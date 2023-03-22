Movies are the best remedy to get over a boring day. But some movies do it better. And what better choice than animated movies that are always high on the cuteness meter? If you’re someone who loves the fun, quirky graphics of the animated genre, you’d know how nothing else fits the ‘entertainment’ bill better. The best part? You never get bored of watching the best-animated movies of all time, even if it’s a re-watch!

And so, we have made this comprehensive list of 100 animated movies to watch, especially for the days you’re missing out on the fun. Here’s a list of animated movies that you will never get bored of.

1. Madagascar Trilogy (2005, 2008, 2012)

A lion, a giraffe, a hippo and a zebra. And, of course, a King Lemur who sings “I like to move it, move it.” And these aren’t even the best parts. They entertain you in three different movies and one of the voiceovers is Ben Stiller. Gotta love it! The animals escape the Central Park Zoo and land up in Africa and New York. What happens next is an absolutely fun watch. Directed by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath, you can stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The film is rated 6.9 on IMDb.

2. Kung Fu Panda I & II (2008, 2011)

Panda. Kung Fu. Tigress. Monkey. Crane. Snake. Mantis. And more Kung Fu. These animals and their quirky ways of saving Kung Fu from all evils are a complete package. Also, animals doing Kung Fu! Has to be a whoopee watch! #SuperCool. Rated 7.5 on IMDb, you can stream the movie on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Kung Fu Panda II went on to become the highest-grossing film ever to be directed by a woman.

3. The Simpsons Movie (2007)

4. The Lion King (1994)

Lion King marks an introduction to the anime world of movies for a lot of us. Every ’80s and ’90s kid can vouch for the awesomeness of Simba, the lion, who thrives against all odds, is. Watch the movie and drown in nostalgia at the same time! The Disney animated movie made $194 million at the box office. Directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, this movie can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. It is rated 8.5 on IMDb.

5. Toy Story Series (1995, 1999, 2010)

Apart from being a great series (if you haven’t seen it, I’m totally judging you), Toy Story is also the first feature-length computer-animated film released by Pixar. Couldn’t think of a better series to make your time worthwhile. Especially, the last of the tear-jerking series. Another Disney animated movie on this list, the series has voiceovers by Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles, and Jim Varney. Rated 8.3 on IMDb, you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

6. The Ice Age Series (2002-2012)

Ice Age, The Meltdown, Dawn of the Dinosaurs and the last of the series (so far), Continental Drift, have one thing in common: Manny, Diego and Sid. The trio is exuberant and makes us laugh our asses off. Above all, even after watching them a million times, you don’t get bored! Ice Age Continental Drift made $336 million at the box office. The series features several celebrity voice actors, including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Queen Latifah, and Jennifer Lopez. Rated 7.5 on IMDb, you can stream the movie on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

7. Cars I & II (2006, 2011)

Who could have pictured talking cars with emotional, human-like capabilities, racing their way past all difficulties? The last of Pixar’s independently-produced motion picture before its purchase by Disney, it is a second dedication to Joe Ranft. Featuring Owen Wilson’s voice, this movie and its squeal are both fun and senti to watch! This Pixar animated movie is rated 7.1 on IMDb and you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

8. Finding Nemo (2003)

A clown fish in search of his clown fish son scuttles underwater against sharks, humans and basically everything that is life-threatening to a fish. An adventurous, heart-warming tale depicting father-son love is exactly what you need to get your day going. The film earned $211.3 million at the box office. There’s a voiceover by Ellen DeGeneres. Rated 8.1 on IMDb, you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

9. Despicable Me I & II (2010 & 2013)

ADVERTISEMENT Ba-ba-ba-bana! Bananas and tiny yellow minions who’ve redefined crazy – they were created to steal the moon, and yet, they do everything but harm. Gru’s plot against the world with his army of minions and a sudden change of heart to spare the world is as cute as an anime can get! Part 2 is even more despicable! The film made $253.5 million at the box office. Directed by Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud, it is rated 7.6 on IMDb. You can stream it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

10. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

We never thought monsters could be cute until this movie. If you need a dose of LOLs and if you dread kids as much as the folks of Monstropolis do, watch this. This Disney animated movie is rated 8.1 on IMDb. With voiceovers from John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Mary Gibbs, and Steve Buscemi, the film made $135 million. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

