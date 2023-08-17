In a world where imagination knows no bounds and storytelling reigns supreme, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stands as a true testament to the power of film and the art of interconnected storytelling. Spanning over a decade and encompassing a staggering number of films, the MCU has redefined modern cinema by bringing beloved comic book characters to life in a way that captivates audiences young and old. However, if you have been wondering about how to watch Marvel movies in order, we have curated a list of Marvel movies in order to help you. Read on.
|Year
|Movie Name
|IMDb Rating
|2008
|Iron Man
|7.9
|2008
|The Incredible Hulk
|6.7
|2010
|Iron Man 2
|7.0
|2011
|Thor
|7.0
|2011
|Captain America: The First Avenger
|6.9
|2012
|The Avengers
|8.0
|2013
|Iron Man 3
|7.1
|2013
|Thor: The Dark World
|6.9
|2014
|Captain America: The Winter Soldier
|7.7
|2014
|Guardians Of The Galaxy
|8.0
|2015
|Avengers: Age Of Ultron
|7.3
|2015
|Ant-Man
|7.3
|2016
|Captain America: Civil War
|7.8
|2016
|Doctor Strange
|7.5
|2017
|Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
|7.6
|2017
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|7.4
|2017
|Thor: Ragnarok
|7.9
|2018
|Black Panther
|7.3
|2018
|Avengers: Infinity War
|8.4
|2018
|Ant-Man And The Wasp
|7.1
|2019
|Captain Marvel
|6.9
|2019
|Avengers: Endgame
|8.4
|2019
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|7.5
|2021
|Black Widow
|6.8
|2021
|Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
|7.9
|2021
|Eternals
|6.3
|2021
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|8.2
|2022
|Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
|6.9
|2022
|Thor: Love And Thunder
|6.2
|2022
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|6.7
|2023
|Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
|6.1
|2023
|Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
|8.0
1. Iron Man (2008)
- Lead Actor: Robert Downey Jr.
- Supporting Artists: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges
- Director: Jon Favreau
- Release Date: May 2, 2008
- Run Time: 126 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: $585 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Tony Stark, an industrialist and genius inventor, builds a powered exoskeleton and becomes the technologically advanced superhero, Iron Man.
2. The Incredible Hulk (2008)
- Lead Actor: Edward Norton
- Supporting Artists: Liv Tyler, Tim Roth
- Director: Louis Leterrier
- Release Date: June 13, 2008
- Run Time: 112 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: $263 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Amazon Prime Videos
Bruce Banner, exposed to gamma radiation, transforms into the giant, green-skinned Hulk when he gets angry.
3. Iron Man 2 (2010)
- Lead Actor: Robert Downey Jr.
- Supporting Artists: Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson
- Director: Jon Favreau
- Release Date: May 7, 2010
- Run Time: 124 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0
- Revenue: $623 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Tony Stark faces new challenges as he publicly declares himself Iron Man while dealing with government pressure to share his technology.
Also Read: Best Hollywood Suspense Thriller Movie
4. Thor (2011)
- Lead Actor: Chris Hemsworth
- Supporting Artists: Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston
- Director: Kenneth Branagh
- Release Date: May 6, 2011
- Run Time: 115 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0
- Revenue: $449 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The powerful but arrogant god Thor is cast out of Asgard and must live among humans on Earth, where he becomes one of their finest defenders.
5. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
- Lead Actor: Chris Evans
- Supporting Artists: Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan
- Director: Joe Johnston
- Release Date: July 22, 2011
- Run Time: 124 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $370 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Steve Rogers volunteers for a secret experiment that turns him into the super soldier known as Captain America.
6. The Avengers (2012)
- Lead Actor: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth
- Supporting Artists: Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner
- Director: Joss Whedon
- Release Date: May 4, 2012
- Run Time: 143 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $1.518 billion
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Earth’s mightiest heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the Hulk, team up to fight against Loki and his alien army.
Also Read: Best Thriller Movies On Netflix
7. Iron Man 3 (2013)
- Lead Actor: Robert Downey Jr.
- Supporting Artists: Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Ben Kingsley
- Director: Shane Black
- Release Date: May 3, 2013
- Run Time: 130 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $1.214 billion
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Tony Stark faces a powerful enemy known as the Mandarin, testing his resolve and ingenuity.
8. Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Lead Actor: Chris Hemsworth
- Supporting Artists: Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston
- Director: Alan Taylor
- Release Date: November 8, 2013
- Run Time: 112 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $644 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Thor teams up with Loki to save the Nine Realms from a dark and ancient threat.
