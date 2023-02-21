Animated films have the power to cater to the heart and the mind. They always have a deeper meaning, while still being light – which makes them all the more entertaining. Most popular animated movies aren’t only for kids, but for adults as well, with numerous messages hidden in them. And there’s no denying that they’re always entertaining. So if you need recommendations, we’ve got you covered. Some of the best animated movies to watch are listed below, which you must watch over a weekend.

Sr. No. Movie Name Year IMDb Rating 1 Toy Story 1995 8.3 2 The Incredibles 2004 8 3 Finding Nemo 2003 8.2 4 Wall-E 2008 8.4 5 Shrek 2001 7.9 6 Monsters Inc. 2001 8.1 7 Inside Out 2015 8.2 8 How To Train Your Dragon 2010 8.1 9 Up 2009 8.3 10 Tangled 2010 7.7 11 Kung Fu Panda 2008 7.6 12 Wreck it Ralph 2012 7.7 13 Zootopia 2016 8 14 Ice Age 2002 7.5 15 The Lion King 1994 8.5 16 Frozen 2013 7.4 17 Moana 2016 7.6 18 Beauty & The Beast 1991 8 19 Aladdin 1992 8 20 The Nightmare Before Christmas 1993 7.9 21 Big Hero 6 2014 7.8 22 Brave 2012 7.1 23 Madagascar 2005 6.9 24 Coco 2017 8.4 25 Turning Red 2022 7 26 Soul 2020 8 27 Walking Life 2001 7.7 28 The Mitchells VS The Machines 2021 7.6 29 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 2022 6.1 30 Onward 2020 7.4

1. Toy Story (1995) Toy Story delves into the idea of growing up and how our priorities change as we grow up. Woody and Buzz taught us that no friendship is perfect but we should always have each other’s back through thick and thin. More than anything, it set a benchmark for a timeless friendship that still remains iconic! It’s still considered among the top 10 animated movies. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

2. The Incredibles (2004)

A superhero forced to live a normal civilian life while harking back to the glory days – at the heart of it The Incredibles was a film everyone could relate to when it came to observing life’s rise and fall. But, what set it apart – aside from the story line – is the comedy of errors that is part and parcel of the characters’ story arch. The Incredibles is still among most famous animated movies. The film has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

Also Read: Essential Anime Films To Watch If You Want To Get Started On The Genre

3. Finding Nemo (2003)

Aside from the fact that Nemo became the adorable fish the world obsessed over, the film depicted a beautiful bond between a parent – overprotective and scared to a fault – and a child – adventurous; yet timid and, more importantly, lost in a deep and dark world. It is known for its popular animation and intriguing storyline. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.2/10.

4. WALL-E (2008)

WALL-E is one of the most brilliant animated films we have. It wasn’t overt; or dramatic. It was silently funny, and heartwarming, with a conscious message at the heart of the film. This was definitely the first time the world fell in love with an animated old robot that had a soul. The movie became a rage; not just because of a cute robot, though; but, because it beautifully portrayed climate change, overpopulation and what the planet was reduced to. All of this made it one of the must watch animated movies. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10.

5. Shrek (2001)

Shrek, as a film, changed two widespread perceptions – around animated films and fairy tale endings. We found ourselves charmed by an ogre who finds himself on a journey to save a princess who is not what she seems, outwardly. For the first time, we had a movie that embraced self love and encouraged true beauty, independent of widespread acceptance and social standards. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.9/10.

6. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Sulley and Mike are best friends and they hold the tag of being the top scarers in the energy company they work in. This film underlines the importance of teamwork. It shows us that there is more to life than what we see or think. It urges you to give others a fair chance in life, even if you don’t like them, because everyone deserves to be loved. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10.

7. Inside Out (2015)

This movie was important right from the time of its release – giving us a creative and innocent understanding of how our emotions dictate, to a large extent, our response mechanisms in life, through changing circumstances. But, most importantly, it showed us the importance not just of happiness; but also of anger, fear, disgust and most of sadness and how these so-called negative emotions also shape our memories. Inside Out, is without a doubt one of the best animated movies to watch with the family. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.2/10.

8. How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Dragons have never been cuter, period and How To Train Your Dragon showed us all that. Along with the fact that strength doesn’t always go hand in hand with size, and vice versa. The movie was an instant hit and even came back for two more installments, with Toothless, the dragon, becoming a rage the world over! The film has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10.

