Almost everyone can admit to the comfort that Disney movies have brought to us in childhood. And you know what? The truth is, Disney films bring comfort to me still, as an adult (especially the animated ones). There is just something about putting old Disney animated movies on and grabbing your favourite food alongside.

But before that, here’s a quick glance at the movies included in our list. You can just click on the movie name, and it will give you all the details you need to know before you make your decision.

1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $418 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Cast: Adriana Caselotti, Lucille La Verne and Harry Stockwell

Dubbed: 7 Languages

The first-ever full-length animated feature film, it tells the story of Snow White, a princess who befriends seven dwarfs while trying to escape an evil Queen’s wrath.

2. Fantasia (1940)

Credit: Posterazzi

Revenue: $76.4–$83.3 Million

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Cast: Corey Burton and Walt Disney

Fantasia is a unique film featuring animated sequences set to classical music, showcasing various stories and characters, including Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

3. Pinocchio (1940)

Credit: Vintage Movie Posters

Revenue: $164 Million

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar.

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Cast: Dickie Jones, Christian Rub and Mel Blanc

The film shows us a story of a wooden puppet named Pinocchio dreams of becoming a real boy and embarks on a journey where he learns valuable life lessons.

4. Dumbo (1941)

Credit: Amazon

Revenue: $1.3 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar.

IMDB Rating: 6.3

Cast: Holt Farrier, Max Medici and Colette Marchant

Dubbed: 3 Languages

Centered around a character named Dumbo, a young elephant with oversized ears, who learns to embrace his uniqueness and discovers that he can fly with the help of a feather.

5. Bambi (1941)

Credit: Posterazzi

Revenue: $267.4 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar.

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Cast: Hardie Albright, Stan Alexander and Bobette Audrey.

Bambi Follows the life of a young deer named Bambi as he explores the forest, makes friends, and faces the challenges of growing up.

6. Victory Through Air Power (1943)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $799,000

Where to watch: Dailymotion

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Cast: Alexander de Seversky, Art Baker and Billy Mitchell.

Victory Through Air Power shows its audience the potential of air power in military strategy, using animated sequences to illustrate its points. Sounds like a strange topic to show in a children’s animated film, but I guess anyone of us would have thrilled to see fighter jets in a Disney movie as a kid.

7. Make Mine Music (1946) | IMDb rating: 6.2

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $3.275 Million

Where to watch: YouTube

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Cast: Nelson Eddy, Dinah Shore and Laverne Andrews.

Make Mine Music is an anthology film featuring several musical segments, ranging from classical pieces to contemporary tunes.

8. Fun & Fancy Free (1947) | IMDb rating: 6.4

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $3.165 Million

Where to watch: JustWatch

IMDB Rating: 6.4

Cast: Edgar Bergen, Dinah Shore and Luana Patten

Another anthology film, this one includes two stories: “Bongo,” about a circus bear, and “Mickey and the Beanstalk,” where Mickey Mouse and friends encounter a magical beanstalk.

9. Melody Time (1948)

Credit: Comics, Comic Art & Animation Art

Revenue: $2.56 Million

IMDB Rating:6.2

Cast: Roy Rogers, Trigger and Dennis Day.

This Disney film is an anthology of animated stories set to contemporary music.

10. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $1.625 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Cast: Bing Crosby, Basil Rathbone and Eric Blore.

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad is an anthology consisting of two stories based on classic literature: ‘The Wind in the Willows,’ featuring Mr. Toad, and ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,’ which follows Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman.

11. Cinderella (1950)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $182 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Cast: Ilene Woods, James MacDonald, Eleanor Audley

The classic fairy tale of Cinderella, showcases the story of a young girl mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters, who gets a chance to attend the royal ball with the help of her fairy godmother.

12. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Credit: Vintage Movie Posters

Revenue: $2.4 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Cast:Kathryn Beaumont, Ed Wynn and Richard Haydn.

The movie shows us the journey Alice goes through by falling into a whimsical world filled with peculiar characters and surreal adventures after following a talking White Rabbit.

13. Peter Pan (1953)

Credit: Disney

Revenue: $87.4 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Cast: Jeremy Sumpter, Jason Isaacs and Olivia Williams

The film’s plot revolves around a boy named Peter Pan who takes his friends Wendy, John, and Michael Darling to Neverland, a magical place where they encounter pirates, fairies, and the villainous Captain Hook.

14. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $187 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Cast: Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts and Peggy Lee

Lady and the Tramp is a romantic tale about Lady, a refined Cocker Spaniel, and Tramp, a street-smart mutt, who embark on a charming adventure and share a spaghetti dinner which leads them right into their fairytale romance.

15. Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Credit: Amazon

Revenue: $51.6 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Cast: Mary Costa, Bill Shirley and Eleanor Audley.

The story shows us a young Princess named Aurora, who is cursed by a seemingly wicked fairy by the name of Maleficent. After which, she falls into a deep sleep until she is supposed to receive a true love’s kiss to awaken her.

16. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

Credit: Amazon

Revenue: $303 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Cast: Rod Taylor, Betty Lou GersonJ. and Pat O’Malley.

The storyline of One Hundred and One Dalmatians revolves around Pongo and Perdita, two dalmatians, who embark on a rescue mission to save their stolen puppies from the villainous Cruella de Vil.

17. The Sword In The Stone (1963)

Credit: Amazon

Revenue: $22.2 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Cast: Rickie Sorensen, Sebastian Cabot and Karl Swenson.

This 1963 Disney movie shows us a young boy named Arthur, who with the help of a wizard called Merlin, learns important life lessons as he pulls the legendary sword from the stone and becomes King Arthur.

18. The Jungle Book (1967)

Credit: Pinterest

Revenue: $378 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Cast: Phil Harris, Sebastian Cabot and Louis Prima.

The main character of The Jungle Book, Mowgli, is a young boy who’s been raised by wolves. He embarks on an adventure through the jungle with his animal friends and encounters a charismatic bear, named Baloo.

19. The Aristocats (1970)

Credit: All About Movies

Revenue: $191 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Cast: Phil Harris, Eva Gabor and Sterling Holloway.

This Disney movie follows the adventures of a high-society cat named Duchess and her kittens, who team up with a charming alley cat named Thomas O’Malley and their adventures from then on.

20. Robin Hood (1973)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $33 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Cast: Brian Bedford, Phil Harris and Roger Miller.

Here, you can expect to see Robin Hood and his loyal companion Little John outsmart a greedy Prince and the Sheriff of Nottingham to give back to the poor in Nottinghamshire.

21. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

Credit: IMDb

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Cast: B Sebastian Cabot, Junius Matthews and Barbara Luddy.

This Winnie the Pooh film is an anthology film featuring three short stories of Winnie the Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

22. Oliver & Company (1988)

Credit: Rotten Tomatoes

Revenue: $121 Million

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Cast: Joey Lawrence, Billy Joel and Cheech Marin.

Based on Charles Dickens’ ‘Oliver Twist,’ the film follows a street-smart cat named Oliver as he joins a gang of dogs and befriends a kind-hearted young girl.

23. The Little Mermaid (1989)

Reel Rundown

Revenue: $235 million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Cast: Jodi Benson, Samuel E. Wright and Rene Auberjonois.

The movie’s plot revolves around Ariel, a young mermaid, who dreams of becoming human and in the process, falls in love with a prince, she ends up making a deal with the sea witch Ursula to make her wish come true.

24. DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)

Credit: Movies Anywhere

Revenue: $18.1 million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Cast: Alan Young, Christopher Lloyd and Terence McGovern.

Treasure of the Lost Lamp is Based on the animated TV series DuckTales, this film follows Scrooge McDuck and his nephews as they search for a magical lamp.

25. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Credit IMDb

Revenue: $424 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Cast: Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson and Jesse Cort

The story shows us a girl named Belle, who loves reading books. She discovers the beauty within a cursed prince and helps break the spell that has been cast on him and his castle.

26. Aladdin (1992)

Credit IMDb

Revenue: $504.1 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.0

8.0 Cast: Scott Weinger, Robin Williams and Linda Larkin.

In the movie, we see a street urchin named Aladdin, who along with a magical genie, uses his wit and courage to win the heart of Princess Jasmine and defeat a sinister man named Jafar.

27. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $91.5 million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.9

7.9 Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara

The Nightmare Before Christmas stars Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara. And the Tim Burton film revolves around Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he discovers and explores Christmas Town.

