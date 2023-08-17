In a world where imagination knows no bounds and storytelling reigns supreme, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stands as a true testament to the power of film and the art of interconnected storytelling. Spanning over a decade and encompassing a staggering number of films, the MCU has redefined modern cinema by bringing beloved comic book characters to life in a way that captivates audiences young and old. However, if you have been wondering about how to watch Marvel movies in order, we have curated a list of Marvel movies in order to help you. Read on.

1. Iron Man (2008)

Lead Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. Supporting Artists: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Release Date: May 2, 2008

May 2, 2008 Run Time: 126 minutes

126 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $585 million

$585 million Language: English

English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Tony Stark, an industrialist and genius inventor, builds a powered exoskeleton and becomes the technologically advanced superhero, Iron Man.

2. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Lead Actor : Edward Norton

: Edward Norton Supporting Artists : Liv Tyler, Tim Roth

: Liv Tyler, Tim Roth Directo r: Louis Leterrier

r: Louis Leterrier Release Date : June 13, 2008

: June 13, 2008 Run Time : 112 minutes

: 112 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.7

: 6.7 Revenue : $263 million

: $263 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Amazon Prime Videos

Bruce Banner, exposed to gamma radiation, transforms into the giant, green-skinned Hulk when he gets angry.

3. Iron Man 2 (2010)

Lead Actor : Robert Downey Jr.

: Robert Downey Jr. Supporting Artists : Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson

: Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson Director : Jon Favreau

: Jon Favreau Release Date : May 7, 2010

: May 7, 2010 Run Time : 124 minutes

: 124 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.0

: 7.0 Revenue : $623 million

: $623 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Tony Stark faces new challenges as he publicly declares himself Iron Man while dealing with government pressure to share his technology.

4. Thor (2011)

Lead Actor : Chris Hemsworth

: Chris Hemsworth Supporting Artists : Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston

: Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston Director : Kenneth Branagh

: Kenneth Branagh Release Date : May 6, 2011

: May 6, 2011 Run Time : 115 minutes

: 115 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.0

: 7.0 Revenue : $449 million

: $449 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

The powerful but arrogant god Thor is cast out of Asgard and must live among humans on Earth, where he becomes one of their finest defenders.

5. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Lead Actor : Chris Evans

: Chris Evans Supporting Artists : Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan

: Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan Director : Joe Johnston

: Joe Johnston Release Date : July 22, 2011

: July 22, 2011 Run Time : 124 minutes

: 124 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Revenue : $370 million

: $370 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Steve Rogers volunteers for a secret experiment that turns him into the super soldier known as Captain America.

6. The Avengers (2012)

Lead Actor : Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth

: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth Supporting Artists : Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner

: Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner Director : Joss Whedon

: Joss Whedon Release Date : May 4, 2012

: May 4, 2012 Run Time : 143 minutes

: 143 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Revenue : $1.518 billion

: $1.518 billion Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Earth’s mightiest heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the Hulk, team up to fight against Loki and his alien army.

7. Iron Man 3 (2013)

Lead Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. Supporting Artists : Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Ben Kingsley

: Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Ben Kingsley Director : Shane Black

: Shane Black Release Date : May 3, 2013

: May 3, 2013 Run Time : 130 minutes

: 130 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Revenue : $1.214 billion

: $1.214 billion Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Tony Stark faces a powerful enemy known as the Mandarin, testing his resolve and ingenuity.

8. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Lead Actor : Chris Hemsworth

: Chris Hemsworth Supporting Artists : Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston

: Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston Director : Alan Taylor

: Alan Taylor Release Date : November 8, 2013

: November 8, 2013 Run Time : 112 minutes

: 112 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Revenue : $644 million

: $644 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Thor teams up with Loki to save the Nine Realms from a dark and ancient threat.

9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Lead Actor : Chris Evans

: Chris Evans Supporting Artists : Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan

: Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan Director : Anthony and Joe Russo

: Anthony and Joe Russo Release Date : April 4, 2014

: April 4, 2014 Run Time : 136 minutes

: 136 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Revenue : $714 million

: $714 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Captain America teams up with Black Widow and the Falcon to uncover a conspiracy within S.H.I.E.L.D.

10. Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)

Lead Actor : Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista

: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista Supporting Artists : Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel

: Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Release Date : August 1, 2014

: August 1, 2014 Run Time : 121 minutes

: 121 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Revenue : $773 million

: $773 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

A group of intergalactic misfits comes together to stop a powerful orb from falling into the hands of the villainous Ronan.

11. Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015)

Lead Actor : Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth

: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth Supporting Artists : Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner

: Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner Director : Joss Whedon

: Joss Whedon Release Date : May 1, 2015

: May 1, 2015 Run Time : 141 minutes

: 141 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Revenue : $1.402 billion

: $1.402 billion Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

The Avengers face the AI villain Ultron, created by Tony Stark, which poses a significant threat to humanity.

