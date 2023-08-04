There are days when you want to watch a movie that keeps you glued to it through and through. And what better choice than thriller films that manage to run a chill down your spine and also keep you wanting more? A thriller film has the perfect ingredients to keep you glued to your screen and the fact that most thriller films have an engaging storyline only helps us more. For days, you want to watch a top thriller movie on netflix, we have curated this list of the 50 best thriller movies on netflix that you can watch on those boring days.

1. Vadh (2022)

Lead actors: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta

Supporting Artist: Saurabh Sachdeva, Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Manav Vij

Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Rajeev Barnwal

Release date: 9 December 2022

Run Time: 1hr 50 m

IMBD Rating: 7.2

Revenue: ₹60 lakh

Language: Hindi

A retired school teacher, burdened by debt and loanshark harassment, takes a life-altering step when he succumbs to his impulses, committing a murder.

2. Rekha (2023)

Lead actors: Vincy Aloshious, Unni Lalu

Supporting Artist: Premalatha Thayineri, Rajesh Azhikkodan, Prathapan K S

Director: Jithin Issac Thomas

Release date: 10 February 2023

Run Time: 2hr 3m

IMBD Rating: 6.4

Revenue: ₹2 crore

Language: Malayalam

Love leads Rekha into a treacherous path of vengeance as a fateful night exposes her to violence and the shadowy underbelly of her hometown.

3. Andhadhun (2018)

Lead actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Supporting Artist: Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manav Vij, Chaya Kadam

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Release date: 5 October 2018

Run Time: 2hr 18m

IMBD Rating: 8.2

Revenue: ₹456 crore

Language: Hindi

This darkly comedic thriller follows the journey of a visually impaired pianist embroiled in a series of mysterious and dangerous events after witnessing a murder. With stellar performances by the lead cast, the film has earned critical acclaim and commercial success.

4. Article 15 (2019)

Lead actors: Ayushmann Khurrana

Supporting Artist: Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Nassar, Ashish Verma

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Release date: 28 June 2019

Run Time: 2hr 10m

IMBD Rating: 8.1

Revenue: ₹93.08 crore

Language: Hindi

This hard-hitting crime drama follows a principled young IPS officer as he confronts deep-rooted caste-based discrimination and corruption while investigating a brutal case of missing girls in a rural village. The movie tackles societal issues with a powerful narrative.

5. Mili (2022)

Lead actors: Janhvi Kapoor

Supporting Artist: Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Jackie Shroff

Director: Mathukutty Xavier

Release date: 4 November 2022

Run Time: 2hr 7m

IMBD Rating: 6.7

Revenue: ₹3.49 crore

Language: Hindi

While working part-time in a restaurant and preparing for a job in Canada, Mili Naudiyal’s life takes a perilous turn when an accidental lock-in inside a freezer becomes a battle for survival.

6. The Teacher (2022)

Lead actors: Amala Paul

Supporting Artist: Hakkim Shah, Vinitha Koshy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Parvathi Malaa

Director: Vivek, Vivek Thomas Varghese

Release date: 2 December 2022

Run Time: 1hr 54m

IMBD Rating: 6.7

Revenue: ₹0.51 crore

Language: Malayalam

After enduring a sexual assault, a physical education teacher confronts her husband’s apathy and seeks vengeance, grappling with the brutal aftermath.

7. Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

Lead actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte

Supporting Artist: Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Ila Arun

Director: Honey Trehan

Release date: 31 July 2020

Run Time: 2hr 29m

IMBD Rating: 7.2

Revenue: ₹30 crore

Language: Hindi

This movie follows an investigation led by a small-town cop into the murder of a wealthy family’s patriarch on the night of his wedding. As he delves into the tangled web of family secrets and lies, he must navigate through a list of suspects, each with their motives. Along the way, he encounters various characters with their own dark pasts who might hold key information to solve the case.

