There are days when you want to watch a movie that keeps you glued to it through and through. And what better choice than thriller films that manage to run a chill down your spine and also keep you wanting more? A thriller film has the perfect ingredients to keep you glued to your screen and the fact that most thriller films have an engaging storyline only helps us more. For days, you want to watch a top thriller movie on netflix, we have curated this list of the 50 best thriller movies on netflix that you can watch on those boring days.
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|Vadh (2022)
|7.2
|2.
|Rekha (2023)
|6.4
|3.
|Andhadhun (2018)
|8.2
|4.
|Article 15 (2019)
|8.1
|5.
|Mili (2022)
|6.7
|6.
|The Teacher (2022)
|6.7
|7.
|Raat Akeli Hai (2020)
|7.2
|8.
|Talaash (2012)
|7.2
|9.
|Drishyam (2015)
|8.2
|10.
|Super Deluxe (2019)
|8.3
|11.
|Shutter Island (2010)
|8.2
|12.
|Mirage (2018)
|7.4
|13.
|Circle (2015)
|6
|14.
|I Am Mother (2019)
|6.7
|15.
|The Craigslist Killer (2011)
|5.1
|16.
|Anjaam (1994)
|6.6
|17.
|Pihu (2018)
|6.7
|18.
|The Girl On The Train (2021)
|4
|19.
|I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (2017)
|6.9
|20.
|The Platform (2019)
|7
|21.
|The Weekend Away (2022)
|5.7
|22.
|Hypnotic (2021)
|5.5
|23.
|The Stranger (2022)
|6.6
|24.
|I Came By (2022)
|6.2
|25.
|Mrs Serial Killer (2020)
|4.1
|26.
|Shaitan (2011)
|7.2
|27.
|Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)
|6.7
|28.
|Panic Room (2002)
|6.8
|29.
|Mom (2017)
|7.2
|30.
|Seven (2019)
|5.2
|31.
|Afwaah (2023)
|5.6
|32.
|Gone Girl (2014)
|8.1
|33.
|The Da Vinci Code (2006)
|6.6
|34.
|Angels & Demons (2009)
|6.7
|35.
|Monica O My Darling (2022)
|7.4
|36.
|The Pale Blue Eye (2022)
|6.6
|37.
|Scream (2022)
|6.3
|38.
|Promising Young Woman (2020)
|7.5
|39.
|Inception (2010)
|8.8
|40.
|Maamannan (2023)
|6.8
|41.
|Badla (2019)
|7.8
|42.
|Haseen Dillruba (2021)
|6.9
|43.
|The Good Nurse (2022)
|6.8
|44.
|El Camino (2019)
|7.3
|45.
|Ittefaq (2017)
|7.2
|46.
|Now You See Me (2013)
|7.2
|47.
|Gurgaon (2017)
|6.4
|48.
|Madras Cafe (2013)
|7.6
|49.
|A Simple Favour (2018)
|6.8
|50.
|Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)
|7.1
1. Vadh (2022)
Lead actors: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta
Supporting Artist: Saurabh Sachdeva, Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Manav Vij
Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Rajeev Barnwal
Release date: 9 December 2022
Run Time: 1hr 50 m
IMBD Rating: 7.2
Revenue: ₹60 lakh
Language: Hindi
A retired school teacher, burdened by debt and loanshark harassment, takes a life-altering step when he succumbs to his impulses, committing a murder.
2. Rekha (2023)
Lead actors: Vincy Aloshious, Unni Lalu
Supporting Artist: Premalatha Thayineri, Rajesh Azhikkodan, Prathapan K S
Director: Jithin Issac Thomas
Release date: 10 February 2023
Run Time: 2hr 3m
IMBD Rating: 6.4
Revenue: ₹2 crore
Language: Malayalam
Love leads Rekha into a treacherous path of vengeance as a fateful night exposes her to violence and the shadowy underbelly of her hometown.