11. Lilo And Stitch (2002)

Experiment 626 AKA genetically modified alien AKA Stitch meets Lilo, a cute Hawaiian girl. What follows next is a tale (slightly similar to Koi… Mil Gaya) of alien-human bonding and much awws. Stitch, who was created to be a destructive weapon learns about friendship and family through Lilo. Rated 7.2 on IMDb, this movie is directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

12. Waking Life (2001)

What would you do if you simply couldn’t wake up, but had plenty of dreams enacting in your head? This is an account of one such person. If you’re the philosophical kind, you’ll enjoy this thoroughly! People usually say animated movies are for kids but this profound film will be loved by everyone regardless of their age. Rated 7.8 on IMDb, you can stream this movie on Amazon Prime Video. The film is directed by Richard Linklater and stars Wiley Wiggins, Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Steven Soderbergh.

13. The Incredibles (2004)

Meet the family of superheroes leading a dual life. They cannot show their powers if they want to lead a simple suburban life but they sure can save the day. Superheroes and family are a killer combination to go with! This incredibly popular film made $142 million at the box office. Directed by Brad Bird, the film stars Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson and Jason Lee. It is rated 8 on IMDb and you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

14. Waltz With Bashir (2008)

This one is a serious movie. An Israeli animated war documentary film that won the hearts of many in 2008. For those of you who missed it, now is your chance to catch up! The film was critically acclaimed for its innovative blend of animation and documentary and was the first animated film to be nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars. Rated 8 on IMDb, you can stream this Ari Folman movie on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

15. Bolt (2008)

ADVERTISEMENT Whether you’re a star human or a star dog, you have to go through a dramatic plot before you come out as a hero. Behold Bolt, a tale of a star dog! You will love this dog animated movie even more if you are a dog person. Voiced by John Travolta, Miley Cyrus, Susie Essman and Mark Walton, this movie made $94 million at the box office. The film is rated 6.8 on IMDb and you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

16. WALL-E (2008)

ADVERTISEMENT Set in the far future, this one is a romantic tale of a robot who is sent back to Earth to clean up all the abandoned junk. Humans no longer reside there. However, another robot, named EVE enters the picture and both fall in love. Now, if you haven’t seen it, I won’t spoil it for you. Just the fact that after watching this you’d know what morbidly obese really looks like! Rated 8.4 on IMDb, you can stream this movie on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. This Andrew Stanton movie made $230 million.

17. The Princess And The Frog (2009)

Ah, the story of the iconic frog who turns into a prince after being kissed by a princess! Except this one comes with a fun plot twist. Full of humour, this one is truly enjoyable, unlike its fairy-tale counterpart. Raking in $65 million at the box office, this fun animated movie is rated 7.1 on IMDb. The film is directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. Oprah Winfrey has a voiceover in this film too!

18. Coraline (2009)

I remember the buzz this film created in 2009. Although I took a while to get to it, you shouldn’t. It’ll take you to this whole Other World. Critically acclaimed and thrill-inducing, it’s definitely worth a watch. The film is based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman, who wrote the story as a modern take on Alice in Wonderland. You can stream this movie on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by Henry Selick and is rated 7.7 on IMDb.

19. Puss In Boots (2011)

We love cats. Whether it’s their videos or their memes or well, a fugitive on-the-run puss like this! And he swordfights! Watch out for some entertaining cat scenes in this one. This Chris Miller movie is rated 6.6 on IMDb. With voiceovers from Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Zach Galifianakis and Billy Bob Thornton, this Hollywood animated movie raked in $108 million. Stream it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

20. Up (2009)

This one’s a journey all of us wish we could take. Imagine travelling up all the way to South America in a modified airship house with thousands of helium balloons tied to it! Now, even though it’s nearly impossible to do the same, we can at least watch this 78-year-old and his explorer friend do so. The film is rated 8.2 on IMDb. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video.

21. Rango (2011)

Johnny Depp’s voice for a chameleon facing identity crisis. Enough said. Go watch! The plot of this film is unique – a chameleon takes on the role of sheriff and sets out to solve the mystery of water shortage. The film is rated 7.2 on IMDb and is directed by Gore Verbinski – best known for his work on the live-action Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Raking in $45 million, watch the film on Netflix.

22. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

ADVERTISEMENT If you enjoy Adam Sandler movies, you’re going to love this fantasy-comedy. Imagine a horror movie killing you with laughter. A Dracula operates a high-end resort for monsters where humans are not allowed. This unique horror-comedy animated movie is rated 7.1 on IMDb. The film is directed by the same director who is best known for creating popular animated TV shows like Dexter’s Laboratory and Samurai Jack. You can stream this movie on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

23. How To Train Your Dragon I & II (2010, 2014)

Both of these are absolutely lovely to watch. Based on Cressida Cowell’s trilogy about Hiccup and his dragons & friends, these are the first two of the series and are brilliant anime adaptations. With voices from Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler and Craig Ferguson, the movie raked in $136 million. It is rated 8.1 on IMDb. You can watch this film produced by Bonnie Arnold on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT dailymotion

24. Tangled (2010)

Remember Rapunzel? Well, whether you know her story or not, you’ve got to watch this version because it’s one hell of a witty ride! Also, the intruder who rescues Rapunzel is probably the hottest anime guy ever shown. And there’s a palace horse! The film is rated 7.7 on IMDb. You can watch this film on Disney+ Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT Gone With The Twins

25. Shrek Series (2001 – 2010)

Now, this one requires no description. A tale of an ogre who rocks the fairyland despite himself, with his kindhearted persona, a donkey and Puss in Boots (yes, the one who was a fugitive before he met Shrek). You can watch any movie from this franchise in any order and the fun quotient will still remain the same. Stream it on Netflix or on Amazon Prime Video. The franchise has voiceovers by Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and Antonio Banderas.

26. The Adventures Of Tintin (2011)

A Steven Spielberg film has kickass written all over it. And thus, this animated film is one of those which took the anime scene to a whole new level. The film also grossed over $373 million. Also, if the name itself doesn’t convince you to watch the film, I don’t know what will. You better watch this film that has been rated 7.3 on IMDb on Amazon Prime Video.

27. Frozen (2013)

ADVERTISEMENT Another fairy-tale depiction, Frozen is an anime masterpiece of 2013! Every bit of this film is as real and dramatic as any other non-animated drama could be. Won’t be a waste of time, I assure you. Elsa’s icy powers and Anna’s innocence are the qualities that set this Disney animated film apart. Rated 7.4 on IMDb, you can stream this film on Disney+. The film grossed ₹16.45 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing animated film of all time at the time of its release.

28. The LEGO Movie (2014)

The fact that you see a tiny lego-Batman in the picture should be enough reason to watch the film. But in any case, it’s a super cute movie, with toy-like super-humans playing the plot. This adventure-comedy animated film directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller features the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, and Will Ferrell. It grossed ₹20.93 billion worldwide and has an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10. You can stream it on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT forbes

29. Minions (2015)

Released only a while ago, what could be more entertaining than a bunch of minions travelling the world? This animated comedy film directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda is a prequel to the Despicable Me franchise. It shows the history of the minions. With the voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, and Michael Keaton, the film grossed ₹17.73 billion worldwide and has an IMDb rating of 6.4 out of 10. It is available to stream on Netflix.

30. Home (2015)

This animated science-fiction comedy film has stars like Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Steve Martin. For a story based on alien relocation and homely drama, this one’s quite a watch! A young girl embarks on a journey to find her friend’s missing mother and save the world from an intergalactic threat. The movie grossed ₹3.41 billion worldwide and has an IMDb rating of 6.6 out of 10. It is available to stream on Netflix.

31. Finding Dory (2016)

This movie has been rated 7.3 on IMDb. A sequel to Finding Nemo, this comedy-drama adventure film focuses on the amnesiac fish Dory, who journeys to be reunited with her parents. The film has voiceovers by Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Hayden Rolence, Ed O’Neill, Kaitlin Olson, Ty Burrell, Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy. This Disney animated film raked in $1.029 billion at the box office. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

32. Inside Out (2015)

Rated 8.1 on IMDb, this animated movie by Disney is deeper than it actually looks. The movie follows the life of an 11-year-old girl, Riley who moves to a new city. In San Francisco, she struggles to cope with her five core emotions – Fear, Anger, Joy, Disgust and Sadness. We kid you not but the movie will definitely make you cry. It stars the voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling, Kaitlyn Dias, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan. The film raked in $858.8 million at the box office and you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