28. The Lion King (1994)

Credit: The Movie Database

Revenue: $763 million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.5

8.5 Cast: Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons and James Earl Jones.

The Lion King shows us the story of Simba, a young lion, who must reclaim his rightful place as king after his father’s death. He does this along with his friends Timon and Pumbaa. It stars Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons and James Earl Jones.

29. A Goofy Movie (1995)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $37.6 million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Cast: Bill Farmer, Jason Marsden, Jim Cummings

Starring Bill Farmer, Jason Marsden and Jim Cummings A Goofy Movie shows us the story of Goofy and his son, Max as they embark on a road trip, exploring their father-son relationship while having some misadventures.

30. Pocahontas (1995)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $346.1 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Cast: Mel Gibson, Linda Hunt and Christian Bale.

Pocahontas, is the story of a Native American princess, who ends up forging a bond with English settler John Smith, amidst tensions between their communities.

31. Toy Story (1995)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $394.4 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.3

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Don Rickles.

The first fully computer-animated feature film, it follows the secret life of toys when humans are not around, specifically focusing on the rivalry between Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

32. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Credit: The Movie Database

Revenue: $325.3 million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Cast: Demi Moore, Jason Alexander and Mary Kay Bergman.

The movie plot revolves around Quasimodo, a kind-hearted bell ringer with a hunched back, but unfortunately he faces discrimination because of his appearance. But he ultimately finds strength in friendship and fights against injustice.

33. Hercules (1997)

IMDb

Revenue: $252.7 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Cast: Tate Donovan, Susan Egan and James Woods.

The movie shows us the story of Hercules, a young demi – god who must prove himself a true hero and reclaim his place on Mount Olympus.

34. The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $300 Million

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Neve Campbell and Andy Dick.

A direct-to-video sequel to The Lion King, centering on Simba’s daughter, Kiara, and her forbidden friendship with Kovu, a member of Scar’s former pride.

35. A Bug’s Life (1998)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $363.3 million

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.2

7.2 Cast: Kevin Spacey, David Foley and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The storyline of this animated film revolves around an ant named Flik, who recruits a group of circus bugs to help his colony fight against a gang of grasshoppers.

36. Mulan (1998) | IMDb rating: 7.6

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $304.3 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Cast: Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy and BD Wong.

This Disney movie revolves around a girl named Mulan, who disguises herself as a man and takes her father’s place in the Chinese army, and ultimately saving China from invaders.

37. Tarzan (1999)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $448.2 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Tarzan is a human who has been raised by gorillas, he discovers his true identity and then fights to protect his family and the jungle from outsiders. The film stars Tony Goldwyn, Minnie Driver and Brian Blessed.

38. Toy Story 2 (1999)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $512 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.9

In this sequel, the toys face a new adventure when Woody is stolen by a collector, and Buzz and the gang rescue him. You can expect to hear the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack.

39. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $169.7 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.4

The plot line of this animated movie takes us on an adventure of Emperor Kuzco’s journey through life, as he transforms into a llama by his advisor. Yzma then has to rely on a peasant named Pacha to regain his throne. The Emperor’s New Groove stars David Spade, John Goodman and Eartha Kitt.

40. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Revenue: $577.4 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.1

In the world of monsters, two employees of Monsters, Inc., Sully and Mike, discover the laughter of human children generates more power than their screams (which they’ve originally been doing to generate power). The film stars Billy Crystal, John Goodman and Mary Gibbs.

41. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Credit: Amazon

Revenue: $273.1 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.3

The story takes us through a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo’s life as she adopts a mischievous alien named Stitch, and how together they learn the importance of family and friendship. Lily & Stitch stars Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders and Tia Carrere.

42. Finding Nemo (2003)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $940.3 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.2

The plot line follows a clownfish named Marlin, who embarks on a journey across the ocean to find his missing son, Nemo. It stars Albert Brooks,Ellen DeGeneres and Alexander Gould.

43. Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Credit: Amazon

Revenue: $62.9 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 6.1

When Piglet goes missing, his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood come together to find him, realizing just how important he is to them. You can expect to hear the voices of John Fiedler, Jim Cummings, Ken Sansom.

44. The Incredibles (2004)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $631.6 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.0

The Incredibles is about a superhero family that tries to live a quiet suburban life but ultimately has to come out of retirement to face a villain. The voices in the film are by Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson and Holly Hunter.

