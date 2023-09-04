The DC Movies franchise, characterized by its larger-than-life characters, epic battles, and intricate storytelling, has garnered a dedicated fan base and has consistently contributed to the superhero genre’s evolution in cinema. From the timeless Superman and Batman franchises to more recent hits like Wonder Woman and Aquaman, DC Movies continue to captivate audiences with their blend of action, drama, and fantastical elements. DC Movies, which is a part of the larger DC Extended Universe (DCEU), have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema and popular culture.

So, if you are looking for DC movies in order, then this is definitely for you. We have curated a list of DC movies from DC extended universe, animated, comics movies in order here. It has all DC movies in order. So, what are you waiting for? Add these DC movies in chronological order to your watchlist.

Find all DCEU movies in order, DC extended universe movies in order, DC animated universe movies in order, and DC comics movies in order down below. Here’s how to watch DC movies in order:

DC Extended Universe Movies In Order

1. Wonder Woman (2017)

Released in 2017, Wonder Woman is a pivotal entry in the DC Movies universe that follows the origin story of Diana Prince, the Amazonian princess and warrior, who would become known as Wonder Woman. Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the titular role, the film explores Diana’s journey from the secluded island of Themyscira to the turmoil of World War I-era Europe.

2. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to the 2017 film and continues the story of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, portrayed once again by Gal Gadot. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film is set in the vibrant and colorful era of the 1980s, providing a stark contrast to the World War I backdrop of its predecessor.

3. Man of Steel (2013)

Man of Steel is a pivotal film in the DC Movies universe that serves as a modern retelling of the origin story of Superman, one of DC Comics’ most iconic superheroes. Directed by Zack Snyder and starring Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman, the film reimagines the classic tale of the last son of Krypton for a new generation.

4. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a significant installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that brings together two of DC Comics’ most iconic superheroes, Batman and Superman. Directed by Zack Snyder, the film explores the clash and eventual alliance between the Dark Knight, Batman, and the Man of Steel, Superman.

5. Suicide Squad (2016)

Suicide Squad is a unique addition to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that focuses on a team of antiheroes and villains forced to work together for a dangerous government mission. Directed by David Ayer, the film diverges from traditional superhero narratives by highlighting characters who are morally ambiguous and often on the wrong side of the law.

6. Justice League (2017)

Justice League is a pivotal ensemble film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that brings together some of the most iconic superheroes from the DC Comics universe. Directed by Zack Snyder, with Joss Whedon taking over post-production, the film unites Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg to form the Justice League – a team dedicated to defending Earth from powerful threats.

7. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

After the death of Superman, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The team consists of Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and The Flash (Ezra Miller). The film also explores the characters’ backstories and motivations, giving them more depth and complexity.

8. Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman is a solo superhero film within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that focuses on the underwater adventures of Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman. Directed by James Wan, the film stars Jason Momoa as the titular character and explores the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, a key element of the DC Comics universe.

9. Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! is a 2019 superhero film within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) that offers a refreshing and light-hearted take on the genre. Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film centers around the character Billy Batson, a teenage boy who can transform into an adult superhero by uttering the magical word Shazam.

10. Birds of Prey (2020)

Birds of Prey is a 2020 superhero film set in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Cathy Yan, the film follows the character Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, as she navigates life after her breakup with the Joker and forms an unlikely team of antiheroines.

11. The Suicide Squad (2021)

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to the 2016 film, Suicide Squad. The story revolves around Task Force X, a group of imprisoned criminals and supervillains recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to undertake a dangerous mission on the remote island of Corto Maltese. The team, which includes characters like Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), faces off against a brutal and tyrannical regime while navigating unexpected challenges.

12. Peacemaker (2022)

Peacemaker is a 2022 American superhero television series created by James Gunn for HBO Max. It is a spin-off of the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, and follows the character Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) after the events of the film. The series also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

13. Black Adam (2022)

The film is part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and serves as a spin-off and origin story for the character Black Adam, portrayed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Black Adam is a powerful antihero who possesses magical abilities and often treads the line between heroism and villainy. In the film, Black Adam is freed from his imprisonment and must choose whether to use his powers to serve humanity or to rule it.

14. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a 2023 American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It is a sequel to 2019’s Shazam! and the 14th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). In the film, Billy Batson and his foster family must face off against the daughters of Atlas, who are determined to destroy the gods.

15. The Flash (2023)

The Flash is a standalone film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, alongside Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston, and Ian Loh. In the film, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, but his attempt inadvertently creates an alternate timeline.

DC Animated Universe Movies In Order

16. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox is a 2013 animated superhero film based on the comic book storyline Flashpoint published by DC Comics. Directed by Jay Oliva, the film is part of the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line and offers a unique alternate reality tale involving the Flash, one of DC’s iconic superheroes.

17. Justice League: War (2014)

Justice League: War is a 2014 animated superhero film that adapts the storyline from the first six issues of DC Comics’ Justice League comic series of The New 52 relaunch. Directed by Jay Oliva, the film is part of the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line and serves as an origin story for the formation of the Justice League.