33. Ratatouille (2007)

When a rat aspires to become a renowned French chef, he sets out to achieve his goal by forming an unlikely alliance with the restaurant’s garbage boy, Alfredo Linguini. The result is utterly delicious. Starring Patton Oswalt, Lou Romano, Ian Holm, Janeane Garofalo, Peter O’Toole, Brian Dennehy, Peter Sohn, and Brad Garrett, this film is rated 8.0 on IMDb. It raked in $623.7 million at the box office and you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

34. Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

ADVERTISEMENT Based on a novel by the same name by Roald Dahl, this film stars George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, and Owen Wilson. The story revolves around Mr Fox who is hunted down by three farmers. The movie has been hailed for being true to the book and is rated 7.9 on IMDb. It made $46.4 million worldwide.

35. Rio (2011)

Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, Leslie Mann, Rodrigo Santoro, Jemaine Clement, George Lopez, Tracy Morgan, will.i.am, and Jamie Foxx, you absolutely cannot miss this movie. The story follows Blu, a domesticated male Spix’s macaw who is taken to Rio de Janeiro to mate with a free-spirited female Spix’s macaw, Jewel. Blu and Jewel fall in love and their adventure is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Rated 6.9 on IMDb, stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was also a box office success and it grossed over $484 million worldwide.

36. The Boxtrolls (2014)

Rated 6.8 on IMDb, the movie follows the life of a boy who has been raised by trash-collecting trolls, known as “Boxtrolls”. Think Mowgli but in a European country in the late 19th century. The animated movie stars Ben Kingsley, Elle Fanning, Tracy Morgan, and Simon Pegg. It grossed over $108.2 million worldwide. You can rent it on YouTube.

37. Brave (2012)

When an independent archer disobeyed an ancient custom, it unleashes a dark force. Merida meets an elderly witch and sets out on a path where she discovers the real meaning of bravery. Rated 7.1 on IMDb, the movie stars Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly, Emma Thompson, and Craig Ferguson. You can stream this animated Disney Pixar movie on Disney+ Hotstar. The film grossed $540.4 million at the box office.

38. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Rated 7.7 on IMDb, the film is about Ralph who is tired of being the bad guy. He sets out on a journey to become a video game hero but he doesn’t know that a deadly enemy awaits him. The film grossed $496 million worldwide. Starring John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, and Jane Lynch, you can stream this Disney animated feature film on Disney+ Hotstar.

39. Rise Of The Guardians (2012)

ADVERTISEMENT Rated 7.3 on IMDb, the film tells a story about the immortal Guardians who join forces to protect the children on Earth when an evil spirit decides to wreak havoc. The film stars Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law, Isla Fisher, and Hugh Jackman. Grossing $306.9 million worldwide, you can stream this Paramount Pictures animated movie on Netflix.

40. The Croods (2013)

When the world’s first prehistoric family meets a modern boy, things get interesting. The movie has a fantastic cast of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, and Cloris Leachman. Rated 7.2 on IMDb, the film earned more than $587 million at the box office. You can stream this adventure comedy animated film on Netflix or on Amazon Prime Video.

41. Monsters University (2013)

Monsters University is a prequel to Monsters, Inc. (2001). This movie tells the story of how James P. Sullivan and Mike Wazowski started as bitter rivals in college but slowly became best friends. Rated 7.3 on IMDb, the film stars the same cast as the 2001 film. The prequel made $743.6 million worldwide. You can stream the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

42. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Directed by Peter Sohn, this movie tells the story of a young Apatosaurus who gets separated from his family and befriends a young human boy in a world where dinosaurs never went extinct. The movie features the voices of Raymond Ochoa, Jack Bright, and Sam Elliott and it grossed $332.2 million worldwide. Rated 6.7 on IMDb, you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

43. Zootopia (2016)

Imagine animals as cops, well this movie serves you exactly that and much more. In this animated buddy cop comedy movie, a rookie bunny cop teams up with a sly fox to solve a missing mammal case in the city of Zootopia. Starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, and Jenny Slate, the film grossed $1.025 billion worldwide. It is rated 8 on IMDb and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

44. The Boss Baby (2017)

45. Trolls (2016)

This animated musical comedy features the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and Zooey Deschanel. The story follows the optimistic troll who embarks on a journey to rescue her friends from the evil troll. On that journey, the trolls learn the true meaning of happiness. The movie made a worldwide total of $346.8 million and has an IMDb rating of 6.5 out of 10. It is available to stream on Netflix.

