Erotica isn’t porn, it’s art.

Cinema has always explored it with stories that’ll challenge your most vivid fantasies. From kinky obsessions to passionate affairs, co-dependent addictions to steamy encounters, there’s something for everyone who wishes to enter the reel world of sex and foreplay. Be it shockingly raunchy or sublimely sensual, there are all kinds of relationships in the mysterious realm of the flesh.

So go on, feed your imagination.

1. The Duke Of Burgundy (2014)

Director: Peter Strickland

Cynthia and Evelyn indulge in kinky foreplay and sex that almost always ends with Evelyn’s punishment. But it also brings a lot of pleasure. As Cynthia imagines a more normal relationship, their collective obsession takes them further than they’d imagined. You must watch this best erotic movie.

2. Lolita (1997)

Director: Adrian Lyne

Humbert Humbert is a professor with classic old-school, gentlemanly taste in literature and other intellectual passions. When he meets a new widow, he marries her to be close to her young, beautiful, and seductive daughter, Lolita.

3. The Dreamers (2003)

Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

One of the best Hollywood erotic movies. Right in the middle of the Paris revolution, begins a turbulent threesome with agendas of its own. When a brother and sister welcome a student into their lives, everything changes and nothing can stop them from crossing the line.

4. Exotica (1994)

Director: Atom Egoyan

Christina is the most famous dancer at a popular strip club, promoted by the club’s owner, also her ex-boyfriend. When a depressed man becomes a regular, he begins a torrid dependency with Christina that’s both sexual and psychological.

5. Secretary (2002)

Director: Steven Shainberg

Lee is a patient recovering from mental issues and even hurts herself. When she gets the job of a secretary to an esteemed lawyer, she turns the professional relationship into a sadomasochistic one that leaves them both hanging on for sanity.

6. Blue Velvet (1986)

Director: David Lynch

When Jeffrey returns to his town, he comes across a beautiful singer and can’t stop thinking about her. They begin an affair that leads to deep secrets and truths that threaten to take him to physical and emotional places he didn’t imagine before.

7. Crash (1996)

Director: David Cronenberg

After James gets into a car crash that nearly takes his life, he finds himself drawn to an underground subculture of similar survivors who turn these feelings of ‘accident’ adrenaline into sexy danger. This eroticism of death and mortality turns him on.

8. Malena (2000)

Director: Giuseppe Tornatore

Renato is a 13-year-old boy who lives in a sleepy little Italian town. Everything is the usual till a young war widow named Malena breezes into his life. She’s the desire of every man, and a threat to every woman. She soon changes Renato’s life forever.

9. Sex and Lucia (2001)

Director: Julio Medem

Lucia runs off to a remote island after she believes her depressed writer boyfriend, Lorenzo, killed himself. There she meets two people who’re connected to Lorenzo’s past in mysterious ways. After a while, she doesn’t know what’s real or true anymore.

10. Shame (2011)

Director: Steve McQueen

Brandon is a great looking and successful bachelor in New York. He seems to have the perfect life but hides the fact that he’s a sex addict who even masturbates at work. When his sister shows up without warning and busts his privacy, he loses his mind.

11. The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1998)

Director: Philip Kaufman

Tomas is a surgeon who travels for an operation and meets an innocent young woman, Tereza, bringing her back with him. But Tereza finds out that Tom is a womaniser and has a mistress. This leads to complicated, steamy relationships between the three.

12. Bitter Moon (1992)

Director: Roman Polanski

An upper class, sophisticated couple, Nigel and Fiona, meet a dynamic couple on a cruise. The other couple has had a dark, erotic history that fascinates Nigel, taking him to the darker side that might just end his marriage.

13. The Pillow Book (1996)

Director: Peter Greenaway

A Japanese model has a weird fetish about making calligraphers write on her body as she goes from one sexual exploit to another. One day, she finally meets an English guy who meets her expectations, and more. That’s where the turmoil begins.

14. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

When Bill’s wife tells him that she’s been having sexual fantasies about a man she met, he ventures out to explore an underground cult and soon loses himself in a world of erotic acts and practices, finally letting him out of his shell.

15. Nymphomaniac: Volumes I & II (2013)

Director: Lars von Trier

A single, lonely but wise man, Seligman, discovers a woman lying beaten up on a roadside and escorts her back to his home. She’s a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac who starts telling him her story about how she got to that place in her life.

16. 9 1/2 Weeks (1986)

Director: Adrian Lyne

When two strangers, John and Elizabeth, meet, fireworks explode. They begin a highly passionate affair that eventually moves on to bondage and other sexual stunts like striptease. But when things get heated, they burn out fast as well.

17. Basic Instinct (1992)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Detective Nick is given a murder case to solve. He takes the victim’s girlfriend as a prime suspect. When he calls in to interrogate her, she seduces him into beginning an intense fling that reaches new levels of lust and manipulation.

18. Last Tango In Paris (1972)

Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

An American man is distraught after his wife’s death and becomes emotionally unstable. He meets a girl at an apartment they both want to rent and they have sex in it. That’s how they begin an addictive journey of lust that just keeps on growing.

19. Intimacy (2001)

Director: Patrice Chéreau

Jay and Claire meet weekly to hook up. As things get fired up, Jay begins to wonder about the woman and wants to know more about her life. But his curiosity might get in the way of their perfect arrangement and kill their sexual wavelength ahead.

20. Killing Me Softly (2002)

Director: Chen Kaige

A woman leaves her boyfriend when she crosses paths with an attractive man who seems to be a celebrity mountaineer. He seduces her like she has never been earlier, taking her in control that might just prove to be fatal for her future.

21. Room in Rome (2010)

Director: Julio Medem

A Spanish woman falls madly in love with a woman she meets on her last day in Rome. They embark on a steamy voyage of exploring one another in a hotel room. Secrets are revealed, bringing them even closer. But is everything being said from both ends the truth?

22. Cold Showers (2005)

Director: Antony Cordier

Mickael loses out his spot on the Judo team, thanks to a new rich boy in town, Clement. They hang out together nonetheless. One day, Mickael invites Clement to join in the romance he shares with his girlfriend, Vanessa. That’s where the drama takes off.

23. Poison Ivy (1992)

Directors: Katt Shea, Andy Ruben

Ivy is a sexy, scheming teen who befriends a shy fellow student, Sylvie, and practically moves into her home in no time. With evil intentions, she breaks down the family by seducing Sylvie’s father, eventually even committing crimes to get what she wants, no matter what it takes.

24. Blue Is The Warmest Colour (2013)

Director: Abdellatif Kechiche

Adèle is confused about her sexuality. She unsuccessfully tries being with a man to understand how she feels. But when a blue-haired girl walks into her life, she’s transfixed. Soon, the two start dating and can’t get enough of each other, only to face crushing heartbreak later.

25. Restless (2000)

Director: Aku Louhimies

Ari is quite the womaniser. He’s actually proud of never repeating sexual escapades with the same people more than once. His one night stands shake up a bit when he meets an attractive woman and wants to commit. But when he meets her charming friends, he can’t control himself.

26. Wild Reeds (1994)

Director: André Téchiné

Two adolescent friends are really close, although not in a sexual way. Still, one of them wonders about crossing over to the other side. An experience with another boy makes him realise what he craves. But as they keep going, more people and complications come into play.

27. Love (2015)

Director: Gaspar Noé

Murphy and Electra get involved in an extremely charged relationship that crosses all lines with each passing day of their affair. As they go ahead with their outlandish addiction, their experiments make them invite another woman in bed, throwing the whole equation off-balance.

