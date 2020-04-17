Usually, we're one a quest for cinema that really touches the soul, that makes us question things we usually wouldn't and adopt other perspectives. Sometimes though, you just want a little fun, a naughty little tickle if you will. I'm talking about movies that are sexually supercharged and ready for action. I mean hey, it's National Horny Day!

1. The American Pie series

These movies were almost like a sexual awakening for us, and the first few were actually pretty damn funny. There's a whole bunch of sex jokes, virgins trying to get it on, and of course - warm apple pie.

2. EuroTrip

Don't go by the rating of this film - it's got laughs for days. It's about a young guy just out of high school who goes to Europe to connect with his pen pal, and the sexual misadventures he and his friends have along the way. If you've seen it, then 'miscusi'!

3. Road Trip

Vulgar, obscene, and generally chalk full of sex and butt jokes. But hey, sometimes that's all you need. This film is basically American Pie, but on the road. Don't look for any kind of story in this movie - 'cos it's all about the nads, baby!

4. Superbad

The New York Times literally described this film as 'Horny is as horny does'. Starring Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, and a bunch of other delightfully obscene characters looking for booze, sex, and well... that's about it. The movie is a gas and you are guaranteed to get a laughter boner.

5. Wet Hot American Summer

A group of camp counselors with pretty much nothing on their minds apart from sex, drugs and alcohol have a wild send off on the last day of camp. Don't look for any sense of sanity in this movie, which has a surprisingly nice cast including Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper.

6. Knocked Up

Seth Rogen is always a good time - he's a massive stoner who makes dick jokes almost for a living. In this film, he pretty much plays himself, except a woman he has a one-night-stand with ends up pregnant. It's a funny movie with some surprising moments of gravitas.

7. Sausage Party

Remember how I used the word 'gravitas' for the previous movie? Throw that out the window for this balls-to-the-wall animated feature about talking food items in a grocery store who just want to fuck the living mustard out of each other. This movie is just... wild. I mean seriously, it's an experience.

8. The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Steve Carrell immortalised this movie about a man who reveals that his dry spell has lasted all the way into his middle age. His friends then try to get him laid one way or another, and things get funny. It's a sweet movie, and features Carrell's immaculate comedic delivery to boot.

9. The Little Death

Fun fact, the little death actually refers to orgasms in French, otherwise known as 'Le Petite Mort'. This movie isn't French though, it's Australian, and you already know things get dirtier down under. This film features numerous stories about people exploring their sexuality.

10. Van Wilder

Before Ryan Reynolds became famous in the superhero, or rather anti-hero world, he was a leading man in teen comedies. This film featured him as an uber popular guy in college who's secretly afraid of graduating. So instead, he parties and has constant sex. Fun, huh?

Keep this list away from movie critics please.