46. Moana (2016)

The film follows the life of a young girl from the Polynesian island of Motunui who embarks on a journey to save her people with the help of the demigod. The film grossed $690.8 million worldwide and has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10. Starring Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk, the film is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is hailed for its accurate representation of the Polynesian culture and traditions.

47. Spirited Away (2001)

If you have never watched a Japanese animated movie, start with this. This Studio Ghibli film follows the story of a young girl who gets trapped in a magical world filled with strange creatures and supernatural phenomena. The film has won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10 and is considered one of the greatest animated films of all time. You can stream it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

48. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Adding another Hayao Miyazaki film to the list, this Japanese animated movie follows a young girl who is turned into an old woman by a witch’s curse. She embarks on a journey to seek the help of the wizard and his moving castle, encountering various magical creatures and challenges along the way. Rated 8.2 on IMDb, you can stream it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

49. Coco (2017)

ADVERTISEMENT Set in Mexico, the film follows a young boy who dreams of becoming a musician. However, his family has a generations-old ban on music. The movie was a critical and commercial success and it made $807.8 million at the box office. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10 and is available to watch on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

50. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The movie tells the story of a Pumpkin King who becomes bored with his annual Halloween celebrations and discovers Christmas Town. Fascinated by the new holiday, he decides to take over Christmas, but his plans go awry when he accidentally puts Santa Claus in jeopardy. The movie has become a cult classic over the years, with its unique blend of spooky and festive themes. It grossed over $91.5 million at the box office and is rated 8 on IMDb. It is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

51. The Iron Giant (1999)

This animated sci-fi film stars Jennifer Aniston, Vin Diesel, and John Mahoney. Set during the Cold War era in 1957, the plot follows a young boy who discovers and befriends a giant robot from outer space. The robot is being pursued by the government as a possible weapon. The film is rated 8 on IMDb and it made a total of $31.3 million worldwide. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

52. Happy Feet (2006)

The film follows the story of a young Emperor penguin who, unlike the other penguins, cannot sing but is an excellent tap dancer. The movie sheds light on overfishing by humans. The film features the voice cast of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, and Hugo Weaving. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Rated 6.4 on IMDb, the film raked in $384.3 million at the box office.

53. The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

A terrier leads a happy life with his owner until she brings home a new dog. The two dogs do not get along at first but are forced to work together when they get lost in the city. The film earned a worldwide total of $894.3 million. It can be streamed on Netflix. The movie has a 6.5/10 rating on IMDb and it stars Kevin Hart, Lake Bell, Steve Coogan, and Albert Brooks.

54. The Polar Express (2004)

ADVERTISEMENT Based on the 1985 children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, this film tells the story of a young boy who boards a magical train bound for the North Pole. Starring Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye, Jimmy Bennett, and Eddie Deezen, the film made $314.1 million at the box office. Stream it on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Google Play. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.6/10.

55. Shark Tale (2004)

Starring Will Smith, Robert De Niro, and Angelina Jolie, the plot of this film revolves around a small fish who lies about being a big shot in order to impress a female fish. The film earned $374.6 million worldwide at the box office. It is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The movie has a 6.0 rating on IMDb, and it was produced by DreamWorks Animation.

56. Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

The plot follows a group of monsters – Susan, Dr Cockroach, The Missing Link, B.O.B., and Insectosaurus – who have been recruited by the U.S. government to fight against an alien invasion. Starring Reese Witherspoon, Seth Rogen, Hugh Laurie, and Stephen Colbert, the movie earned over $198.4 million billion at the worldwide box office. You can stream it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.4/10.

57. Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

Based on the 1954 book by Dr Seuss, the plot revolves around an elephant who discovers a small speck of dust that contains the microscopic town of Whoville. The film was directed by Jimmy Hayward and Steve Martino and features the voices of Jim Carrey, Steve Carell, Carol Burnett, and Seth Rogen, among others. The movie grossed over $299.5 million at the box office. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Netflix. The film is rated 6.8 on IMDb.