8. Talaash (2012)

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shernaz Patel, Rajkummar Rao

Director: Reema Kagti

Release date: 30 November 2012

Run Time: 2hr 19m

IMBD Rating: 7.2

Revenue: ₹47.2 crore

Language: Hindi

The film revolves around Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat who is investigating the mysterious death of a popular actor. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a series of unsettling events that lead him to an enigmatic sex worker. Alongside his own personal struggles, including the grief over his son’s death, Surjan unravels the truth behind the supernatural occurrences and the dark secrets that haunt him and the people around him.

9. Drishyam (2015)

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran

Supporting Artist: Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor

Director: Nishikant Kamat

Release date: 31 July 2015

Run Time: 2hr 43m

IMBD Rating: 8.2

Revenue: ₹235 crore

Language: Hindi

The film follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple cable operator, and his family living in a rural village. Their lives take a dramatic turn when Vijay’s daughter accidentally kills the son of a powerful and corrupt police officer. Fearing for their safety and unwilling to subject themselves to the corrupt system, the family devises an intricate plan to cover up the crime.

10. Super Deluxe (2019)

Lead actors: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan

Supporting Artist: Mysskin, Gayathrie, Bagavathi Perumal, Mirnalini Ravi

Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Release date: 29 March 2019

Run Time: 2hr 55m

IMBD Rating: 8.3

Revenue: ₹1.26 crore

Language: Tamil

This anthology film weaves together multiple interconnected stories set in Chennai. It follows the lives of several characters, including a transgender woman, a group of teenagers who find themselves in a tricky situation, a cheating husband caught in a dangerous situation, and a former porn actress attempting to reconnect with her family.

11. Shutter Island (2010)

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow

Supporting Artist: Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson

Director: Martin Scorsese

Release date: 19 February 2010

Run Time: 2hr 18m

IMBD Rating: 8.2

Revenue: ₹29 crore

Language: English

Set in 1954, this psychological thriller film follows the story of U.S. Marshal Edward “Teddy” Daniels and his partner Chuck Aule as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of a patient from a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island. As they delve deeper into the case, Teddy starts to uncover disturbing secrets about the institution, its staff, and even his own past.

12. Mirage (2018)

Lead actors: Adriana Ugarte, Chino Darín, Javier Gutiérrez

Supporting Artist: Álvaro Morte, Nora Navas, Miquel Fernández

Director: Oriol Paulo

Release date: 30 November 2018

Run Time: 2hr 8m

IMBD Rating: 7.4

Revenue: ₹173 crore

Language: Spanish

This Spanish-language sci-fi thriller follows Vera, a woman who accidentally discovers a time-travelling portal in her new home. Through this mysterious portal, she communicates with a young boy named Nico living in the same house but 25 years in the past. As Vera attempts to alter the events of the past to prevent a tragic incident, she unknowingly sets off a chain of unforeseen consequences in the present.

13. Circle (2015)

Lead actors: Michael Nardelli, Allegra Masters, Aimee McKay

Supporting Artist: Coley Speaks, Lawrence Kao, Julie Benz

Director: Aaron Hann, Mario Miscione

Release date: 16 October 2015

Run Time: 1hr 27m

IMBD Rating: 6

Revenue: ₹169 crore

Language: Spanish

This science fiction thriller revolves around fifty strangers who find themselves inexplicably trapped in a dark room, standing in a circle. Each person soon realizes that they are part of a deadly game where every two minutes, they must vote to decide who among them will be killed. As tensions rise, alliances form, and the group grapples with moral dilemmas, they must confront their fears and prejudices to survive.

14. I Am Mother (2019)

Lead actors: Clara Rugaard, Luke Hawker, Hilary Swank

Supporting Artist: Rose Byrne

Director: Grant Sputore

Release date: 7 June 2019

Run Time: 1hr 53m

IMBD Rating: 6.7

Revenue: ₹5 crore

Language: English

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where human civilization has been almost wiped out, the film centres around a young girl who is raised by a robot. The story takes a dramatic turn when a wounded stranger arrives at their underground bunker.

15. The Craigslist Killer (2011)

Lead actors: Jake McDorman

Supporting Artist: Agnes Bruckner, Joshua Close, Julia Campbell

Director: Stephen Kay

Release date: 3 January 2011

Run Time: 1hr 30m

IMBD Rating: 5.1

Revenue: Commercial success in both international and domestic markets

Language: English

Based on the true story of Philip Markoff, a medical student who gained notoriety as the “Craigslist Killer,” the film follows Markoff as he engages in a series of violent crimes, using the online classified advertisement website Craigslist to target and rob his victims.

