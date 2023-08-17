Gotham City needs no introduction and neither does Batman. Since his debut in 1989, the Caped Crusader has taken audiences on an unforgettable journey through the dark alleys and towering skyscrapers of Gotham City. Batman has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating generations with his complex character, gripping narratives, and timeless appeal. In case you are wondering how to watch Batman movies in order, then you have reached the right place. We have curated a chronological list that will help you watch not just animated batman movies in order but also non-animated batman movies in order. Read on below.
List Of ANIMATED BATMAN MOVIES:
|Year
|Movie Name
|IMDb Rating
|1993
|Batman: The Mask Of The Phantasm
|7.8
|2010
|Batman: Under The Red Hood
|8.0
|2014
|Son Of Batman
|6.7
|2015
|Batman vs. Robin
|7.0
|2015
|Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
|5.7
|2016
|Batman: Bad Blood
|6.7
|2016
|Batman: The Killing Joke
|6.4
|2017
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|7.3
|2017
|Batman and Harley Quinn
|5.9
|2017
|Batman vs. Two-Face
|6.1
|2018
|Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
|6.7
|2018
|Batman Ninja
|5.6
|2018
|Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
|6.7
|2019
|Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|7.1
|2019
|Batman: Hush
|6.9
|2020
|Batman: Death In The Family
|5.6
|2021
|Batman: Soul Of The Dragon
|6.1
List Of NON-ANIMATED BATMAN MOVIES:
|Year
|Movie Name
|IMDb Rating
|1989
|Batman
|7.5
|1992
|Batman Returns
|7.0
|1995
|Batman Forever
|5.4
|1997
|Batman & Robin
|3.8
|2005
|Batman Begins
|8.2
|2008
|The Dark Knight
|9.0
|2012
|The Dark Knight Rises
|8.4
|2012, 2013
|Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 & 2
|8.0
|2016
|Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice
|6.4
|2021
|Zack Snyder’s Justice League
|7.9
|2022
|The Batman
|7.8
Animated Batman Movies in chronological order
1. Batman: The Mask Of The Phantasm (1993)
Batman confronts a mysterious vigilante known as the Phantasm while grappling with his past and a former lover’s return. The origins of Batman’s iconic vigilante persona and his connection to the Phantasm are unveiled in this animated feature.
Lead actors: Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany
Supporting Artist: Mark Hamill, Abe Vigoda, Stacy Keach, Efrem Zimbalist Jr.
Director: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm
Release date: December 25, 1993
Run Time: 76 minutes
IMBD Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $5.6 million domestically
Language: English
2. Batman: Under The Red Hood (2010)
The film follows Batman as he confronts a new vigilante known as the Red Hood, who emerges as a brutal and ruthless crime-fighter in Gotham. As Batman investigates the Red Hood’s identity, he’s forced to confront his own past, specifically the tragic fate of Jason Todd, the former Robin.
Lead actors: Bruce Greenwood, Jensen Ackles
Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris, John DiMaggio, Jason Issacs
Director: Brandon Vietti
Release date: July 27, 2010
Run Time: 75 minutes
IMBD Rating: 8.0
Revenue: $12 million in domestic home video sales
Language: English
3. Son Of Batman (2014)
The film introduces Damian Wayne, the son of Batman and Talia al Ghul. Damian, raised by the League of Assassins, has been trained in their ways and possesses formidable skills. When he comes to Gotham and meets his father, Batman takes on the task of mentoring and tempering Damian’s aggressive instincts.
Lead actors: Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan
Supporting Artist: Thomas Gibson, Morena Baccarin, Giancarlo Esposito
Director: Ethan Spaulding
Release date: April 22, 2014
Run Time: 74 minutes
IMBD Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $6,972,737 from domestic home video sales
Language: English
4. Batman vs. Robin (2015)
Batman’s investigation into a secret society known as the Court of Owls leads him and Robin into conflict both with the society’s enigmatic leader and with each other. As Robin is tempted by the Court’s promises of power, Batman must not only save Gotham from the Court’s dangerous plans but also mend his fractured relationship with his son.
Lead actors: Jason O’Mara, Stuart Allan
Supporting Artist: David McCallum, Jeremy Sisto, Sean Maher
Director: Jay Oliva
Release date: April 14, 2015
Run Time: 80 minutes
IMBD Rating: 7.0
Language: English
5. Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts (2015)
In this lighthearted and action-packed adventure featuring Batman and other heroes from the DC Universe, the story revolves around the Penguin’s plan to take over Gotham City with an army of cybernetic animals, controlled by a device called the Animilitia. Batman teams up with his fellow heroes to combat the animal-themed supervillains and prevent the Penguin’s high-tech criminal scheme.