58. The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

This DC animated movie features the voice cast of Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, and Ralph Fiennes. It earned $312 million worldwide. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Rated 7.3 on IMDb, the plot follows Batman who faces his greatest fear when the Joker and a team of villains threaten Gotham City. Along the way, Batman learns to work with others and learns the importance of family and friendship.

59. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

60. Ponyo (2008)

This Japanese animated film tells the story of a young boy who lives by the sea and discovers a goldfish-like creature. The creature uses her magical powers to transform herself into a young girl. However, her actions cause an imbalance in the natural world. The English version of the film stars Noah Cyrus, Frankie Jonas, and Liam Neeson. It has earned a rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb.

61. The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

Japanese animated movies are a different league altogether and this film is no exception. Based on a novel by Mary Norton, this Studio Ghibli film follows the story of a young boy who moves into an old house with his aunt. The movie was a commercial success, grossing over $145 million worldwide at the box office. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10. Stream it on Netflix.

62. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

The story follows the eccentric inventor Wallace and his silent but clever dog Gromit, who runs a business called “Anti-Pesto” that removes pests from gardens. At the box office, the movie earned over $192 million worldwide. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10. The film features the voices of Peter Sallis and Ralph Fiennes.

63. Arthur Christmas (2011)

This Christmas comedy film tells the story of Santa Claus’s son Arthur, who discovers that one child’s present has been left behind at the North Pole. Starring James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, and Jim Broadbent, the movie grossed over $147 million worldwide. You can stream it on Netflix. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.

64. Frankenweenie (2012)

65. Dumbo (2019)

The movie is a live-action remake of the 1941 animated classic and follows the story of a young elephant with unusually large ears who is separated from his mother and forced to perform in a circus. The movie stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Eva Green. It grossed over $353 million worldwide. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.3 out of 10.

66. The Wind Rises (2013)

This Japanese animated historical drama film is a fictionalized biopic of Jiro Horikoshi, the designer of the Mitsubishi A5M and A6M Zero fighter planes used by the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II. The movie portrays Horikoshi’s passion for aviation and his struggles with the moral implications of his work. Grossing over $136 million worldwide, the film is available to stream on Netflix. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10.

67. Big Hero 6 (2014)

The movie follows the story of a young robotics prodigy who along with Baymax and a team of friends, forms a superhero team to stop a dangerous villain from destroying their city. Starring Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, and Jamie Chung, the movie made over $657 million worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10.

68. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

The movie follows the story of two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who move to the countryside with their father to be closer to their mother, who is in the hospital. They soon discover that their new home is inhabited by friendly forest spirits. The movie was a critical and commercial success in Japan, and it has since become a beloved classic worldwide, known for its charming characters, stunning animation, and heartfelt story. Rated 8.2 on IMDb, it is available to stream on Netflix.

69. Klaus (2019)

70. Princess Mononoke (1997)

The movie is set in Japan’s Muromachi period and follows the story of a young prince who meets Princess Mononoke, a young woman raised by wolves who fights against humans’ destructive ways. It was a critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing film in Japan at the time of its release. Rated 8.4 on IMDb, you can stream it on Netflix.

71. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

This Japanese animated war film follows the story of two siblings as they struggle to survive in the aftermath of the bombing of their city. The film explores themes of grief, loss, and the devastating consequences of war. It was initially a commercial failure but has since become a beloved classic and widely regarded as one of the greatest war films ever made. Rated 8.5 on IMDb, you can stream it on Netflix.

72. Megamind (2010)

The movie follows the story of Megamind, a supervillain who finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man, only to find himself lost and purposeless without an opponent to fight. Starring Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, and Jonah Hill, the movie grossed over $321 million worldwide. Rated 7.2 on IMDb, you can stream it on Netflix.

73. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

This animated superhero film follows the story of a teenager who becomes the new Spider-Man and joins forces with other Spider-People from different dimensions to stop a threat to all of their worlds. Starring Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Mahershala Ali, the film made over $375 million worldwide. Rated 8.4 on IMDb, the movie is available to stream on Netflix.

74. Your Name. (2016)

75. Anomalisa (2015)

A lonely and depressed man hears the same voice and sees the same face in everyone he encounters until he meets a unique woman who changes his perspective on life. Starring David Thewlis, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Tom Noonan, this comedy-drama animated film was praised for its innovative stop-motion animation techniques. It is available to stream on Netflix. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.3 out of 10.