16. Anjaam (1994)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit

Supporting Artist: Deepak Tijori, Himani Shivpuri, Tinnu Anand

Director: Rahul Rawail

Release date: 22 April 1994

Run Time: 2hr 51m

IMBD Rating: 6.6

Revenue: ₹10 crore

Language: Hindi

The film follows the story of Shivani Chopra, a strong-willed and independent woman who faces a traumatic incident at the hands of Vijay Agnihotri (Shah Rukh Khan), an obsessive and possessive man. As Vijay’s obsessive love turns into an all-consuming rage after Shivani rejects his advances, he becomes hell-bent on seeking revenge.

17. Pihu (2018)

Lead actors: Myra Vishwakarma

Supporting Artist: Prerna Vishwakarma, Rahul Bagga, Hrishita Bhatt

Director: Vinod Kapri

Release date: 16 November 2018

Run Time: 1hr 33m

IMBD Rating: 6.7

Revenue: ₹2.95 crore

Language: Hindi

The film primarily takes place inside a locked apartment, where a two-year-old child is left alone after her mother attempts suicide. With her father away on a business trip and no one else around, the child must fend for herself and navigate the hazardous environment within the apartment.

18. The Girl On The Train (2021)

Lead actors: Parineeti Chopra

Supporting Artist: Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Release date: 26 February 2021

Run Time: 2hr

IMBD Rating: 4

Revenue: Commercial success on Netflix

Language: Hindi

Based on a novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins, the film follows the story of a troubled woman who becomes entangled in a missing person’s investigation. Struggling with alcoholism and the trauma of her past, her life becomes intertwined with the lives of other characters.

19. I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (2017)

Lead actors: Melanie Lynskey, Elijah Wood

Supporting Artist: Jane Levy, David Yow, Devon Graye, Christine Woods

Director: Macon Blair

Release date: 19 January 2017

Run Time: 1hr 36m

IMBD Rating: 6.9

Revenue: Commercial success in both international and domestic markets

Language: English

This dark comedy thriller follows a depressed and disheartened woman who becomes fed up with the increasing disregard for others in society. When her home is burglarized, she teams up with her eccentric neighbour to track down the thieves and retrieve her stolen belongings.

20. The Platform (2019)

Lead actors: Iván Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan

Supporting Artist: Emilio Buale, Alexandra Masangkay, Eric Goode

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Release date: 6 September 2019

Run Time: 1hr 34m

IMBD Rating: 7

Revenue: ₹902 crore

Language: Spanish

Set in a dystopian future, the story takes place in a vertical prison known as “The Hole,” where inmates are stacked in cells atop each other. Each day, a platform filled with food descends through the cells, starting from the top and gradually descending. The prisoners at the top get to feast on the food, but as the platform descends, the lower levels are left with scraps or nothing at all.

21. The Weekend Away (2022)

Lead actors: Leighton Meester

Supporting Artist: Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri, Luke Norris

Director: Kim Farrant

Release date: 3 March 2022

Run Time: 1hr 29m

IMBD Rating: 5.7

Revenue: Commercial hit in domestic market

Language: English

After her best friend disappears on a trip to Croatia, a woman frantically unravels the mystery, only to discover that each lead conceals a disturbing lie.

22. Hypnotic (2021)

Lead actors: Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara

Supporting Artist: Dulé Hill, Lucie Guest, Darien Martin, Jaime M Callica

Director: Suzanne Coote, Matt Angel

Release date: 27 October 2021

Run Time: 1hr 28m

IMBD Rating: 5.5

Revenue: Commercial hit in domestic market

Language: English

A hypnotist offers aid to a young woman’s self-improvement journey, but their relationship evolves into a perilous contest of psychological manipulation.