Lead actors: Roger Craig Smith, Chris Diamantopoulos
Supporting Artist: Will Friedle, Yuri Lowenthal, Charlie Schlatter
Director: Butch Lukic
Release date: May 12, 2015
Run Time: 78 minutes
IMBD Rating: 5.7
Revenue: $1,020,126 from domestic home video sales
Language: English
6. Batman: Bad Blood (2016)
This film explores the dynamic between the members of the Bat family as they take on new roles in the absence of Batman. When Batman goes missing, Nightwing, Batwoman, and Robin are forced to work together to protect Gotham City and uncover the truth behind Batman’s disappearance.
Lead actors: Jason O’Mara, Sean Maher
Supporting Artist: Yvonne Strahovski, Stuart Allan, Morena Baccarin
Director: Jay Oliva
Release date: January 19, 2016
Run Time: 72 minutes
IMBD Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $4,806,737 from domestic home video sales
Language: English
7. Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)
An animated adaptation of the acclaimed graphic novel of the same name by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, the film explores the twisted and tragic relationship between Batman and the Joker as they engage in a deadly cat-and-mouse game. The story provides a possible origin for the Joker while focusing on his attempt to drive Commissioner Gordon insane.
Lead actors: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill
Supporting Artist: Tara Strong, Ray Wise
Director: Sam Liu
Release date: July 25, 2016
Run Time: 76 minutes
IMBD Rating: 6.4
Revenue: $4.4 million
Language: English
8. The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
This animated comedy takes a humorous and self-aware approach to the Batman character and universe. Set in the LEGO world, the film follows Batman as he learns to work together with others and build connections in order to stop the Joker’s latest scheme. With its witty humour, clever references, and visually stunning animation, the film appeals to both Batman fans and audiences of all ages.
Lead actors: Will Arnett
Supporting Artist: Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Zach Galifianakis
Director: Chris McKay
Release date: February 10, 2017
Run Time: 104 minutes
IMBD Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $312 million
Language: English
9. Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)
The film’s plot revolves around a threat to the world’s plant life, as Poison Ivy and the Floronic Man aim to save the planet through drastic measures. Batman and Nightwing enlist Harley Quinn’s help to locate and stop these eco-terrorists. The film combines action, humour, and a unique dynamic between the characters, offering an offbeat and entertaining take on the superhero genre.
Lead actors: Kevin Conroy, Loren Lester, Melissa Rauch
Supporting Artist: Paget Brewster, Kevin Michael Richardson
Director: Sam Liu
Release date: August 14, 2017
Run Time: 74 minutes
IMBD Rating: 5.9
Revenue: $2,153,970 from domestic home video sales
Language: English
10. Batman vs. Two-Face (2017)
The story centres around the transformation of district attorney Harvey Dent into the villain Two-Face after a misguided experiment. Batman and Robin must stop Two-Face’s criminal activities and find a way to restore Harvey Dent’s sanity. The film pays homage to the classic Batman series while exploring the themes of duality, justice, and the struggle between good and evil.
Lead actors: Adam West, Burt Ward
Supporting Artist: William Shatner, Julie Newmar
Director: Rick Morales
Release date: October 10, 2017
Run Time: 72 minutes
IMBD Rating: 6.1
Revenue: $300,488 from domestic home video sales
Language: English
11. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)
Lead actors: Bruce Greenwood
Supporting Artist: Jennifer Carpenter, Anthony Head, Scott Patterson
Director: Sam Liu
Release date: January 12, 2018
Run Time: 78 minutes
IMBD Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $4,670,521 from domestic home video sales
Language: English
12. Batman Ninja (2018)
This animated film creatively combines traditional Japanese aesthetics with the Batman universe, placing the characters in feudal Japan and incorporating elements of samurai culture. After being sent back in time, Batman and his allies must navigate the historical era while battling for supremacy against their transformed foes.
Lead actors: Roger Craig Smith
Director: Junpei Mizusaki
Release date: April 24, 2018
Run Time: 85 minutes
IMBD Rating: 5.6
Revenue: $3,874,645 from domestic home video sales
Language: English
13. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018)
The film follows the Teen Titans as they aspire to achieve Hollywood stardom and gain recognition as legitimate superheroes. However, their journey is fraught with humorously exaggerated challenges and misunderstandings. The film playfully pokes fun at superhero movie tropes and industry dynamics while embracing the unique personalities of the Teen Titans characters.
Lead actors: Scott Menville, Greg Cipes, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Hynden Walch
Director: Aaron Horvath, Peter Rida Michail
Release date: July 27, 2018
Run Time: 84 minutes
IMBD Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $52 million
Language: English
14. Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019)
The story involves the Turtles teaming up with Batman to face a dangerous alliance between the Foot Clan and the League of Assassins. The crossover allows for unique interactions between characters from both universes, combining action, humour, and fan-favourite moments.