3. Andhadhun (2018)
Lead actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte
Supporting Artist: Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manav Vij, Chaya Kadam
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Release date: 5 October 2018
Run Time: 2hr 18m
IMBD Rating: 8.2
Revenue: ₹456 crore
Language: Hindi
This darkly comedic thriller follows the journey of a visually impaired pianist embroiled in a series of mysterious and dangerous events after witnessing a murder. With stellar performances by the lead cast, the film has earned critical acclaim and commercial success.
4. Article 15 (2019)
Lead actors: Ayushmann Khurrana
Supporting Artist: Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Nassar, Ashish Verma
Director: Anubhav Sinha
Release date: 28 June 2019
Run Time: 2hr 10m
IMBD Rating: 8.1
Revenue: ₹93.08 crore
Language: Hindi
This hard-hitting crime drama follows a principled young IPS officer as he confronts deep-rooted caste-based discrimination and corruption while investigating a brutal case of missing girls in a rural village. The movie tackles societal issues with a powerful narrative.
5. Mili (2022)
Lead actors: Janhvi Kapoor
Supporting Artist: Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Jackie Shroff
Director: Mathukutty Xavier
Release date: 4 November 2022
Run Time: 2hr 7m
IMBD Rating: 6.7
Revenue: ₹3.49 crore
Language: Hindi
While working part-time in a restaurant and preparing for a job in Canada, Mili Naudiyal’s life takes a perilous turn when an accidental lock-in inside a freezer becomes a battle for survival.
6. The Teacher (2022)
Lead actors: Amala Paul
Supporting Artist: Hakkim Shah, Vinitha Koshy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Parvathi Malaa
Director: Vivek, Vivek Thomas Varghese
Release date: 2 December 2022
Run Time: 1hr 54m
IMBD Rating: 6.7
Revenue: ₹0.51 crore
Language: Malayalam
After enduring a sexual assault, a physical education teacher confronts her husband’s apathy and seeks vengeance, grappling with the brutal aftermath.
7. Raat Akeli Hai (2020)
Lead actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte
Supporting Artist: Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Ila Arun
Director: Honey Trehan
Release date: 31 July 2020
Run Time: 2hr 29m
IMBD Rating: 7.2
Revenue: ₹30 crore
Language: Hindi
This movie follows an investigation led by a small-town cop into the murder of a wealthy family’s patriarch on the night of his wedding. As he delves into the tangled web of family secrets and lies, he must navigate through a list of suspects, each with their motives. Along the way, he encounters various characters with their own dark pasts who might hold key information to solve the case.
8. Talaash (2012)
Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shernaz Patel, Rajkummar Rao
Director: Reema Kagti
Release date: 30 November 2012
Run Time: 2hr 19m
IMBD Rating: 7.2
Revenue: ₹47.2 crore
Language: Hindi
The film revolves around Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat who is investigating the mysterious death of a popular actor. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a series of unsettling events that lead him to an enigmatic sex worker. Alongside his own personal struggles, including the grief over his son’s death, Surjan unravels the truth behind the supernatural occurrences and the dark secrets that haunt him and the people around him.
9. Drishyam (2015)
Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran
Supporting Artist: Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor
Director: Nishikant Kamat
Release date: 31 July 2015
Run Time: 2hr 43m
IMBD Rating: 8.2
Revenue: ₹235 crore
Language: Hindi
The film follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple cable operator, and his family living in a rural village. Their lives take a dramatic turn when Vijay’s daughter accidentally kills the son of a powerful and corrupt police officer. Fearing for their safety and unwilling to subject themselves to the corrupt system, the family devises an intricate plan to cover up the crime.
10. Super Deluxe (2019)
Lead actors: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan
Supporting Artist: Mysskin, Gayathrie, Bagavathi Perumal, Mirnalini Ravi
Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja
Release date: 29 March 2019
Run Time: 2hr 55m
IMBD Rating: 8.3
Revenue: ₹1.26 crore
Language: Tamil
This anthology film weaves together multiple interconnected stories set in Chennai. It follows the lives of several characters, including a transgender woman, a group of teenagers who find themselves in a tricky situation, a cheating husband caught in a dangerous situation, and a former porn actress attempting to reconnect with her family.