23. The Stranger (2022)

Lead actors: Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris

Supporting Artist: Jada Alberts, Cormac Wright, Steve Mouzakis, Matthew Sunderland

Director: Tom Wright

Release date: 18 May 2022

Run Time: 1hr 56m

IMBD Rating: 6.6

Revenue: ₹47.15 crore

Language: English

Undercover cop Mark jeopardizes his life by forging a deep and intimate bond with Henry, a murder suspect, as he aims to gain his trust and secure a confession.

24. I Came By (2022)

Lead actors: George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville

Supporting Artist: Varada Sethu, Percelle Ascott, Kelly Macdonald

Director: Babak Anvari

Release date: 31 August 2022

Run Time: 1hr 50m

IMBD Rating: 6.2

Revenue: Commercial success in domestic market

Language: English

A 23-year-old rebellious graffiti artist named Toby Nealey sets his sights on upscale residences and leaves behind a cryptic message. However, when Toby breaks into his latest target’s home, he stumbles upon an unforeseen secret that thrusts him into a perilous adventure.

25. Mrs Serial Killer (2020)

Lead actors: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee

Supporting Artist: Mohit Raina, Darshan Jariwala, Zayn Marie Khan

Director: Shirish Kunder

Release date: 1 May 2020

Run Time: 1hr 46m

IMBD Rating: 4.1

Revenue: Average hit in domestic market

Language: Hindi

This film centres around the wife of a renowned doctor. When her husband is falsely accused of being a serial killer and imprisoned, she is determined to prove his innocence. To do so, she embarks on a dangerous path, deciding to commit murders in a similar fashion as the real serial killer in an attempt to mislead the police and divert attention from her husband.

26. Shaitan (2011)

Lead actors: Rajeev Khandelwal, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Pandit, Gulshan Devaiah, Neil Bhoopalam, Kirti Kulhari

Supporting Artist: Rajit Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pavan Malhotra

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Release date: 10 June 2011

Run Time: 2hr 1m

IMBD Rating: 7.2

Revenue: ₹397.6 crore

Language: Hindi

A group of young friends find themselves embroiled in a series of intense and dangerous situations. Fueled by their rebellious nature and their desire for thrill-seeking, the friends, who refer to themselves as the Five, end up in a hit-and-run incident, leading to a cover-up that escalates into a web of crime, deceit, and paranoia.

27. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)

Lead actors: Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Irrfan Khan, Soha Ali Khan

Supporting Artist: Raj Babbar, Rajiv Gupta, Deepraj Rana, Pravesh Rana

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Release date: 8 March 2013

Run Time: 2hr 22m

IMBD Rating: 6.7

Revenue: ₹28.80 crore

Language: Hindi

The movie tells the story of the complex relationships between Saheb, his wife Biwi, and the cunning gangster Babloo. As the power struggle intensifies, with Biwi plotting against her husband, Saheb trying to maintain his control over the political landscape, and Babloo seeking vengeance, the film becomes a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and intrigue.

28. Panic Room (2002)

Lead actors: Jodie Foster

Supporting Artist: Kristen Stewart, Forest Whitaker, Jared Leto, Dwight Yoakam

Director: David Fincher

Release date: 21 June 2002

Run Time: 1hr 52m

IMBD Rating: 6.8

Revenue: ₹1632 crore

Language: English

This thriller follows the story of a recently divorced woman and her young daughter. After moving into a new, luxurious townhouse in New York City, they discover that the residence is equipped with a hidden “panic room,” a secure space designed to protect its inhabitants during emergencies.

29. Mom (2017)

Lead actors: Sridevi

Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Release date: 7 July 2017

Run Time: 2hr 26m

IMBD Rating: 7.2

Revenue: ₹175.7 crore

Language: Hindi

Devki Sabarwal is a high school teacher and a devoted mother. After her stepdaughter Arya is sexually assaulted by a group of young men, Devki is devastated and seeks justice for her daughter. However, when the judicial system fails to deliver the punishment she believes the perpetrators deserve, Devki takes matters into her own hands.