12. Ant-Man (2015)

Lead Actor : Paul Rudd

: Paul Rudd Supporting Artists : Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly

: Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly Director : Peyton Reed

: Peyton Reed Release Date : July 17, 2015

: July 17, 2015 Run Time : 117 minutes

: 117 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Revenue : $519 million

: $519 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Scott Lang, a thief with a unique technology suit, becomes the size-changing superhero Ant-Man under the guidance of Dr. Hank Pym.

13. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Lead Actor : Chris Evans

: Chris Evans Supporting Artists : Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan

: Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan Director : Anthony and Joe Russo

: Anthony and Joe Russo Release Date : May 6, 2016

: May 6, 2016 Run Time : 147 minutes

: 147 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Revenue : $1.153 billion

: $1.153 billion Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

The Avengers are divided into two factions, led by Captain America and Iron Man, due to differing opinions on government oversight for superhumans.

14. Doctor Strange (2016)

Lead Actor : Benedict Cumberbatch

: Benedict Cumberbatch Supporting Artists : Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor

: Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor Director : Scott Derrickson

: Scott Derrickson Release Date : November 4, 2016

: November 4, 2016 Run Time : 115 minutes

: 115 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Revenue : $677 million

: $677 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Dr. Stephen Strange, a brilliant surgeon, learns the mystic arts after a car accident, becoming the Sorcerer Supreme tasked with protecting reality.

15. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Lead Actor : Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista

: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista Supporting Artists : Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel

: Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Release Date : May 5, 2017

: May 5, 2017 Run Time : 136 minutes

: 136 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Revenue : $863 million

: $863 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

The Guardians of the Galaxy face new challenges while unraveling the mystery of Peter Quill’s parentage.

16. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Lead Actor : Tom Holland

: Tom Holland Supporting Artists : Michael Keaton, Zendaya

: Michael Keaton, Zendaya Director : Jon Watts

: Jon Watts Release Date : July 7, 2017

: July 7, 2017 Run Time : 133 minutes

: 133 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Revenue : $880 million

: $880 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

A young Peter Parker navigates high school life while also donning the mantle of Spider-Man under the guidance of Tony Stark.

17. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Lead Actor : Chris Hemsworth

: Chris Hemsworth Supporting Artists : Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett

: Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett Director : Taika Waititi

: Taika Waititi Release Date : November 3, 2017

: November 3, 2017 Run Time: 130 minutes

130 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Revenue : $854 million

: $854 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Thor must save Asgard from the powerful Hela while dealing with unexpected alliances and challenges.

18. Black Panther (2018)

Lead Actor : Chadwick Boseman

: Chadwick Boseman Supporting Artists : Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira

: Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira Director : Ryan Coogler

: Ryan Coogler Release Date : February 16, 2018

: February 16, 2018 Run Time : 134 minutes

: 134 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.3

: 7.3 Revenue : $1.346 billion

: $1.346 billion Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

T’Challa returns to the advanced African nation of Wakanda to take the throne as king and Black Panther, facing a powerful adversary.

19. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Lead Actor : Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans

: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans Supporting Artists : Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin

: Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin Director : Anthony and Joe Russo

: Anthony and Joe Russo Release Date : April 27, 2018

: April 27, 2018 Run Time : 149 minutes

: 149 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.4

: 8.4 Revenue : $2.048 billion

: $2.048 billion Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

The Avengers and their allies must come together to stop the powerful Thanos from collecting the Infinity Stones and unleashing devastation.

20. Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018)

Lead Actor: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly Supporting Artists: Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer

Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer Director : Peyton Reed

: Peyton Reed Release Date: July 6, 2018

July 6, 2018 Run Time : 118 minutes

: 118 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.1

: 7.1 Revenue : $622 million

: $622 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Scott Lang, as Ant-Man, teams up with Hope van Dyne as the Wasp in a mission to rescue her mother from the Quantum Realm.

21. Captain Marvel (2019)

Lead Actor : Brie Larson

: Brie Larson Supporting Artists : Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law

: Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law Directors : Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Release Date : March 8, 2019

: March 8, 2019 Run Time : 123 minutes

: 123 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Revenue : $1.128 billion

: $1.128 billion Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Carol Danvers becomes Captain Marvel and joins the battle against the shape-shifting Skrulls while uncovering her own past.

22. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Lead Actor : Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth

: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth Supporting Artists : Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner

: Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner Directors : Anthony and Joe Russo

: Anthony and Joe Russo Release Date : April 26, 2019

: April 26, 2019 Run Time : 181 minutes

: 181 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.4

: 8.4 Revenue : $2.798 billion

: $2.798 billion Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

The Avengers and their allies work to reverse the devastating effects of Thanos’ snap and save the universe.

23. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Lead Actor : Tom Holland

: Tom Holland Supporting Artists : Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya

: Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya Director : Jon Watts

: Jon Watts Release Date : July 2, 2019

: July 2, 2019 Run Time : 129 minutes

: 129 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Revenue : $1.131 billion

: $1.131 billion Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Peter Parker deals with the aftermath of Endgame and faces new challenges when a mysterious new superhero, Mysterio, emerges.