45. Teacher’s Pet (2004)

Credit: Amazon

Revenue: $6.5 Million

IMDB Rating: 5.7

Teacher’s Pet is about a schoolboy named Leonard who turns into a dog named Spot due to a magic ring, leading to adventures with his owner, Scott. It stars Nathan Lane, Shaun Fleming and David Ogden Stiers.

46. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

Credit: The Movie Database

Revenue: $52.9 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 6.4

This time around, the residents of the Hundred Acre Wood set out to capture the mysterious Heffalump they believe is a threat to their home. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie stars Jim Cummings, Brenda Blethyn and Kyle Stanger.

47. Cars (2006)

Credit: The Movie Database

Revenue: $462 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.2

In a world of sentient cars, a race car named Lightning McQueen gets stuck in a small town and learns the importance of friendship and humility. Cars features actors such as Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt and Paul Newman.

48. Ratatouille (2007)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $623.7 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Ratatouille is about a rat named Remy who dreams of becoming a chef and forms an unusual partnership with Linguini, a young kitchen worker. The film stars Brad Garrett, Lou Romano and Patton Oswalt.

49. Bolt (2008)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $310 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 6.8

The storyline is a about a dog named Bolt, who stars in a TV show as a superhero, and how he goes on a journey to find his human owner when he believes she is in danger. It stars John Travolta, Miley Cyrus and Susie Essman.

50. WALL·E (2008)

Credit: The Tallenge Store

Revenue: $532.5 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.4

In this Disney animated film, we get a glimpse of a future Earth, that’s unfortunately buried under trash. But a waste-collecting robot named WALL·E discovers love despite the bleakness of it all, and even sets out on an adventure in space. It stars Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight and Jeff Garlin.

51. Up (2009)

Credit: Flipkart

Revenue: $735.1 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.3

Up takes us through an elderly man named Carl’s journey as he ties thousands of balloons to his house and sets off on an unexpected adventure to fulfil a lifelong dream. The film stars Edward Asner, Jordan Nagai and John Ratzenberger.

52. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $271 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.1

In The Princess and the Frog, we see a girl named Tiana, who is a hardworking waitress, and because of a chain of events, she turns into a frog after she kisses a prince. Which leads them on a journey through the mystical bayous of Louisiana. The film stars Anika Noni Rose, Keith David and Oprah Winfrey.

53. Tangled (2010)

Credit: WordPress

Revenue: $592.4 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Tangled revolves around a princess named Rapunzel, who with her long magical hair, escapes from a tower that she’s been imprisoned in. After which, she embarks on an adventure with the charming thief Flynn Rider. You can expect to hear the voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi and Donna Murphy.

54. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Credit: Fruugo IN

Revenue: $1,067 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.3

In this Toy Story movie shows us Andy as a grown-up. He donates his toys to a daycare center, where they must deal with an unpredictable and uncertain future. Toy Story 3 stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack.

55. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $496.5 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.7

The movie is based on Ralph, a video game villain tired of being the bad guy, so he sets out on a quest to prove he can be a hero and finds friendship along the way. You expect to hear the voices of John C. Reilly, Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch in the movie.

56. Brave (2012)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $540.4 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Brave is about a Scottish princess named Merida defies tradition and sets out to change her fate, leading to unforeseen consequences. It stars Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly and Emma Thompson.

57. Frozen (2013)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $1,285 Billion

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Frozen shows us the story of Elsa, a princess with ice powers, who inadvertently ends up trapping her kingdom in eternal winter, so her sister Anna sets out to find her and bring summer back. You can expect to hear to voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff in the movie.

58. Monsters University (2013)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $743.6 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Starring Billy Crystal, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi Monsters University is a prequel to Monsters, Inc., it shows how Mike and Sulley first met during their time at Monsters University.

59. Big Hero 6 (2014)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $657.8 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Revolving around Hiro, a young prodigy, who forms a superhero team with his inflatable robot Baymax to uncover a dangerous plot threatening their city. The movie stars actors such as Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit and Jamie Chung.

60. Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2014)

Credit: Amazon

Revenue: $31.2 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.1

In this animated adventure, a fairy named Tinker Bell discovers the mythical NeverBeast and must decide whether it’s a threat or a friend to Pixie Hollow. You can expect to hear the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Mae Whitman and Rosario Dawson in Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast.