9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
- Lead Actor: Chris Evans
- Supporting Artists: Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan
- Director: Anthony and Joe Russo
- Release Date: April 4, 2014
- Run Time: 136 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $714 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Captain America teams up with Black Widow and the Falcon to uncover a conspiracy within S.H.I.E.L.D.
Also Read: Best Psychological Thriller Movies
10. Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)
- Lead Actor: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista
- Supporting Artists: Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel
- Director: James Gunn
- Release Date: August 1, 2014
- Run Time: 121 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $773 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
A group of intergalactic misfits comes together to stop a powerful orb from falling into the hands of the villainous Ronan.
11. Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015)
- Lead Actor: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth
- Supporting Artists: Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner
- Director: Joss Whedon
- Release Date: May 1, 2015
- Run Time: 141 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $1.402 billion
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The Avengers face the AI villain Ultron, created by Tony Stark, which poses a significant threat to humanity.
12. Ant-Man (2015)
- Lead Actor: Paul Rudd
- Supporting Artists: Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly
- Director: Peyton Reed
- Release Date: July 17, 2015
- Run Time: 117 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $519 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Scott Lang, a thief with a unique technology suit, becomes the size-changing superhero Ant-Man under the guidance of Dr. Hank Pym.
13. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
- Lead Actor: Chris Evans
- Supporting Artists: Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan
- Director: Anthony and Joe Russo
- Release Date: May 6, 2016
- Run Time: 147 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $1.153 billion
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The Avengers are divided into two factions, led by Captain America and Iron Man, due to differing opinions on government oversight for superhumans.
Also Read: Essential Anime Films To Watch
14. Doctor Strange (2016)
- Lead Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch
- Supporting Artists: Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor
- Director: Scott Derrickson
- Release Date: November 4, 2016
- Run Time: 115 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $677 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Dr. Stephen Strange, a brilliant surgeon, learns the mystic arts after a car accident, becoming the Sorcerer Supreme tasked with protecting reality.
Also Read: Best Animated Movies To Watch
15. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
- Lead Actor: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista
- Supporting Artists: Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel
- Director: James Gunn
- Release Date: May 5, 2017
- Run Time: 136 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $863 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The Guardians of the Galaxy face new challenges while unraveling the mystery of Peter Quill’s parentage.
16. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
- Lead Actor: Tom Holland
- Supporting Artists: Michael Keaton, Zendaya
- Director: Jon Watts
- Release Date: July 7, 2017
- Run Time: 133 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Revenue: $880 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
A young Peter Parker navigates high school life while also donning the mantle of Spider-Man under the guidance of Tony Stark.
Also Read: Animated movies list
17. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
- Lead Actor: Chris Hemsworth
- Supporting Artists: Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett
- Director: Taika Waititi
- Release Date: November 3, 2017
- Run Time: 130 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: $854 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Thor must save Asgard from the powerful Hela while dealing with unexpected alliances and challenges.
18. Black Panther (2018)
- Lead Actor: Chadwick Boseman
- Supporting Artists: Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira
- Director: Ryan Coogler
- Release Date: February 16, 2018
- Run Time: 134 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $1.346 billion
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
T’Challa returns to the advanced African nation of Wakanda to take the throne as king and Black Panther, facing a powerful adversary.
19. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
- Lead Actor: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans
- Supporting Artists: Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin
- Director: Anthony and Joe Russo
- Release Date: April 27, 2018
- Run Time: 149 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: $2.048 billion
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The Avengers and their allies must come together to stop the powerful Thanos from collecting the Infinity Stones and unleashing devastation.
Also Read: DC animated movies
20. Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018)
- Lead Actor: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly
- Supporting Artists: Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer
- Director: Peyton Reed
- Release Date: July 6, 2018
- Run Time: 118 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $622 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Scott Lang, as Ant-Man, teams up with Hope van Dyne as the Wasp in a mission to rescue her mother from the Quantum Realm.
21. Captain Marvel (2019)
- Lead Actor: Brie Larson
- Supporting Artists: Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law
- Directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
- Release Date: March 8, 2019
- Run Time: 123 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $1.128 billion
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Carol Danvers becomes Captain Marvel and joins the battle against the shape-shifting Skrulls while uncovering her own past.