Also Read: Bollywood Suspense Thrillers
11. Shutter Island (2010)
Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow
Supporting Artist: Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson
Director: Martin Scorsese
Release date: 19 February 2010
Run Time: 2hr 18m
IMBD Rating: 8.2
Revenue: ₹29 crore
Language: English
Set in 1954, this psychological thriller film follows the story of U.S. Marshal Edward “Teddy” Daniels and his partner Chuck Aule as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of a patient from a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island. As they delve deeper into the case, Teddy starts to uncover disturbing secrets about the institution, its staff, and even his own past.
12. Mirage (2018)
Lead actors: Adriana Ugarte, Chino Darín, Javier Gutiérrez
Supporting Artist: Álvaro Morte, Nora Navas, Miquel Fernández
Director: Oriol Paulo
Release date: 30 November 2018
Run Time: 2hr 8m
IMBD Rating: 7.4
Revenue: ₹173 crore
Language: Spanish
This Spanish-language sci-fi thriller follows Vera, a woman who accidentally discovers a time-travelling portal in her new home. Through this mysterious portal, she communicates with a young boy named Nico living in the same house but 25 years in the past. As Vera attempts to alter the events of the past to prevent a tragic incident, she unknowingly sets off a chain of unforeseen consequences in the present.
13. Circle (2015)
Lead actors: Michael Nardelli, Allegra Masters, Aimee McKay
Supporting Artist: Coley Speaks, Lawrence Kao, Julie Benz
Director: Aaron Hann, Mario Miscione
Release date: 16 October 2015
Run Time: 1hr 27m
IMBD Rating: 6
Revenue: ₹169 crore
Language: Spanish
This science fiction thriller revolves around fifty strangers who find themselves inexplicably trapped in a dark room, standing in a circle. Each person soon realizes that they are part of a deadly game where every two minutes, they must vote to decide who among them will be killed. As tensions rise, alliances form, and the group grapples with moral dilemmas, they must confront their fears and prejudices to survive.
14. I Am Mother (2019)
Lead actors: Clara Rugaard, Luke Hawker, Hilary Swank
Supporting Artist: Rose Byrne
Director: Grant Sputore
Release date: 7 June 2019
Run Time: 1hr 53m
IMBD Rating: 6.7
Revenue: ₹5 crore
Language: English
Set in a post-apocalyptic world where human civilization has been almost wiped out, the film centres around a young girl who is raised by a robot. The story takes a dramatic turn when a wounded stranger arrives at their underground bunker.
15. The Craigslist Killer (2011)
Lead actors: Jake McDorman
Supporting Artist: Agnes Bruckner, Joshua Close, Julia Campbell
Director: Stephen Kay
Release date: 3 January 2011
Run Time: 1hr 30m
IMBD Rating: 5.1
Revenue: Commercial success in both international and domestic markets
Language: English
Based on the true story of Philip Markoff, a medical student who gained notoriety as the “Craigslist Killer,” the film follows Markoff as he engages in a series of violent crimes, using the online classified advertisement website Craigslist to target and rob his victims.
16. Anjaam (1994)
Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit
Supporting Artist: Deepak Tijori, Himani Shivpuri, Tinnu Anand
Director: Rahul Rawail
Release date: 22 April 1994
Run Time: 2hr 51m
IMBD Rating: 6.6
Revenue: ₹10 crore
Language: Hindi
The film follows the story of Shivani Chopra, a strong-willed and independent woman who faces a traumatic incident at the hands of Vijay Agnihotri (Shah Rukh Khan), an obsessive and possessive man. As Vijay’s obsessive love turns into an all-consuming rage after Shivani rejects his advances, he becomes hell-bent on seeking revenge.