30. Seven (2019)

Lead actors: Havish, Rahman, Nandita Swetha, Regina Cassandra

Supporting Artist: Anisha Ambrose, Tridha Choudhury, Pujita Ponnada, Aditi Arya

Director: Nizar Shafi

Release date: 5 June 2019

Run Time: 1hr 57m

IMBD Rating: 5.2

Revenue: ₹14 lakhs

Language: Telugu, Tamil

Multiple women come forward, declaring Karthik as their husband, leading to missing person reports. However, the situation takes a bizarre twist when a man, who professes to know him, is found dead under mysterious circumstances.

31. Afwaah (2023)

Lead actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar Sumeet Vyas

Supporting Artist: Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Appurv Gupta

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Release date: 5 May 2023

Run Time: 2hr 6m

IMBD Rating: 5.6

Revenue: ₹30 lakhs

Language: Hindi

In an attempt to break free from her engagement to a violent politician, a woman finds an unexpected ally in a stranger, and together, they confront a barrage of prejudice and hostility.

32. Gone Girl (2014)

Lead actors: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike

Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon

Director: David Fincher

Release date: 3 October 2014

Run Time: 2hr 29m

IMBD Rating: 8.1

Revenue: ₹3047 crores

Language: English

Based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Amy Dunne. Her husband becomes the prime suspect. As the police investigation unfolds, secrets from their troubled marriage come to light, raising questions about the husband’s innocence.

33. The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou

Supporting Artist: Ian McKellen, Jean Reno, Paul Bettany

Director: Ron Howard

Release date: 19 May 2006

Run Time: 2hr 29m

IMBD Rating: 6.6

Revenue: ₹76 crores

Language: English

Based on Dan Brown’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film follows a symbologist and a cryptographer as they investigate a murder at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The victim, a curator, leaves behind a series of cryptic clues that lead them on a quest to uncover a secret that has been protected for centuries by a secretive organization.

34. Angels & Demons (2009)

Lead actors: Tom Hanks

Supporting Artist: Ewan McGregor, Ayelet Zurer, Stellan Skarsgård

Director: Ron Howard

Release date: 15 May 2009

Run Time: 2hr 18m

IMBD Rating: 6.7

Revenue: ₹48 crores

Language: English

Based on Dan Brown’s novel of the same name, the film continues the adventures of the symbologist as he investigates a deadly plot against the Vatican. Following the death of the Pope, the four preferiti are kidnapped, and an ancient secret society known as the Illuminati threatens to destroy Vatican City with a deadly anti-matter bomb.

35. Monica O My Darling (2022)

Lead actors: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte

Supporting Artist: Akansha Ranjan, Zayn Marie Khan, Abhimanyu Dasani, Sikander Kher

Director: Vasan Bala

Release date: 11 November 2022

Run Time: 2hr 9m

IMBD Rating: 7.4

Revenue: Critically acclaimed in domestic market

Language: Hindi

A determined young man teams up with unlikely companions to orchestrate the ultimate murder in his quest for greatness.

36. The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

Lead actors: Harry Melling, Christian Bale

Supporting Artist: Lucy Boynton, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall

Director: Scott Cooper

Release date: 23 December 2022

Run Time: 2hr 8m

IMBD Rating: 6.6

Revenue: ₹55 crore

Language: English

Augustus Landor, an experienced detective, delves into a string of gruesome murders alongside a young cadet, who later emerges as the renowned writer Edgar Allan Poe. Together, they seek to unravel the mysteries behind the heinous crimes.

37. Scream (2022)

Lead actors: Jenna Ortega, Mikey Madison, Melissa Barrera

Supporting Artist: Neve Campbell, Jack Quaid, Hayden Panettiere, Dylan Minnette

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Release date: 14 January 2022

Run Time: 1hr 54m

IMBD Rating: 6.1

Revenue: ₹138.9 crore

Language: English

After a quarter-century, the tranquil town of Woodsboro, Calif., is once again terrorized by a new Ghostface killer, targeting a group of teenagers and unearthing dark secrets from the town’s haunting history.

38. Promising Young Woman (2020)

Lead actors: Carey Mulligan

Supporting Artist: Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox

Director: Emerald Fennell

Release date: 13 December 2020

Run Time: 1hr 53m

IMBD Rating: 7.5

Revenue: ₹18.8 crore

Language: English

This dark comedy thriller follows the story of a young woman seeking revenge for a traumatic event in her past. She pretends to be intoxicated and vulnerable, luring men into thinking they can take advantage of her. However, when they attempt to do so, she reveals her true self and confronts them for their actions.