61. Inside Out (2015)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $858.8 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Much like the movie’s name suggests, Inside Out takes us on a journey through the emotions of an 11-year-old girl —Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust—while she navigates her life during a major transition. The movie stars actors such as Amy Poehler, Bill Hader and Lewis Black.

62. Zootopia (2016)

Credit: Rotten Tomatoes

Revenue: $1,025 Billion

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Zootopia shows us the story of Judy Hopps, a determined rabbit, who teams up with a sly fox named Nick Wilde to uncover a conspiracy in the city of Zootopia, where predators and prey coexist. It stars

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman and Idris Elba.

63. Moana (2016)

Amazon

Revenue: $682.6 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.6

This animated film centres around Moana, a spirited young navigator, who sets sail on a daring adventure to save her people, accompanied by a demigod named Maui. You can expect to hear the voices of Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Rachel House in Moana.

64. Coco (2017)

Revenue: $814.3 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.4

Coco revolves around Miguel, an aspiring musician, who embarks on a journey through the Land of the Dead to uncover the truth about his family’s history and pursue his passion. The movie stars Anthony Gonzalez,Gael García Bernal and Benjamin Bratt.

65. The Incredibles 2 (2018)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $1,243 Billion

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Starring Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Sarah Vowell, The Incredibles 2 follows the Parr family as they tackle new challenges and fight against a new villain.

66. Ralph Breaks The Internet (2018)

Credit: gadgets 360

Revenue: $529.3 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Ralph Breaks The Internet takes us through Ralph and Vanellope journey into the internet to find a replacement part for her game, which leads to unexpected adventures. The movie stars John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman and Gal Gadot.

67. Frozen II (2019)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $1,453 Billion

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 6.8

In this film, Elsa, Anna and Olaf go on a journey to discover the origin of Elsa’s powers to save their kingdom. Frozen II stars Kristen Bell, Idina, Menzel and Josh Gad.

68. Raya And The Last Dragon (2020)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $130.4 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.3

This Disney movie takes you into the fantasy world of Kumandra, where a girl called Raya seeks to restore peace by finding the last dragon to stop a sinister force. Raya And The Last Dragon stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan.

69. Soul (2020)

Credit: Pixar Post

Revenue: $121 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.0

Soul depicts the life of a musician named Joe Gardner who explores the afterlife and discovers the true meaning of life, passion, and purpose. You can expect to hear the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey and Graham Norton.

70. Onward (2020)

Credit: Amazon

Revenue: $142 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.4

This animated film revolves around two elf brothers embark on a quest to bring their late father back to life for one day using a magical gem. It stars Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

71. Encanto (2021)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $256.8 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Encanto revolves around the Madrigal family, who lives in a magical Colombian town. They discover that their youngest member, Mirabel, lacks magical powers, setting off a heartwarming journey of self-discovery for her. Here’s the movie’s star cast; Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero and John Leguizamo.

Excited to catch up on your Disney movies?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

1. How many Disney animated movies are there?

As of November 2022, it has produced a total of 61 feature films.

2. What is the first Disney animated movie ever made?

The first Disney animated movie ever made is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It was released on December 21, 1937. The film was a groundbreaking achievement in animation history, being the first full-length cel-animated feature film and the first animated feature in English. It was based on the German fairy tale Snow White by the Brothers Grimm and became a massive critical and commercial success, solidifying Disney as a major player in the animation industry.

3. Are all Disney movies animated?

not all Disney movies are animated. While Disney is well-known for its animated films, it is a diversified entertainment company that produces a wide range of movies in various genres, including live-action films, hybrid films (a combination of live-action and animation), and even computer-animated films.

Disney has a vast library of live-action films, many of which are classics in their own right. In recent years, especially, Disney has been producing successful live-action adaptations of some of their classic animated films, like Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast.

4. Can adults enjoy Disney animated movies too?

Absolutely! Disney animated movies are not just for children; they are designed to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages, including adults. In fact, many Disney films have elements that specifically cater to older audiences, making them enjoyable and entertaining for grown-ups.

5. Can I find Disney animated movies on streaming platforms?

Yes, Disney most animated movies can be found on popular steaming platforms easily. Apart from this, Disney+ Hotstar offers a vast library of Disney animated movies and other content from the Disney universe.