17. Pihu (2018)
Lead actors: Myra Vishwakarma
Supporting Artist: Prerna Vishwakarma, Rahul Bagga, Hrishita Bhatt
Director: Vinod Kapri
Release date: 16 November 2018
Run Time: 1hr 33m
IMBD Rating: 6.7
Revenue: ₹2.95 crore
Language: Hindi
The film primarily takes place inside a locked apartment, where a two-year-old child is left alone after her mother attempts suicide. With her father away on a business trip and no one else around, the child must fend for herself and navigate the hazardous environment within the apartment.
18. The Girl On The Train (2021)
Lead actors: Parineeti Chopra
Supporting Artist: Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary
Director: Ribhu Dasgupta
Release date: 26 February 2021
Run Time: 2hr
IMBD Rating: 4
Revenue: Commercial success on Netflix
Language: Hindi
Based on a novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins, the film follows the story of a troubled woman who becomes entangled in a missing person’s investigation. Struggling with alcoholism and the trauma of her past, her life becomes intertwined with the lives of other characters.
19. I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (2017)
Lead actors: Melanie Lynskey, Elijah Wood
Supporting Artist: Jane Levy, David Yow, Devon Graye, Christine Woods
Director: Macon Blair
Release date: 19 January 2017
Run Time: 1hr 36m
IMBD Rating: 6.9
Revenue: Commercial success in both international and domestic markets
Language: English
This dark comedy thriller follows a depressed and disheartened woman who becomes fed up with the increasing disregard for others in society. When her home is burglarized, she teams up with her eccentric neighbour to track down the thieves and retrieve her stolen belongings.
20. The Platform (2019)
Lead actors: Iván Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan
Supporting Artist: Emilio Buale, Alexandra Masangkay, Eric Goode
Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
Release date: 6 September 2019
Run Time: 1hr 34m
IMBD Rating: 7
Revenue: ₹902 crore
Language: Spanish
Set in a dystopian future, the story takes place in a vertical prison known as “The Hole,” where inmates are stacked in cells atop each other. Each day, a platform filled with food descends through the cells, starting from the top and gradually descending. The prisoners at the top get to feast on the food, but as the platform descends, the lower levels are left with scraps or nothing at all.
21. The Weekend Away (2022)
Lead actors: Leighton Meester
Supporting Artist: Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri, Luke Norris
Director: Kim Farrant
Release date: 3 March 2022
Run Time: 1hr 29m
IMBD Rating: 5.7
Revenue: Commercial hit in domestic market
Language: English
After her best friend disappears on a trip to Croatia, a woman frantically unravels the mystery, only to discover that each lead conceals a disturbing lie.
22. Hypnotic (2021)
Lead actors: Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara
Supporting Artist: Dulé Hill, Lucie Guest, Darien Martin, Jaime M Callica
Director: Suzanne Coote, Matt Angel
Release date: 27 October 2021
Run Time: 1hr 28m
IMBD Rating: 5.5
Revenue: Commercial hit in domestic market
Language: English
A hypnotist offers aid to a young woman’s self-improvement journey, but their relationship evolves into a perilous contest of psychological manipulation.
23. The Stranger (2022)
Lead actors: Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris
Supporting Artist: Jada Alberts, Cormac Wright, Steve Mouzakis, Matthew Sunderland
Director: Tom Wright
Release date: 18 May 2022
Run Time: 1hr 56m
IMBD Rating: 6.6
Revenue: ₹47.15 crore
Language: English
Undercover cop Mark jeopardizes his life by forging a deep and intimate bond with Henry, a murder suspect, as he aims to gain his trust and secure a confession.
24. I Came By (2022)
Lead actors: George MacKay, Hugh Bonneville
Supporting Artist: Varada Sethu, Percelle Ascott, Kelly Macdonald
Director: Babak Anvari
Release date: 31 August 2022
Run Time: 1hr 50m
IMBD Rating: 6.2
Revenue: Commercial success in domestic market
Language: English
A 23-year-old rebellious graffiti artist named Toby Nealey sets his sights on upscale residences and leaves behind a cryptic message. However, when Toby breaks into his latest target’s home, he stumbles upon an unforeseen secret that thrusts him into a perilous adventure.