Lead actors: Troy Baker
Supporting Artist: Eric Bauza, Darren Criss, Kyle Mooney, Baron Vaughn
Director: Jake Castorena
Release date: March 31, 2019
Run Time: 87 minutes
IMBD Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $3.3 million
Language: English
15. Batman: Hush (2019)
The film explores Batman’s encounters with the mysterious Hush, who orchestrates a series of attacks targeting both allies and enemies in Batman’s life. As Batman races to uncover Hush’s identity, the film delves into Batman’s relationships, vulnerabilities, and the psychological battles he faces.
Lead actors: Jason O’Mara, Jennifer Morrison
Supporting Artist: Geoffrey Arend, Jerry O’Connell, Rainn Wilson
Director: Justin Copeland
Release date: August 6, 2019
Run Time: 82 minutes
IMBD Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $3,603,961 from domestic home video sales
Language: English
16. Batman: Death In The Family (2020)
This interactive animated film revisits the iconic A Death in the Family storyline where viewers are presented with choices that shape the outcome of the story. The film explores Jason Todd’s tragic fate at the hands of the Joker and the aftermath that leads to his transformation into the vigilante known as the Red Hood.
Lead actors: Bruce Greenwood, Vincent Martella
Supporting Artist: John DiMaggio, Zehra Fazal
Director: Brandon Vietti
Release date: October 13, 2020
Run Time: 96 minutes
IMBD Rating: 5.6
Language: English
17. Batman: Soul Of The Dragon (2021)
This animated film takes Batman into a 1970s-inspired martial arts adventure. The story sees Batman joining forces with fellow martial artists to face a deadly cult led by the dangerous Kobra organization. The film combines action, mystery, and retro elements to create a unique Batman experience that pays homage to classic martial arts films.
Lead actors: David Giuntoli
Supporting Artist: Mark Dacascos, Kelly Hu, Michael Jai White
Director: Sam Liu
Release date: January 12, 2021
Run Time: 83 minutes
IMBD Rating: 6.1
Revenue: $2,440,091 from domestic home video sales
Language: English
Non-Animated Batman Movies in chronological order
1. Batman (1989)
The film introduces Batman’s cinematic incarnation as he battles the Joker’s criminal reign over Gotham City, while also exploring the origin and complex motivations of both characters. With a dark and gothic atmosphere, the film offers a more serious and stylized take on the Batman mythos, highlighting the clash between the enigmatic vigilante and the chaotic supervillain.
Lead actors: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson
Supporting Artist: Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Michael Gough
Director: Tim Burton
Release date: June 23, 1989
Run Time: 126 minutes
IMBD Rating: 7.5
Revenue: $400 million
Language: English
2. Batman Returns (1992)
Batman faces the menacing duo of the Penguin and Catwoman, who scheme to control Gotham City through chaos and corruption while dealing with his own inner conflicts. The film continues Tim Burton’s stylized and dark interpretation of Batman’s world, exploring the tragic origins and motivations of its villains and the moral dilemmas faced by the Caped Crusader.
Lead actors: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer
Supporting Artist: Christopher Walken, Michael Gough
Director: Tim Burton
Release date: June 19, 1992
Run Time: 126 minutes
IMBD Rating: 7.0
Revenue: $226.8 million
Language: English
3. Batman Forever (1995)
Batman teams up with a young vigilante, Robin, to stop Two-Face and the enigmatic Riddler, both of whom threaten Gotham City with chaos and destruction. The film introduces a more colourful and dynamic tone compared to the previous two instalments, while exploring Batman’s psychological struggles and the emergence of his new crime-fighting partner.
Lead actors: Val Kilmer, Chris O’Donnell
Supporting Artist: Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Nicole Kidman, Michael Gough
Director: Joel Schumacher
Release date: June 16, 1995
Run Time: 121 minutes
IMBD Rating: 5.4
Revenue: $336 million
Language: English
4. Batman & Robin (1997)
Batman and Robin, with the help of Batgirl, battle Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy, who team up to freeze Gotham City and unleash botanical chaos, while also facing internal conflicts. The film maintains the colourful and campy style of its predecessor, introducing new villains and exploring the strained relationships between the heroes, while also embracing more fantastical elements.
Lead actors: George Clooney, Chris O’Donnell, Alicia Silverstone
Supporting Artist: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, Michael Gough
Director: Joel Schumacher
Release date: June 20, 1997
Run Time: 125 minutes
IMBD Rating: 3.8
Revenue: $238.2 million
Language: English
5. Batman Begins (2005)
The film explores the origins of Bruce Wayne as he trains with the League of Shadows to become Batman while returning to Gotham City to combat crime and confront the League’s destructive plans. Batman Begins serves as a reboot of the Batman film series, offering a darker and more realistic take on the character’s origins, motivations, and the challenges he faces.