39. Inception (2010)

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio

Supporting Artist: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Cillian Murphy, Marion Cotillard, Michael Caine

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release date: 8 July 2010

Run Time: 2hr 28m

IMBD Rating: 8.8

Revenue: ₹82.8 crore

Language: English

This mind-bending science fiction action thriller follows a skilled thief who specializes in corporate espionage by entering people’s dreams to extract valuable information. He is offered a chance at redemption by a wealthy businessman. This involves planting an idea into the subconscious of a target instead of stealing one.

40. Maamannan (2023)

Lead actors: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Udhayanidhi Stalin

Supporting Artist: Lal, Azhagam Perumal, Vijayakumar, Sunil Reddy, Raveena Ravi

Director: Mari Selvaraj

Release date: 29 June 2023

Run Time: 2hr 10m

IMBD Rating: 6.8

Revenue: ₹52 crore

Language: Tamil

An experienced statesman and his son become entangled in a brutal battle for power as they confront a ruthless and revenge-seeking political scion.

41. Badla (2019)

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

Supporting Artist: Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Release date: 8 March 2019

Run Time: 1hr 58m

IMBD Rating: 7.8

Revenue: ₹34.61 crore

Language: Hindi

This mystery thriller revolves around a successful businesswoman who has been accused of murdering her lover. She seeks the help of renowned lawyer to prove her innocence and unravel the truth behind the crime. As the lawyer delves into the case and interviews her, he discovers a series of twists and turns that challenge his perceptions and reveal hidden secrets.

42. Haseen Dillruba (2021)

Lead actors: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Supporting Artist: Aditya Srivastava, Ashish Verma, Yamini Das

Director: Vinil Mathew

Release date: 2 July 2021

Run Time: 2hr 16m

IMBD Rating: 6.9

Revenue: ₹39 crore

Language: Hindi

This romantic thriller follows the story of a young woman accused of murdering her husband. As the police and family investigate the mysterious death, secrets and complexities in their tumultuous marriage come to light.

43. The Good Nurse (2022)

Lead actors: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne

Supporting Artist: Kim Dickens Noah Emmerich, Nnamdi Asomugha, Alix West Lefler

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Release date: 11 September 2022

Run Time: 2hr 1m

IMBD Rating: 6.8

Revenue: Commercial success in domestic market

Language: English

Nurse Amy Loughren is left stunned when her colleague, Charlie Cullen, is discovered to be responsible for the murders of numerous patients over sixteen years in nine hospitals and across two states, all without facing any charges.

44. El Camino (2019)

Lead actors: Aaron Paul

Supporting Artist: Jesse Plemons, Charles Baker, Matt Jones, Jonathan Banks

Director: Vince Gilligan

Release date: 11 October 2019

Run Time: 2hr 2m

IMBD Rating: 7.3

Revenue: ₹400 crore

Language: English

A sequel to Breaking Bad, the film picks up immediately after the events of the series finale, following Jesse Pinkman as he attempts to escape from the clutches of law enforcement and dangerous criminals after being freed from captivity. In his journey to freedom, Jesse revisits his past and confronts the consequences of his actions.

45. Ittefaq (2017)

Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha

Supporting Artist: Akshaye Khanna

Director: Abhay Chopra

Release date: 3 November 2017

Run Time: 1hr 47m

IMBD Rating: 7.2

Revenue: ₹56.26 crore

Language: Hindi

In this adaptation of the 1969 film of the same name, the story revolves around an acclaimed writer and a housewife. When both of them become suspects in a double murder case, they have no choice but to go on the run to prove their innocence.

46. Now You See Me (2013)

Lead actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco

Supporting Artist: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Mélanie Laurent

Director: Louis Leterrier

Release date: 31 May 2013

Run Time: 1hr 55m

IMBD Rating: 7.2

Revenue: ₹351.7 crore

Language: English

This heist thriller is full of magic and illusion. A group of talented illusionists known as “The Four Horsemen” are recruited by a mysterious benefactor and become stars of a high-profile magic show in Las Vegas, during which they pull off seemingly impossible bank heists, robbing banks from miles away and distributing the money to their audiences.