25. Mrs Serial Killer (2020)
Lead actors: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee
Supporting Artist: Mohit Raina, Darshan Jariwala, Zayn Marie Khan
Director: Shirish Kunder
Release date: 1 May 2020
Run Time: 1hr 46m
IMBD Rating: 4.1
Revenue: Average hit in domestic market
Language: Hindi
This film centres around the wife of a renowned doctor. When her husband is falsely accused of being a serial killer and imprisoned, she is determined to prove his innocence. To do so, she embarks on a dangerous path, deciding to commit murders in a similar fashion as the real serial killer in an attempt to mislead the police and divert attention from her husband.
26. Shaitan (2011)
Lead actors: Rajeev Khandelwal, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Pandit, Gulshan Devaiah, Neil Bhoopalam, Kirti Kulhari
Supporting Artist: Rajit Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pavan Malhotra
Director: Bejoy Nambiar
Release date: 10 June 2011
Run Time: 2hr 1m
IMBD Rating: 7.2
Revenue: ₹397.6 crore
Language: Hindi
A group of young friends find themselves embroiled in a series of intense and dangerous situations. Fueled by their rebellious nature and their desire for thrill-seeking, the friends, who refer to themselves as the Five, end up in a hit-and-run incident, leading to a cover-up that escalates into a web of crime, deceit, and paranoia.
27. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)
Lead actors: Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Irrfan Khan, Soha Ali Khan
Supporting Artist: Raj Babbar, Rajiv Gupta, Deepraj Rana, Pravesh Rana
Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Release date: 8 March 2013
Run Time: 2hr 22m
IMBD Rating: 6.7
Revenue: ₹28.80 crore
Language: Hindi
The movie tells the story of the complex relationships between Saheb, his wife Biwi, and the cunning gangster Babloo. As the power struggle intensifies, with Biwi plotting against her husband, Saheb trying to maintain his control over the political landscape, and Babloo seeking vengeance, the film becomes a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and intrigue.
Also Read: Psychological Thrillers On Netflix
28. Panic Room (2002)
Lead actors: Jodie Foster
Supporting Artist: Kristen Stewart, Forest Whitaker, Jared Leto, Dwight Yoakam
Director: David Fincher
Release date: 21 June 2002
Run Time: 1hr 52m
IMBD Rating: 6.8
Revenue: ₹1632 crore
Language: English
This thriller follows the story of a recently divorced woman and her young daughter. After moving into a new, luxurious townhouse in New York City, they discover that the residence is equipped with a hidden “panic room,” a secure space designed to protect its inhabitants during emergencies.
29. Mom (2017)
Lead actors: Sridevi
Supporting Artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui
Director: Ravi Udyawar
Release date: 7 July 2017
Run Time: 2hr 26m
IMBD Rating: 7.2
Revenue: ₹175.7 crore
Language: Hindi
Devki Sabarwal is a high school teacher and a devoted mother. After her stepdaughter Arya is sexually assaulted by a group of young men, Devki is devastated and seeks justice for her daughter. However, when the judicial system fails to deliver the punishment she believes the perpetrators deserve, Devki takes matters into her own hands.
30. Seven (2019)
Lead actors: Havish, Rahman, Nandita Swetha, Regina Cassandra
Supporting Artist: Anisha Ambrose, Tridha Choudhury, Pujita Ponnada, Aditi Arya
Director: Nizar Shafi
Release date: 5 June 2019
Run Time: 1hr 57m
IMBD Rating: 5.2
Revenue: ₹14 lakhs
Language: Telugu, Tamil
Multiple women come forward, declaring Karthik as their husband, leading to missing person reports. However, the situation takes a bizarre twist when a man, who professes to know him, is found dead under mysterious circumstances.
31. Afwaah (2023)
Lead actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar Sumeet Vyas
Supporting Artist: Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Appurv Gupta
Director: Sudhir Mishra
Release date: 5 May 2023
Run Time: 2hr 6m
IMBD Rating: 5.6
Revenue: ₹30 lakhs
Language: Hindi
In an attempt to break free from her engagement to a violent politician, a woman finds an unexpected ally in a stranger, and together, they confront a barrage of prejudice and hostility.
