When it comes down to the entertainment industry, there are a number of genres that are unexplored, especially erotica. It’s a known fact that erotica isn’t porn, it's art. Even though erotica has been a part of the cinema for the longest time, it’s finally garnering the attention it truly deserves.

There are days when you just want to chill with your partner. All you want is to cuddle with a cosy comforter and binge-watch some raw, hot and steamy movies. If you are craving something naughty to watch, then we have prepared a list of some of the steamiest Japanese erotic movies.

Ready? Read on!

1. Odd Obsession (1959)

Based on Junichirō Tanizaki’s novel The Key, this sex comedy-drama is directed by Kon Ichikawa. The sensual movie revolves around a man, who suspects that his spouse is having an affair with his daughter's fiancé. In 1960, the movie entered into the Cannes Film Festival, where it bagged the Jury Prize. The movie also bagged several other awards at Blue Ribbon Awards (Best Director), Golden Globes (Best Foreign Film) and Kinema Junpo Awards (Best Screenplay). The movie stars Machiko Kyō, Nakamura Ganjirō II, Junko Kano, Tatsuya Nakadai, Jun Hamamura, Tanie Kitabayashi, Mayumi Kurata, Kyū Sazanka, Ichirō Sugai and Mantarō Ushio in prominent roles.

2. Gate Of Flesh (1964)

This erotic drama, which garnered massive popularity back in its time, is based on Taijiro Tamura’s novel of the same name. Directed by Seijun Suzuki, this movie follows an injured fugitive thief, who finds refuge at a brothel full of ruthless women. The movie features Joe Shishido, Yumiko Nogawa, Kōji Wada, Tomiko Ishii, Kayo Matsuo, Misako Tominaga, Keisuke Noro, Chico Roland, Isao Tamagawa and Satoko Kasai in lead roles.

3. Nanami: The Inferno Of First Love (1968)

Directed by Susumu Hani, this erotic drama competed for the Golden Bear Award at the 18th Berlin International Film Festival in 1968. The movie focuses on a teenage goldsmith, who has a dark past, tragically falling in love with a young model. The movie stars Kuniko Ishii, Akio Takahashi, Haruo Asanu, Ichirō Kimura, Kazuo Kimura, Kōji Mitsui, Kazuko Fukuda, Misako Miyat, Minoru Yuasa and Kimiko Nakamura in pivotal roles.

4. Daydream (1981)

Starring Kei Satô, Kyôko Aizome and Takemi Katsushika, this horror-fantasy erotica is directed by Tetsuji Takechi. The movie centers around a young woman and a series of her fantasies while waiting in a dentist's room. This movie, which is the remake of Takechi's movie of the same name, was Japan’s first hardcore pornographic movie to be released in theatres.

5. Mujô (1970)

This erotic drama, which bagged the Golden Leopard Award at the Locarno International Film Festival, is directed by Akio Jissoji. Centering around a man, who falls in love with his sister and gets her pregnant near an isolated monastery, this movie features Ryō Tamura, Michiko Tsukasa, Kozo Yamamura, Kin Sugai and Kotobuki Hananomoto in the lead roles.

6. Lost Paradise (1997)

Based on Junichi Watanabe’s novel A Lost Paradise, this romantic erotic drama follows a tragic love affair between a former magazine editor and a typesetter, whose yearning for everlasting love leads to a fateful result. This movie was the second highest-grossing movie of the year, grossing a total of 2.3 billion yen. Directed by Yoshimitsu Morita, the movie stars Kōji Yakusho, Hitomi Kuroki, Akira Terao, Toshio Shiba, Tomoko Hoshino and Yoshino Kimura in prominent roles.

7. Yuriko’s Aroma (2010)

Revolving around an aromatherapist with dark secrets, who gets extremely turned on by the sweaty scent of a high school student, this erotic comedy-drama is directed by Kōta Yoshida. This movie features Noriko Eguchi, Shōta Sometani, Saori Hara, Noriko Kijima and Jun Miho in pivotal roles.

8. Love's Whirlpool (2014)

Adapted from director Daisuke Miura’s award-winning play of the same title, this erotic romantic drama revolves around a group of people, who pay and visit a common location to engage in planned promiscuous sexual activities. The movie bagged several awards including Awards Of The Japanese Academy (Newcomer of Year), Japanese Professional Movie Awards (Best Actor) and Kinema Junpo Awards (Best Supporting Actor and Best New Actress). Directed by Daisuke Miura, this movie features Sosuke Ikematsu, Mugi Kadowaki, Kenichi Takitō, Eriko Nakamura, Hirofumi Arai, Yoko Mitsuya, Ryusuke Komakine, Muck Akazawa, Tokio Emoto, Yōsuke Kubozuka and Tetsushi Tanaka in lead roles.

9. Antiporno (2016)

This erotic drama focuses on one of the oldest and most prominent movie studios, which asks a group of vulnerable movie makers to revive its iconic porno series. Directed by Sion Sono, this movie features Ami Tomite, Mariko Tsutsui, Asami, Fujiko, Ami Fukuda, Honoka Ishibashi and Yūya Takayama in the lead roles.

10. Dawn Of The Felines (2017)

Directed by Kazuya Shiraishi, this movie revolves around three female escorts, who work at the same escort company while feeling isolated in their respective urban lives. This erotic drama stars Juri Ihata, Satsuki Maue and Michié in the lead roles.

Heat up a cup of hot cocoa and binge-watch these super-steamy movies right away!