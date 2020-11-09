Not just crime and violence, in recent years, there also seems to have been a surge of erotic Hindi-language shows on OTT platforms. Not always tasteful, or in some cases, even accurate, in depicting sexual relationships or sexual fetishes, these shows definitely put the lust in lust stories:

1. Gandii Baat: Zee5 and ALTBalaji

Gandii Baat, currently streaming its fifth season, presents erotic-themes stories from rural India and talks about bisexuality, sexual fetishes, threesome relations, etc.

2. Wanna Have A Good Time: ULLU

In the absence of his wife, a man invites a prostitute over. However, the prostitute ends up looking exactly like his wife. The show stars Flora Saini, Manish Raisinghan, and Dhiraj Rai.

3. X.X.X: Uncensored: ALTBalaji

Directed by Ken Ghosh, X.X.X was originally slated to release as an anthology but was released as web series, reportedly due to censorship issues. The series explores various sexual aspects of a relationship, and was actually deemed by media as 'too hot to handle', after its trailer itself was released at midnight. A second season, with 3 episodes, was released after a gap of 2 years.

4. Twisted: VB on Web

Produced and written by Vikram Bhatt, Twisted is touted as an erotic thriller. It follows two CID officers investigating the death of a businessman's wife and stars Nia Sharma, Namit Khanna, and Dilnaz Irani among others. There are two seasons of the show.

5. Maaya - Slave of Her Desires: VB on Web

While the first season explored the concept of BDSM, the later seasons revolved around other topics, but sexual fetish was a recurring theme across seasons. Currently, the show has returned for a third season.

6. Fuh se Fantasy: Voot

As the title suggests, Fuh se Fantasy explores sexual fantasies and taboos across its 9 episodes. It stars Naveen Kasturia, Karan Wahi, Sanaya Pithawala, and others.

7. Hello Mini: MX Player

A young girl's idyllic life turns upside down when she realizes she is being stalked. What follows forms the crux of the story.

8. Bekaaboo: ALTBalaji

Rajiv Siddharth, Madhu Sneha, and Priya Banerjee star in this thriller-horror that explores the life of an erotic novelist being stalked for his looks, not his work. It is reportedly based on the novel Black Suits You by Novoneel Chakraborty.

9. Rasbhari: Amazon Prime Video

Described as a 'psychological adult comedy', Rasbhari, starring Swara Bhasker in the lead role, talks about the idea of sexual liberation and while it never turns crass, it also fails to effectively get the point cross.

10. Charmsukh: ULLU

An erotic-drama, Charmsukh explores a different story in each episode, that range from unusual sexual adventures to social evils. And from the looks of it, there is little separating the episode titles from porn categories!

11. Virgin Bhasskar: Zee5 and ALTBalaji

An erotic comedy, Virgin Bhasskar stars Anant Joshi in the lead role of an erotic novelist, looking to lose his virginity.

12. Ragini MMS: Returns: ALTBalaji

An erotic-horror series, Ragini MMS: Returns brings back the central plot of the movies, of a visit to a house ending in a paranormal misadventure. Two seasons of the show have released so far.

13. Mastram: MX Player

Mastram delves into the story of a writer Rajaram, who turns to real-life stories of his friends and neighbors for inspiration. Presenting a mix of comedy, romance, and erotica, Mastram stars Anshuman Jha, Aakash Dabhade, Tara Alisha Berry, and others.

14. Mona Home Delivery: ULLU

The story of a prostitute who visits her customers' houses in order to increase her earnings, Mona Home Delivery stars actors like Ganesh Acharya, Rajpal Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, among others.

The other side of Hindi web series!