32. Gone Girl (2014)
Lead actors: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike
Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon
Director: David Fincher
Release date: 3 October 2014
Run Time: 2hr 29m
IMBD Rating: 8.1
Revenue: ₹3047 crores
Language: English
Based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Amy Dunne. Her husband becomes the prime suspect. As the police investigation unfolds, secrets from their troubled marriage come to light, raising questions about the husband’s innocence.
33. The Da Vinci Code (2006)
Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou
Supporting Artist: Ian McKellen, Jean Reno, Paul Bettany
Director: Ron Howard
Release date: 19 May 2006
Run Time: 2hr 29m
IMBD Rating: 6.6
Revenue: ₹76 crores
Language: English
Based on Dan Brown’s bestselling novel of the same name, the film follows a symbologist and a cryptographer as they investigate a murder at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The victim, a curator, leaves behind a series of cryptic clues that lead them on a quest to uncover a secret that has been protected for centuries by a secretive organization.
34. Angels & Demons (2009)
Lead actors: Tom Hanks
Supporting Artist: Ewan McGregor, Ayelet Zurer, Stellan Skarsgård
Director: Ron Howard
Release date: 15 May 2009
Run Time: 2hr 18m
IMBD Rating: 6.7
Revenue: ₹48 crores
Language: English
Based on Dan Brown’s novel of the same name, the film continues the adventures of the symbologist as he investigates a deadly plot against the Vatican. Following the death of the Pope, the four preferiti are kidnapped, and an ancient secret society known as the Illuminati threatens to destroy Vatican City with a deadly anti-matter bomb.
35. Monica O My Darling (2022)
Lead actors: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte
Supporting Artist: Akansha Ranjan, Zayn Marie Khan, Abhimanyu Dasani, Sikander Kher
Director: Vasan Bala
Release date: 11 November 2022
Run Time: 2hr 9m
IMBD Rating: 7.4
Revenue: Critically acclaimed in domestic market
Language: Hindi
A determined young man teams up with unlikely companions to orchestrate the ultimate murder in his quest for greatness.
36. The Pale Blue Eye (2022)
Lead actors: Harry Melling, Christian Bale
Supporting Artist: Lucy Boynton, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall
Director: Scott Cooper
Release date: 23 December 2022
Run Time: 2hr 8m
IMBD Rating: 6.6
Revenue: ₹55 crore
Language: English
Augustus Landor, an experienced detective, delves into a string of gruesome murders alongside a young cadet, who later emerges as the renowned writer Edgar Allan Poe. Together, they seek to unravel the mysteries behind the heinous crimes.
37. Scream (2022)
Lead actors: Jenna Ortega, Mikey Madison, Melissa Barrera
Supporting Artist: Neve Campbell, Jack Quaid, Hayden Panettiere, Dylan Minnette
Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Release date: 14 January 2022
Run Time: 1hr 54m
IMBD Rating: 6.1
Revenue: ₹138.9 crore
Language: English
After a quarter-century, the tranquil town of Woodsboro, Calif., is once again terrorized by a new Ghostface killer, targeting a group of teenagers and unearthing dark secrets from the town’s haunting history.
38. Promising Young Woman (2020)
Lead actors: Carey Mulligan
Supporting Artist: Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox
Director: Emerald Fennell
Release date: 13 December 2020
Run Time: 1hr 53m
IMBD Rating: 7.5
Revenue: ₹18.8 crore
Language: English
This dark comedy thriller follows the story of a young woman seeking revenge for a traumatic event in her past. She pretends to be intoxicated and vulnerable, luring men into thinking they can take advantage of her. However, when they attempt to do so, she reveals her true self and confronts them for their actions.
