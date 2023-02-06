Emotional animated movies are little doses of wisdom wrapped in bewitching fantasies that allure the mind. Growing up, many of us were gripped by the wondrous world of cartoons and fairies. As an adult, such touching shows and sad animated movies have become a source of perspective and nostalgia we had missed earlier. Wondering which are the best emotional animated movies of all time? Don’t worry, we have a list for you!

Before you proceed into our detailed account of sad animation movies, here’s a table summarising what’s about to come.

Here you go:

1. Up (2009)

IMDb: 8.3

2. Inside Out (2015)

IMDb: 8.2

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out was released on 19 June 2015. The film followed 11-year-old Riley as she juggled to acclimatise to life in the new city with five core emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, & Disgust. Kaitlyn Dias, Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Mindy Kaling, Richard Kind, Bill Hader, and others have given their voice to the film. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English. It earned $858.8 million worldwide.

3. The Lion King (1994)

IMDb: 8.5

The Lion King was released in 1994. It collected $763 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of the year. The film followed Simba and his journey to reclaim the throne, which was wrongfully duped by his uncle after murdering his father, Mufasa, when he was just a cub. James Earl Jones, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Irons lent their voices to Mufasa, Simba, and Scar, respectively. The film can be watched in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar.

4. Finding Nemo (2003)

IMDb: 8.2

This adorable film on father-son love was released in 2003. It follows a clownfish dad’s journey, with a forgetful accomplice, to find his abducted son, Nemo. The film earned $871 million worldwide and became the first Pixar film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, and Alexander Gould were the lead voice cast in the movie. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu.

5. The Land Before Time (1988)

Released in 1988, The Land Before Time follows the adventures of a group of young and lost dinosaurs. Their journey imparts them several lessons on life and friendship. Judith Barsi, Gabriel Damon, Candace Hutson, Will Ryan, Pat Hingle, and others were the voice cast in the film. It collected $84.5 million worldwide. The film can be rented on Amazon prime for ₹99.

6. Anomalisa (2015)

IMDb: 7.2

7. A Silent Voice (2016)

IMDb: 8.1

8. Waking Life (2001)

IMDb: 7.7

Released in 2001, Waking Life is an adult emotional animated film that delves deep into the world of dreams and profound philosophical questions. It follows a man’s dream and his quest to wake up while trying to determine the difference between real life and the dream world. With Wiley Wiggins as the protagonist, Eamonn Healy, Timothy “Speed” Levitch, Adam Goldberg, and others are also the voice cast in the film. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2001 and got a limited release in the USA later that year. It earned $3.2 million at the box office.

9. Wall-E (2008)

IMDb: 8.4

Wall-E is a 2008 animated sci-fi film. It was released by Walt Disney Pictures. It is set 700 years into the future when a lonely waste-collecting robot Wall-E falls in love with another and sets out on an intergalactic space journey that can determine the fate of humankind. The film can be a real tear-jerker; it’s definitely one of the best emotional animated movies to watch. Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, and Jeff Garlin are the lead cast in the film. It earned $521.3 million worldwide. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English & Hindi.

10. Toy Story 4 (2019)

IMDb: 7.7

The fourth instalment of Pixar’s Toy Story was released in 2019. Grown-up Andy donates his old toys to Bonnie. The toys, especially Woody, find it hard to come to terms with their new life. An adventurous road trip coupled with old friends and new ones form this emotional rollercoaster of a film. With Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, and others as the voice cast, the movie grossed a whopping $1.073 billion worldwide. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

11. Coco (2017)

This Pixar film ranks among the top 100 on IMDb. It was released in 2017 by Walt Disney Pictures. Young Miguel aspires to become an accomplished singer but is encountered with his family’s ancestral ban on music. He ends up on an extraordinary journey with a trickster Hector in the ‘Land of the Dead’ to unravel his family’s past secrets. The voice cast includes Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, and Jaime Camil, among others. The film grossed a worldwide total of $807.8 million. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi.