24. Black Widow (2021)

Lead Actor : Scarlett Johansson

: Scarlett Johansson Supporting Artists : Florence Pugh, David Harbour

: Florence Pugh, David Harbour Director : Cate Shortland

: Cate Shortland Release Date : July 9, 2021

: July 9, 2021 Run Time : 134 minutes

: 134 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.8

: 6.8 Revenue : Approx. $379 million

: Approx. $379 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Natasha Romanoff confronts her past as a spy and faces a dangerous conspiracy linked to her former life.

25. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021)

Lead Actor : Simu Liu

: Simu Liu Supporting Artists : Awkwafina, Tony Leung

: Awkwafina, Tony Leung Director : Destin Daniel Cretton

: Destin Daniel Cretton Release Date : September 3, 2021

: September 3, 2021 Run Time : 132 minutes

: 132 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Revenue : $434 million

: $434 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Shang-Chi must confront his past and battle the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

26. Eternals (2021)

Lead Actor : Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie

: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie Director : Chloé Zhao

: Chloé Zhao Release Date : November 5, 2021

: November 5, 2021 Run Time : 156 minutes

: 156 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.3

: 6.3 Revenue : $402 million

: $402 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

The Eternals, a group of ancient beings with superhuman abilities, reunite to protect humanity from their counterparts, the Deviants.

27. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Lead Actor : Tom Holland

: Tom Holland Supporting Artists : Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch

: Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch Director : Jon Watts

: Jon Watts Release Date : December 17, 2021

: December 17, 2021 Run Time : 148 minutes

: 148 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.2

: 8.2 Revenue : $1.91 billion

: $1.91 billion Language : English

: English Streaming on: SonyLIV

Peter Parker’s life is turned upside down when he seeks help from Doctor Strange to erase people’s knowledge of his secret identity, leading to a multiverse-spanning adventure.

28. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022)

Lead Actor : Benedict Cumberbatch

: Benedict Cumberbatch Director : Sam Raimi

: Sam Raimi Release Date : May 6, 2022

: May 6, 2022 Run Time : 126 minutes

: 126 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Revenue : $952,224,986

: $952,224,986 Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Doctor Strange’s exploration of the multiverse leads to unexpected and dangerous consequences.

29. Thor: Love And Thunder (2022)

Lead Actor : Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman

: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman Director : Taika Waititi

: Taika Waititi Release Date : July 8, 2022

: July 8, 2022 Run Time : 119 minutes

: 119 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.2

: 6.2 Revenue : $760 million

: $760 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

Thor and Jane Foster team up as the God of Thunder faces new challenges and enemies.

30. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Lead Actor : Letitia Wright

: Letitia Wright Director : Ryan Coogler

: Ryan Coogler Release Date : November 10, 2022

: November 10, 2022 Run Time : 161 minutes

: 161 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.7

: 6.7 Revenue : $181.3 million

: $181.3 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

The film explores the world of Wakanda and honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

31. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Lead Actor : Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly

: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly Director : Peyton Reed

: Peyton Reed Release Date : February 16, 2023

: February 16, 2023 Run Time : 125 minutes

: 125 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.1

: 6.1 Revenue : $475.8 million

: $475.8 million Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

The film delves into the Quantum Realm and introduces new characters and dynamics.

32. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Lead Actor : Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista

: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Release Date : May 5, 2023

: May 5, 2023 Run Time : 149 minutes

: 149 minutes IMDb Rating : 8

: 8 Revenue : $845,095,527

: $845,095,527 Language : English

: English Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

The third installment in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series continues the cosmic adventures of the team.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Which Marvel movie should I watch first?

It’s generally recommended to follow the release order, as the movies are designed to be interconnected and build upon each other’s stories. This provides a more cohesive and chronological viewing experience. Iron Man (2008) is the first movie one should watch first.

2. Is it necessary to watch Marvel movies in order?

Watching the Marvel movies in order of release can enhance your viewing experience by allowing you to follow character developments, plot threads, and interconnected storylines as they were intended by the creators.

3. Is Spider-Man Marvel or DC?

Spider-Man is a Marvel character. He is a superhero created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, and he first appeared in “Amazing Fantasy” #15, published by Marvel Comics in 1962. Spider-Man is part of the Marvel Universe and is one of the most iconic and recognizable characters in the Marvel lineup. He has been featured in comic books, TV shows, animated series, and a number of movies, both within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in standalone adaptations.

4. Which is the main Marvel Universe?

The main Marvel Universe is known as the “Marvel Universe” or “Earth-616.” This designation is used to refer to the primary continuity in which most Marvel Comics stories take place. It’s the universe where the majority of Marvel characters, events, and storylines occur. Earth-616 serves as the backdrop for the adventures of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, the Avengers, and many others.

Happy streaming!