47. Gurgaon (2017)

Lead actors: Akshay Oberoi, Pankaj Tripathi

Supporting Artist: Ragini Khanna, Aamir Bashir

Director: Shanker Raman

Release date: 4 August 2017

Run Time: 1hr 47m

IMBD Rating: 6.4

Revenue: ₹67 crore

Language: Hindi

Set in the outskirts of Delhi, the film revolves around a real estate tycoon and his dysfunctional family. When his daughter goes missing, he hires a corrupt and ruthless cop to find her. Meanwhile, his son also gets involved in the search, unearthing dark family secrets and dangerous conspiracies.

48. Madras Cafe (2013)

Lead actors: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri

Supporting Artist: Rashi Khanna, Siddharth Basu, Prakash Belawadi

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Release date: 23 August 2013

Run Time: 2hr 10m

IMBD Rating: 7.6

Revenue: ₹67 crore

Language: Hindi

Set during the tumultuous times of the late 1980s and early 1990s Sri Lanka, the film revolves around an Indian Intelligence officer who has been sent to Jaffna, Sri Lanka, during the civil war to conduct secret operations and gather intelligence. As he navigates through the dangerous political landscape, he must protect the lives of innocent civilians while facing threats from various factions.

49. A Simple Favour (2018)

Lead actors: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively

Supporting Artist: Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini

Director: Paul Feig

Release date: 27 September 2018

Run Time: 1hr 59m

IMBD Rating: 6.8

Revenue: ₹97.6 crore

Language: English

This mystery thriller-comedy follows a mommy vlogger who becomes friends with the enigmatic and glamorous Emily Nelson. Emily is a successful and mysterious woman, seemingly living a perfect life. However, when Emily suddenly goes missing, the vlogger embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind her friend’s disappearance.

50. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

Lead actors: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artist: Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Vipin Sharma

Director: Vijay Lalwani

Release date: 26 February 2010

Run Time: 2hr 15m

IMBD Rating: 7.1

Revenue: ₹28.22 crore

Language: Hindi

This psychological thriller centers around a socially awkward and introverted man working in an architecture firm. He leads a monotonous and uneventful life until he starts receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be himself. However, the phone calls take a dark turn when the caller begins to manipulate and control his life, leading to unexpected and sinister consequences.

Thriller films manage to leave audiences on the edge of their seats with suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists. From psychological thrillers that delve into the human psyche to action-packed spy stories and crime mysteries, the genre provides an experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does thriller mean on Netflix?

A: Thriller on Netflix refers to a genre of movies or TV shows characterized by suspenseful and intense plots, often involving mystery, crime, or psychological elements.

Q: What is the most-watched thriller movie on Netflix?

A: The Invitation by Jessica M. Thompson is the most-watched thriller movie on Netflix. Following her mother’s demise and lack of known relatives, Evie undergoes a DNA test and uncovers a previously unknown cousin. Invited to a grand wedding in the English countryside, she falls under the charm of the alluring aristocratic host but is soon entangled in a survival nightmare as she unveils disturbing family secrets and their sinister motives.

Q: How to watch a thriller movie on Netflix?

A: To watch a thriller movie on Netflix, you need to subscribe to a Netflix plan. After that, you log in to your account. Navigate to the “Thriller” category and choose whatever you want to watch.

Q: Can I watch a thriller movie on Netflix without a subscription?

A: You generally need a subscription to watch movies on Netflix. Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service, and access to its content library is granted to subscribers who pay a monthly fee. While Netflix occasionally offers a free trial period for new users, it is not a permanent or ongoing option.

Q: What’s the difference between thriller and horror movies?

A: While some movies may blur the lines between the two genres and contain elements of both, the primary distinction lies in the emotional response they aim to evoke. Thrillers focus on excitement and suspense, whereas horror films aim to scare and unsettle the audience.

