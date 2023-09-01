Disney movies are a classic way to comfort yourself. They’re often heartwarming and super adorable – hence perfect for days when you’re looking for a spark of joy and happiness. This time around, we’ve brought a list of best Disney movies from the 90s for you to take a look at and add to your watch list!



But before that, here’s a quick glance at the movies included in our list. You can just click on the movie name, and it will give you all the details you need to know before you make your decision.

1. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Credit: IMDb



Lead Actor: Bob Newhart (voice of Bernard)

Supporting Artist: Eva Gabor (voice of Miss Bianca), Tristan Rogers (voice of Jake), George C. Scott (voice of McLeach), Adam Ryen (voice of Cody)

Directors: Hendel Butoy and Mike Gabriel

Release Date: November 16, 1990

Run Time: 77 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: Approximately $47 million worldwide

Language: English

Brave mice Bernard and Bianca venture to the Australian Outback to rescue a young boy named Cody from a ruthless poacher, McLeach, in a heartwarming and daring animated adventure.

2. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: The film is a collection of animated segments, and there isn’t a single lead actor.

Supporting Artists: Various orchestras and conductors are featured, along with the animators who contributed to the individual segments.

Directors: The film is directed by multiple directors for each of its segments.

Release Date: December 17, 1999 (limited); January 1, 2000 (wide)

Run Time: 74 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Revenue: Approximately $90.9 million worldwide

Language: English

The story shows us a girl named Belle, who loves reading books. She discovers the beauty within a cursed prince and helps break the spell that has been cast on him and his castle.

3. Aladdin (1992)



Credit: IMDb



Lead Actor: Scott Weinger (voice of Aladdin)

Supporting Artists: Linda Larkin (voice of Princess Jasmine), Robin Williams (voice of Genie), Jonathan Freeman (voice of Jafar)

Directors: Ron Clements and John Musker

Release Date: November 25, 1992

Run Time: 90 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Revenue: Over $504 million worldwide

Language: English

In the movie, we see a street urchin named Aladdin, who along with a magical genie, uses his wit and courage to win the heart of Princess Jasmine and defeat a sinister man named Jafar.

4. The Lion King (1994)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $763 million

Lead Actor: Matthew Broderick (voice of Adult Simba), Jonathan Taylor Thomas (voice of Young Simba)

Supporting Artists: James Earl Jones (voice of Mufasa), Jeremy Irons (voice of Scar), Nathan Lane (voice of Timon)

Directors: Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff

Release Date: June 15, 1994

Run Time: 88 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Revenue: Over $968 million worldwide

Language: EnglishThe Lion King shows us the story of Simba, a young lion, who must reclaim his rightful place as king after his father’s death. He does this along with his friends Timon and Pumbaa. It stars Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons and James Earl Jones.

5. Pocahontas (1995)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Irene Bedard (voice of Pocahontas)

Supporting Artists: Mel Gibson (voice of John Smith), David Ogden Stiers (voice of Governor Ratcliffe), Christian Bale (voice of Thomas)

Directors: Mike Gabriel and Eric Goldberg

Release Date: June 16, 1995

Run Time: 81 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Revenue: Approximately $346 million worldwide

Language: English

Pocahontas, is the story of a Native American princess, who ends up forging a bond with English settler John Smith, amidst tensions between their communities.

6. Toy Story (1995)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actors: Tom Hanks (voice of Woody), Tim Allen (voice of Buzz Lightyear)

Supporting Artists: Various, including Don Rickles (Mr. Potato Head), Wallace Shawn (Rex), John Ratzenberger (Hamm), and more.

Director: John Lasseter

Release Date: November 22, 1995

Run Time: 81 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Revenue: Over $373 million worldwide

Language: English

The first fully computer-animated feature film, it follows the secret life of toys when humans are not around, specifically focusing on the rivalry between Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

7. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Credit: The Movie Database

Lead Actor: Tom Hulce (voice of Quasimodo)

Supporting Artists: Demi Moore (voice of Esmeralda), Tony Jay (voice of Judge Claude Frollo), Kevin Kline (voice of Phoebus)

Directors: Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

Release Date: June 21, 1996

Run Time: 91 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Revenue: Approximately $325 million worldwide

Language: English

The movie plot revolves around Quasimodo, a kind-hearted bell ringer with a hunched back, but unfortunately he faces discrimination because of his appearance. But he ultimately finds strength in friendship and fights against injustice.