Watch it on Netflix

9. Up (2009)

Up remains one of the most beautiful animated movies, ever. Based on grief, loss of a loved one, loneliness and growing old, the movie follows 70-year-old Carl Fredricksen who takes it upon himself to fulfill his late wife’s dream of an adventure in search of Paradise Falls and, in the bargain, meets a boy who takes him out of his comfort zone, onto newer horizons and eventually, newer dreams. The movie shall remain a must-watch for everyone through generations. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10.

10. Tangled (2010)

The age-old fairy tale told with a twist in which Rapunzel saves herself and the guy (and not the other way around); and reunites with her true family. A cute retake of the story with Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi; this was a Disney movie marvel for the scenery, the cast, the music and the comedy timing! The film has an IMDb rating of 7.7/10.

11. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

If you didn’t love pandas before (is that even a possibility?) Kung Fu Panda made you and everyone else fall (even more) in love with pandas. Po, the panda crazy about Kung Fu somehow comes to be the chosen one to defeat all evil in the Valley of Peace. The movie deals with a fat panda obsessed with dumplings and kung fu in equal measure; but also, oblivious to the criticism and shame that his put him through. A clever lesson for absolutely all of us who deal with self-doubt every step of the way. While the sequels did garner following, it was only because of the original movie and Jack Black’s excellent comedy timing. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10.

Watch it on Netflix

12. Wreck it Ralph (2012)

Video game characters coming to life in an animated flick is just the kind of new age animation we need. Wreck It Ralph was an instant hit because of its relatability and the way the story unfolds. It’s about image makeover and trying not to screw up when you’re known to do just that. Cute, innovative and gripping from beginning to end. It’s no wonder it got a sequel! The film has an IMDb rating of 7.7/10.

13. Zootopia (2016)

A mammal metropolis where different animals live together in harmony, this movie highlights the significance of having a good support system. One of the few animated films that includes a good mystery element as a cute little rabbit tries to don the hat of a stern police officer. It’s equal parts cute, equal parts conscious and equal parts engaging. And if that wasn’t all, it made us want to move to Zootopia. The film has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

14. Ice Age (2002)

Manny the mammoth, Sid the loquacious sloth and Diego the sabre-toothed tiger embark on a comical journey to return a human baby back to his tribe. This movie shows us that change isn’t easy but it is part of life. It underlines the importance of teamwork and how one should never give up on their friends when they are stuck in a sticky situation. It also inspires us to have confidence on our peers instead of doubting their abilities. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.5/10.

15. The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King is the most iconic and memorable animated movie ever; period. From the story to the characters to the music; there’s nothing that can be said about The Lion King that will ever be enough. That’s just how majestic the movie was. A timeless classic no doubt; we can only wait to see how the yet to be released version of the movie will do. But, no one can ever watch the classic and not cry, or feel nostalgic! The film has an IMDb rating of 8.5/10.

16. Frozen (2013)

This was one of the first movies in the recent years that gave us strong female characters that didn’t need princes and heroes to rescue them because they rescued themselves. Plus, snow castles, magic, music, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell and Olaf, the snowman! It’s hard to just ‘let it go’ without singing! The film has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10.

17. Moana (2016)

Off late animated movies have started giving us stronger female characters who are their own warriors and saviours. Moana is one of them. The film inspires to let go off fears and to be okay with change because life isn’t always going to be predictable. Brilliantly shot and even better portrayed. From the music to the story, Moana won hearts and theatres, while also becoming one of the top animated movies. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10.

18. Beauty & The Beast (1991)

Another timeless classic that remains unparalleled to this day and age. While we loved the 2017 version that had Emma Watson as Belle, there’s nothing that can replace the animated version of 1991. It was our initiation to magic, enchantments, mysterious forests and most of all, ‘a tale as old as time’. The film has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

19. Aladdin (1992)

While we’re anticipating the yet-to-release Aladdin with Will Smith playing Genie; you cannot ever forget Robin Williams, or even imagine another fill his shoes. One of the most beautiful tales from the Arabian Nights, indeed. Aladdin defined fabled love stories for us. The film has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

20. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton’s animated movie remains a Christmas classic that you don’t even need to watch during the Holidays to love it equally! It’s the perfectly morbid animation when Halloween meets Christmas – only Burton can do that AND make it work, like magic! The film has an IMDb rating of 7.9/10.

Also Read: Horror Movies That Were Frighteningly Cursed In Real Life

21. Big Hero 6 (2014)

Hiro, a robotics prodigy teams up with Baymax, his closest companion whose sole purpose is to take care of people, to avenge his brother’s death. They end up forming a team of high-tech heroes. Like, Toy Story, the movie highlights the importance of friendship and how working as a team can unite people together and create everlasting bonds. Plus, never a dull moment, this movie remains a modern day icon! The film has an IMDb rating of 7.8/10.