12. Spirited Away (2001)

IMDb: 8.6

13. Tarzan (1999)

IMDb: 7.3

Released in 1999, Tarzan is an animated adventure film about a man raised among apes. After he finds out he’s a human, he must make a choice about where he belongs. Tony Goldwyn, Minnie Driver, Glenn Close, Lance Henriksen, and others lent their voices to the film. It grossed $448.2 million. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil, & Telugu.

14. When Marnie Was There (2014)

IMDb: 7.7

When Marnie Was There is a Japanese animated psychological drama film released in 2014. An aloof young Anna Sasaki is sent to live with her relatives for health reasons. There, she befriends a mysterious blonde girl from an abandoned villa. Sara Takatsuki, Kasumi Arimura, Ryoko Moriyama, Hana Sugisaki, and others are the lead voice cast of this sad anime film. It grossed approximately $35.7 million worldwide. It is available on Netflix in English, Japanese, French, and 13 other languages.

15. Big Hero 6 (2014)

IMDb: 7.8

Released in 2014 by Walt Disney Pictures, Big Hero 6 follows a 14-year-old robotics prodigy. He finds himself in the middle of a perilous plot. So, he entails the help of a robot and group of his unwilling nerdy friends to save the city of San Fransokyo. The voice cast includes Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Daniel Henney, T. J. Miller, and others. The film collected $657.8 million worldwide. It was the highest-grossing animated film of the year. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi.

16. Frozen (2013)

This Disney musical fantasy is an animated film for both kids and adults alike. It follows the tale of two sisters, Elsa and Anna. Elsa has the magical power to convert anything or anybody into ice. After she runs away, Anna sets forth on an adventurous journey with an iceman and his reindeer to find her sister. Before its world release, it first premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad are the lead voice cast of the film. Its box-office collection was $1.280 billion. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi.

17. Bambi (1942)

ADVERTISEMENT Bambi is a 1942 classic animated film produced by Walt Disney. Young fawn Bambi will become the Great Prince of the forest after his father one day. The film follows his journey into adulthood along with his friends, a rabbit and a skunk, and the lessons he learns growing up. After its original release during the World War II, the film got multiple re-releases in the United States. Its voice cast includes Donnie Dunagan, Sterling Holloway, Peter Behn, and others. It collected $267.4 million globally. Moreoever, it can be watched in English, Hindi, and Tamil on Disney+ Hotstar.

18. Princess Mononoke (1997)

IMDb: 8.4

In this Japanese animated fantasy film, the protagonist Ashitaka is in search of a cure when he sees humans sabotaging the forest, thereby invoking the wrath of the wolf god and his companion Princess Mononoke. Yōji Matsuda, Yuriko Ishida, Yūko Tanaka and others are the original voice cast of the film. It grossed $194.3 million. This sad anime movie can be watched on Netflix in English, Hindi, Japanese and many other languages.

19. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

IMDb: 8.5

Grave of the Fireflies is a Japanese animated war tragedy film. It is a heart-rendering survival story of two siblings who separated from their parents following the American bombings in World War II. Ayano Shiraishi, Tsutomu Tatsumi, Crispin Freeman, and others have lent their voices to the film. It collected approximately $517 million at the box office. It can be watched on YouTube in English.

20. The Wind Rises (2013)

IMDb: 7.7

Jiro loves planes. He aspires to become the topmost plane designer one day. The film follows his story steeped in the context of some of the key historical events. The voice cast includes Hideaki Anno, Miori Takimoto, Hidetoshi Nishijima and others. The film grossed $113 million at the Japanese box office. It can be watched on Netflix in English, Japanese, French and other languages.

21. When The Wind Blows (1986)

When The Wind Blows is a war drama animated film. It was released in the UK in 1986 and in Japan and the US in the following two years. The plot follows an elderly couple. Their life changes when they come into the vicinity of an impending nuclear attack. John Mills, Peggy Ashcroft, Harry S, and others lent their voices to this emotional animated movie. It collected $5,274 at the box office.