8. Hercules (1997)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Tate Donovan (voice of Hercules)

Supporting Artist: James Woods (voice of Hades), Susan Egan (voice of Megara), Danny DeVito (voice of Philoctetes), Bobcat Goldthwait (voice of Pain), Matt Frewer (voice of Panic)

Director: Ron Clements and John Musker

Release Date: June 27, 1997

Run Time: Approximately 93 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Revenue: The movie grossed around $252.7 million worldwide.

Language: English

The movie shows us the story of Hercules, a young demi – god who must prove himself a true hero and reclaim his place on Mount Olympus.

9. Mulan (1998)

Credit: Disney Movies

Lead Actor: Ming-Na Wen (voice of Mulan)

Supporting Artist: Eddie Murphy (voice of Mushu), B.D. Wong (voice of Captain Li Shang), Miguel Ferrer (voice of Shan Yu), Lea Salonga (singing voice of Mulan), Donny Osmond (singing voice of Captain Li Shang)

Director: Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook

Release Date: June 5, 1998

Run Time: Approximately 88 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Revenue: The movie grossed around $304.3 million worldwide.

Language: English

This Disney movie revolves around a girl named Mulan, who disguises herself as a man and takes her father’s place in the Chinese army, and ultimately saving China from invaders.

10. A Bug’s Life (1998)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Dave Foley (voice of Flik)

Supporting Artist: Kevin Spacey (voice of Hopper), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (voice of Atta), Hayden Panettiere (voice of Dot), Phyllis Diller (voice of Queen), Richard Kind (voice of Molt)

Directors: John Lasseter and Andrew Stanton

Release Date: November 20, 1998

Run Time: Approximately 95 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Revenue: The movie grossed around $363.3 million worldwide.

Language: English

The storyline of this animated film revolves around an ant named Flik, who recruits a group of circus bugs to help his colony fight against a gang of grasshoppers.

11. Tarzan (1999)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $448.2 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Tarzan is a human who has been raised by gorillas, he discovers his true identity and then fights to protect his family and the jungle from outsiders. The film stars Tony Goldwyn, Minnie Driver and Brian Blessed.

12. Fantasia 2000 (1999)

Credit: Disney in your day



Lead Actor: The film is a collection of animated segments, and there isn’t a single lead actor.

Supporting Artists: Various orchestras and conductors are featured, along with the animators who contributed to the individual segments.

Directors: The film is directed by multiple directors for each of its segments.

Release Date: December 17, 1999 (limited); January 1, 2000 (wide)

Run Time: 74 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Revenue: Approximately $90.9 million worldwide

Language: English

This updated version of the classic combines stunning animation with timeless music as new segments intermingle with beloved ones, creating a symphonic visual experience for the modern audience.



13. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993, re-release)

Credit: Disney Movies

Revenue: $91.5 million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara

The Nightmare Before Christmas stars Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara. And the Tim Burton film revolves around Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he discovers and explores Christmas Town.

14. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Credit: The Movie Database



Lead actor: Paul Terr (voice of James)

Supporting Artists: oanna Lumley (voice of Aunt Spiker), Miriam Margolyes (voice of Aunt Sponge), Pete Postlethwaite (voice of Old Man), Richard Dreyfuss (voice of Centipede), Jane Leeves (voice of Ladybug), Simon Callow (voice of Grasshopper), Susan Sarandon (voice of Miss Spider), David Thewlis (voice of Earthworm)

Director: Henry Selick

Release date: April 12, 1996

Run Time: 79 minutes

Revenue: 6.7

Language: Approximately $28.9 million worldwide

IMDB Rating: English

James and the Giant Peach is a stop-motion animated musical fantasy film based on the Roald Dahl novel of the same name. It follows the young James, who enters a magical, giant peach along with a group of anthropomorphic insects, embarking on a fantastic journey to escape his oppressive aunts and find a new family.

15. Flubber (1997)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Robin Williams (as Professor Philip Brainard)

Supporting Artist: Marcia Gay Harden (as Dr. Sara Jean Reynolds), Christopher McDonald (as Wilson Croft), Ted Levine (as Wesson), Clancy Brown (as Smith), Raymond J. Barry (as Chester Hoenicker)

Director: Les Mayfield

Release Date: November 26, 1997

Run Time: Approximately 93 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

Revenue: The movie grossed around $178.8 million worldwide.

Language: English

Scientist Professor Brainard creates a bouncy, high-energy substance called flubber that leads to hilarious chaos as it powers cars, basketball games, and more in this family-friendly comedy.