22. Brave (2012)

The off-beat self-sufficient and independent archer, Merida became an icon of strength and courage for little girls the world over after Brave came out. In a quest to search and protect her mother who transforms into a bear; Merida comes to stand alone and against her own father, making tough choices. It could also reference as an allegory for hunting and harming animals. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.1/10.

23. Madagascar (2005)

On the one hand, we had The Lion King portraying lions as kings of the jungle. Then came Madagascar that gave us Alex, the lion who is funny, clumsy and anything but brave. The movie did exceedingly well and we all came to live Alex, the friendly lion and his goofy friends. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.9/10.

Watch it on Netflix

24. Coco (2017)

This film highlights the importance of music, family and forgiveness as Miguel wants to pursue his love for singing, in spite of his family’s generations-old ban on music. It portrayed familial love through differences. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10.

25. Turning Red (2022)

ADVERTISEMENT The film tends to everything from inter-generational differences to the consistent need to look for approval from parents. Turning Red accomplishes this while incorporating tropes that are excessively relatable, such as a boy band that is adored by all adolescent fans and the troubled time of adolescence. It emphasizes the importance of self-discovery and a fresh perspective on parenting. The film has an IMDb rating of 7/10.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

26. Soul (2020)

With more depth, Pixar’s Soul considers the meaning of life. It aims to demonstrate that life is not simply a contest in which we either win or lose. The movie emphasizes the importance of enjoying the little things in life because they are what really matter “in the end.” Soul also discusses dreams and the idea that we can achieve our goals at any time. The film has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

ADVERTISEMENT Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

27. Waking Life (2001)

Waking Life is an emotionally charged adult animated film that delves deeply into the world of dreams and asks profound philosophical questions. It is about a man who wakes up from a dream and tries to tell the difference between the real world and his dream world. The film also features the voices of Eamonn Healy, Timothy “Speed” Levitch, Adam Goldberg, and others in addition to Wiley Wiggins, the protagonist. And it’s known for the most popular animation, among other animated films. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.7/10.

Watch it on Hulu.

ADVERTISEMENT Pinterest

28. The Mitchells VS The Machines (2021)

The film shows us sensible broken families, the very kind we wish to see, since we can connect with them. The Mitchells VS The Machines also addresses feelings like wanting to leave a space when a person grows older. In addition, the film is a sweet and salty take on parenting, leaving us with the realization that love and care are not without flaws; rather, they originate in a sweet spot. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10.

Watch it on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT Also Read: 20 Amazing Animated TV Shows for Adults

29. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

This feel-good animated feature film is based on the children’s book about a New York City-based crocodile. Lyle enjoys playing with the kids in the neighborhood and assisting the Primm family with daily chores, but one neighbour insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo. As one of the best animated feature, the film is a rather twisted and honest take on what a family really means, with a deeper take on other societal norms. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.1/10.

Watch it on Netflix.

30. Onward (2020)

Onward is yet another film from Pixar that will leave you smiling. It’s about how grief leaves a void and how only we can choose to “move on” from it. The familial bonds that we might take for granted are also the focus of the movie. Like any other Pixar film, Onward traces flawed characters who learn about life as they go – much like its name. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Also Read: Animated Films For Kids & Adults Alike

ADVERTISEMENT And now we have some trivia-based FAQ’s which are too intriguing to miss out on!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Which is Disney’s highest-rated animated movie?

The Lion King is the highest-ranking Disney animated movie on IMDb, with a rating of 8.5/10.

2. Has SRK ever voiced an animated film character?

ADVERTISEMENT In the Hindi-dubbed version of Disney’s animated film The Incredibles, Shah Rukh voiced Mr. Incredible (Mr. Lajawaab).

3. What is the major difference between anime and animated movies?

The primary distinction between anime and animation is, that anime places a greater emphasis on the design of the characters and the environment, whereas animation places a greater emphasis on the characters’ movements.

4. Which was the first animated movie ever made?

Émile Cohl’s Fantasmagorie (1908), is the first example of a film created with customary animation procedures, making it the first ever animated film in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT 5. Which was the first animation in colour?

Ub Iwerks directed and animated Fiddlesticks, his first cartoon since leaving Walt Disney’s studio, in the 1930 Celebrity Pictures theatrical cartoon short. Flip the Frog, played by Iwerks, appears in the short. It’s the first full-length animated cartoon to be photographed in color.

These feel good animated movies are a treat to watch.