22. Monster House (2006)

ADVERTISEMENT Monster House is a 2006 animated haunted house film. It follows the story of three teenagers discovering their neighbour’s house is actually haunted. In fact, the house is a monster. Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke, and Steve Buscemi are the voice cast of the film. It collected $142 million worldwide. It can be watched on Netflix in Hindi, English, and Spanish.

23. Only Yesterday (1991)

IMDb: 7.6

Only Yesterday is a 1991 Anime movie. It follows single and career-driven Taeko Okajima on her first trip to the countryside, daydreaming about her childhood. She wonders whether her younger self would like the adult life she is leading. Yōko Honna, Miki Imai, and Toshirō Yanagiba lent their voices to the film. It earned approximately $545 million worldwide. It can be watched on Netflix in English, Japanese, Spanish and 10 other languages.

24. The Iron Giant (1999)

IMDb: 8.1

This American animated sci-fi film follows the friendship between a nine-year-old boy and a ‘wanted’ alien giant. It was released in 1999, and it earned $31.3 million worldwide. Vin Diesel, Eli Marienthal, Jennifer Anniston, and Harry Connick Jr. are the lead voice cast of the film.

25. Tangled (2010)

IMDb: 7.7

Tangled is a 2010 animated fantasy film following the adventures of Princess Rapunzel. The long-lost princess grew up in an isolated tower after being abducted by an old hag wishing to exploit her magical hair. Overwhelmed with her desire to see the floating lights in person, she runs away from the tower with a thief. The voice cast of the film includes Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Nathan Greno, and others. The film earned $592.5 million worldwide. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi.

26. Watership Down (1978)

This 1978 animated adventure drama film follows a group of rabbits. One of the rabbits named Fiver has a prophetic vision about the danger to their home. The film follows their quest to find a new home. The film was a box office success, making 10 times its original investment. John Hurt, Richard Briers, Michael Graham Cox, John Bennett, Ralph Richardson, and others are the voice cast of the film. It can be watched on YouTube in English.

27. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

IMDb: 8.1

28. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

IMDb: 7.1

This 2009 animated musical fantasy film follows the life of a hardworking waitress who aspires to own a restaurant. Her life changes when she encounters Prince Naveen, who has been transformed into a frog. The film stars Anika Noni Rose, John Musker, Bruno Campos, and Jennifer Cody as the lead voice cast. It collected approximately $271 million worldwide. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi.

29. Mary and Max (2009)

IMDb: 8.1

Set in the 1970s, the film follows a long-distance friendship that strikes between eight-year-old Mary and forty-four-year-old Max over a series of letters. The film was released in 2009 and earned approximately $1,444 at the Australian box office. It did not get a general theatrical release in the US. Philip Seymour Hoffman, Toni Collette, and Eric Bana have lent their voices to the film.

30. The Little Mermaid (1989)

IMDb: 7.6

Released in 1989, The Little Mermaid is an animated musical fantasy film by Walt Disney Pictures. It follows the tale of an adolescent mermaid who strikes a perilous deal with a sea witch to unite with her human love. Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes, and Pat Carroll lent their voices to the film. It earned $222 million worldwide. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

31. The Fox and the Hound (1981)

IMDb: 7.2

The Fox and the Hound is a 1981 American animated buddy drama film by Walt Disney Productions. After an orphaned fox is taken in by a Widow, he strikes up a friendship with the neighbour’s dog. But their masters keep them separate since they are natural enemies. As a result, they grow distanced. Mickey Rooney, Kurt Russell, Pearl Bailey and others lent their voices to the film. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi and English. It earned $63.5 million worldwide in its lifetime.

32. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

This 1996 American animated musical drama was produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It follows a deformed bell ringer who stands up to a dictator to help his friend. Tom Hulce, Demi Moore, Tony Jay, Kevin Kline, and others gave their voices to the animated characters in the film. It earned $325.3 million worldwide. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English.

33. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

IMDb: 8.1

34. The Prince of Egypt (1998)

IMDb: 7.2

This 1998 animated musical drama follows the tale of two brothers. Their friendship turns awry when one of them becomes a king, and the other decides to live for his people. The film is an animated depiction of the Book of Exodus. Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, and others gave their voices to the film. It earned $218.6 million worldwide. It can be watched in English after being rented at Amazon Prime for ₹99.

35. Soul (2020)

IMDb: 8

Soul is a 2020 animated comedy-drama film by Pixar Animation Studios. It follows the story of a pianist who lands a career-changing break when he finds himself in another realm. Richard Ayoade, Daveed Diggs, Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx, and others have lent their voices to the film. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release, the film shifted to a Disney+ release owing to the pandemic. It got a theatrical release in countries like China, Singapore, Taiwan, and others. It earned around $118.7 million at the global box office. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English.

36. Frankenweenie (2012)

IMDb: 6.9

Frankenweenie is a 2012 animated sci-fi film. It is a parody of Frankenstein (1931) based on Mary Shelly’s classic. It follows Victor Frankenstein, who resurrects his pet using electricity, prompting others to do the same. Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Charlie Tahan, and others have lent their voices to the film. It grossed approximately $81 million worldwide. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English.

37. The Plague Dogs (1982)

This 1982 adult animated adventure film is a remake of a 1977 novel by Richard Adams. It is a tale of two dogs named Rowf and Snitter. They run away from their research laboratory and try to survive with the help of a fox. The lead voice cast of the film includes John Hurt, Christopher Benjamin, and James Bolam. It earned $423,281 at the box office. It can be watched for free in English on MX Player.

38. All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

IMDb: 6.7

39. Barefoot Gen (1983)

IMDb: 8

Barefoot Gen is an anime war drama film. It shows the impact of atomic bombings on the Japanese survivors. Issei Miyazaki, Yoshie Shimamura, Takao Inoue, including many others are the voice cast of the film. It can be watched on YouTube with English subtitles.

40. Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

IMDb: 7.2

This 2002 animated film follows the adventures of a stallion, the leader of the Cimarron herd, who develops a friendship with a human and falls in love with a mare. Matt Damon, James Cromwell, Daniel Studi, Chopper Bernet, and others lent their voices to the film. It earned $122 million at the box office. To watch this sad animated movie, you can rent it in English on Amazon Prime at ₹99.

41. The Jungle Book (1967)

IMDb: 7.6

Based on Rudyard Kipling’s book, The Jungle Book is an animated musical comedy film by Walt Disney Productions. Mowgli grew up in the laps of wolves. When a man-eating tiger poses danger to his life, his family yearns for him to live among humans. Bruce Reitherman, Sebastian Cabot, Phil Harris, and Sterling Holloway were the original voice cast of the film. It earned over $23.8 million globally during its initial leg of release. Post that, the movie got multiple re-releases throughout the 1970s and the 1980s. It can now be watched at Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

42. Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Based on E.B. White’s children’s book, Charlotte’s Web follows the tale of Wilbur, the pig and how he tries to save himself from the slaughterhouse with the help of a spider friend named Charlotte. Henry Gibson, Debbie Reynolds, Paul Lynde, Agnes Moorehead, and many others lent their voices to the film. It earned $144 million worldwide.

43. Wolf Children (2012)

IMDb: 8.1

44. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

IMDb: 7.3

45. Onward (2020)

IMDb: 7.4

Onward is a fantasy film by Pixar Animated Studios that follows the tale of two brothers on an adventurous and magical journey to spend one last day with their dead father. Popular actors like Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer are the voice cast in the film. It grossed a worldwide total of $142 million. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English.

