a cursed relic resurfaces.

39. Justice Society: World War II

IMDb: 6.4

Revenue: $3.6 million

Run Time: 84 minutes

Directed by Jeff Wamester, Justice Society: World War II is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast includes Stana Katic, Matt Bomer, Elysia Rotaru, Chris Diamantopoulos, Omid Abtahi, and Matthew Mercer, among others. The film was released on 27 April 2021.

During World War II, the Justice Society of America, a team of heroes supporting the allies, forms an alliance with a visitor from the future. This futuristic ally sends them on a mission that will alter history and have significant implications.

40. Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

IMDb: 6.8

Run Time: 79 minutes

Directed by Matt Peters, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Jack Griffo, Troy Baker, and Travis Willingham, among others. The film was released on 18 October 2022.

Jonathan Kent and his hesitant young sidekick Damian Wayne are faced with the responsibility of saving the world from an upcoming catastrophe. To achieve this, they must unite, rescue their fathers, and fulfill their destinies as superheroes.

41. Green Lantern: Beware My Power

IMDb: 6.1

Run Time: 75 minutes

Directed by Jeff Wamester, Green Lantern: Beware My Power is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Aldis Hodge, Jimmi Simpson, Brian Bloom, Jamie Gray Hyder, Nolan North, Keesha Sharp, and Simon Templeman, among others. The film was released on 26 July 2022.

Former Marine John Stewart receives a powerful Power Ring, which sets him on a transformative mission. Alongside Justice League members Green Arrow and Hawkgirl, he finds himself embroiled in a complex intergalactic war.

42. Justice League vs. the Fatal Five

IMDb: 6.5

Run Time: 77 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Justice League vs. the Fatal Five is an American animated superhero film based on the video game of the same name. The voice cast stars Elyes Gabel, Diane Guerrero, Kevin Conroy, Susan Eisenberg, and George Newbern, among others. The film premiered at WonderCon Anaheim 2019 and got released on the 30th of March that same year.

The Justice League faces a critical mission of putting an end to the terror caused by the Fatal Five in Metropolis. This villainous group aims to free the Emerald Empress and Validus, as part of their plan to locate the new Green Lantern.

43. Injustice

IMDb: 6.4

Run Time: 78 minutes

Directed by Matt Peters, Injustice is an American animated superhero film based on the video game by the same name. The voice cast stars Justin Hartley, Anson Mount, Laura Bailey, Zach Callison, and Brian T. Delaney, among others. The film was released on 19 October 2021.

On a different Earth, the Joker deceives Superman into unknowingly killing Lois Lane, leading the hero down a dark and destructive path. Superman decides to seize control of Earth, and now Batman and his allies must unite in an attempt to prevent him from causing further harm.

44. Superman: Red Son

IMDb: 6.4

Run Time: 84 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Superman: Red Son is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Jason Isaacs, Amy Acker, Diedrich Bader, Vanessa Marshall, Phil Morris, and Paul Williams, among others. The film was released on 25 February 2020.

Instead of landing in Kansas, the ship carrying baby Superman arrives in Ukraine. Superman is then revealed to the world as a Soviet asset during the 1950s Cold War, which creates fear and panic in the United States.

45. Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham

IMDb: 6.1

Run Time: 86 minutes

Directed by Christopher Berkeley and Sam Liu, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars David Giuntoli, Tati Gabrielle, and Christopher Gorham, among others. The film was released on 28 March 2023.

After returning to Gotham City, Bruce Wayne discovers a malevolent doomsday cult plotting the city’s destruction. To counter this threat, Bruce must become Batman again, facing ancient magical enemies and fiery demons while safeguarding his sanity against the corrupting influence of the Old Gods.

46. Batman and Harley Quinn

IMDb: 5.9

Box-Office Revenue: $39,091

Run Time: 74 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Batman and Harley Quinn is an American animated superhero film. The voice cast stars Kevin Conroy, Melissa Rauch, Paget Brewster, Loren Lester, and Kevin Michael Richardson, among others. The film was released on 14 August 2017.

Batman and Nightwing, when confronted with a worldwide danger, must join forces with Harley Quinn to have a shot at stopping the evil scheme orchestrated by Poison Ivy and Floronic Man.

47. Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

IMDb: 5.9

Run Time: 79 minutes

Directed by Sam Liu, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines is an American animated superhero film revolving around superheroine Wonder Woman. The voice cast includes Rosario Dawson, Jeffrey Donovan, Marie Avgeropoulos, Adrienne C. Moore, and Kimberly Brooks, among others. The film was released on October 5, 2019.

Wonder Woman sets out on a risky mission to save a troubled young girl from Villainy, Inc., a criminal group with intentions to invade Wonder Woman’s island home, Themyscira.

48. Legion of Super Heroes

IMDb: 5.8

Run Time: 83 minutes

Directed by Jeff Wamester, Legion of Super-Heroes is an animated superhero film from the DC universe. The voice cast includes Meg Donnelly, Harry Shum Jr., Darren Criss, Matt Bomer, and Jensen Ackles, among others. The film was released on 7 February 2023.

Supergirl has to deal with a secretive organization known as the Dark Circle while they are on a quest to find a powerful weapon hidden in the Legion Academy.

49. Catwoman: Hunted

IMDb: 5.6

Run Time: 78 minutes

Directed by Shinsuke Terasawa, Catwoman: Hunted is an animated superhero film from the DC universe. The voice cast includes Elizabeth Gillies, Stephanie Beatriz, Jonathan Banks, Steve Blum, Lauren Cohan, Zehra Fazal, and Jonathan Frakes, among others. The film was released on 8 February 2022.

Catwoman’s attempt to steal an invaluable jewel makes her a target for a formidable group of villains, Interpol, and Batwoman.

50. Justice League: Warworld

IMDb: 5.4

Run Time: 89 minutes

Directed by Jeff Wamester, Justice League: Warworldis a superhero animated movie from the DC universe. The voice cast includes Jensen Ackles, Darren Criss, Matt Bomer, Stana Katic, and Teddy Spears, among others. The film was released on 25 July 2023.

Kidnapped and taken to a mysterious world, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman join forces to establish a resistance and guide the planet to freedom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

1. What are some DC animated movies?

The DC Universe has many supercool animated movies around their famous superheroes, including Batman, Superman, and Wonderwoman, among others. You can also find many movies where two or more superheroes are seen together. In the Justice League series, for instance.

2. Where to watch DC animated movies?

You can watch DC animated movies online. Many of them are available for rent on Amazon Prime India.

3. Why DC is more popular for animated movies?

There can be many plausible answers to this. One of them is, perhaps, because the DC Universe has been behind some of the most iconic superheroes like Superman, Wonderwoman, The Flash, Batman and Green Lantern. Their comics, movies, and series have had a significant contribution to pop culture. Their content explores multiple parallel universes while exploring various storylines, alternate realities, and crossovers, making the movies much more intriguing.

4. What is the last DC animated movie?

Justice League Warworld was the latest DC animated movie. It was released on 25 July 2023.

5. Will DC stop making animated movies?

As of now, there has been no formal indication that DC will stop making movies. AND THEY MUST NOT!

So, which DC animated movie will you watch now?