18. Son Of Batman (2014)

Son of Batman is a 2014 animated superhero film based on the Batman and Son storyline from DC Comics. Directed by Ethan Spaulding, the film is part of the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line and explores the introduction of Damian Wayne, the biological son of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

19. Justice League: Throne Of Atlantis (2015)

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis is a 2015 animated superhero film that continues the storyline established in the previous film Justice League: War. Directed by Ethan Spaulding, the film adapts the Throne of Atlantis storyline from DC Comics and focuses on the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and its conflict with the surface world.

20. Nightwing And Robin (2015)

Nightwing and Robin is a 45-second animated short film produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment. The short film follows Nightwing and Robin as they are called upon by Batman to find and capture the Scarecrow. The two track Scarecrow down and defeat him in his warehouse. Set during the events of Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, it features the voices of Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing, Nolan North as Robin, and Kevin Conroy as Batman.

21. Batman Vs. Robin (2015)

Batman vs. Robin is a 2015 animated superhero film based on the Court of Owls storyline from DC Comics. The story follows Batman’s efforts to train and mentor his son Damian Wayne, who has adopted the role of Robin. However, Damian’s aggressive tactics and headstrong nature lead to conflict between father and son. Amidst this tension, Batman becomes embroiled in a mystery involving a secret society known as the Court of Owls, which has a sinister agenda for Gotham City.

22. Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

Batman: Bad Blood is a 2016 animated superhero film within the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line. Directed by Jay Oliva, the film is the third installment in the series that began with “Son of Batman” and continued with Batman vs. Robin. It explores the consequences of Batman’s absence and the emergence of a new team of heroes in Gotham City.

23. Justice League Vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Justice League vs. Teen Titans is a 2016 animated superhero film within the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line. Directed by Sam Liu, the film features a clash between the Justice League and the Teen Titans, two iconic teams of superheroes within the DC Universe.

24. Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay (2018)

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay is a 2018 animated superhero film within the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line. Directed by Sam Liu, the film centers on the Suicide Squad, a team of antiheroes and villains who are forced to undertake dangerous missions for the government in exchange for reduced sentences.

25. Justice League Dark (2017)

The story follows Batman, who realizes that a series of supernatural incidents are occurring and that they require a different kind of response. He forms a team known as Justice League Dark, composed of characters with magical and supernatural abilities. The team includes John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Etrigan the Demon, and Swamp Thing.

26. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017)

The story focuses on the Teen Titans, a team of young heroes including Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, Blue Beetle, and Terra. The Titans welcome Terra, a new member with earth-controlling abilities, into their ranks. However, as they face dangerous adversaries and unravel mysteries, they begin to question Terra’s loyalty and motives.

27. The Death of Superman (2018)

The story centers on Superman and his battle against an immensely powerful and seemingly unstoppable creature known as Doomsday. As Doomsday rampages through Metropolis, causing destruction and chaos, the Justice League and other heroes struggle to contain the threat. The film showcases the heroes’ valiant efforts to save the city and its inhabitants.

28. Reign of the Supermen (2019)

Reign of the Supermen is a 2019 animated superhero film which serves as a direct sequel to The Death of Superman. Directed by Sam Liu and released under the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line, the film explores the aftermath of Superman’s death and the emergence of new heroes claiming to be his successors.

DC Comics Movies In Order

29. Superman (1978)

The film tells the origin story of Superman, also known as Kal-El, who was sent to Earth from the dying planet Krypton by his parents. He is raised as Clark Kent by Jonathan and Martha Kent in Smallville, Kansas. As he grows up, he discovers his superhuman powers, including incredible strength, speed, flight, and more. After learning about his true heritage from the holographic consciousness of his biological father, Jor-El, he decides to use his powers to protect humanity as Superman.

30. Superman II (1980)

The film picks up where the first one left off, with Superman/Clark Kent continuing to protect Metropolis and the world from various threats. However, a new threat emerges in the form of three Kryptonian criminals—General Zod (Terence Stamp), Ursa (Sarah Douglas), and Non (Jack O’Halloran)—who were imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and are now free on Earth.

31. Swamp Thing (1982)

The story follows Dr. Alec Holland, a scientist working on a secret formula that could revolutionize plant growth. After a sabotage attempt on his laboratory goes awry, Alec is exposed to his experimental chemicals and finds himself transformed into the Swamp Thing, a humanoid creature with plant-like features and incredible strength.

32. Superman III (1983)

The story follows Superman as he faces a new threat in the form of a corrupted computer genius named Gus Gorman (Richard Pryor), who inadvertently creates a synthetic form of kryptonite. This synthetic kryptonite affects Superman’s behavior and splits him into two personalities: the heroic Superman and a more aggressive and self-centered alter ego.

33. Supergirl (1984)

Supergirl is a 1984 superhero film directed by Jeannot Szwarc. The film is a spin-off of the Superman film series and focuses on the character Supergirl, who is Superman’s cousin. The film features Helen Slater in the titular role and explores Supergirl’s journey to Earth and her subsequent adventures.

34. Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

The film’s plot centers on Superman’s attempt to rid the world of nuclear weapons and bring about global disarmament. After receiving a letter from a young boy named Jeremy, Superman decides to use his powers to collect all the nuclear weapons on Earth and throw them into the sun, hoping to create a world free of nuclear threats.

35. The Return of Swamp Thing (1989)

In The Return of Swamp Thing, the titular character, Swamp Thing, continues to protect the swamp and its inhabitants. However, he faces a new threat in the form of Dr. Anton Arcane (Louis Jourdan), who is obsessed with discovering the secret of Swamp Thing’s regenerative powers. Arcane kidnaps Arcane’s stepdaughter Abigail Cable (Heather Locklear) to use her in his experiments.

36. Batman (1989)

The film stars Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. The story takes place in Gotham City, a dark and crime-ridden metropolis. Batman, a vigilante with a mysterious past, takes to the streets to fight crime and corruption. Meanwhile, the criminal mastermind known as the Joker emerges, leaving a trail of chaos and violence in his wake. As Batman and the Joker engage in a battle of wits and wills, they become central figures in the city’s struggle for control.

37. Batman Returns (1992)

The story is set during the holiday season in Gotham City, which is plagued by crime, corruption, and an impending threat from a grotesque and deformed man known as the Penguin (Danny DeVito). The Penguin, who was abandoned as a baby and raised by penguins in the sewers, plans to reveal the dark secrets of Gotham’s elite while pursuing his own ambitions of political power.

38. Batman Forever (1995)

It features Val Kilmer as Batman/Bruce Wayne and introduces new characters and villains. The story follows Batman as he faces two new adversaries: Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones), a former district attorney turned supervillain with a dual personality, and the Riddler (Jim Carrey), a brilliant but unhinged scientist who delights in posing riddles and challenges.

39. Batman & Robin (1997)

The story follows Batman and Robin as they face two new adversaries: Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a scientist turned icy supervillain seeking to save his ailing wife, and Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman), an eco-terrorist with control over plant life. The two villains team up to carry out a plan that involves freezing Gotham City and unleashing an army of plant-controlled henchmen.

40. Steel (1997)

Steel is a 1997 superhero film directed by Kenneth Johnson. The film is loosely based on the DC Comics character John Henry Irons, who goes by the superhero name Steel. The character was introduced in the comics as a brilliant engineer and inventor who creates a suit of powered armor to fight crime.

41. Catwoman (2004)

In the film, Patience Phillips (Halle Berry) is a meek and artistically talented woman working for a cosmetics company. She uncovers a dangerous secret involving a beauty product that has harmful side effects. After being murdered by her employer for her discovery, Patience is resurrected by an ancient Egyptian cat, granting her cat-like powers and abilities.

42. Batman Begins (2005)

Batman Begins is a 2005 superhero film directed by Christopher Nolan and serves as a reboot of the Batman film series. The film stars Christian Bale as Batman/Bruce Wayne and explores the character’s origins and transformation into the Dark Knight. The story delves into Bruce Wayne’s journey from a traumatized young man to the vigilante crime fighter Batman.

43. Superman Returns (2006)

The story is set in a world where Superman has been missing for five years, during which time he went on a journey to his home planet of Krypton. Upon his return to Earth, he discovers that much has changed. Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth), his love interest, has moved on with her life, and Metropolis is grappling with new challenges and conflicts.

44. The Dark Knight (2008)

The story takes place in Gotham City as Batman continues his crusade against crime. However, a new and chaotic force emerges in the form of the Joker, a sadistic and unpredictable criminal mastermind. The Joker’s reign of terror challenges Batman’s morality, his commitment to justice, and his understanding of the limits of his power.

45. Watchmen (2009)

Set in an alternate history where superheroes emerged in the 1940s and played a role in shaping events, Watchmen follows a group of retired and semi-retired superheroes in the midst of societal and political turmoil. The story is set against the backdrop of an impending nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union.

How to watch DC movies in order?

You can either watch it as per their release dates or in chronological order to understand the timeline of how a story unfolds after the other.

FAQs

Q: Which DC movies to watch first?

A: In DCEU, you should watch Wonder Woman (2017). In animated DC movies, you can pick Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013) and in DC comics films, you can watch Batman: The Movie (1966).

Q: Should I watch DC movies in chronological order?

A. Yes. To avoid missing any important revelations, you should ideally watch them in chronological order. Watching them as per their release dates may or may not guarantee you a connection with the stories.

Q: What is the 1st DC Comics movie?

A: Batman: The Movie (1966) is the first DC Comics movie that you can add to your watchlist.

Q: Which is better Marvel or DC?

A: It is an ongoing debate whether Marvel is better than DC. As per Screenrant, superhero fans believe that DC is better than Marvel in terms of how DC created the first superheroes, DC has better comics, DC has better female characters to name a few.

*All posters are taken from IMDb*