76. Song Of The Sea (2014)

This Irish animated fantasy film follows the story of a young boy and his little sister who discover that the sister is a mythical creature that can transform from a seal to a human. They embark on a magical adventure to free the fairies and save their world from an ancient witch. Watch the film for its beautiful exploration of Irish mythology and culture. It is available to stream on Netflix. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10.

77. The Secret Of Kells (2009)

Another Irish animated fantasy film on the list, this movie follows the story of a young boy who lives in the Abbey of Kells during the Viking invasion of Ireland. With the help of a forest spirit, he embarks on a dangerous adventure to complete a magical manuscript that will help protect his people. Starring Evan McGuire, Christen Mooney, and Brendan Gleeson, the movie is available to stream on Netflix. It has an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10.

78. The Illusionist (2010)

This French animated film is based on an unproduced screenplay by Jacques Tati and follows the story of an ageing illusionist who travels to Scotland to perform his act, only to find his popularity fading away. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. It has an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10. Directed by Sylvain Chomet, the movie was praised for its beautiful animation, attention to detail, and emotional depth of its story.

79. The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

80. The Breadwinner (2017)

Based on the novel by Deborah Ellis, this animated film follows the story of an 11-year-old girl living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan. The voice cast for the movie includes Saara Chaudry, Laara Sadiq, and Ali Badshah. Co-produced by Angelina Jolie, the movie is available to stream on Netflix. It has an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10.

81. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

This Japanese animated film follows the story of a young witch who sets out on her own to live in a new town and start her own delivery service. With the help of her talking cat and new friends, she learns to navigate the challenges of independence and adulthood. The voice cast for the English dubbed version of the movie includes Kirsten Dunst, Phil Hartman, and Janeane Garofalo. Rated 7.8 on IMDb, stream it on Netflix.

82. Persepolis (2007)

This French animated film is based on Satrapi’s autobiographical graphic novel of the same name and follows her journey growing up in Iran during the Islamic Revolution, her experiences living abroad in Europe, and her struggle to find her place in the world. It was the first animated film to be included in the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival since 1991. Rated 8.1 on IMDb, stream it on Netflix.

83. Akira (1988)

Set in a dystopian future in Tokyo after it has been destroyed by a powerful psychic explosion, the story follows a biker gang leader and his friend who gains psychic abilities and becomes involved in a dangerous government conspiracy. This Japanese animated film is available to stream on Netflix. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.0 out of 10.

84. Beauty And The Beast (1991)

ADVERTISEMENT This Disney animated movie is based on the classic fairy tale and it tells the story of a young woman who is taken captive by a prince who has been cursed and turned into a beast. Starring Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson, and Angela Lansbury, the movie is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies. It has an IMDb rating of 8.0 out of 10. It collected around $424 million worldwide.

85. The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

This French animated film tells the story of an elderly woman who sets out to rescue her grandson who has been kidnapped by the French mafia. She takes the help of three eccentric singers. You can rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies. It has an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10. The film grossed approximately $13.5 million worldwide.

86. The Little Mermaid (1989)

This Disney animated movie follows the story of a mermaid princess who dreams of living in the human world. When she falls in love with a human prince, she makes a deal with the sea witch to trade her voice for legs but must make the prince fall in love with her within three days or else lose her soul. The movie grossed over $211 million worldwide. You can rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies. It has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10.

87. Aladdin (1992)

An animated musical fantasy film by Walt Disney Animation Studios, it follows the story of a young street urchin who finds a magical lamp containing a genie who grants him three wishes. Starring Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, Linda Larkin, and Jonathan Freeman, the movie made over $500 million worldwide during its initial theatrical release. You can rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.0 out of 10.

88. James And The Giant Peach (1996)

Based on a book by Roald Dahl, this fantasy adventure animated film follows the story of a young boy who is forced to live with his cruel aunts after his parents died. One day he discovers a magical giant peach that transports him to a fantastical world. Starring Paul Terry, Susan Sarandon, and Richard Dreyfuss, the movie grossed over $37 million worldwide. You can stream this movie on Disney+ Hotstar. It is rated 6.7 on IMDb.