Lead actors: Christian Bale
Supporting Artist: Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy
Director: Christopher Nolan
Release date: June 15, 2005
Run Time: 140 minutes
IMBD Rating: 8.2
Revenue: $371.9 million
Language: English
6. The Dark Knight (2008)
Batman faces off against the Joker, a chaotic and unpredictable criminal mastermind, as Gotham City becomes the battleground for their moral and ideological clash. The film continues the darker and more complex tone of the trilogy, exploring themes of morality, chaos, and the blurred lines between heroism and villainy.
Lead actors: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger
Supporting Artist: Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal
Director: Christopher Nolan
Release date: July 18, 2008
Run Time: 152 minutes
IMBD Rating: 9.0
Revenue: $1.006 billion
Language: English
8. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 & 2 (2012, 2013)
The film depicts an older Bruce Wayne coming out of retirement as Batman to combat rising crime in Gotham City, facing off against a violent gang known as the Mutants, while encountering opposition from the city’s authorities. Part 1 establishes the gritty and mature tone of the story, as well as the societal and psychological themes explored in the graphic novel. Part 2 delivers the intense and thought-provoking conclusion of the graphic novel, exploring the conflict between Batman’s methods and society’s expectations.
Lead actors: Peter Weller
Supporting Artist: Ariel Winter, David Selby, Mark Valley, Michael Emerson
Director: Jay Oliva
Release date: September 25, 2012, January 29, 2013
Run Time: 76 minutes
IMBD Rating: 8.0
Revenue: $10 million
Language: English
9. Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016)
The film explores the conflict and eventual team-up between Batman and Superman as they face off against each other due to differing ideologies, but unite to face a greater threat posed by Lex Luthor and the monstrous Doomsday. It serves as a crossover between the two iconic superheroes, setting the stage for the formation of the Justice League.
Lead actors: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill
Supporting Artist: Gal Gadot, Jesse Eisenberg, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons
Director: Zack Snyder
Release date: March 25, 2016
Run Time: 151 minutes
IMBD Rating: 6.4
Revenue: $873.6 million
Language: English
10. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)
The film presents an extended and reimagined version of the Justice League’s formation, as Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Superman unite to combat the cosmic threat of Steppenwolf and Darkseid. With a darker and more epic tone, the film delves deeper into the characters’ backgrounds and relationships, while also restoring several storylines and scenes originally omitted from the 2017 release.
Lead actors: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher
Supporting Artist: Ciarán Hinds
Director: Zack Snyder
Release date: March 18, 2021
Run Time: 242 minutes
IMBD Rating: 7.9
Revenue: $657.9 million
Language: English
11. The Batman (2022)
Batman is summoned to take action after the mayor of Gotham City is assassinated. Subsequently, his inquiry reveals a network of wrongdoing intricately tied to his own haunting history.
Lead actors: Robert Pattinson
Supporting Artist: Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis
Director: Matt Reeves
Release date: 4 March 2022
Run Time: 176 minutes
IMBD Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $771 million
Language: English
In tracing the journey of Batman through the decades of cinema, it’s evident that his legacy is as enduring as the night itself. With each new chapter, the Dark Knight rises to inspire a new generation of fans. Now you know how to watch all Batman movies in chronological order.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):
Q: Are there only 3 Batman movies?
A: There have been more than three Batman movies released. The Batman film franchise has gone through multiple iterations and series over the years
Q: Who was the first Batman movie?
A: Directed by Tim Burton and released in 1989, the first Batman movie released in theatres was Batman. This film starred Michael Keaton as Batman and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. The success of this movie marked a significant moment in superhero cinema and contributed to the revival of interest in comic book adaptations on the big screen.
Q: Which is the best Batman?
A: The “best” Batman is subjective and can depend on what qualities and aspects of the character you prioritize. Some of the most iconic actors who have portrayed Batman and their respective strengths are – Christian Bale, Micheal Keaton, Kevin Conroy, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson.
Q: Are all Batman movies connected?
A: Not all Batman movies are connected within a single continuous storyline. The Batman film franchise has gone through different iterations, reboots, and series, resulting in various interpretations of the character and his universe
Q: Why Batman is so loved?
A: Batman’s popularity and enduring appeal can be attributed to several factors: relatable human nature, complexity and depth, dark and gritty aesthetic, iconic rogues gallery, adaptability and flexibility, social relevance, media exposure, strong visual identity, nostalgia, and longevity.