46. Dumbo (1941)

IMDb: 7.2

Dumbo is a 1941 fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Productions. It follows the tale of a young elephant with extraordinarily large ears. He is cruelly nicknamed Dumbo. When he discovers he can fly, his mouse friend motivates him to reach his full potential. Edward Brophy, Verna Felton, Cliff Edwards, Herman Bing and others were the voice cast in the film. It earned over $1.3 million, equivalent to $29.4 million in 2021, from its first release. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi.

47. Millennium Actress (2001)

IMDb: 7.8

Millennium Actress is a 2001 anime drama film that largely follows the life of two documentary filmmakers. They are drawn in the life story of a former actress as she retrospects her life and career. Miyoko Shoji, Fumiko Orikasa, Mami Koyama, Shōko Tsuda, and others lent their voices to the film. According to Box Office Mojo, this emotional anime movie earned $262,891 worldwide.

48. Moana (2016)

Moana is a musical fantasy picture by Walt Disney Pictures. It follows the adventurous tale of young Moana, who aspires to save her people by uniting a relic with a Goddess. Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, and Temuera Morrison are among the voice cast in the film. It grossed $690.8 million worldwide. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

49. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

IMDb: 6.7

50. Perfect Blue (1997)

IMDb: 8

Perfect Blue is a psychological thriller anime film. It follows the life of pop singer Mima Kirigoe. When she decides to pursue full-time acting, she becomes a victim of stalking that stimulates her perception of reality in the backdrop of gruesome murders. The film earned $768,050 in US and UK. Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, and Shinpachi Tsuji are some of the Japanese voices cast in the film. It was also dubbed in English.

But wait, we also have some FAQs for you with some cool trivia.

1. Which is the most-viewed animated movie of all time?

Movieweb notes the 2019 remake of The Lion King is the highest-grossing film of all time as of 2022. Apparently, the live-action format appealed to the masses as the film grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide.

2. Fan of anime? Do you know which are the top 5 anime films of all time?

2. Grave of the Fireflies (1988): Rated 8.5 on IMDb, the film is a gut-wrenching survival story of siblings who get separated from their parents after American firebombings.

3. Your Name (2016): Rated 8.4 on IMDb, the film follows two teenagers who find themselves linked to one another via a peculiar magical connection.

4. Princess Mononoke (1997): Rated 8.4 on IMDb, the film follows Ashitaka, who is searching for a cure to his perilous curse. On his journey, he finds unease between forest gods and humans.

5. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004): Rated 8.2 on IMDb, the film follows a love story between Sophie and a wizard, Howl. After a jealous witch transforms Sophie into an aged woman, the couple must find a way to break the curse.

3. Before we go on, do you know which was the first animated movie in the world?

Fantasmagorie (1908). French Artist Émile Cohl, also referred to as the father of the animated cartoon, created the first-ever animated film with a visionary use of stop-motion techniques.

4. Which Disney movie will make you cry? 1. Bambi (1942): Rated 7.3 on IMDb, the film follows Bambi, who will become the Great Prince of the Forest. His journey to adulthood is full of lessons learned along with his two friends. 2. Up (2009): Rated 8.3 on IMDb, the film follows an uncanny companionship between 70-year-old Carl Fredrickson and eight-8-year-old Russell. 3. Inside Out (2015): Rated 8.2 on IMDb, the film 11-year-old Riley as she tries to adjust to a new life with her five core emotions – Fear, Joy, Anger, Disgust and Sadness. 4. The Lion King (1994): Rated 8.5 on IMDb, the film follows Simba’s journey to avenge his father Mustafa’s death by his notorious uncle and his quest to reclaim the throne. 5. Coco (2017): Rated 8.4 on IMDb, the film follows Miguel, an aspiring musician, on an enchanting journey with a trickster to discover the reality behind his family’s ancestral ban on music. 5. Do you know which was the first animated movie in India? The Pea Brothers (1934). The film was directed by Gunamoy Banerjee. It was a 3-4 minute long, and it employed black and white drawn images.

So, which one of these sad animated movies are you watching?