16. George of the Jungle (1997)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Brendan Fraser (as George)

Supporting Artists: Leslie Mann (as Ursula Stanhope), Thomas Haden Church (as Lyle Van de Groot), Richard Roundtree (as Kwame), Greg Cruttwell (as Max)

Director: Sam Weisman

Release Date: July 16, 1997

Run Time: 92 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Revenue: Approximately $174.4 million worldwide

Language: English

Raised by apes, the lovable yet clumsy George attempts to navigate the modern world after encountering a woman named Ursula, leading to a series of humorous escapades.



17. Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Thomas McHugh (voice of Doug Funnie)

Supporting Artist: Fred Newman (voice of Porkchop), Chris Phillips (voice of Roger Klotz), Constance Shulman (voice of Patti Mayonnaise), Frank Welker (voice of Herman Melville)

Director: Maurice Joyce

Release Date: March 26, 1999

Run Time: Approximately 77 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.0/10

Revenue: The movie grossed around $19.4 million worldwide.

Language: English

Beloved character Doug Funnie faces challenges as he tries to thwart a plan to destroy his town’s natural beauty in this animated feature based on the popular TV series.



18. The Parent Trap (1998, remake)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Lindsay Lohan (as Annie James and Hallie Parker)

Supporting Artist: Dennis Quaid (as Nick Parker), Natasha Richardson (as Elizabeth James), Elaine Hendrix (as Meredith Blake), Lisa Ann Walter (as Chessy)

Director: Nancy Meyers

Release Date: July 29, 1998

Run Time: Approximately 128 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Revenue: The movie grossed around $92.1 million worldwide.

Language: English

Identical twin sisters, separated at birth, meet at summer camp and conspire to reunite their long-lost parents in this heartwarming remake of the classic film.



19. The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Emilio Estevez (as Gordon Bombay)

Supporting Artist: Joshua Jackson (as Charlie Conway), Joss Ackland (as Hans), Lane Smith (as Coach Jack Reilly), Elden Henson (as Fulton Reed)

Director: Stephen Herek

Release Date: October 2, 1992

Run Time: Approximately 100 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Revenue: The movie grossed around $50.7 million worldwide.

Language: English

An unskilled lawyer, Gordon Bombay, becomes a coach for a misfit youth hockey team, leading them to success while imparting valuable life lessons.



20. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Michael J. Fox (voice of Chance)

Supporting Artist: Sally Field (voice of Sassy), Don Ameche (voice of Shadow), Robert Hays (voice of Bob Seaver), Kim Greist (voice of Laura Seaver)

Director: Duwayne Dunham

Release Date: February 3, 1993

Run Time: Approximately 84 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Revenue: The movie grossed around $41.8 million domestically.

Language: English

Two dogs and a cat journey through the wilderness to find their owners, showcasing their determination and loyalty in this heartwarming family adventure.

21. The Santa Clause (1994)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Tim Allen (as Scott Calvin / Santa Claus)

Supporting Artist: Judge Reinhold (as Neil Miller), Wendy Crewson (as Laura Miller), David Krumholtz (as Bernard the Elf), Eric Lloyd (as Charlie Calvin)

Director: John Pasquin

Release Date: November 11, 1994

Run Time: Approximately 97 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Revenue: The movie grossed around $189.8 million worldwide.

Language: English

The Santa Clause is a Christmas comedy film where a man inadvertently becomes Santa Claus after causing Santa’s accidental death. The film explores the challenges and magic of assuming the role of Santa.



22. The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)

Credit: Rotten Tomatoes

Revenue: $300 Million

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Neve Campbell and Andy Dick.

A direct-to-video sequel to The Lion King, centering on Simba’s daughter, Kiara, and her forbidden friendship with Kovu, a member of Scar’s former pride.



23. Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Irene Bedard (voice of Pocahontas)

Supporting Artists: Mel Gibson (voice of John Smith), David Ogden Stiers (voice of Governor Ratcliffe)

Directors: Mike Gabriel and Eric Goldberg

Release Date: June 16, 1995

Run Time: 81 minutes

IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

Revenue: Approximately $346 million worldwide

Language: English

Pocahontas travels to England as an ambassador for her people, facing new challenges and discovering her own identity in this animated sequel.



24. Toy Story 2 (1999)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $512 Million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.9

In this sequel, the toys face a new adventure when Woody is stolen by a collector, and Buzz and the gang rescue him. You can expect to hear the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack.



25. A Goofy Movie (1995)

Credit: IMDb

Revenue: $37.6 million

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Cast: Bill Farmer, Jason Marsden, Jim Cummings

Starring Bill Farmer, Jason Marsden and Jim Cummings A Goofy Movie shows us the story of Goofy and his son, Max as they embark on a road trip, exploring their father-son relationship while having some misadventures.



26. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Paige O’Hara (voice of Belle)

Supporting Artist: Robby Benson (voice of Beast), Jerry Orbach (voice of Lumière), David Ogden Stiers (voice of Cogsworth), Angela Lansbury (voice of Mrs. Potts), Tim Curry (voice of Forte)

Director: Andrew Knight

Release Date: November 11, 1997

Run Time: Approximately 72 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Language: English

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas is an animated direct-to-video sequel to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The movie explores events that take place during Belle’s first Christmas at the castle and includes new characters and challenges.

27. Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Scott Weinger (voice of Aladdin)

Supporting Artist: Robin Williams (voice of Genie), Linda Larkin (voice of Princess Jasmine), John Rhys-Davies (voice of Cassim), Gilbert Gottfried (voice of Iago)

Director: Tad Stones

Release Date: August 13, 1996

Run Time: Approximately 81 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Language: English

Aladdin and his friends encounter Aladdin’s long-lost father, leading them on a quest to stop a notorious thief and discover the truth about Aladdin’s past.



28. Hercules: Zero to Hero (1999)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Tate Donovan (voice of Hercules)

Supporting Artist: Roger Bart (voice of Hercules, singing), Danny DeVito (voice of Philoctetes), Bobcat Goldthwait (voice of Pain), Matt Frewer (voice of Panic), Susan Egan (voice of Megara)

Director: Bob Kline

Release Date: February 2, 1999

Run Time: Approximately 70 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Language: English

This animated TV movie chronicles the further adventures of Hercules as he faces challenges, grows into his role as a hero, and deals with the mischievous Hades.



29. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

Credit: IMDb



Lead Actor: Wayne Allwine (voice of Mickey Mouse)

Supporting Artist: Tony Anselmo (voice of Donald Duck), Bill Farmer (voice of Goofy), Russi Taylor (voice of Minnie Mouse), Alan Young (voice of Scrooge McDuck)

Directors: Jun Falkenstein, Alex Mann, Bradley Raymond

Release Date: November 9, 1999

Run Time: Approximately 66 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Language: English

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy share heartwarming holiday tales about the true spirit of Christmas in this festive animated anthology.



30. Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)

Credit: IMDb

Lead Actor: Jim Cummings (voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger)

Supporting Artist: John Fiedler (voice of Piglet), Ken Sansom (voice of Rabbit), Andre Stojka (voice of Owl), Peter Cullen (voice of Eeyore), Brady Bluhm (voice of Christopher Robin)

Director: Karl Geurs

Release Date: August 5, 1997

Run Time: Approximately 76 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Language: English

Winnie the Pooh and his friends journey through the Hundred Acre Wood to find Christopher Robin, learning valuable life lessons along the way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

1. Who voiced Simba in the Disney movie “The Lion King”?

Simba was voiced by Matthew Broderick.

2. What is the story of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”?

“Beauty and the Beast” tells the story of Belle, a young woman who becomes a prisoner in a castle belonging to a Beast who was cursed due to his selfishness. Through their interactions, Belle sees beyond the Beast’s exterior and learns to love him, breaking the curse and restoring him and the castle’s inhabitants to their original forms.

3. Who provided the voice for Aladdin in the 1992 movie?

Aladdin was voiced by Scott Weinger.

4. What is the plot of Disney’s “Aladdin”?

“Aladdin” follows a young street urchin named Aladdin who finds a magical lamp containing a powerful genie. With the help of the genie, Aladdin disguises himself as a prince to win the heart of Princess Jasmine and to thwart the evil plans of the sorcerer Jafar.

5. Who played the role of Pocahontas in the Disney film of the same name?

Pocahontas was voiced by Irene Bedard, with Judy Kuhn providing the singing voice.

6. What is the concept behind Disney’s “The Circle of Life”?

“The Circle of Life” is a central theme in Disney’s “The Lion King.” It symbolizes the interconnectedness of all living things in the natural world, with birth, growth, death, and rebirth forming a continuous cycle.

7. Who voiced Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”?

Ariel was voiced by Jodi Benson.

8. What is the storyline of Disney’s “Hercules”?

“Hercules” follows the journey of Hercules, a young god who is stripped of his immortality as a baby and raised on Earth. As he discovers his divine heritage, he embarks on a quest to become a true hero and regain his place on Mount Olympus.

9. Who are the main characters in Disney’s “Toy Story”?

The main characters in “Toy Story” include Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), and various other toys belonging to a boy named Andy.