39. Inception (2010)
Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio
Supporting Artist: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Cillian Murphy, Marion Cotillard, Michael Caine
Director: Christopher Nolan
Release date: 8 July 2010
Run Time: 2hr 28m
IMBD Rating: 8.8
Revenue: ₹82.8 crore
Language: English
This mind-bending science fiction action thriller follows a skilled thief who specializes in corporate espionage by entering people’s dreams to extract valuable information. He is offered a chance at redemption by a wealthy businessman. This involves planting an idea into the subconscious of a target instead of stealing one.
40. Maamannan (2023)
Lead actors: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Udhayanidhi Stalin
Supporting Artist: Lal, Azhagam Perumal, Vijayakumar, Sunil Reddy, Raveena Ravi
Director: Mari Selvaraj
Release date: 29 June 2023
Run Time: 2hr 10m
IMBD Rating: 6.8
Revenue: ₹52 crore
Language: Tamil
An experienced statesman and his son become entangled in a brutal battle for power as they confront a ruthless and revenge-seeking political scion.
41. Badla (2019)
Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu
Supporting Artist: Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Release date: 8 March 2019
Run Time: 1hr 58m
IMBD Rating: 7.8
Revenue: ₹34.61 crore
Language: Hindi
This mystery thriller revolves around a successful businesswoman who has been accused of murdering her lover. She seeks the help of renowned lawyer to prove her innocence and unravel the truth behind the crime. As the lawyer delves into the case and interviews her, he discovers a series of twists and turns that challenge his perceptions and reveal hidden secrets.
42. Haseen Dillruba (2021)
Lead actors: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane
Supporting Artist: Aditya Srivastava, Ashish Verma, Yamini Das
Director: Vinil Mathew
Release date: 2 July 2021
Run Time: 2hr 16m
IMBD Rating: 6.9
Revenue: ₹39 crore
Language: Hindi
This romantic thriller follows the story of a young woman accused of murdering her husband. As the police and family investigate the mysterious death, secrets and complexities in their tumultuous marriage come to light.
43. The Good Nurse (2022)
Lead actors: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne
Supporting Artist: Kim Dickens Noah Emmerich, Nnamdi Asomugha, Alix West Lefler
Director: Tobias Lindholm
Release date: 11 September 2022
Run Time: 2hr 1m
IMBD Rating: 6.8
Revenue: Commercial success in domestic market
Language: English
Nurse Amy Loughren is left stunned when her colleague, Charlie Cullen, is discovered to be responsible for the murders of numerous patients over sixteen years in nine hospitals and across two states, all without facing any charges.
44. El Camino (2019)
Lead actors: Aaron Paul
Supporting Artist: Jesse Plemons, Charles Baker, Matt Jones, Jonathan Banks
Director: Vince Gilligan
Release date: 11 October 2019
Run Time: 2hr 2m
IMBD Rating: 7.3
Revenue: ₹400 crore
Language: English
A sequel to Breaking Bad, the film picks up immediately after the events of the series finale, following Jesse Pinkman as he attempts to escape from the clutches of law enforcement and dangerous criminals after being freed from captivity. In his journey to freedom, Jesse revisits his past and confronts the consequences of his actions.
45. Ittefaq (2017)
Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha
Supporting Artist: Akshaye Khanna
Director: Abhay Chopra
Release date: 3 November 2017
Run Time: 1hr 47m
IMBD Rating: 7.2
Revenue: ₹56.26 crore
Language: Hindi
In this adaptation of the 1969 film of the same name, the story revolves around an acclaimed writer and a housewife. When both of them become suspects in a double murder case, they have no choice but to go on the run to prove their innocence.
46. Now You See Me (2013)
Lead actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco
Supporting Artist: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Mélanie Laurent
Director: Louis Leterrier
Release date: 31 May 2013
Run Time: 1hr 55m
IMBD Rating: 7.2
Revenue: ₹351.7 crore
Language: English
This heist thriller is full of magic and illusion. A group of talented illusionists known as “The Four Horsemen” are recruited by a mysterious benefactor and become stars of a high-profile magic show in Las Vegas, during which they pull off seemingly impossible bank heists, robbing banks from miles away and distributing the money to their audiences.
