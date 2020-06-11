Lockdown has us experimenting with some unique tastes. So if you're craving something naughty then here are some of the steamiest erotic films to watch on Netflix.

1. Eyes Wide Shut

This Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise starrer is sexy, wild and takes you into the depths of a powerful cult. 

Eyes Wide Shut
Source: BFI

2. Indecent Proposal

A millionaire makes an offer to a couple in order to help them get out of a financial crisis. And his proposal is anything but decent. 

indecent Proposal
Source: Amazon

3. Newness

A millennial couple decides to spice up their relationship by being open to seeing other people but it ends up complicating things. 

Newness
Source: Daily Motion

4. Below Her Mouth

A fashion editor begins cheating on her fiancé with a woman but can't decide who she wants to keep in her life. 

Below Her Mouth
Source: Hollywood reporter

5. Amar

The film tells the story of two people who fall in love for the first time and the passionate, unpredictable romance that follows. 

amar
Source: Netflix

6. Addicted 

A happily married woman finds out that she's a sex addict and narrates her journey to her therapist. 

Addicted
Source: YouTube

7. I Am Happiness On Earth

A film director finds the lines between his on-screen and off-screen lives blurring when he begins sleeping with his actors. 

I Am Happiness On Earth
Source: Film at Lincoln Centre

8. 50 Shades Freed

This third instalment of the 50 Shades series is definitely the steamiest out of the lot. 

50 Shades Freed
Source: Indie Wire

9. Kidnapping Stella

This film captures the effects of Stockholm syndrome when a woman falls in love with her kidnapper. 

Kidnapping Stella
Source: Tribune

10. White Girl

A college freshman falls in love with drugs and her drug dealer but this love soon turns into an unhealthy obsession. 

White Girl
Source: Roger Elbert

11. King Cobra

In this James Franco starrer, a young teen gets enamoured by the world of porn stars and soon finds himself involved in a tug-of-war in the gay porn industry. 

King Cobra
Source: Digital Spy

12. Don Jon

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Scarlett Johansson star in lead roles in this film about a porn addict who is losing his grip on reality. 

Don Jon
Source: hypable

13. 365 Days

A member of the Sicilian Mafia family kidnaps a sales director and promises to make her fall in love with him in 365 days. 

365 Days
Source: Indiewire

Are you ready for a long night?