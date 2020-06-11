Lockdown has us experimenting with some unique tastes. So if you're craving something naughty then here are some of the steamiest erotic films to watch on Netflix.

1. Eyes Wide Shut

This Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise starrer is sexy, wild and takes you into the depths of a powerful cult.

2. Indecent Proposal

A millionaire makes an offer to a couple in order to help them get out of a financial crisis. And his proposal is anything but decent.

3. Newness

A millennial couple decides to spice up their relationship by being open to seeing other people but it ends up complicating things.

4. Below Her Mouth

A fashion editor begins cheating on her fiancé with a woman but can't decide who she wants to keep in her life.

5. Amar

The film tells the story of two people who fall in love for the first time and the passionate, unpredictable romance that follows.

6. Addicted

A happily married woman finds out that she's a sex addict and narrates her journey to her therapist.

7. I Am Happiness On Earth

A film director finds the lines between his on-screen and off-screen lives blurring when he begins sleeping with his actors.

8. 50 Shades Freed

This third instalment of the 50 Shades series is definitely the steamiest out of the lot.

9. Kidnapping Stella

This film captures the effects of Stockholm syndrome when a woman falls in love with her kidnapper.

10. White Girl

A college freshman falls in love with drugs and her drug dealer but this love soon turns into an unhealthy obsession.

11. King Cobra

In this James Franco starrer, a young teen gets enamoured by the world of porn stars and soon finds himself involved in a tug-of-war in the gay porn industry.

12. Don Jon

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Scarlett Johansson star in lead roles in this film about a porn addict who is losing his grip on reality.

13. 365 Days

A member of the Sicilian Mafia family kidnaps a sales director and promises to make her fall in love with him in 365 days.

Are you ready for a long night?