89. Mulan (1998)

90. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (2012)

This DC animated movie follows an ageing Bruce Wayne as he comes out of retirement to don the mantle of Batman once again and protect Gotham City from a rising tide of crime. Starring Peter Weller, Ariel Winter, and David Selby, the movie was released direct-to-video. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.0/10 and it is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

91. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (2001)

This anime sci-fiction film is set in the year 2071 where a group of bounty hunters aboard the spaceship, Bebop, track down criminals and fugitives across the galaxy. Starring Steve Blum, Koichi Yamadera, and Beau Billingslea, the movie grossed over $3.4 million worldwide. It is based on a popular anime TV series. Rated 7.9 on IMDb, you can stream it on Netflix.

92. Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009, 2013)

This animated comedy film is about an inventor who creates a machine that turns water into food. Chaos ensues when the machine malfunctions, causing food to rain from the sky in abundance. Starring Bill Hader, Anna Faris, and James Caan, the first movie grossed over $243 million worldwide. While the sequel grossed over $274 million worldwide. Rated 7 on IMDb, both films are available to stream on Netflix.

93. Loving Vincent (2017)

This animated biographical drama film explores the life and death of Vincent van Gogh through a series of oil paintings. The movie grossed over $43 million worldwide. It is the first fully painted animated feature film, with over 65,000 frames painted by over 125 artists. Rated 7.8 on IMDb, you can stream it on Netflix.

94. The Prince Of Egypt (1998)

95. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

This Disney animated comedy film is about a selfish and arrogant emperor who is turned into a llama by his ex-administrator. Starring David Spade, John Goodman, and Eartha Kitt, the movie grossed over $169 million worldwide. Rated 7.3 on IMDb, you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

96. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

This Disney animated adventure film follows a mouse detective as he attempts to solve the kidnapping of a toy maker. Starring Vincent Price, Barrie Ingham, and Val Bettin, this movie was the first Disney animated film to use CGI during production. The movie grossed over $38 million worldwide. Rated 7.2 on IMDb, you can rent or buy it from Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, and iTunes.

97. The Red Turtle (2016)

This French-Japanese animated film without any dialogue tells the story of a man stranded on a deserted island who forms a bond with a red turtle. The movie grossed over $11 million worldwide. Rated 7.5 on IMDb, the film is available to rent or buy on Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, and iTunes. The film was directed by Dutch-British animator Michaël Dudok de Wit and was a collaboration between Studio Ghibli and Wild Bunch.

98. Bigfoot Family (2020)

This Belgian-French animated film is about a teenage boy. When his father is kidnapped by an evil oil tycoon, he and his animal friends set out to rescue him and save their forest home. Starring George Babbit, Kylian Trouillard, and Alexis Victor, this movie is a sequel to the 2017 film – The Son of Bigfoot. Rated 5.8 on IMDb, stream it on Netflix.

99. Ernest & Celestine (2012)

100. Millennium Actress (2001)

This Japanese animated film follows a documentary filmmaker who interviews an elderly former actress as she recounts her life and career in the film industry. Starring Miyoko Shoji, Mami Koyama, and Fumiko Orikasa, the movie was praised for its unique blend of reality and fantasy. Rated 7.9 on IMDb, you can stream it on Netflix.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who directed Megamind?

A: Megamind was directed by Tom McGrath, who is also known for his work on the Madagascar franchise.

Q: What are some Oscar-winning animated movies?

A: Some of the Oscar winning animated movies are – Spirited Away, Toy Story 3, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Up, Zootopia, Big Hero 6, Frozen, Coco, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse.

A: Some of these scary animated movies are not suitable for young children and can be quite scary or disturbing for some viewers. These films are – Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, ParaNorman, Monster House, Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island, and Watership Down.

Q: Which animated film took the longest time to produce?

A: The Thief And The Cobbler took over 30 years, starting in 1964 and finally being released in 1995. The film was directed by Richard Williams and is known for its intricate hand-drawn animation, which is said to have inspired other animated films such as Aladdin and The Lion King. However, due to various production and financial issues, the film was never completed according to Williams’ original vision.

Q: Is there any animated movie that focuses on climate change?

This list of 100 animated movies is a comprehensive list of top animated movies that will not let you down. We have mentioned all the necessary details that you might need before choosing which animated movie to watch for your next binge-watch session. So, which one are you watching tonight?