Also Read: 90s Animated TV Shows
22. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
- Lead Actor: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth
- Supporting Artists: Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner
- Directors: Anthony and Joe Russo
- Release Date: April 26, 2019
- Run Time: 181 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: $2.798 billion
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The Avengers and their allies work to reverse the devastating effects of Thanos’ snap and save the universe.
23. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
- Lead Actor: Tom Holland
- Supporting Artists: Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya
- Director: Jon Watts
- Release Date: July 2, 2019
- Run Time: 129 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $1.131 billion
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Peter Parker deals with the aftermath of Endgame and faces new challenges when a mysterious new superhero, Mysterio, emerges.
Also Read: Best Animated Films
24. Black Widow (2021)
- Lead Actor: Scarlett Johansson
- Supporting Artists: Florence Pugh, David Harbour
- Director: Cate Shortland
- Release Date: July 9, 2021
- Run Time: 134 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: Approx. $379 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Natasha Romanoff confronts her past as a spy and faces a dangerous conspiracy linked to her former life.
25. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021)
- Lead Actor: Simu Liu
- Supporting Artists: Awkwafina, Tony Leung
- Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
- Release Date: September 3, 2021
- Run Time: 132 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: $434 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Shang-Chi must confront his past and battle the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
26. Eternals (2021)
- Lead Actor: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie
- Director: Chloé Zhao
- Release Date: November 5, 2021
- Run Time: 156 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.3
- Revenue: $402 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The Eternals, a group of ancient beings with superhuman abilities, reunite to protect humanity from their counterparts, the Deviants.
27. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
- Lead Actor: Tom Holland
- Supporting Artists: Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch
- Director: Jon Watts
- Release Date: December 17, 2021
- Run Time: 148 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: $1.91 billion
- Language: English
- Streaming on: SonyLIV
Peter Parker’s life is turned upside down when he seeks help from Doctor Strange to erase people’s knowledge of his secret identity, leading to a multiverse-spanning adventure.
Also Read: Animated Movies Quotes
28. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022)
- Lead Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch
- Director: Sam Raimi
- Release Date: May 6, 2022
- Run Time: 126 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $952,224,986
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Doctor Strange’s exploration of the multiverse leads to unexpected and dangerous consequences.
Also Read: Animated Films For Kids & Adults
29. Thor: Love And Thunder (2022)
- Lead Actor: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman
- Director: Taika Waititi
- Release Date: July 8, 2022
- Run Time: 119 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.2
- Revenue: $760 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Thor and Jane Foster team up as the God of Thunder faces new challenges and enemies.
30. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
- Lead Actor: Letitia Wright
- Director: Ryan Coogler
- Release Date: November 10, 2022
- Run Time: 161 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: $181.3 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The film explores the world of Wakanda and honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.
31. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
- Lead Actor: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly
- Director: Peyton Reed
- Release Date: February 16, 2023
- Run Time: 125 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.1
- Revenue: $475.8 million
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The film delves into the Quantum Realm and introduces new characters and dynamics.
32. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
- Lead Actor: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista
- Director: James Gunn
- Release Date: May 5, 2023
- Run Time: 149 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8
- Revenue: $845,095,527
- Language: English
- Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
The third installment in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series continues the cosmic adventures of the team.
Also Read: Amazing Animated TV Shows for Adults
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Which Marvel movie should I watch first?
It’s generally recommended to follow the release order, as the movies are designed to be interconnected and build upon each other’s stories. This provides a more cohesive and chronological viewing experience. Iron Man (2008) is the first movie one should watch first.
2. Is it necessary to watch Marvel movies in order?
Watching the Marvel movies in order of release can enhance your viewing experience by allowing you to follow character developments, plot threads, and interconnected storylines as they were intended by the creators.
3. Is Spider-Man Marvel or DC?
Spider-Man is a Marvel character. He is a superhero created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, and he first appeared in “Amazing Fantasy” #15, published by Marvel Comics in 1962. Spider-Man is part of the Marvel Universe and is one of the most iconic and recognizable characters in the Marvel lineup. He has been featured in comic books, TV shows, animated series, and a number of movies, both within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in standalone adaptations.
4. Which is the main Marvel Universe?
The main Marvel Universe is known as the “Marvel Universe” or “Earth-616.” This designation is used to refer to the primary continuity in which most Marvel Comics stories take place. It’s the universe where the majority of Marvel characters, events, and storylines occur. Earth-616 serves as the backdrop for the adventures of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, the Avengers, and many others.
Happy streaming!
Please note that all images are taken from IMDb.