47. Gurgaon (2017)
Lead actors: Akshay Oberoi, Pankaj Tripathi
Supporting Artist: Ragini Khanna, Aamir Bashir
Director: Shanker Raman
Release date: 4 August 2017
Run Time: 1hr 47m
IMBD Rating: 6.4
Revenue: ₹67 crore
Language: Hindi
Set in the outskirts of Delhi, the film revolves around a real estate tycoon and his dysfunctional family. When his daughter goes missing, he hires a corrupt and ruthless cop to find her. Meanwhile, his son also gets involved in the search, unearthing dark family secrets and dangerous conspiracies.
48. Madras Cafe (2013)
Lead actors: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri
Supporting Artist: Rashi Khanna, Siddharth Basu, Prakash Belawadi
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Release date: 23 August 2013
Run Time: 2hr 10m
IMBD Rating: 7.6
Revenue: ₹67 crore
Language: Hindi
Set during the tumultuous times of the late 1980s and early 1990s Sri Lanka, the film revolves around an Indian Intelligence officer who has been sent to Jaffna, Sri Lanka, during the civil war to conduct secret operations and gather intelligence. As he navigates through the dangerous political landscape, he must protect the lives of innocent civilians while facing threats from various factions.
49. A Simple Favour (2018)
Lead actors: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively
Supporting Artist: Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini
Director: Paul Feig
Release date: 27 September 2018
Run Time: 1hr 59m
IMBD Rating: 6.8
Revenue: ₹97.6 crore
Language: English
This mystery thriller-comedy follows a mommy vlogger who becomes friends with the enigmatic and glamorous Emily Nelson. Emily is a successful and mysterious woman, seemingly living a perfect life. However, when Emily suddenly goes missing, the vlogger embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind her friend’s disappearance.
50. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)
Lead actors: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone
Supporting Artist: Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Vipin Sharma
Director: Vijay Lalwani
Release date: 26 February 2010
Run Time: 2hr 15m
IMBD Rating: 7.1
Revenue: ₹28.22 crore
Language: Hindi
This psychological thriller centers around a socially awkward and introverted man working in an architecture firm. He leads a monotonous and uneventful life until he starts receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be himself. However, the phone calls take a dark turn when the caller begins to manipulate and control his life, leading to unexpected and sinister consequences.
Also Read: Hollywood Suspense Thriller Movies
Thriller films manage to leave audiences on the edge of their seats with suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists. From psychological thrillers that delve into the human psyche to action-packed spy stories and crime mysteries, the genre provides an experience that lingers long after the credits roll.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q: What does thriller mean on Netflix?
A: Thriller on Netflix refers to a genre of movies or TV shows characterized by suspenseful and intense plots, often involving mystery, crime, or psychological elements.
Q: What is the most-watched thriller movie on Netflix?
A: The Invitation by Jessica M. Thompson is the most-watched thriller movie on Netflix. Following her mother’s demise and lack of known relatives, Evie undergoes a DNA test and uncovers a previously unknown cousin. Invited to a grand wedding in the English countryside, she falls under the charm of the alluring aristocratic host but is soon entangled in a survival nightmare as she unveils disturbing family secrets and their sinister motives.
Q: How to watch a thriller movie on Netflix?
A: To watch a thriller movie on Netflix, you need to subscribe to a Netflix plan. After that, you log in to your account. Navigate to the “Thriller” category and choose whatever you want to watch.
Q: Can I watch a thriller movie on Netflix without a subscription?
A: You generally need a subscription to watch movies on Netflix. Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service, and access to its content library is granted to subscribers who pay a monthly fee. While Netflix occasionally offers a free trial period for new users, it is not a permanent or ongoing option.
Q: What’s the difference between thriller and horror movies?
A: While some movies may blur the lines between the two genres and contain elements of both, the primary distinction lies in the emotional response they aim to evoke. Thrillers focus on excitement and suspense, whereas horror films aim to scare and unsettle the audience.